10 Best Moisturizing Hair Conditioners for 2023

We have tested multiple moisturizing hair conditioners to determine the best options available on the market. These products are essential for keeping hair healthy and hydrated, preventing breakage, frizz, and dullness. We analyzed essential factors such as effectiveness, ingredients, and customer reviews to help you find the right product for your needs. Moisturizing hair conditioners can improve hair texture, reduce frizz, enhance shine, and promote hair growth. However, it's essential to avoid harsh chemicals and select a conditioner tailored to your hair type. Our top picks meet our criteria and have received positive feedback from customers and experts. Keep reading to find out which moisturizing hair conditioners made the cut and why.

1 Nexxus Therappe Humectress Shampoo and Conditioner. Nexxus Therappe Humectress Shampoo and Conditioner. View on Amazon 9.7 Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Therappe Humectress 2 Count for Dry Hair Silicone-Free, Moisturizing Caviar Complex and Elastin Protein 33.80 Fl Oz (Pack of 2) is a must-have for anyone with dry hair. This set is silicone-free, which means it won't weigh down your hair or leave residue. With moisturizing caviar complex and elastin protein, this shampoo and conditioner set will leave your hair feeling soft and nourished. The 33.80 fl oz size is perfect for those who use a lot of product and want to save money in the long run. Say goodbye to dry hair and hello to silky, hydrated locks with Nexxus Therappe Humectress. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes dry hair, Silicone-free formula, Caviar complex for nourishment Cons May not work for all hair types

2 OGX Coconut Milk Conditioner OGX Coconut Milk Conditioner View on Amazon 9.4 OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Conditioner is a game-changer for those who want strong and healthy hair. This conditioner is enriched with a blend of coconut milk, coconut oil, and egg white protein, which work together to deeply nourish and moisturize your hair, leaving it feeling soft and silky. It is paraben-free and sulfate-free, making it a perfect choice for those who are conscious about using natural and sustainable ingredients. With its 25.4 fl oz size, this conditioner is perfect for daily use and will leave your hair feeling healthy, shiny, and strong. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes hair, Strengthens hair, Contains natural ingredients Cons May not work for everyone

3 Nizoral Moisturizing Conditioner with Mint & Tea Tree Oil. Nizoral Moisturizing Conditioner with Mint & Tea Tree Oil. View on Amazon 9.3 The Nizoral Deep Moisturizing Conditioner with Mint & Tea Tree Oil is a game changer for all hair types. This sulfate-free and paraben-free conditioner is infused with natural ingredients that deeply moisturize and nourish hair, leaving it shiny and healthy. Its mint and tea tree oil formula helps to soothe the scalp and eliminate dandruff, making it perfect for those with dry or itchy scalps. At 9.4 oz., this conditioner is the perfect size for daily use and will leave your hair feeling soft and manageable. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to healthy, beautiful hair with Nizoral Deep Moisturizing Conditioner. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Deeply moisturizes hair, Contains natural ingredients, Suitable for all hair types Cons Slightly strong scent

4 Maui Moisture Shea Butter Hair Mask & Leave-In Conditioner Treatment Maui Moisture Shea Butter Hair Mask & Leave-In Conditioner Treatment View on Amazon 8.8 Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask & Leave-In Conditioner Treatment is a game-changer for those with curly hair. This vegan, silicone, paraben, and sulfate-free formula deeply nourishes curls while helping to repair split ends. With a weightless feel, it can be used as a mask or leave-in conditioner for added hydration. At 12 oz, it's the perfect size for those looking to add a new staple to their hair care routine. Say goodbye to dry, damaged curls and hello to healthy, hydrated locks with Maui Moisture. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Deeply nourishes curls, Helps repair split ends, Vegan, silicone, paraben & sulfate-free Cons May not work for all hair types

5 R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner View on Amazon 8.7 R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner is a must-have for those looking for a product that not only conditions but also adds volume and shine to their hair. With its lightweight formula, this conditioner easily detangles and smooths hair without weighing it down. Its unique blend of ingredients including juniper berry extract, glycerin, and babassu seed oil work together to nourish and protect hair from damage while leaving it with a refreshing scent. This 8.5 fl oz bottle is perfect for daily use and is suitable for all hair types. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Smoothing effect, Adds shine, Lightweight formula Cons Strong scent

6 Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner for Dry Hair Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner for Dry Hair View on Amazon 8.3 The Dove Nutritive Solutions Moisturizing Conditioner Daily Moisture is a must-have for those with dry hair. This deep conditioner is designed to detangle and nourish your hair, leaving it soft and silky. With a weightless formula that doesn't weigh your hair down, it's perfect for daily use. This 4-count pack of 12 oz. bottles ensures you won't run out any time soon. Made with Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives, this conditioner helps repair hair damage and strengthens your hair. Say goodbye to dry, damaged hair and hello to healthy, beautiful locks with Dove Nutritive Solutions Moisturizing Conditioner Daily Moisture. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes hair, Detangles easily, Nourishes dry hair Cons May not work for everyone

7 R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner View on Amazon 7.9 The R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner is a must-have for anyone looking to add volume and shine to their hair. This vegan and cruelty-free conditioner provides weightless hydration while strengthening and enhancing hair. With a generous 33.8 Fl Oz size, this product is perfect for daily use and will leave your hair looking and feeling healthier than ever before. Say goodbye to dull, lifeless hair and hello to a more voluminous, shiny mane with R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Weightless hydration, Strengthens hair, Enhances shine Cons May not work for everyone

8 PURA D'OR Biotin Conditioner Moisturizes Hair (16oz) PURA D'OR Biotin Conditioner Moisturizes Hair (16oz) View on Amazon 7.6 PURA D'OR Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner is a nourishing solution that will thicken, soften, and moisturize dry, frizzy, and damaged hair. Infused with Argan Oil, Pumpkin, Rosemary, Honeysuckle, Vitamin E, and Biotin, this conditioner revitalizes and strengthens hair from root to tip. The 16oz bottle is perfect for both men and women and provides long-lasting moisture and shine. Packaging may vary, but the quality and effectiveness of this product remain the same. Treat your hair to the ultimate nourishment with PURA D'OR Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thickens hair, Softens hair, Moisturizes hair Cons Strong scent

9 Ginger Lily Farms Coco Mango Conditioner Refill Ginger Lily Farms Coco Mango Conditioner Refill View on Amazon 7.5 Ginger Lily Farms Botanicals Moisturizing Conditioner for All Hair Types in Coco Mango scent is a 100% vegan and cruelty-free hair product that comes in a 1-gallon refill. Suitable for all hair types, it provides intense hydration to dry, damaged hair and leaves it feeling soft and nourished. The coconut mango scent is refreshing and invigorating, making it perfect for daily use. This conditioner is a great value for its size and quality, and it's an excellent choice for those looking for an eco-friendly, high-performing hair care product. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes hair well, Great coconut mango scent, Vegan and cruelty-free Cons May not work for all hair types

10 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Conditioner for Dry Hair Neutrogena Hydro Boost Conditioner for Dry Hair View on Amazon 7.1 Neutrogena Moisturizing Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Conditioner for Dry Hair and Scalp is a pH-balanced, paraben & phthalate-free formula that is perfect for those looking for a hydrating, nourishing conditioner. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this conditioner helps to moisturize and revive dry hair and scalp. It is also color-safe, making it a great option for those who color their hair. With a 12 fl oz size, this conditioner will last for a while and help to keep your hair and scalp healthy and hydrated. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrates dry hair and scalp, pH-balanced and color-safe, Free of parabens and phthalates Cons May not work for all hair types

Q: What is the difference between moisturizing and volumizing hair conditioners?

A: Moisturizing hair conditioners are designed to hydrate and nourish dry or damaged hair, while volumizing hair conditioners are created to add body and fullness to fine or limp hair. Both types of conditioners can improve the overall health and appearance of hair, but they have different purposes and benefits.

Q: How often should I use hair conditioner?

A: It is recommended to use hair conditioner every time you wash your hair, which is typically every two to three days. However, if you have very dry or damaged hair, you may benefit from using a conditioner more frequently or leaving it on for a longer period of time.

Q: Can hair conditioners help with frizz?

A: Yes, hair conditioners can help with frizz by smoothing the hair cuticle and adding moisture to the hair. Look for conditioners that are specifically formulated for frizzy hair or contain ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, or shea butter, which are known for their smoothing and moisturizing properties.

After reviewing several moisturizing hair conditioners, it's clear that these products are designed to nourish and hydrate dry, damaged hair. Each conditioner contains unique ingredients that target specific hair concerns, such as strengthening, thickening, and detangling. Overall, adding a moisturizing hair conditioner to your haircare routine can help improve the look and feel of your hair. Whether you choose a high-end option like R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner or a budget-friendly option like Dove Nutritive Solutions Moisturizing Conditioner, there's a product out there for everyone. We encourage you to try one of these conditioners and feel the difference for yourself.