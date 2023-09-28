10 Best Pink Lipsticks Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best pink lipstick? Look no further. Our team of experts has researched and tested multiple options to bring you the top-ranking pink lipsticks available. We analyzed essential criteria such as pigmentation, lasting power, formula, and customer reviews to help you find the perfect shade and formula to suit your needs. Our expert insights and tips can help you choose a shade that complements your skin tone and enhances your natural features. With our comprehensive reviews, you can save time and effort in your search for the perfect pink lipstick. Stay tuned for our top-ranking recommendations.

1 butter LONDON Plush Rush Lipstick in Playful butter LONDON Plush Rush Lipstick in Playful View on Amazon 9.9 The butter LONDON Plush Rush Lipstick in Playful is a warm rose crème that provides a luxurious and moisturizing feel on the lips. This lipstick is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, with a long-lasting formula that stays put for hours. Made with a blend of natural oils and butters, it nourishes and hydrates the lips while delivering a smooth and creamy finish. The sleek packaging and rich pigment make it a must-have addition to any makeup collection. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Smooth application, Long-lasting, Moisturizing formula Cons Limited shade range

2 L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Lipstick - Tickled Pink L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Lipstick - Tickled Pink View on Amazon 9.6 L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Creamy, Hydrating Satin Lipstick with Argan Oil and Vitamin E in Tickled Pink is perfect for anyone looking for a long-lasting, moisturizing lipstick. The formula is creamy and hydrating, thanks to the argan oil and vitamin E, which leaves your lips feeling soft and smooth. The Tickled Pink shade is a beautiful, natural pink that is perfect for everyday wear. This lipstick is easy to apply and stays put for hours, making it a must-have for any makeup collection. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Creamy and hydrating, Contains argan oil and vitamin E, Rich and vibrant color Cons May not be long-lasting

3 Oulac Velocity Metallic Vivid Fuchsia Lipstick Oulac Velocity Metallic Vivid Fuchsia Lipstick View on Amazon 9.1 The Oulac Metallic Shine Purple Pink Lipstick for Women is a must-have for anyone looking for a bold and vibrant lip color. The creamy formula glides on smoothly and provides full coverage with just one swipe. The metallic finish adds an extra element of shine and dimension to your lips, making them stand out in any setting. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase. Whether you're heading to a special event or just want to add some pizzazz to your everyday look, this lipstick is the perfect choice. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Metallic shine, Moisturizing creamy formula, Vegan & cruelty-free Cons Color may not suit everyone

4 Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Dreamer Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Dreamer View on Amazon 8.9 Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Makeup in the shade Dreamer is a long-lasting, high-impact lip color that delivers up to 16 hours of wear. This warm pink neutral shade is perfect for everyday wear and complements a variety of skin tones. The formula is smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and fade-proof, making it ideal for all-day wear. The precision applicator allows for easy and precise application. The 0.17 fl oz tube is travel-friendly and easy to carry in your purse or makeup bag. Get ready to rock a bold lip that lasts all day with Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long lasting up to 16H wear, High impact color, Smooth application Cons May dry out lips

5 Oulac Moisturizing Pink Lipstick (06 She Pop) Oulac Moisturizing Pink Lipstick (06 She Pop) View on Amazon 8.5 Introducing the Oulac Pink Lipstick, a must-have for anyone looking to add a pop of bright, cool-toned pink to their lip collection. This moisturizing lip stick offers a sheer shine juicy finish, perfect for those who want a lightweight and hydrating formula for dry lip care. Its vegan-friendly ingredients ensure that your lips stay healthy and nourished while still looking fabulous. At 2.2g/0.07oz, this creamy lipstick is the perfect size for on-the-go touch-ups throughout the day. Don't miss out on this gorgeous shade, 06 She Pop, and try the Oulac Pink Lipstick for yourself. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizing formula, Sheer shine finish, Vegan ingredients Cons Limited shade range

6 PINK SOUL Baby Lipstick PINK SOUL Baby Lipstick View on Amazon 8.2 MAKI YIKA Pink Lipstick Matte is a must-have for those who love a pop of color on their lips! This liquid lipstick is long-lasting, smudge proof, waterproof, and cruelty-free. The high-impact color is perfect for any occasion, and the included brush makes application a breeze. Whether you're going for a bold look or just want to add a touch of pink to your lips, PINK SOUL Baby Lipstick is the perfect choice. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to carry in your purse or pocket. Get ready to turn heads with this stunning lipstick! Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long lasting, Smudge proof, High impact color Cons Limited shade option

7 COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Cream Yummy Pink COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Cream Yummy Pink View on Amazon 7.9 COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lipstick Cream in Yummy Pink 380 is a must-have for any makeup lover. This lipstick tube is 0.123 OZ (3.5 g) and provides a smooth, creamy texture that glides on effortlessly. The Yummy Pink shade is perfect for adding a pop of color to any look, and the formula is long-lasting, so you can wear it all day without worrying about touch-ups. This lipstick is also easy to apply, thanks to its precise tip, and it's made with high-quality ingredients that are gentle on your lips. Overall, this is a great lipstick for anyone looking for a high-quality product at an affordable price. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizing formula, Intense and vibrant color, Long-lasting wear Cons May transfer onto surfaces

8 Milani Color Statement Lipstick Pink Frost Milani Color Statement Lipstick Pink Frost View on Amazon 7.7 Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost is a cruelty-free, nourishing lipstick that comes in a vibrant shade of pink. This 0.14 ounce lipstick is perfect for adding a pop of color to your everyday look. The creamy formula is enriched with vitamins A and C to keep your lips moisturized and healthy. Plus, the slim tube makes it easy to apply with precision. Whether you're going for a bold look or just want a touch of color, Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost is a great choice. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cruelty-free, Vibrant shades, Nourishing formula Cons May not suit all skin tones

9 wet n wild Liquid Lipstick Cloud Pout wet n wild Liquid Lipstick Cloud Pout View on Amazon 7.5 The wet n wild Liquid Lipstick Cloud Pout Marshmallow in Pink Cotton Candy Skies is the perfect addition to any makeup collection. This matte lip cream mousse is infused with argan oil and vitamin E, making it both nourishing and long-lasting. The beautiful pink cotton candy hue is perfect for any occasion, whether it's a night out or a day at the office. The lightweight formula glides on smoothly, leaving your lips feeling soft and moisturized all day long. This product is a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable liquid lipstick. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Matte finish, Contains argan oil, Infused with vitamin E Cons Limited color selection

10 NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick - Pink Hit NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick - Pink Hit View on Amazon 7.1 NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pink Hit is a must-have for anyone who loves bold and vibrant lip colors. This cool-toned hot pink shade is perfect for those who want a pop of color in their makeup routine. The formula is long-lasting and provides a comfortable matte finish that doesn't dry out your lips. The applicator is easy to use and allows for precise application. This lipstick is also cruelty-free and vegan, making it a great choice for conscious consumers. Overall, NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pink Hit is a great addition to any makeup collection. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Matte finish, Long-lasting wear, Wide shade range Cons May be drying

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between pink, nude, and red lipstick?

A: Pink lipstick adds a pop of color to the lips and comes in a variety of shades from light pink to hot pink. Nude lipstick is a natural-looking shade that matches the wearer's skin tone and is perfect for a subtle look. Red lipstick is a classic bold shade that adds glamour and sophistication to any look.

Q: How do I choose the right shade of lipstick for my skin tone?

A: When choosing a lipstick shade, consider the undertones of your skin. If you have cool undertones, choose pink or blue-based lipsticks. For warm undertones, go for orange or yellow-based lipsticks. Neutral undertones can wear both warm and cool shades.

Q: How can I make my lipstick last longer?

A: To make your lipstick last longer, start by exfoliating your lips to remove any dry or dead skin. Then, apply a lip primer or lip liner to create a base for the lipstick to adhere to. Apply the lipstick with a brush to ensure even coverage, and blot with a tissue to remove any excess. Finally, set the lipstick with a translucent powder.

Conclusions

After reviewing several pink lipsticks, it's clear that there's a shade for every skin tone and occasion. The butter LONDON and PÜR lipsticks provide a variety of finishes, from matte to satin, and offer long-lasting wear. The L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche lipstick boasts hydrating benefits, making it a great option for those with dry lips. Overall, these pink lipsticks are a fun and versatile addition to any makeup collection. Whether you're looking for a subtle pop of color or a bold statement, there's a pink lipstick out there for you. So why not try one out and see how it can enhance your look?