10 Best Selling Blue Light Therapies for 2023

Our Top Picks

Blue light therapy has gained popularity as a non-invasive, drug-free solution for treating various conditions such as acne, seasonal affective disorder, and sleep disorders. We have researched and tested several products to bring you the top selections on the market. Our recommendations are based on essential criteria such as effectiveness, ease of use, and affordability, as well as customer reviews. However, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before trying any new treatment. Our expert insights and tips will help you understand the benefits of blue light therapy and improve your overall wellbeing. Stay tuned for our unbiased in-depth reviews of each product that will provide you with the relief you need for a happier, healthier life.

1 SolaWave Bye Acne Spot Treatment SolaWave Bye Acne Spot Treatment View on Amazon 9.8 The Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment is a must-have for anyone dealing with acne. This device uses both red and blue light therapy to target and treat acne at the source, providing a more effective solution than pimple patches alone. Its compact size makes it easy to use on-the-go, and the charcoal-infused head provides additional skin benefits. Whether you're looking for a new addition to your facial skin care routine or a targeted solution for stubborn acne, the Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment is a great choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Red and blue light therapy, Spot treatment for acne, Charcoal for skin care Cons May not work for everyone

2 Hooga Blue Light Therapy Bulb Hooga Blue Light Therapy Bulb View on Amazon 9.6 The Hooga Blue Light Therapy Bulb is a powerful tool for those looking to improve their skin texture and tighten their skin. With 12 high-intensity LED lights and a 415 nm wavelength, this bulb is perfect for treating acne and sun damage. The power cord is included, making it easy to use right out of the box. Whether you're looking to improve your skin's appearance or combat specific issues, the Hooga Blue Light Therapy Bulb is a great choice. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Improves acne, Tightens skin, Improves skin texture Cons May cause eye strain

3 Aphrona Moonlight LED Facial Mask. Aphrona Moonlight LED Facial Mask. View on Amazon 9.3 The Aphrona® Moonlight LED Facial Mask is a great addition to your skincare routine. With 3 different color LED lights, this mask can help with acne removal, wrinkle reduction, and overall skin rejuvenation. The off-white design is sleek and modern, and the adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit. Plus, the mask is lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for at-home use. Give your skin the treatment it deserves with the Aphrona® Moonlight LED Facial Mask. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 color LED, Acne removal, Wrinkle reduction Cons May not work for everyone

4 SMY Lighting Blue Light Therapy Lamp SMY Lighting Blue Light Therapy Lamp View on Amazon 8.8 The SMY Light Therapy Lamp is a great option for those looking to improve their mood and energy levels. With adjustable LED blue light and a one-touch timer, this lamp is easy to use and customize to your needs. Plus, it's 100% UV-free, making it safe for daily use. Whether you struggle with seasonal affective disorder or just need a boost during the winter months, the SMY Light Therapy Lamp can help you feel more alert and focused. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable LED brightness, Timer for convenience, 100% UV free Cons May not work for everyone

5 Project E Beauty Skin Rejuvenation Photon Mask Project E Beauty Skin Rejuvenation Photon Mask View on Amazon 8.6 The Project E Beauty Skin Rejuvenation Photon Mask is a LED face mask that uses red and blue light therapy to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and acne. Made with high-quality materials, this spa facial treatment mask is designed to be used at home for convenient skincare. With multiple settings and a comfortable fit, this mask is perfect for anyone looking to improve the overall health and appearance of their skin. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros LED light therapy, Anti-aging benefits, Easy to use at home Cons May not work for everyone

6 Spa Sciences CLARO Acne Treatment Light Therapy System Spa Sciences CLARO Acne Treatment Light Therapy System View on Amazon 8.4 The Spa Sciences CLARO Clinically Proven Blue & Red LED Acne Treatment Light Therapy System is a professional-grade, FDA-cleared acne healing and clearing treatment that can be used in the comfort of your own home. This rechargeable device uses blue and red LED lights to target acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation, resulting in clearer, healthier-looking skin. Lightweight and easy to use, it's the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their skin's appearance and boost their confidence. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clinically proven effectiveness, Blue & red LED therapy, Rechargeable for home use Cons May not work for everyone

7 NEWKEY Blue Light Therapy for Acne Mask NEWKEY Blue Light Therapy for Acne Mask View on Amazon 8.1 The NEWKEY Blue Light Therapy Mask is a powerful and effective treatment for acne, redness, and blemish control. Using Korea PDT technology, this mask delivers 7 different colors of light therapy to target specific skin concerns. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, this device is easy to use and delivers noticeable results in just a few weeks. Whether you're dealing with acne breakouts or simply looking to improve the overall appearance of your skin, the NEWKEY Blue Light Therapy Mask is a must-have skincare tool. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 7 colors for versatility, Korean PDT technology, Effectively treats acne Cons May not work for all

8 Project E Beauty LumaGlow LED Light Therapy Project E Beauty LumaGlow LED Light Therapy View on Amazon 7.6 The LumaGlow Red & Blue LED Light Therapy by Project E Beauty is a handheld device that offers both anti-aging and anti-acne benefits. The 2 in 1 red and blue light penetrates deep into the skin to stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin texture. It also helps to kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce inflammation, and fade scars. This FDA-cleared device is perfect for spa and home use, and its compact size makes it easy to use on-the-go. Say hello to brighter, clearer, and more youthful-looking skin with the LumaGlow. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros FDA-cleared, Reduces fine lines/wrinkles, Dual red & blue light Cons May not work for everyone

9 PureGuardian 10,000 LUX Energy Light Therapy. PureGuardian 10,000 LUX Energy Light Therapy. View on Amazon 7.5 The PureGuardian 10,000 LUX Full Spectrum Energy Light is a powerful tool for those seeking relief from seasonal affective disorder, low energy levels, and other mood-related issues. With customizable blue or white light therapy intensity and a built-in timer, this sleek and modern device fits easily into any daily routine. Its compact size makes it perfect for use at home or on-the-go, while its high-quality construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you're looking to boost your mood, improve your sleep, or simply increase your energy levels, the PureGuardian 10,000 LUX Full Spectrum Energy Light is a must-have for anyone looking to improve their overall well-being. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Customizable intensity, Full spectrum light therapy, Timer feature Cons May not work for everyone

10 LOUDYKACA Led Face Mask Light Therapy LOUDYKACA Led Face Mask Light Therapy View on Amazon 7.1 The LOUDYKACA Led Face Mask Light Therapy is a perfect addition to your skincare routine. This mask comes with 7 different LED light colors that can help reduce acne, improve skin texture, and promote collagen production. Its lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear for long periods, and it's suitable for all skin types. The mask is easy to use and comes with a remote that allows you to adjust the intensity and color of the light. The LOUDYKACA Led Face Mask Light Therapy is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their skin's overall health and appearance. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 7 color light therapy, Reduces acne, Improves skin appearance Cons Might not work for everyone

FAQ

Q: What is blue light therapy?

A: Blue light therapy is a treatment that uses blue light to treat skin conditions such as acne. This therapy works by killing the bacteria that causes acne and reducing inflammation. It can also be used to treat other conditions such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Q: What is red light therapy?

A: Red light therapy is a treatment that uses red light to improve skin health and reduce pain. It works by stimulating the production of collagen, which can reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and can also help with conditions such as joint pain and inflammation.

Q: What is SAD light therapy?

A: SAD light therapy is a treatment that uses light to alleviate symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs during the winter months. This therapy involves sitting in front of a special light box that emits bright light, which can help regulate the body's levels of melatonin and serotonin. SAD light therapy can improve mood, energy levels, and sleep patterns.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis of the blue light therapy category, we have found some compelling products that can improve your well-being. From lamps that mimic natural sunlight to handheld devices that target specific areas, these products offer a variety of options for those looking for a drug-free, non-invasive way to improve their skin and overall mood. Whether you suffer from seasonal affective disorder, acne, or muscle pain, there is a blue light therapy product out there that can help. We encourage you to consider these products and take action towards improving your health and wellness.