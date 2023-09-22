10 Best Selling Concealers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Are you struggling to find the perfect concealer? Look no further! Our team has done the research and testing for you to compile a list of the best concealer products available. With countless options to choose from, selecting the right concealer can be overwhelming. That's why we've analyzed essential criteria such as coverage, longevity, shade range, and formula, in addition to considering customer reviews, to identify top performers.

Choosing the right concealer is crucial in achieving a flawless complexion. It's important to consider your skin type, desired coverage level, and specific concerns when selecting a product. One common challenge is finding the right shade, but expert tips such as applying concealer before foundation and using color-correcting products can be helpful. Stay tuned for our top picks to help transform your makeup routine.

1 Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer, Light. Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer, Light. View on Amazon 9.7 Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup is a must-have for anyone looking for a natural coverage concealer that is lightweight and oil-free. It is perfect for covering blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections. The concealer comes in a 0.23 Fl Oz pack and is available in Light 1 Count, making it easy to carry around. This concealer is easy to blend and gives a flawless finish that lasts all day. It is also suitable for all skin types, making it a versatile product that everyone can use. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural coverage, Lightweight formula, Oil-free Cons Limited shade range

2 COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer Stick - Fair COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer Stick - Fair View on Amazon 9.6 The COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Solid Concealer Stick for Fair Skin Tones is a must-have for those looking to conceal blemishes and dark circles. This pack of two provides long-lasting coverage that blends seamlessly into the skin. The moisturizing formula ensures that your skin stays hydrated and radiant all day long. With its compact size, it's perfect for touch-ups on the go. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this concealer stick is easy to use and delivers flawless results. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizing formula, Easy to apply, Good coverage Cons May crease

3 Revlon PhotoReady Concealer Stick Light/Medium Revlon PhotoReady Concealer Stick Light/Medium View on Amazon 9.3 The Revlon Concealer Stick is a game changer for those looking for a creamy, lightweight formula that provides medium-to-full coverage. Perfect for all skin types, this concealer stick in shade 003 Light/Medium offers a photo-ready finish that lasts all day. With its easy-to-use application, this concealer stick is perfect for covering blemishes, dark circles, and any imperfections. The 0.11 oz size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, making it a must-have in any makeup bag. Get ready for flawless skin with the Revlon Concealer Stick. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full coverage, Creamy finish, Lightweight formula Cons Limited shade range

4 Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer Neutral Ivory Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer Neutral Ivory View on Amazon 9 The Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer is a game changer for those looking for a waterproof and lightweight concealer that lasts up to 18 hours. With the added benefits of hyaluronic acid, this concealer provides a soft matte finish that is perfect for everyday wear. Its vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula makes it a must-have for those with sensitive skin. Available in the shade 002 Neutral Ivory, it provides full coverage while still feeling natural on the skin. Say goodbye to touch-ups throughout the day with the Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof and long-lasting, Lightweight formula, Contains hyaluronic acid Cons Limited shade range

5 Comfort Zone Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer Stick Natural Comfort Zone Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer Stick Natural View on Amazon 8.5 The Dermablend Quick Fix Full Coverage Concealer Stick is the perfect solution for anyone in need of quick and easy precision coverage. With all-day hydration, this multi-tasking concealer stick comes in 10C Natural and weighs 0.16 ounces. It's made with high-quality materials and provides full coverage without feeling heavy or cakey. This product is perfect for covering blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections, giving you a flawless look all day long. Whether you're heading to work or a night out, the Dermablend Quick Fix Full Coverage Concealer Stick is a must-have in your makeup bag. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full coverage, Hydrating all day, Easy precision application Cons Shade range limited

6 IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer View on Amazon 8.3 IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer is the perfect solution for anyone looking to hide dark circles, fine lines, redness, and discoloration. With its anti-aging formula and natural finish, this concealer is sure to give you a flawless look. The 0.4 fl oz size makes it easy to carry with you, while the neutral undertones of the 20.0 Medium shade make it suitable for a wide range of skin tones. This concealer is also waterproof, ensuring that it stays in place all day long. Say goodbye to imperfections and hello to a flawless complexion with IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full coverage, Waterproof, Anti-aging Cons Limited shade range

7 NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum Vanilla NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum Vanilla View on Amazon 8 NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Bare With Me Concealer Serum in Vanilla 03 is a game-changer for those looking for a hydrating and long-lasting concealer. With up to 24 hours of hydration, this concealer serum provides a natural, lightweight coverage that won't settle into fine lines or wrinkles. Its buildable formula allows for customizable coverage, making it perfect for both everyday use and special occasions. Say goodbye to dry, cakey concealer and hello to a flawless, glowing complexion with NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Bare With Me Concealer Serum. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lasts up to 24 hours, Provides hydration to skin, Lightweight formula Cons Limited shade range

8 L'Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer Amber L'Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer Amber View on Amazon 7.8 The L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Full Wear Concealer is a must-have for anyone looking for full coverage and waterproof protection. With its easy-to-use applicator, this concealer is perfect for covering dark circles, blemishes, and imperfections. Its long-lasting formula ensures that your makeup stays put all day, while its amber shade is perfect for medium skin tones. At 0.33 fl. oz., this concealer is the perfect size for travel and on-the-go touch-ups. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Full coverage, Easy applicator Cons Limited shade range

9 Kosas Revealer Concealer Tone 04 Kosas Revealer Concealer Tone 04 View on Amazon 7.4 The Kosas Revealer Concealer in Tone 04 is a must-have for anyone looking for a medium coverage makeup that effectively conceals dark circles, dark spots, and blemishes. Made with nourishing ingredients like caffeine and arnica, this creamy concealer also brightens and hydrates the under-eye area. Its lightweight formula blends seamlessly into the skin, creating a natural, flawless finish. Perfect for daily use, this concealer is available in a range of shades to suit different skin tones. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Medium coverage, Brightens under eyes, Creamy texture Cons Limited shade range

10 Maybelline Super Stay Under-eye Concealer Medium Maybelline Super Stay Under-eye Concealer Medium View on Amazon 7.1 Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Under-eye Concealer Liquid Makeup provides up to 24 hours of wear with its long-lasting formula. The paddle applicator makes it easy to apply and the medium shade is perfect for a range of skin tones. This concealer not only covers dark circles and blemishes but also brightens the under-eye area for a refreshed look. Its lightweight texture and full coverage make it ideal for everyday use or special occasions. The 0.23 fl. oz. size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full coverage, Brightening effect, Long-lasting wear Cons Limited shade range

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of concealer?

A: Concealer is used to hide blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections on the skin. It can also be used to highlight certain areas of the face, such as under the eyes or on the bridge of the nose.

Q: How do I choose the right foundation for my skin tone?

A: When choosing a foundation, it's important to consider your skin type, undertone, and shade. Test the foundation on your jawline and neck to ensure a seamless blend with your natural skin tone. Don't be afraid to ask for assistance from a beauty consultant or try samples before purchasing.

Q: What is the purpose of setting powder?

A: Setting powder helps to lock in your foundation and concealer, preventing it from smudging or creasing throughout the day. It also helps to control shine and oiliness on the skin. Choose a setting powder that complements your skin type and tone for best results.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that concealer is a must-have in any makeup routine. Whether you're looking to cover blemishes, dark circles, or simply brighten up your complexion, there is a concealer out there for you. We reviewed a variety of options, from drugstore to high-end, and found that each product had its own unique benefits. No matter your skin type, tone, or preference, there is a concealer that can help you achieve a flawless, natural-looking finish. We encourage you to experiment and find the perfect concealer for you!