10 Best Selling Cuticle Balms for 2023

Cuticle balms have become a must-have for individuals due to the rise in popularity of at-home manicures and a growing awareness of the importance of nail care. Our extensive research and testing of various cuticle balms available in the market analyzed factors such as ingredients, effectiveness, and customer reviews. It's crucial to consider the type of ingredients used, the scent, and texture of the balm when selecting a product. According to experts, regular application of the balm, massaging it into the cuticles and surrounding skin, and using a product with natural ingredients such as beeswax, shea butter, or vitamin E is essential. Incorporating a cuticle balm into your nail care routine can help maintain healthy and beautiful nails. Stay tuned for our top ranking cuticle balms in the next section.

1 butter LONDON QuickFix Cuticle Balm butter LONDON QuickFix Cuticle Balm View on Amazon 9.8 The butter LONDON QuickFix Moisturizing Cuticle Balm is a must-have for anyone looking for a non-greasy formula that effectively moisturizes dry cuticles. Made with hydrating coconut and avocado oil, as well as vitamin E, this cruelty-free and gluten-free balm instantly nourishes and softens cuticles. Its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go use, and its easy-to-use applicator ensures precise application. Say goodbye to dry, cracked cuticles and hello to healthy, moisturized nails with butter LONDON QuickFix Moisturizing Cuticle Balm. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes dry cuticles, Non-greasy formula, Cruelty-free and gluten-free Cons Small container size

2 Badger Cuticle Care Balm - Citrus Scent Badger Cuticle Care Balm - Citrus Scent View on Amazon 9.6 Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm is a natural and organic nail care cream designed to strengthen, soothe, and restore dry and splitting cuticles. Infused with vitamin-rich seabuckthorn extract and shea butter, this balm provides intense hydration to the cuticles, leaving them soft and supple. The light citrus scent adds a refreshing touch to the experience. This .75oz balm is perfect for those who want to nourish their nails naturally. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Organic ingredients, Soothes and restores cuticles, Light citrus scent Cons Small size (.75 oz)

3 AODE Organic Cuticle Balm Moisturizer AODE Organic Cuticle Balm Moisturizer View on Amazon 9.3 The Organic Cuticle Balm is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the health and appearance of their nails and cuticles. Made with natural ingredients and USDA certified, this 1.75oz balm is perfect for moisturizing, protecting, and healing cracked and rigid skin. Its large size ensures that you won't run out anytime soon, and its made in the USA guarantee provides peace of mind. Whether you're a nail salon professional or just looking to improve your at-home nail care routine, the Organic Cuticle Balm is the perfect addition to your arsenal. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Organic ingredients, Large size, Moisturizes and protects Cons May not work for everyone

4 QTICA Intense Cuticle Repair Balm QTICA Intense Cuticle Repair Balm View on Amazon 8.9 QTICA Intense Cuticle Repair Balm is a must-have for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to repair dry, damaged cuticles. This balm is made with a unique blend of vitamins, aloe vera, and natural oils that work together to hydrate and repair even the most stubborn cuticles. With its compact 0.5oz size, it's perfect for on-the-go use and can easily be thrown in your purse or travel bag. Say goodbye to dry, cracked cuticles and hello to healthy, moisturized nails with QTICA Intense Cuticle Repair Balm. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes dry cuticles, Softens cuticles, Applicator brush included Cons May not work for everyone

5 QTICA Cuticle Repair Balm 0.5oz QTICA Cuticle Repair Balm 0.5oz View on Amazon 8.6 QTICA Intense Cuticle Repair Balm is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the health of their cuticles. This balm is formulated with honey, beeswax, and vitamins to nourish and repair dry, cracked cuticles. With consistent use, this balm can also help to promote stronger, healthier nails. The convenient 0.5oz size makes it easy to take on-the-go, and the non-greasy formula absorbs quickly for fast relief. Say goodbye to painfully dry cuticles and hello to healthy, beautiful nails with QTICA Intense Cuticle Repair Balm. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes well, Non-greasy formula, Improves nail health Cons Small size

6 CBD Essentials Cuticle Balm by Oak Creek Hemp Company CBD Essentials Cuticle Balm by Oak Creek Hemp Company View on Amazon 8.2 Oak Creek Hemp Company's All Natural Vegan Cuticle Balm (1 oz tin) is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their nails and cuticles healthy and moisturized. Made with natural ingredients like hemp seed oil, shea butter, and essential oils, this balm is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies to harsh chemicals. Not only does it nourish and hydrate your cuticles, but it also strengthens and protects your nails. The compact size of the tin makes it easy to carry with you on the go, so you can keep your nails looking their best no matter where you are. Overall, this cuticle balm is a great investment for anyone who wants to maintain healthy and beautiful nails. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros All natural ingredients, Vegan, Moisturizes cuticles Cons Small tin size

7 Bee Naturals Nail and Cuticle Balm Bee Naturals Nail and Cuticle Balm View on Amazon 8.1 Bee Naturals Nourishing And Protective Nail And Cuticle Balm with Cocoa Butter And Beta Carotene is a great product for those who are looking for a natural way to care for their nails and cuticles. Made with high-quality ingredients such as cocoa butter and beta carotene, this balm helps to nourish and protect your nails and cuticles from damage caused by dryness and harsh weather conditions. It is also easy to apply and absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving your nails and cuticles feeling soft and hydrated. Overall, Bee Naturals Nourishing And Protective Nail And Cuticle Balm is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their nails healthy and beautiful. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Nourishing and protective, Contains cocoa butter, Contains beta carotene Cons May be greasy

8 Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm View on Amazon 7.6 Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm is a natural and effective cream that helps to strengthen, soothe, and restore dry and splitting cuticles. Enriched with shea butter and vitamin-rich seabuckthorn extract, this .75oz balm has a light citrus scent and is perfect for anyone looking for a natural solution to their nail care needs. Made with only the highest quality organic ingredients, this balm is gentle on your skin and will leave your cuticles feeling soft and moisturized. Whether you're an avid nail polish user or just looking to keep your nails healthy, Badger Organic Cuticle Care Balm is a must-have product for any beauty routine. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Organic ingredients, Soothes and restores cuticles, Light citrus scent Cons Small size

9 Pacifica Vegan Collagen Cuticle Nail Balm Pacifica Vegan Collagen Cuticle Nail Balm View on Amazon 7.4 Pacifica Beauty's Vegan Collagen Cuticle Nail Balm is an excellent solution for those with dry, brittle nails and cuticles. This balm is made with coconut oil, sunflower oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, all of which work together to moisturize and soften your nails and cuticles. The vegan and cruelty-free formula ensures that you can feel good about using this product. Whether you're an avid nail polish user or just looking for a little extra self-care for your hands, this balm is a must-try. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vegan and cruelty-free, Moisturizes and softens nails, Contains nourishing ingredients Cons May not work for everyone

Q: What are cuticle balms?

A: Cuticle balms are moisturizing products that protect and nourish the cuticles. They are typically made with natural ingredients such as shea butter, beeswax, and essential oils. Cuticle balms help prevent dryness and cracking of the cuticles, which can lead to painful hangnails and infections.

Q: How do cuticle removers work?

A: Cuticle removers are often liquid or gel products that are applied to the nail bed to soften and dissolve the excess cuticle. They usually contain strong chemicals such as sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide that break down the dead skin cells. After a few minutes, the cuticle can be gently pushed back or removed with a cuticle pusher.

Q: What are the benefits of using cuticle oils?

A: Cuticle oils are highly beneficial for maintaining healthy nails and cuticles. They are typically made with nourishing ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin E, and almond oil. Cuticle oils help moisturize and soften the cuticles, which makes them easier to push back or remove. They also improve the appearance of the nails by reducing brittleness and promoting growth.

After researching and reviewing various cuticle balms, it's clear that these products are essential for maintaining healthy-looking nails and cuticles. Whether you're looking for an exfoliator to remove dead skin or a moisturizing balm to nourish dry cuticles, there's a product out there that can meet your needs. Additionally, many of the balms we reviewed are made with natural ingredients, making them a great option for those who prioritize organic and sustainable beauty products. Overall, we highly recommend investing in a cuticle balm to keep your nails and cuticles in top condition.