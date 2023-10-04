10 Best Selling Powder Blushes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect powder blush for your makeup routine? We've got you covered. After researching and testing multiple products, we've narrowed down the best options for your skin type and desired look. Our criteria included pigmentation, texture, longevity, and blendability to ensure a natural-looking flush that lasts all day. We also considered customer reviews to gauge popularity and performance. It's essential to choose a powder blush that complements your skin tone and type to avoid an unnatural appearance or irritation. We've curated a list of our top picks that cater to a variety of preferences, so you can achieve a flawless, radiant complexion.

1 Milani Rose Powder Blush Wild Rose. Milani Rose Powder Blush Wild Rose. View on Amazon 9.9 Milani Rose Powder Blush in Wild Rose is a cruelty-free blush that allows you to shape, contour, and highlight your face with matte or shimmery colors. This 0.6-ounce blush is perfect for any skin tone and can be used to add a pop of color to your cheeks or to enhance your natural beauty. The high-quality formula is long-lasting and blends easily, so you can achieve a flawless look every time. Plus, the beautiful rose-shaped design adds a touch of elegance to your makeup routine. Overall, this blush is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of color and radiance to their daily look. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cruelty-free product, Matte or shimmery color, Shapes, contours & highlights face Cons May not suit all skin tones

2 Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush Powder in Pinch Me Pink. Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush Powder in Pinch Me Pink. View on Amazon 9.5 The Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush Powder Makeup in Pinch Me Pink is the perfect addition to your makeup routine. This matte blush provides a natural glow that is perfect for any occasion. The moisturizing jojoba oil formula ensures that your skin stays hydrated while giving you a long-lasting, flawless finish. With its compact size and affordable price, this blush is a must-have for any makeup lover. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Matte natural glow, Moisturizing jojoba oil, Buildable color payoff Cons Limited shade range

3 COVERGIRL Cheekers Powder Blush Rose Silk COVERGIRL Cheekers Powder Blush Rose Silk View on Amazon 9.1 COVERGIRL Cheekers Blendable Powder Blush Rose Silk is a perfect addition to your daily makeup routine. This blush is easy to apply and blend, leaving your cheeks with a natural-looking flush of color. The compact size makes it easy to carry in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day. The Rose Silk shade is a beautiful pink hue that complements a wide range of skin tones. The .12 oz packaging is the perfect size for those who want to try out a new blush without committing to a larger size. Overall, this blush is a great choice for anyone who wants a subtle and natural-looking pop of color on their cheeks. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Blendable formula, Natural looking color, Long-lasting wear Cons Small size

4 Physicians Formula Powder Palette Blushing Natural. Physicians Formula Powder Palette Blushing Natural. View on Amazon 8.9 The Physicians Formula Powder Palette Multi-Colored Blush Powder in Blushing Natural is a dermatologist-tested product that offers a natural-looking flush to your cheeks. The palette includes a blend of shades that can be used individually or combined to create a customized shade. This blush powder is made with high-quality ingredients and has a silky texture that blends seamlessly onto the skin. Its compact size makes it easy to carry and apply on-the-go. Ideal for those looking for a long-lasting, beautiful blush that looks natural and effortless. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dermatologist tested, Multi-colored blush, Natural looking Cons May not suit all skin tones

5 NARS Blush Orgasm NARS Blush Orgasm View on Amazon 8.7 NARS Blush Orgasm, Pressed Powder Orgasm is a popular beauty product that delivers a natural-looking, peachy-pink flush to the cheeks. The formula is silky and blendable, making it easy to apply and build up to your desired intensity. This blush is versatile and suits a wide range of skin tones, and it can also be used as an eyeshadow or highlighter. Overall, NARS Blush Orgasm is a must-have for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their makeup routine. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Highly pigmented, Long-lasting formula, Universally flattering shade Cons May not suit all skin tones

6 Revlon Powder Blush Mauvelous Revlon Powder Blush Mauvelous View on Amazon 8.2 Revlon Blush Powder is a high-impact, buildable color that provides a lightweight and smooth finish. The product's 003 Mauvelous shade gives a natural rosy hue that suits all skin tones. Its compact size makes it easy to carry, and the powder is made of high-quality ingredients that give a long-lasting effect. It is perfect for everyday use and can be used for contouring as well. The product is easy to apply and blends seamlessly with the skin, leaving a radiant glow. Overall, Revlon Blush Powder is a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality blush that provides a natural and long-lasting effect. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros High impact color, Lightweight formula, Smooth finish Cons Limited shade range

7 OULAC Blush Makeup Powder Mauve 11 OULAC Fatal Seduction Matte Blush Pink OULAC Blush Makeup Powder Mauve 11OULAC Fatal Seduction Matte Blush Pink View on Amazon 7.9 The OULAC Blush Makeup Powder in Mauve is a must-have for anyone looking for a natural, buildable blush. With its cool tone and matte finish, this blush is perfect for light to medium skin tones. The smooth, lightweight formula makes it easy to apply and blend, while the cruelty-free and vegan ingredients make it a guilt-free addition to your makeup collection. At 4.8g, this blush is the perfect size for on-the-go touch-ups. Choose from 11 Fatal Seduction (matte dusty pink) to add a pop of color to your cheeks. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Buildable coverage, Cruelty-free & vegan, Smooth application Cons Limited color selection

8 NewBang 8 Colors Blush Palette NewBang 8 Colors Blush Palette View on Amazon 7.8 The NewBang 8 Colors Blush Palette is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their natural beauty. With a mix of matte and shimmer shades, this mineral blush powder is perfect for contouring, highlighting, and adding a pop of color to your cheeks. The palette comes in a 2-piece set and includes a range of shades that cater to different skin tones. The packaging is compact and easy to carry around, making it a great addition to your makeup bag. The formula is long-lasting and easy to blend, giving you a flawless finish every time. Whether you're going for a natural look or something more dramatic, this blush palette has got you covered. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 colors, Matte and shimmer options, Professional quality Cons May not be suitable for all skin types

9 MAC Blush Powder Desert Rose MAC Blush Powder Desert Rose View on Amazon 7.5 MAC Blush Powder in Desert Rose is a must-have for any makeup lover. This soft reddish burgundy shade is perfect for achieving a natural, flushed look. The matte finish gives a subtle and sophisticated touch, making it suitable for both day and night wear. The compact size of 6g/.21 ounce makes it easy to carry in your makeup bag, and the high-quality formula ensures long-lasting wear. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MAC Blush Powder in Desert Rose is a versatile product that you won't regret adding to your collection. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting color, Easy to blend, Compliments various skin tones Cons May be too dark

10 UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette View on Amazon 7.1 The UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette is perfect for anyone who loves a natural, healthy glow. This waterproof and long-lasting blush powder comes in a lightweight and compact palette with a brush and mirror. The pink and coral shades are perfect for adding a pop of color to your cheeks, and the matte finish gives a subtle, natural look. This blush palette is a great addition to any woman's makeup kit and makes a perfect gift. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof and long-lasting, Lightweight and easy to apply, Includes brush and mirror Cons May not work for all skin tones

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between powder blush and cream blush?

A: Powder blush is a dry, loose or pressed powder that is applied to the cheeks with a brush. Cream blush, on the other hand, is a creamy consistency that is applied with fingers or a sponge. Powder blush tends to give a more matte finish, while cream blush gives a more dewy, natural look.

Q: What is liquid blush and how do I use it?

A: Liquid blush is a runnier consistency than cream blush and is applied with a dropper or pump. It is best blended with a brush or sponge, and can be built up for a more intense color. Liquid blush is great for a natural, subtle flush of color, and is perfect for those with dry or mature skin.

Q: How do I choose the right blush color for my skin tone?

A: When choosing a blush color, consider your skin tone and undertones. For fair skin, try light pinks or peachy shades. For medium skin, try warm coral or rose shades. For deep skin, try deeper berry or plum shades. Remember to swatch the color on your skin before purchasing to ensure it complements your complexion.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that powder blush provides a versatile and effortless way to add a pop of color to your cheeks. We reviewed several options, ranging from high-end to drugstore brands, and found that each had its unique benefits. Whether you're looking for a long-lasting pigment or a lightweight finish, there is a powder blush out there for you. Don't hesitate to give one a try and see how it can enhance your natural beauty.