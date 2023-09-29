10 Best Selling Powder Eyeshadows for 2023

Our Top Picks

In this article, we've researched and tested various powder eyeshadow products to bring you the best contenders. The popularity of powder eyeshadow has been on the rise due to its versatility and ease of use. We carefully analyzed each product based on criteria like pigmentation, blendability, staying power, and color range. Customer reviews were also taken into account to determine how each product fared in real-life situations. When using powder eyeshadow, fallout can be an issue, but we found many products with minimal fallout that were easy to clean up. To achieve a smooth and even application, a good quality brush is recommended. Experts suggest using a primer before applying the eyeshadow and tapping off excess product to prevent fallout. Keep reading to discover our top-ranking powder eyeshadow product that will elevate your eye makeup game.

1 PÜR MINERALS On Point Eyeshadow Palette Wednesday PÜR MINERALS On Point Eyeshadow Palette Wednesday View on Amazon 9.8 The PÜR MINERALS On Point Eyeshadow Palette in Wednesday (Neutrals) offers a variety of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades that are perfect for creating a natural daytime look or a dramatic nighttime look. The skincare-infused formula ensures that the eyeshadows glide on smoothly and last all day without creasing. This 0.16-ounce palette is compact and travel-friendly, making it easy to take on the go. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Skincare-infused formula, Variety of shades, Matte, shimmer, metallic options Cons Not long-lasting

2 Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Sand Shimmer Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Sand Shimmer View on Amazon 9.6 Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick in Sand Shimmer 12 is a versatile and easy-to-use makeup product. This eyeshadow stick glides on smoothly and dries to a powder finish, making it perfect for creating a natural or bold eye look. Its waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear, making it ideal for humid or rainy weather. The Sand Shimmer shade is a beautiful neutral with a subtle sparkle, making it a great option for both day and night looks. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in your purse for touch-ups on-the-go. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Easy to apply, Long-lasting Cons Limited color selection

3 COVERGIRL Eye Enhancers Eyeshadow Kit Champagne 1-Shadow. COVERGIRL Eye Enhancers Eyeshadow Kit Champagne 1-Shadow. View on Amazon 9.3 The COVERGIRL Eye Enhancers Eyeshadow Kit in Champagne is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of glamour to their eye makeup. This kit features a single color, Powder 1-Shadow Champagne, which is perfect for creating a subtle yet striking look. The powder formula is easy to apply and blend, making it ideal for both beginners and pros alike. This eyeshadow kit is compact and lightweight, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. With this kit, you'll be able to create a wide range of looks, from natural to dramatic. Overall, this eyeshadow kit is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality product that delivers stunning results. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality eyeshadow, Long-lasting, Easy to apply Cons Limited color options

4 IS'MINE Orange Matte Eyeshadow Palette IS'MINE Orange Matte Eyeshadow Palette View on Amazon 9 The IS'MINE Single Orange Matte Eyeshadow Powder Palette is a must-have for anyone who loves bold and vibrant eye looks. This high pigment, longwear formula delivers intense color payoff that lasts for hours without fading or creasing. The compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, and the smooth texture makes it easy to blend and layer for endless possibilities. Whether you're a makeup beginner or a pro, this is the best orange eyeshadow palette for creating stunning looks that will turn heads. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High pigment, Longwear, Intense color Cons Limited color options

5 MEICOLY Black Single Eyeshadow. MEICOLY Black Single Eyeshadow. View on Amazon 8.5 MEICOLY Black Single Eyeshadow is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. This pressed powder matte eyeshadow is perfect for creating bold and intense eye looks, and its opaque and high-pigment formula ensures long-lasting wear. The vegan and cruelty-free formula makes it a great choice for those who want to support ethical beauty. Whether you're going for a Halloween goth look or a bold night out, this eyeshadow will deliver. Compact and easy to use, it's a versatile addition to any makeup collection. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High pigment, Matte finish, Vegan and cruelty-free Cons Limited color selection

6 BEPHOLAN Single Matte White Eyeshadow Palette BEPHOLAN Single Matte White Eyeshadow Palette View on Amazon 8.2 The BEPHOLAN Single Matte White Eyeshadow Palette in White Swan is a versatile addition to any makeup collection. This goth-inspired palette features a white matte highlighter eyeshadow base that can be used to create a variety of looks, from subtle to dramatic. The high-quality eyeshadow powder can also be used as an eyeliner, making it perfect for achieving a bold winged look. The compact size of the palette makes it easy to take on the go, and the durable materials ensure that it will last. Overall, the BEPHOLAN Single Matte White Eyeshadow Palette is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of edge to their makeup routine. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Matte finish, Highly pigmented, Versatile colors Cons Limited shade range

7 Erinde White Matte Eyeshadow Palette Erinde White Matte Eyeshadow Palette View on Amazon 8.1 The Erinde White Matte Eyeshadow Palette is a must-have for anyone who loves to experiment with different eye makeup looks. With its ultra-blendable and pigmented shades, you can easily create a variety of stunning looks for any occasion. The single white pressed powder eye shadow is perfect for creating a Halloween blood makeup base, making it a versatile addition to your makeup collection. Plus, it's cruelty-free and vegan, so you can feel good about using it. Overall, this palette is a great investment for anyone who wants to elevate their eye makeup game. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra-blendable, Pigmented color, Long lasting Cons Limited color selection

8 IS'MINE Blue Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette IS'MINE Blue Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette View on Amazon 7.8 IS'MINE Single Blue Shimmer Eyeshadow Powder Palette is a must-have for anyone who loves bold and intense eye makeup. This palette offers a high-pigment, long-wear formula that delivers a deep sky blue shimmer with just one swipe. The silky smooth texture allows for easy blending, making it perfect for creating a variety of looks. This product is perfect for those who want to make a statement with their eye makeup and is suitable for any occasion. Additionally, it comes with an affordable price tag, so you won't have to break the bank to achieve this stunning look. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High pigment, Longwear, Intense color Cons Limited shade option

9 Giselle Cosmetics Loose Powder Organic Mineral Eyeshadow - Crushed Diamond. Giselle Cosmetics Loose Powder Organic Mineral Eyeshadow - Crushed Diamond. View on Amazon 7.5 Giselle Cosmetics Loose Powder Organic Mineral Eyeshadow in Crushed Diamond is a versatile and stunning addition to any makeup collection. Made with organic minerals, this eyeshadow provides long-lasting wear without any harmful chemicals. The crushed diamond shade is perfect for adding a pop of shimmer to any eye look, and the loose powder formula makes it easy to apply and blend. Whether you're going for a bold or subtle look, this eyeshadow is a must-have for any makeup lover. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Organic mineral, Long-lasting color, Easy application Cons Limited color selection

10 Erinde Lavender Purple Eyeshadow Palette Erinde Lavender Purple Eyeshadow Palette View on Amazon 7.1 Erinde Single Eyeshadow Powder Palette in the shade Lavender Purple is a must-have for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their eyeshadow collection. With high pigment and ultra-blendable formula, this eyeshadow is perfect for creating a long-lasting smokey eye look. The 4g/0.14oz size is convenient for on-the-go touch-ups, and the matte shimmer finish adds a touch of glamour to any look. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this eyeshadow is easy to apply and will leave you with a stunning and vibrant purple eye look. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High pigment, Ultra-blendable, Long-lasting Cons Small size

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between powder, cream, and liquid eyeshadow?

A: Powder eyeshadows are dry and come in a compact form. They are easy to blend and offer a wide range of color options. Cream eyeshadows have a creamy texture and are applied with a brush or finger. They are long-lasting and offer a more intense color payoff. Liquid eyeshadows come in a tube or wand applicator. They dry quickly and offer a metallic or shimmery finish.

Q: Which type of eyeshadow is best for oily eyelids?

A: Cream and liquid eyeshadows are better for those with oily eyelids as they tend to have a longer-lasting formula. Powder eyeshadows may smudge or crease on oily eyelids.

Q: Can I mix different types of eyeshadows?

A: Yes, you can mix different types of eyeshadows to create your desired look. For example, you can use a powder eyeshadow as a base and add a cream or liquid eyeshadow on top for a more intense color payoff. Just make sure to blend well to avoid any harsh lines.

Conclusions

In conclusion, powder eyeshadow is a versatile makeup product that can be used to achieve a variety of looks, from natural to bold. Our review process revealed that there are many great options available on the market, including cream eyeshadow sticks that are smudge-proof and crease-proof for over 11 hours, skincare-infused eyeshadow palettes with matte, shimmer, and metallic shades, and highly pigmented blue eyeshadow palettes with excellent blendability. Whether you're looking for a single color or a full palette, there's a powder eyeshadow out there that can help you achieve your desired look. So why not give one a try and see what you can create?