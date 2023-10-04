10 Best Selling Reef Safe Body Sunscreens for 2023

Our Top Picks

Protecting our skin from the sun is crucial, but did you know that some sunscreens can harm our oceans and reefs? That's why we've researched and tested various reef-safe body sunscreens to help you make an informed decision. These sunscreens are free of harmful chemicals and contain biodegradable and non-toxic ingredients. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be challenging. That's why we've analyzed essential criteria, including ingredients, SPF level, and customer reviews, to bring you a list of the best reef-safe body sunscreens. Read on to learn more about the importance of using reef-safe body sunscreens and which ones made our top-ranking list.

1 Florida Salt Scrubs Sunscreen Spray 2-Pack SPF 50 Florida Salt Scrubs Sunscreen Spray 2-Pack SPF 50 View on Amazon 9.8 The Sunscreen Spray by Florida Suncare is a must-have for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. This reef-friendly SPF 50 sunblock provides broad-spectrum protection from harmful UV rays while also moisturizing your skin with coconut oil. This vegan, non-greasy, and water-resistant spray is perfect for both face and body and comes in a convenient 2-pack. Use it for all your outdoor activities, from a day at the beach to a hike in the mountains. Stay protected and enjoy the sun with Florida Suncare's Sunscreen Spray. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reef-friendly, Non-greasy, Water-resistant Cons Strong coconut scent

2 Thrive Natural Care Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 Thrive Natural Care Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 View on Amazon 9.5 Thrive Natural Care Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 is a high-quality, water-resistant sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. Made with clear zinc oxide, this reef-safe sunscreen is vegan-friendly and comes in a 5.8-ounce pack. It's perfect for those who want to protect their skin from harmful UV rays while enjoying outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, or playing sports. The sunscreen is easy to apply and doesn't leave any white residue on the skin. Overall, a great choice for those looking for a natural and effective sunscreen. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF50 protection, Water-resistant, Reef-safe Cons Slightly thick texture

3 SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen, SPF 50+ Lotion SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen, SPF 50+ Lotion View on Amazon 9.3 SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen is a must-have for anyone planning a beach vacation. This sunscreen not only provides superior SPF 50+ protection for your face and body, but it's also biodegradable and coral reef-safe. The unique formula also blocks jellyfish and sea lice stings, making it perfect for those who want to enjoy the ocean without worrying about painful stings. The compact travel size tube is easy to pack and waterproof, ensuring you'll have protection all day long. Don't hit the beach without SAFE SEA. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50+, Anti-jellyfish protection, Coral reef safe Cons Some may not need anti-jellyfish protection

4 Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen Spray Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen Spray View on Amazon 9 Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen is a must-have for anyone who loves to swim in the ocean. This SPF 40+ spray is waterproof, biodegradable, and coral reef-safe, making it both environmentally friendly and effective. Not only does it protect against harmful UV rays, but it also provides anti-jellyfish and sea-lice sting protection. Available in a 4 fl oz spray bottle, this sunscreen is perfect for both body and face use and is a great addition to any beach bag. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 40+, Waterproof, Anti-jellyfish protection Cons May cause skin irritation

5 MAKEP:REM Defense Me Sun Fluid SPF 50+PA++++ MAKEP:REM Defense Me Sun Fluid SPF 50+PA++++ View on Amazon 8.5 MAKEPREM Defense Me Daily Vegan Sun Fluid is a non-greasy, calming, and hydrating SPF 50+PA++++ sunblock that provides reef-safe UV broad protection against blue ray sensitive skin. This sunscreen is perfect for those with acne-prone and oily skin on both the face and body. Its Korean skincare formulation ensures that it is of high quality, and it is suitable for everyday use. The product is also available at a reasonable price on Amazon. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High SPF and PA, Non-greasy formula, Calms and hydrates skin Cons May not work for everyone

6 Raw Elements Face and Body Sunscreen Raw Elements Face and Body Sunscreen View on Amazon 8.2 Raw Elements Face and Body All-Natural Mineral Sunscreen is a 95% organic, water-resistant, reef-safe, and cruelty-free sunscreen with SPF 30+. This mineral sunscreen is suitable for all ages and comes in a moisturizing bio-resin tube. The non-nano zinc oxide formula provides excellent sun protection without any harmful chemicals. It's perfect for outdoor activities such as swimming, surfing, and hiking. The sunscreen is easy to apply and doesn't leave any residue. With Raw Elements Face and Body All-Natural Mineral Sunscreen, you can enjoy the sun without any worries. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Water resistant, Reef safe, Moisturizing Cons Slightly greasy

7 Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen SPF 50+ Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen SPF 50+ View on Amazon 8 Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen for Kids is a must-have for any beach trip. This SPF 50+ lotion is waterproof and biodegradable, making it perfect for kids who love to swim and play in the ocean. Not only does it provide sun protection, but it also blocks jellyfish and sea-lice stings. This coral reef-safe sunscreen can be used on both the body and face, and comes in a convenient 4oz bottle. Keep your kids safe and protected with Safe Sea Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50+ protection, Blocks jellyfish stings, Biodegradable and coral reef-safe Cons May leave a white residue

8 STREAM 2 SEA Tinted Sunscreen SPF 20 STREAM 2 SEA Tinted Sunscreen SPF 20 View on Amazon 7.7 STREAM 2 SEA Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 20 is a great choice for those looking for an all-natural and eco-friendly sunscreen. This product is biodegradable and reef safe, making it an excellent option for outdoor enthusiasts who care about the environment. The tinted formula provides a light coverage that evens out skin tone, while still allowing your natural beauty to shine through. It's also moisturizing and non-greasy, making it perfect for all skin types. Protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays with this travel-sized sunscreen that's easy to take on the go. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros All natural ingredients, Biodegradable and reef safe, Moisturizing and non-greasy Cons Low SPF rating

9 Surface Sheer Touch Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Surface Sheer Touch Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 View on Amazon 7.3 Surface Sheer Touch Body Sunscreen Stick is a must-have for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. This reef-friendly, ultra-light, and clean-feeling sunscreen stick provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with an SPF of 50. It's also cruelty and paraben-free, making it a great choice for those who are conscious about the products they use. The sunscreen stick is maximum water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for swimming or other water-based activities. With a convenient size of 1.5 ounces, it's easy to carry with you wherever you go. Protect your skin from the sun and enjoy your time outdoors with Surface Sheer Touch Body Sunscreen Stick. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reef-friendly, Ultra-light & clean feeling, Maximum water resistance Cons May leave white residue

10 SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen SPF 50+ SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen SPF 50+ View on Amazon 7.1 SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen is the perfect solution for beachgoers who want to protect their skin from the sun's harmful rays and avoid painful jellyfish stings. This SPF 50+ lotion is biodegradable and coral reef-safe, making it an eco-friendly choice. The waterproof formula provides long-lasting protection, and the travel-sized tube is convenient for on-the-go use. In addition to sun protection, this sunscreen also helps to prevent jellyfish and sea lice stings, making it a must-have for any ocean lover. With the SAFE SEA Jellyfish Sting-Blocking Sunscreen, you can enjoy your time in the water without worrying about skin damage or painful stings. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50+ protection, Waterproof and biodegradable, Anti-jellyfish and sea-lice sting protection Cons Scent may not be for everyone

FAQ

Q: What does "reef-safe" mean?

A: Reef-safe refers to sunscreens that do not contain harmful chemicals that can damage coral reefs. These chemicals include oxybenzone and octinoxate. Choosing reef-safe sunscreens is important to protect our oceans and marine life.

Q: Are vegan sunscreens better for my skin?

A: Vegan sunscreens are formulated without any animal-derived ingredients, making them a great choice for those who prefer to use cruelty-free products. However, whether a sunscreen is vegan or not does not necessarily determine its effectiveness in protecting your skin from the sun. It's important to choose a sunscreen that is broad-spectrum, water-resistant, and has an SPF of at least 30.

Q: What are natural sunscreens?

A: Natural sunscreens are made with ingredients derived from natural sources, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. They are often preferred by those with sensitive skin or who are looking to avoid synthetic chemicals. However, it's important to note that not all natural ingredients are safe for the skin, and some natural sunscreens may not provide sufficient protection against UV rays. It's always important to read the label and choose a sunscreen that meets your specific needs.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that reef-safe body sunscreens are a great alternative for those who want to protect themselves from the sun's harmful rays without damaging the ocean's ecosystem. We reviewed several products and found that they all provide excellent protection against UV rays while being biodegradable and coral reef-safe. We encourage our readers to consider these products for their next beach vacation and to make a conscious effort to protect both themselves and the environment.