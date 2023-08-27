10 Best Selling Styling Gels For Men for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested the best styling gel for men products on the market today to create a comprehensive list for you. Styling gel is a vital tool for men who aim to achieve a polished and put-together look, and it helps hold hairstyles in place, add volume, texture, and tame unruly hair. We evaluated various styling gel options based on essential criteria, including hold strength, ease of application, and price point, and considered customer reviews to ensure the products we recommend have a proven track record of success. We understand that selecting the right styling gel for your hair type and desired style can be challenging, but we're here to provide expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. Our top picks cater to different hair types and styles, so you're sure to find one that works for you. Check out our list of the best styling gel for men products to step up your grooming game.

1 Thick Head Heads Up Hair Thickening Gel Thick Head Heads Up Hair Thickening Gel View on Amazon 9.9 Thick Head Heads Up Hair Thickening Styling Gel is a game-changer for those with thin, fine hair. With just a small amount, this gel adds instant volume and texture while providing a firm hold. At 6 fl oz, it's the perfect size to keep in your grooming kit for daily use. The formula is easy to apply and doesn't leave any residue or stickiness. Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to a fuller, more confident look with Thick Head Heads Up Hair Thickening Styling Gel. Pros Adds instant volume, Provides firm hold, Adds texture to hair Cons May not work for all hair types

2 PREVIA Man Paste Matte Hair Styling Paste PREVIA Man Paste Matte Hair Styling Paste View on Amazon 9.6 PREVIA Man Paste is a high-quality matte hair styling paste that provides a natural hold. This product is perfect for men who want to achieve a modern, textured look with their hair. With its travel-friendly size of 3.38 oz, it is easy to use on-the-go. Made with natural ingredients, this hair paste is gentle on the hair and scalp, while still providing a strong hold. Whether you're looking to add volume or texture to your hair, PREVIA Man Paste is the perfect choice for achieving your desired style. Pros Matte finish, Natural hold, Travel-friendly size Cons Not suitable for wet hair

3 Suavecito Pomade Firme Hold 4 oz Suavecito Pomade Firme Hold 4 oz View on Amazon 9.3 Suavecito Pomade Firme (Strong) Hold is the perfect hair styling solution for men who want a strong hold and medium shine. This water-based pomade is easy to apply and style, and won't leave any flakes in your hair. It's also easy to wash out, making it a great choice for everyday use. With its all-day hold, Suavecito Pomade Firme (Strong) Hold is ideal for all hair styles and lengths. This 4 oz pack is a great value for anyone looking for a high-quality hair styling product. Pros Strong hold, Easy to wash out, All day hold Cons Not suitable for all hair types

4 AXE Hair Styling Gel Spiked Up Look Extreme Hold 6 oz. AXE Hair Styling Gel Spiked Up Look Extreme Hold 6 oz. View on Amazon 9 The AXE Hair Styling gel Spiked Up Look is a fantastic product for those looking to achieve a versatile and stylish hairdo. This 6 oz. gel provides an extreme hold that's easy to style, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions. The gel is designed to keep your hair in place all day long, without leaving any residue or sticky feeling. It's easy to apply and works well on all hair types. Plus, it has a refreshing scent that leaves your hair smelling great. Overall, this is a must-have product for anyone looking for a reliable hair styling gel. Pros Extreme hold for all-day style, Easy to apply and wash out, Leaves hair looking shiny Cons May leave hair feeling sticky

5 Biolage Styling Gelée Strong Hold Hair Gel Biolage Styling Gelée Strong Hold Hair Gel View on Amazon 8.5 Biolage Styling Gelée is a must-have for anyone looking for a strong hold hair gel that adds body, shine and control. This no-flake styling gel is perfect for all hair types and is paraben-free and vegan. With a whopping 16.9 fl oz in one pack, it's a great value for money. The gel goes on smoothly and offers a long-lasting hold without making your hair feel heavy or sticky. Its lightweight formula doesn't weigh down your hair and leaves it feeling soft and manageable. Biolage Styling Gelée is perfect for creating any hairstyle, from sleek and sophisticated to tousled and textured. Pros Strong hold, Adds body & shine, Paraben-free Cons May not work for everyone

6 Smooth Viking Hair Styling Cream for Men Smooth Viking Hair Styling Cream for Men View on Amazon 8.4 Smooth Viking Hair Styling Cream for Men is a versatile hair grooming product that provides a matte finish, medium hold, and minimal shine. Made with hydrating fiber cream, this 2oz. product is perfect for daily use to create a variety of hairstyles, from messy to sleek. Its lightweight formula doesn't weigh hair down and is suitable for all hair types. Use it to add texture, definition, and volume to your hair while keeping it moisturized and looking great all day long. Pros Matte finish, Hydrating, Medium hold Cons Scent may be strong

7 Joico JoiGel Styling Gel Joico JoiGel Styling Gel View on Amazon 7.9 Joico JoiGel Styling Gel is the perfect product for those looking to add body and volume to their hair. This gel is suitable for most hair types and is designed to lock in moisture and boost shine while also providing thermal heat and humidity protection. Additionally, it protects against pollution and gives hair a firm, new look. Its lightweight formula makes it easy to apply and style, and its long-lasting hold ensures your hairstyle stays in place all day. Perfect for achieving a salon-quality look at home. Pros Adds body and volume, Locks in moisture, Protects against pollution Cons May not work for all hair types

8 Dove Men+Care Hair Styling Gel Dove Men+Care Hair Styling Gel View on Amazon 7.8 Dove Men+Care Styling Gel is a hair taming gel that offers a strong hold for thicker and healthier-looking hair. The pack of three 7 Fl oZ bottles provides ample supply for daily use, and the gel is easy to apply and style. With its nourishing formula, this styling gel is perfect for men who want to achieve a well-groomed look without sacrificing the health of their hair. Whether you're going for a sleek and polished style or a messy, textured look, Dove Men+Care Styling Gel has got you covered. Pros Strong hold, Thicker hair, Healthier looking Cons May leave residue

9 Redken Brews Holding Gel Redken Brews Holding Gel View on Amazon 7.3 Redken Brews Holding Gel For Men is a medium hold styling gel that provides a medium shine finish for all hair types. This flake-free and no crunch styling gel is great for curly hair and comes in a convenient 5.0 fl oz bottle. Made with high-quality ingredients, this gel helps you achieve a flexible and natural-looking hairstyle that lasts all day. Whether you're heading to work or a night out, Redken Brews Holding Gel For Men is the perfect styling solution for any occasion. Pros Medium hold and shine, Flake-free and no crunch, Suitable for all hair types Cons Only comes in one size

10 Viking Revolution Hair Gel for Men Strong Hold Viking Revolution Hair Gel for Men Strong Hold View on Amazon 7.1 Viking Revolution Hair Gel for Men Strong Hold is a clear hair gel that offers extra strength and high shine. This firm hold gel is perfect for styling all hair types, including curly hair, without flaking. With a 10oz size, this hair gel will last you a long time. Made with quality ingredients, Viking Revolution Hair Gel for Men Strong Hold will keep your hair in place all day long. Pros Strong hold, High shine, Non-flaking Cons Scent may be strong

FAQ

Q: Can men use styling gel for women and vice versa?

A: While there is no strict rule against using styling gel for the opposite gender, it is generally recommended to use products formulated specifically for your hair type. Men's hair tends to be thicker and coarser while women's hair is often finer and more delicate. Therefore, using the wrong product may not give you the desired result or may even damage your hair.

Q: How much styling gel should I use?

A: The amount of styling gel you should use depends on the length and thickness of your hair. As a general rule, start with a small amount, about the size of a pea, and work your way up if needed. Applying too much gel can make your hair appear greasy and weighed down.

Q: Does styling gel leave residue on hair?

A: Styling gel can leave a residue on your hair if not properly washed out. It is important to thoroughly rinse your hair with water after styling and use a clarifying shampoo at least once a week to remove any buildup. Choosing a high-quality styling gel can also help prevent residue buildup.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple styling gels for men, it's clear that there is a wide range of options available to meet various hair types and styling preferences. From thickening gels to curl definers to strong hold gels, there is something for everyone. Overall, these products provide a convenient and effective way to achieve a desired hairstyle without the need for excessive styling products. Whether you're looking for a matte or shiny finish, adding texture or defining curls, there is a styling gel out there for you. So, if you're in need of a reliable hair styling product, consider trying out a styling gel and see the difference it can make.