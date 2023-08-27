10 Best Selling Sugar Scrubs for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've extensively researched and tested sugar scrubs to bring you the best products available. Sugar scrubs exfoliate dead skin cells, leaving your skin refreshed and smooth. With so many options, choosing the right one can be challenging. Our analysis of essential criteria and customer reviews revealed the top-ranking sugar scrubs. We considered ingredients, texture, and scent, as well as skin type. Our expert insights and tips can help you choose the best sugar scrub for your skin, promoting healthy skin cell growth, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and unclogging pores. Check out our top-ranking sugar scrub products below.

1 Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub View on Amazon 9.8 Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub is a must-have for anyone looking for a natural exfoliant that also moisturizes. This 10 oz jar is perfect for scrubbing away dead skin cells on your body, face, hands, and feet. The brown sugar base helps fight acne, fine lines, and wrinkles while leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. It's also a great gift for women and men. Give your skin the love and care it deserves with Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub. Pros Moisturizing and exfoliating, Fights acne, fine lines, and wrinkles, Great for face, hands, and feet Cons May not work for everyone

2 Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub View on Amazon 9.5 The Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub is a must-have for anyone looking for a nourishing and exfoliating body care product. With its ultra-hydrating formula, this scrub is perfect for those with dry or sensitive skin. The 18 oz jar is the perfect size for regular use and the delicious coco colada scent will transport you to a tropical paradise. This scrub leaves your skin feeling silky smooth and rejuvenated, making it perfect for use before applying self-tanner or for a luxurious at-home spa day. Overall, the Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub is a fantastic addition to your body care routine. Pros Ultra hydrating, Exfoliates well, Nourishing for skin Cons Strong scent

3 Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango View on Amazon 9.3 Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango is an 18oz exfoliating and hydrating scrub that is perfect for nourishing essential body care. Made with natural shea butter and mango puree, this scrub gently removes dead skin cells while moisturizing and nourishing the skin. It has a delicious tropical mango scent that leaves your skin smelling fresh and fruity. This scrub is perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious and effective way to exfoliate and hydrate their skin. Pros Ultra hydrating, Exfoliates effectively, Nourishing for skin Cons Strong scent

4 Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub 18oz Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub 18oz View on Amazon 9 The Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub is a must-have for anyone looking for a luxurious exfoliating experience. Made with nourishing shea butter and infused with vitamin C, this scrub not only removes dead skin cells but also leaves skin feeling ultra-hydrated and smooth. The 18 oz jar is generously sized and the gentle yet effective formula makes it suitable for all skin types. Use it on your body for an indulgent spa-like experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Pros Ultra hydrating, Exfoliating properties, Nourishing for body care Cons Might not work for everyone

5 SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Sugar Scrub - Coffee, 8 Oz. SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Sugar Scrub - Coffee, 8 Oz. View on Amazon 8.5 SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Crème Sugar Scrub is a perfect solution for those with dry skin. Made with 100% Virgin Coconut Oil and Acacia Senegal, this exfoliating scrub gently removes dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. The coffee scent is invigorating and perfect for a morning shower. This 8 oz scrub is a great size and the jar is easy to open and close. Use it daily for best results and enjoy the benefits of soft, hydrated skin all day long. Pros Hydrates dry skin, Made with natural ingredients, Exfoliates gently Cons Scent may not appeal

6 Bella and Bear Goddess Sugar Scrub Travel Size Bella and Bear Goddess Sugar Scrub Travel Size View on Amazon 8.3 The Bella & Bear Goddess Sugar Scrub is a travel-size, vegan product that comes in a 3.4oz container. Made with natural ingredients, this sugar scrub gently exfoliates the skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. It can be used on the face or body, and is perfect for those on-the-go. The fresh scent of this scrub is sure to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Overall, this product is a great addition to any skincare routine and is perfect for those who want to pamper themselves while traveling. Pros Travel size, Vegan, Exfoliating Cons Small size

7 Artnaturals Brown Sugar Body Oil Scrub Artnaturals Brown Sugar Body Oil Scrub View on Amazon 8 The Brown Sugar Body Oil Scrub is a luxurious exfoliating body scrub that moisturizes and nourishes the skin while removing dead skin cells. Made with a blend of sweet almond, grape seed, and jojoba oils, this scrub is perfect for those looking to combat aging, stretch marks, acne, and dead skin scars. With a 10 oz. size, this scrub is perfect for regular use and leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed. Pros Moisturizing, Exfoliating, Win against aging Cons Strong scent

8 Hempz Pomegranate Sugar Scrub 7.3oz Hempz Pomegranate Sugar Scrub 7.3oz View on Amazon 7.8 Hempz Supre Sugar Scrub Pomegranate is a luxurious body scrub that gently exfoliates and nourishes the skin. Made with natural sugar crystals and Hemp seed oil, this scrub removes dead skin cells and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. The refreshing scent of pomegranate adds a delightful aroma to your skin, making it perfect for everyday use. This scrub is also paraben-free and gluten-free, making it safe for all skin types. Apply a small amount to damp skin and massage gently in circular motions for best results. Pros Exfoliates dead skin, Leaves skin smooth, Pomegranate scent is nice Cons May not work for everyone

9 Raw Sugar Sugar Scrub Body Love Bundle Raw Sugar Sugar Scrub Body Love Bundle View on Amazon 7.4 The Raw Sugar Sugar Scrub Body Love Bundle is a must-have for anyone who loves smooth, radiant skin. With two amazing scents, Raw Coconut + Mango and Lemon Sugar, this bundle is perfect for those who want to pamper themselves. Made with plant-derived ingredients and formulated without sulfates and parabens, this scrub is not only effective, but also gentle on the skin. The Raw Sugar Sugar Scrub Body Love Bundle will leave your skin feeling soft, exfoliated, and refreshed. Pros Made with plant-derived ingredients, Vegan-friendly, Sulfate and paraben-free Cons Might not work for all skin types

10 Tree Hut Exfoliating Cotton Candy Shea Sugar Scrub Tree Hut Exfoliating Cotton Candy Shea Sugar Scrub View on Amazon 7.1 Tree Hut Exfoliating Cotton Candy Shea Sugar Scrub is a luxurious body scrub that will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. Made with natural ingredients like shea butter and sugar, this scrub gently exfoliates while moisturizing your skin. The sweet cotton candy scent will leave you smelling fresh and delicious all day long. Perfect for use on dry or rough areas like elbows, knees, and feet, this scrub is a must-have for anyone looking to pamper themselves at home. Plus, the convenient resealable jar makes it easy to take on-the-go or store in your bathroom. Say goodbye to dull, dry skin and hello to a radiant glow with Tree Hut Exfoliating Cotton Candy Shea Sugar Scrub. Pros Leaves skin soft, Smells great, Exfoliates well Cons May be too sweet

FAQ

Q: What are sugar scrubs?

A: Sugar scrubs are exfoliating skincare products that are made from sugar granules and other nourishing ingredients. They work by gently removing dead skin cells and leaving the skin feeling smooth and soft. Sugar scrubs are also known to improve circulation and promote healthy skin cell renewal.

Q: What are salt scrubs?

A: Salt scrubs are similar to sugar scrubs, but they are made with salt granules instead of sugar. Salt scrubs are often used for their detoxifying properties and are known to help reduce inflammation and soothe sore muscles. They can also help to unclog pores and leave the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Q: What are the benefits of using body scrubs?

A: Body scrubs offer a range of benefits for the skin, including exfoliation, hydration, and improved circulation. They can help to smooth rough patches and dry skin, promote healthy skin cell turnover, and even out skin tone. Body scrubs can also help to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making them a popular choice for anti-aging skincare routines.

Conclusions

After researching and testing several sugar scrubs, it's clear that this category of skincare is an excellent way to exfoliate and moisturize the skin. The sugar granules work to remove dead skin cells while the natural oils leave the skin feeling soft and hydrated. Additionally, many of the scrubs we reviewed contained additional ingredients such as Himalayan salt, sweet orange, and stem cells, which can help address specific skincare concerns. Overall, we highly recommend incorporating a sugar scrub into your skincare routine to achieve smoother, softer, and more radiant skin.