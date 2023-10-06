10 Best Volumizing Mascaras for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect volumizing mascara can be a daunting task with so many options available. However, it is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their lashes and achieve a bold, dramatic look. Volumizing mascara is designed to add volume and thickness to lashes, with the right formula and brush shape being key factors to consider. Applying mascara in layers and using an eyelash curler beforehand can also enhance the effect. We have researched and tested various products, analyzed essential criteria, and taken into account customer reviews to bring you the best options on the market. With our help, you can find the perfect volumizing mascara to suit your needs.

Pur Minerals Big Look Mascara in Black is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a cruelty-free and vegan mascara that delivers amazing results. This volumizing and lengthening lash mascara is perfect for achieving longer, fuller, and softer lashes. Whether you're looking to create a natural or dramatic look, this mascara has got you covered. The formula is lightweight and easy to apply, and it stays put all day without smudging or flaking. Overall, I highly recommend this mascara to anyone looking for a high-quality, cruelty-free, and vegan lash tint. Pros Volumizing and lengthening, Soft and full lashes, Cruelty-free and vegan Cons May smudge easily

PÜR Fully Charged Mascara is a game-changer for those who want voluminous and lengthened lashes. The formula is infused with a special ingredient that helps to hold the curl all day long. The unique brush has alternating bristle lengths to ensure every lash is coated evenly. The result is a dramatic and eye-catching look that lasts. This mascara is perfect for those who want to enhance their natural lashes without the need for falsies. Pros Lengthens lashes, Volumizes lashes, Long-lasting Cons May clump

PÜR MINERALS On Point Mascara with Hemp, 1 ct. is a game-changer for those looking for a mascara that provides volume, length, and definition. This mascara is infused with hemp fibers to give your lashes a boost while also nourishing them. The unique brush design ensures even application and prevents clumping, making it perfect for everyday wear or a night out. Whether you're going for a natural look or a dramatic effect, this mascara has got you covered. Pros Contains hemp, Vegan and cruelty-free, Defines lashes well Cons May clump easily

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their lashes. This lifting, volumizing, and lengthening mascara provides up to 24 hours of smudge-proof wear, making it perfect for all-day wear. Its glossy black finish adds a touch of elegance to any look. This full-sized tube is easy to apply and is made with high-quality ingredients that won't irritate your eyes. Whether you're looking for a subtle enhancement or dramatic lash lift, Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara is the perfect choice for achieving your desired look. Pros Lifts, volumizes, lengthens lashes, Smudge proof for up to 24 hours, Full size for long-term use Cons May not work for all

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara is a game changer for those looking for dramatic lashes. This mascara provides intense volume and length, while also conditioning lashes with collagen, biotin, and peptides. The wand effortlessly separates and lifts lashes, creating a bold and defined look. The formula is long-lasting and smudge-proof, making it perfect for all-day wear. Say goodbye to clumpy and boring lashes and hello to a superhero-worthy look with IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara. Pros Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, Lifts and Separates Lashes, Contains Collagen, Biotin, and Peptides Cons May not work for everyone

The Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara is a game-changer for those looking to achieve a dramatic, false lash effect. With up to 12x more volume and 24-hour wear, this mascara will stay put all day long. The brush is designed to capture and coat each lash for maximum impact and volume. The black shade is bold and intense, making eyes pop. The full-size tube is perfect for those who use mascara daily and want a long-lasting product. Say goodbye to flaking and smudging, and hello to voluminous lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. Pros Intense black color, Volumizes lashes visibly, Long-lasting wear Cons May clump slightly

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara is a game-changer for those looking to achieve bold and buildable lashes. With its intense black color, this mascara lifts and lengthens lashes, giving them a false-lash look. Infused with proteins and amino acids, it also supports eyelash growth. This non-waterproof formula is perfect for everyday wear and is easy to remove at the end of the day. Get ready to turn heads with your voluminous lashes! Pros Volumizes lashes, Lengthens and lifts, Supports eyelash growth Cons Non-waterproof formula

The Tubing Mascara Waterproof and Smudge-Proof is a game-changer for eye makeup. This 2-1 long-lasting mascara in black volumizes and lengthens lashes without clumping, and it curls eyelashes to add an extra pop to your look. It's vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase. Perfect for a day at the office or a night out, this mascara is sure to become a staple in your makeup routine. Plus, its waterproof and smudge-proof formula ensures that your lashes stay looking fabulous all day long. Pros Waterproof & smudge-proof, Volumizing & lengthening, No clumping or flaking Cons May require multiple coats

Essence's What the Fake! Volumizing & Lengthening Fiber Mascara is a game changer for those seeking dramatic lashes. This paraben-free and cruelty-free mascara features long, tapered fibers that grab onto every lash, adding both length and volume. Its formula is smudge-proof and long-lasting, making it ideal for all-day wear. Plus, the affordable price point makes it a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade their lash game. Pros Paraben free, Cruelty free, Volumizing and Lengthening Cons May clump

The L'Oréal Paris Makeup Air Volume Mega Mascara is a game-changer for anyone looking for long-lasting, voluminous lashes. This lightweight and waterproof mascara adds volume and length to your lashes without weighing them down. Its unique formula separates each lash while providing a clump-free finish. With just one coat, your lashes will look thicker, fuller, and more defined. This mascara is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, and it comes in a convenient 0.3 fl oz size. Say goodbye to fake lashes and hello to beautiful, natural-looking lashes with the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Air Volume Mega Mascara. Pros Lightweight and long-lasting, Volumizes eyelashes, Waterproof Cons Difficult to remove

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between volumizing mascara and lengthening mascara?

A: Volumizing mascara is designed to make your lashes appear thicker and fuller, while lengthening mascara is designed to make your lashes look longer. Some mascaras are marketed as both volumizing and lengthening, so it's important to read the label or product description to determine the main focus of the mascara.

Q: What are the benefits of using waterproof mascara?

A: Waterproof mascara is a great option for those who want to ensure their mascara stays in place all day, even in wet or humid environments. It's also a good choice for those with oily skin or who tend to touch their face throughout the day, as it won't smudge or smear easily.

Q: Can waterproof mascara be damaging to my lashes?

A: While waterproof mascara is generally safe for everyday use, it can be more difficult to remove than regular mascara and may require more rubbing or pulling on your lashes. This can potentially lead to lash breakage or damage over time. To minimize this risk, be sure to use a gentle eye makeup remover specifically designed for waterproof mascara.

Conclusions

After extensively researching and trying out various volumizing mascaras, it's clear that this category has a lot to offer. The best volumizing mascaras provide a dramatic and eye-catching effect that enhances the overall appearance of the eyes. Whether you’re looking for a mascara that lengthens, thickens, or both, there are countless options available to suit your preferences. So, if you want to achieve fuller and more voluminous lashes, investing in a high-quality volumizing mascara is definitely worth considering.