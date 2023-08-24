10 Best Whitening Toothpastes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best whitening toothpaste can be overwhelming since there are endless options available. That's why we've done the research and testing for you to find the most effective and affordable products. A brighter smile can boost your confidence, and whitening toothpaste can help you achieve it. Our criteria for selecting the best products included effectiveness, ingredients, price, and customer reviews. We also considered potential challenges, such as tooth sensitivity and enamel damage. Positive customer experiences were crucial in our analysis. Keep in mind that results may vary and some may see results quicker than others. In the next section, we'll reveal our top picks for the best whitening toothpaste products on the market.

1 Cali White Natural Whitening Toothpaste (Pacific Mint) Cali White Flouride Free Natural Whitening Toothpaste is a great choice for those who want a natural alternative to traditional toothpaste. Infused with Vitamin B12, this toothpaste is vegan, triclosan-free, peroxide-free, and SLS-free. The Pacific Mint flavor provides a refreshing and clean feeling after use. At 4 ounces per pack, this toothpaste is a great value for those looking to switch to a natural oral care routine. Pros Fluoride-free, Natural whitening, Infused with Vitamin B12 Cons May not work for everyone

2 Cali White Natural Whitening Toothpaste, Charcoal, Mint (2pk) Cali White's Fluoride Free Natural Whitening Toothpaste is a game-changer for those seeking a more natural and effective alternative to traditional toothpaste. Made with activated charcoal, this toothpaste is vegan, sulfate-free, peroxide-free, and SLS-free. The Pacific Mint flavor provides a refreshing and clean taste, while the activated charcoal gently whitens teeth over time. This 2-pack of 4 oz tubes is perfect for daily use and will leave your teeth feeling clean and fresh. Pros Fluoride-free, Natural ingredients, Whitens teeth Cons May be messy

3 Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel Toothpaste Booster The Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel Toothpaste Booster is an excellent addition to your oral care routine. With 9% hydrogen peroxide, it offers a powerful whitening effect that is safe for daily use. Simply add it to your toothpaste and enjoy brighter, whiter teeth while brushing. This 2.6oz tube provides over 350 whitening treatments, making it a 6-month supply. The gel is easy to use and delivers quick results without any sensitivity. Say goodbye to yellowing teeth and hello to a brighter, more confident smile with the Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel Toothpaste Booster. Pros Easy to use, Long-lasting supply, Effective whitening Cons Strong taste

4 Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste (2 pack) Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste and Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste are a powerful duo that work together to give you a brighter, whiter smile. The Renewal Toothpaste strengthens enamel while removing 10 years of yellow stains, while the Pro Series Toothpaste uses 5% hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth and prevent future stains. Both toothpastes come in 3 oz tubes and are sold together in a pack of 2. With regular use, your teeth will be stronger and whiter than ever before. Pros Whitens teeth effectively, Strengthens enamel, Prevents future stains Cons May cause sensitivity

5 Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste 3.8 oz and Soft Bristle Toothbrush is a perfect combination for those who are looking for a brighter and healthier smile. This toothpaste effectively removes stains caused by coffee, tea, and tobacco, while the soft bristle toothbrush ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning. Made with natural ingredients, the toothpaste provides a refreshing mint flavor and long-lasting freshness. The compact size of the toothpaste makes it ideal for travel, and the toothbrush's comfortable grip ensures easy handling. Overall, this set is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and effective teeth whitening solution. Pros Whitens teeth effectively, Fresh minty taste, Soft bristle toothbrush included Cons May not work for everyone

6 WELdental Chewtab Whitening Toothpaste Tablets Refill Weldental Chewtab Advanced Whitening Toothpaste Tablets with Nano-Hydroxyapatite Peppermint Refill is a game-changer for those who want a brighter, whiter smile. These chewable tablets are easy to use and contain nano-hydroxyapatite, a natural mineral that can help strengthen and repair tooth enamel. The peppermint flavor leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean, and the refillable packaging is eco-friendly. This toothpaste is perfect for on-the-go use and is a great alternative to traditional toothpaste. Pros Easy to use tablets, Effective whitening, Peppermint flavor is refreshing Cons May not work for everyone

7 Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste Clean Mint Pack of 4 Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste Clean Mint is a game-changer when it comes to maintaining a bright and dazzling smile. This toothpaste is perfect for those who want to remove surface stains and reveal their pearly whites. It is formulated with baking soda, fluoride, and other active ingredients that work together to give you a deep clean and fresh breath. The pack of 4 is a great value and ensures that you always have a tube of this amazing toothpaste on hand. It's time to say goodbye to dull teeth and hello to a confident smile with Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste Clean Mint. Pros Whitens teeth effectively, Freshens breath, Contains baking soda Cons May cause sensitivity

8 Sensodyne Maximum Strength Extra Whitening Toothpaste (3 pack) Sensodyne Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth and Cavity Prevention, Maximum Strength Extra Whitening 6.5 oz (3 pack) - 08421 is the perfect solution for those with sensitive teeth. Its extra whitening formula is gentle yet effective, providing relief from sensitivity while also preventing cavities. With a pack of three, you'll have enough toothpaste to last for months. This toothpaste is also easy to use and leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Its maximum strength formula ensures that you get the best possible results. Try Sensodyne Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth and Cavity Prevention, Maximum Strength Extra Whitening 6.5 oz (3 pack) - 08421 today and experience the benefits for yourself! Pros Relieves sensitivity, Cavity prevention, Extra whitening Cons Strong taste

9 Crest Complete Toothpaste Extra Whitening with Scope. Crest Complete Multienefit Toothpaste Extra Whitening Plus Scope is a great choice for anyone looking to keep their teeth clean and healthy. With its powerful formula, this toothpaste can help to remove surface stains and fight against cavities, while also freshening your breath with the added benefit of Scope. This pack of 5, 8.2 oz tubes is perfect for families or anyone looking to stock up on their favorite toothpaste. Give Crest Complete Multienefit Toothpaste a try and see the difference for yourself! Pros Complete oral care, Extra whitening power, Includes Scope for fresh breath Cons Not suitable for sensitive teeth

10 Chomp Super Whitening Toothpaste Tablets Tangerine. Chomp Super Whitening Cool Fruit Toothpaste Tablets with Nano Hydroxyapatite Refill Tangerine 60 Count (Pack of 1) are a game-changer for anyone looking for a convenient and effective teeth whitening solution. Made with all-natural ingredients including nano hydroxyapatite, these tablets work to polish and strengthen teeth while also removing surface stains. The tangerine flavor leaves a refreshing and clean taste in your mouth, making it perfect for on-the-go use or as a daily alternative to traditional toothpaste. With 60 tablets per refill, Chomp Super Whitening Toothpaste Tablets are a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for maintaining a bright and healthy smile. Pros Whitens teeth effectively, Convenient tablet form, Tangerine flavor is pleasant Cons May not be suitable for sensitive teeth

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between whitening toothpaste and fluoride toothpaste?

A: Whitening toothpaste is designed to remove surface stains and brighten teeth, while fluoride toothpaste helps to prevent tooth decay and strengthen tooth enamel. Whitening toothpaste may contain abrasive ingredients that can be harmful to tooth enamel if used too often, so it's important to use it in moderation.

Q: Can I use whitening toothpaste every day?

A: It's best to use whitening toothpaste in moderation, as it can be harsh on tooth enamel. It's recommended to use it no more than twice a week and switch to a fluoride toothpaste for daily use. Consult with your dentist if you're unsure about which toothpaste is best for your teeth.

Q: Do all toothpastes contain fluoride?

A: No, not all toothpastes contain fluoride. However, most mainstream toothpaste brands do contain fluoride as it helps to prevent tooth decay and strengthen tooth enamel. If you're looking for a fluoride-free option, be sure to check the label before purchasing.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis of the whitening toothpaste category, we can confidently say that there are a plethora of options available for consumers seeking brighter, whiter teeth. Our reviews covered a range of products, from natural and vegan options to those with hydrogen peroxide for a more intense whitening effect. Whether you're looking for a mess-free dispenser for kids or a travel-sized option for on-the-go, there is a toothpaste out there for everyone. Overall, we encourage readers to take action towards achieving a brighter smile by trying out one of the many effective whitening toothpaste options on the market.