10 Most Popular Blush Palettes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Blush palettes are a popular choice for makeup enthusiasts and professionals alike, offering a range of shades that can be mixed and matched for a customized look. However, finding the right product can be challenging, as different skin tones require different shades and levels of pigmentation. Our expert research has identified the best blush palettes on the market based on essential criteria, including shade range, pigmentation, blendability, and longevity. We also took customer reviews into consideration to ensure that our recommendations would be well-received by real-life users. Whether you're new to makeup or an experienced pro, our guide will help you navigate the world of blush palettes and choose the perfect product for your needs.

1 Physicians Formula Blush Powder Blushing Natural Physicians Formula Blush Powder Blushing Natural View on Amazon 9.7 Physicians Formula Powder Palette Multi-Colored Blush Powder in the shade Blushing Natural is a dermatologist-tested product that delivers a natural-looking flush to the cheeks. With a blend of complementary colors, this blush powder can be used to create a custom shade that suits any skin tone. Its lightweight formula is easy to blend and buildable, allowing for a subtle or bold look. This product is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions and comes in a compact size that makes it easy to take on-the-go. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dermatologist tested, Multi-colored blush, Natural shade Cons May not suit all skin tones

2 UCANBE Eyeshadow Palette with Brushes. UCANBE Eyeshadow Palette with Brushes. View on Amazon 9.4 The UCANBE Eyeshadow Palette with 15Pcs Brushes Makeup Set is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. With 86 pigmented colors to choose from, including matte, shimmer, and glitter shades, this palette offers endless makeup possibilities. The set also includes highlighters, contour, blush, and powder brushes to complete your look. The brushes are high-quality and easy to use, making this set perfect for beginners and professionals alike. The sleek black design makes it easy to take with you on the go, and the variety of colors ensures that you'll always have the perfect shade for any occasion. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 86 pigmented colors, includes 15 brushes, matte, shimmer, glitter shades Cons brush quality may vary

3 IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging Radiance Blush Palette IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging Radiance Blush Palette View on Amazon 9.2 The IT Cosmetics Your Most Beautiful You Anti-Aging Matte Radiance Luminizer & Brightening Blush Palette is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve a flawless, radiant complexion. With hydrolyzed collagen and silk peptides, this palette not only adds a beautiful pop of color to your cheeks, but it also helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The matte finish provides a natural-looking glow that is perfect for any occasion. The palette is compact and easy to carry, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Anti-aging properties, Matte finish, Silky texture Cons Limited shade range

4 SURORAIN Blush Palette, Highlighter Powder Makeup SURORAIN Blush Palette, Highlighter Powder Makeup View on Amazon 8.9 The 12 Colors Blush Palette is a must-have for anyone looking for a natural-looking, blendable, and long-wearing blush. With a variety of shades to choose from, this palette is perfect for contouring and highlighting your face. The matte finish ensures that it looks natural and smudge-proof, making it ideal for all-day wear. Plus, it's cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase. Overall, this palette is a great addition to any makeup collection. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12 colors to choose from, long-wearing and smudge proof, cruelty-free and natural-looking Cons May not work for all skin types

5 Coosa 8 Color Blush Palette Coosa 8 Color Blush Palette View on Amazon 8.7 The Makeup 8 Color Blush Palette is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. With a variety of matte and shimmer shades, this palette allows you to create any look from natural to bold. The included blush brush makes application a breeze. The compact size is perfect for travel and the pigmented formula ensures long-lasting wear. This versatile palette is perfect for any occasion and will quickly become a staple in your makeup routine. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 colors to choose from, Includes blush brush, Matte and shimmer options Cons May not work for all skin types

6 MARBUROLY Face Blush Palette Matte 8 Colors MARBUROLY Face Blush Palette Matte 8 Colors View on Amazon 8.3 The UCANBE 8 Colors Face Matte Blush Palette is a versatile set of shades that can be used for various looks. With a buildable formula, this palette allows for easy application and blending, creating a natural and flawless finish. The included brush is soft and efficient, making it easier to achieve the desired level of color intensity. Perfect for contouring and adding a pop of color to the cheeks, this palette is a great addition to any makeup collection. The compact size makes it easy to carry on-the-go, and the affordable price makes it a great gift option for friends and family. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 colors to choose from, Comes with a brush, Buildable and blendable formula Cons May not work for all skin tones

7 HOSAILY Cream Blush Palette HOSAILY Cream Blush Palette View on Amazon 7.9 The HOSAILY 12 Colors Cream Blush Palette is a versatile makeup palette that offers a range of colors for all skin tones. This long-wearing, smudge-proof formula provides a matte finish that is blendable and easy to apply. In addition to blush, this palette also includes color correcting concealer, contour, highlighter, and concealer foundation. Its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12 colors in one palette, Long wearing and smudge proof, Blendable matte finish Cons Might not be suitable for all skin types

8 UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette View on Amazon 7.7 The UCANBE 5 Colors Face Blusher Palette is a must-have for any makeup lover. This waterproof and long-lasting blush powder palette comes in beautiful pink and coral shades that are perfect for any skin tone. The lightweight and compact design make it easy to take on the go, and the included brush and mirror make for easy application. Whether you're looking for a subtle flush or a bold statement, this palette has everything you need to achieve the perfect look. Plus, it makes for a great gift for any makeup enthusiast. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Matte finish, Comes with brush & mirror Cons Limited color options

9 KYDA 8 Colors Face Blush Palette by Ownest Beauty KYDA 8 Colors Face Blush Palette by Ownest Beauty View on Amazon 7.4 The Ownest Beauty KYDA 8 Colors Face Blush Palette is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. This light luxury blush palette features a range of matte and shimmer blush powders that provide a bright and radiant glow to the face. The palette also includes contour and highlight blush shades that help to sculpt and define the face. The included brush is soft and easy to use, making application a breeze. This palette is perfect for creating a natural and flawless look, whether you're going for a subtle daytime look or a bold evening look. The compact size makes it convenient for travel and on-the-go touch-ups. Overall, the Ownest Beauty KYDA 8 Colors Face Blush Palette is a versatile and high-quality product that is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their makeup collection. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 colors to choose from, lightweight and easy to blend, includes a brush for application Cons not suitable for all skin tones

10 Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome Palette Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome Palette View on Amazon 7.1 The Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome Palette is a must-have for anyone looking for a natural and long-lasting makeup look. The bronzer, highlighter, and blush trio creates a beautiful satin finish that lasts up to 14 hours. The shades are highly pigmented and blend seamlessly, making it easy to achieve a flawless and radiant complexion. The compact design makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, and the high-quality materials ensure that it will last for a long time. Whether you're a makeup novice or a pro, this palette is sure to become a staple in your collection. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3-in-1 palette, Natural satin finish, Long-lasting up to 14 hours Cons May not suit all skin tones

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between a blush palette and a highlighter palette?

A: Blush palettes are designed to add a pop of color to the cheeks, while highlighter palettes are meant to add a subtle glow and highlight to the high points of the face. Blush is typically more pigmented and comes in shades of pink, peach, and red, while highlighters come in shades of gold, silver, and pink.

Q: How do I choose the right eyeshadow palette for me?

A: When choosing an eyeshadow palette, consider your skin tone and eye color. If you have warm undertones, warm-toned shades like oranges and browns will complement your skin. If you have cool undertones, cool-toned shades like blues and purples will look best. For eye color, choose shades that complement your eye color. For example, purple shades will bring out the green in hazel eyes.

Q: Can I use my eyeshadow palette for other parts of my face?

A: Yes! Eyeshadow can also be used as a highlighter, blush, or even as a lip color. Just make sure to use a clean brush and blend well for a seamless look. Some eyeshadow palettes even come with shades specifically designed to be used as highlighters or blushes.

Conclusions

After reviewing several different blush palettes, we can confidently say that there's something for everyone in this category. From multi-colored options to palettes with a range of finishes, these products offer endless possibilities for creating natural-looking, long-wearing blush. Whether you're a makeup pro or a beginner, these palettes can help you achieve the perfect flush. So, if you're looking to refresh your makeup routine, we encourage you to give one of these blush palettes a try!