10 Most Popular Hydrating Toners for 2023

Hydrating toners are becoming increasingly popular in the skincare industry due to their ability to soothe and moisturize the skin. With so many options available, finding the perfect hydrating toner can be a challenge. However, by analyzing essential criteria such as ingredients, formula, and customer reviews, you can identify the top-ranking products. It's also important to consider compatibility with other skincare products and seek expert insights and tips. Hydrating toners can help balance the skin's pH level, reduce inflammation, and improve the absorption of other skincare products. With the right research and analysis, you can find the perfect hydrating toner for your skin type and concerns. Stay tuned for our top picks.

1 Aloderma Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner Aloderma Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner View on Amazon 9.9 Aloderma Pure Organic Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner is a fantastic product for those with oily and combination skin. Made with 99.8% organic aloe vera, this toner is hydrating, soothing, and improves skin tone and texture. Its natural ingredients make it perfect for those with sensitive skin. The toner is easy to apply and leaves the skin feeling refreshed. It is also lightweight, making it perfect for everyday use. The Aloderma Pure Organic Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner is a must-have for those looking to improve their skincare routine. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 99.8% Organic Aloe Vera, Hydrating and Soothing, Improves Skin Tone & Texture Cons May not work for all skin types

2 COSMEDIX Purity Balance Exfoliating Prep Toner COSMEDIX Purity Balance Exfoliating Prep Toner View on Amazon 9.4 COSMEDIX Purity Balance Exfoliating Prep Face Toner is a must-have for anyone with acne-prone skin. This toner deep cleans pores and gently exfoliates, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. It's cruelty-free and gluten-free, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. With regular use, you'll notice a significant improvement in the appearance of your skin. Say goodbye to acne and hello to a clear, glowing complexion with COSMEDIX Purity Balance Exfoliating Prep Face Toner. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Deep cleans pores, Hydrating & cleansing, Cruelty & gluten free Cons May not work for all skin types

3 Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera View on Amazon 9.2 Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula is a must-have for anyone looking for a hydrating and refreshing facial toner. This vegan and dermatologist-tested toner is perfect for all skin types and is made with natural ingredients like rose petal water and witch hazel to soothe and cleanse the skin. The 12-ounce bottle is the perfect size for daily use and will leave your skin feeling fresh and moisturized. Use it after cleansing or throughout the day for a quick pick-me-up. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Alcohol-free, Hydrating formula, Dermatologist recommended Cons May not work for everyone

4 CeraVe Hydrating Toner for Sensitive Skin CeraVe Hydrating Toner for Sensitive Skin View on Amazon 9 CeraVe Hydrating Toner for Face is a must-have for anyone with sensitive or dry skin. Infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, this fragrance-free toner provides long-lasting hydration without the use of alcohol. Its non-comedogenic formula makes it safe for all skin types and won't clog pores. With a generous 6.8 fl oz size, this toner is perfect for daily use and helps to restore and maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier. Say goodbye to dry, tight skin and hello to a radiant, hydrated complexion with CeraVe Hydrating Toner for Face. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrates skin, Fragrance-free, Non-comedogenic Cons May not work for all skin types

5 ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Korean Toner ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Korean Toner View on Amazon 8.5 ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Korean Toner for Cleansing is a top-quality product that effectively cleanses the skin, leaving it clear, hydrated, and refreshed. This astringent is specially formulated with licorice extract and pH5.5 to reduce pigmentation, acne, and dark spots. It's perfect for those looking for a reliable and effective toner that can help balance their skin's pH and give it a healthy glow. The 5.07 fl.oz. size is perfect for everyday use, and the pack of one ensures that you have enough to last you for a while. Overall, this is a great product that's definitely worth trying if you're looking for a high-quality toner that delivers results. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Balances pH level, Hydrates skin, Reduces pigmentation Cons May cause irritation

6 Thayers Milky Hydrating Face Toner 3 oz. Thayers Milky Hydrating Face Toner 3 oz. View on Amazon 8.2 Thayers Milky Hydrating Face Toner with Snow Mushroom, Hyaluronic Acid, and Elderflower is a wonderful addition to any skincare routine, especially for those with dry and sensitive skin. This alcohol-free toner is gentle and effective, leaving skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. The addition of snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid provide extra hydration, while elderflower helps to soothe and calm the skin. The compact 3 FL oz size is perfect for travel or on-the-go use. Overall, this toner is a great choice for anyone looking to add hydration and gentle care to their skincare routine. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrates and moisturizes skin, Gentle and alcohol-free, Suitable for dry and sensitive skin Cons May not work for oily skin

7 COSRX Cica Toner (Alcohol-Free) COSRX Cica Toner (Alcohol-Free) View on Amazon 7.9 COSRX Alcohol-Free Cica Toner is a must-have for those seeking a gentle and soothing toner that hydrates and reduces redness. This spray-type Korean toner is made with Centella Asiatica, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Not only is it paraben-free and not tested on animals, but it also comes in a generously sized 150ml / 5.07 fl.oz bottle. Use it daily after cleansing to achieve healthy and radiant skin. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Alcohol-free for gentle use, Hydrates and soothes redness, Spray-type for easy application Cons May not work for all skin types

8 innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Toner innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Toner View on Amazon 7.8 The Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Toner New Version is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve healthy, glowing skin. Packed with natural ingredients such as green tea and hyaluronic acid, this toner effectively soothes and hydrates the skin while also improving its texture and appearance. Its lightweight formula makes it perfect for daily use and is suitable for all skin types. Say goodbye to dull and dry skin and hello to a radiant complexion with the Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Toner New Version. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrates skin deeply, Improves skin texture, Refreshing and soothing Cons May not work for all skin types

9 Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Facial Toner Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Facial Toner View on Amazon 7.5 Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Facial Toner is a great addition to your skincare routine. This non-greasy mist serum helps to restore soft, smooth, and firm skin with natural extracts. It hydrates your skin and rejuvenates dry skin. This lightweight toner is easy to use and comes in a convenient 8 fl oz size. Get ready to experience the benefits of this amazing facial toner that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrating and refreshing, Restores soft and smooth skin, Non-greasy and lightweight Cons May not work for all skin types

10 Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Facial Toner Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Facial Toner View on Amazon 7.1 The Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Facial Toner is a gentle and nourishing toner that helps restore the skin's natural pH balance. Made with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, this vegan toner hydrates and soothes the skin, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, this toner can be used daily to help improve overall skin health. The 4 fl oz bottle is the perfect size for at-home use or on-the-go skincare routines. Give your skin the TLC it deserves with the Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Facial Toner. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrates skin, Restores pH balance, Contains nourishing ingredients Cons Scent may be strong

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between hydrating toners, clarifying toners, and astringent toners?

A: Hydrating toners are designed to add moisture and hydration to the skin, while clarifying toners help to remove excess oil and impurities. Astringent toners are more intense and are meant to tighten and shrink pores.

Q: Can I use a hydrating toner if I have oily skin?

A: Yes, absolutely! Even if you have oily skin, using a hydrating toner can help to balance your skin's natural oils and keep it hydrated. Look for toners with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to add moisture without making your skin feel greasy.

Q: How often should I use a toner?

A: It depends on your skin type and the specific toner you're using. As a general rule, you can use a hydrating toner twice a day (morning and night) to add moisture to your skin. A clarifying or astringent toner should be used less frequently (once a day or a few times a week) to avoid over-drying your skin. Always follow the instructions on the product label for best results.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing of various hydrating toners, it's safe to say that this category has something to offer for everyone regardless of their skin type. From the refreshing and soothing properties of rose water to the powerful hydration of hyaluronic acid, there is a hydrating toner out there for everyone. These toners not only provide essential moisture but also help to balance the skin's pH levels and improve overall skin texture. We highly recommend trying out a hydrating toner in your skincare routine to achieve a healthy, glowing complexion.