10 Most Popular Mineral Sunscreens for 2023

We've done the legwork to bring you the best mineral sunscreens available. These sunscreens are an essential part of your summer routine, shielding your skin from harmful UV rays while providing a natural and safe alternative to chemical sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens have become a popular choice for those concerned about the environment and the harmful effects of chemical sunscreens on ocean life.

Choosing the best mineral sunscreen involves considering several essential criteria. The level of protection measured by SPF, natural and safe ingredients, and ease of application are all important factors. Customer reviews also offer valuable insights into product effectiveness and overall satisfaction. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. Our comprehensive article will rank the top mineral sunscreens based on our research and testing, giving you the information you need to make an informed decision.

1 Alleyoop Sunsational Skin Tint Sunscreen Golden Hour Alleyoop Sunsational Skin Tint Sunscreen Golden Hour View on Amazon 9.8 Alleyoop Sunsational Skin Tint Sunscreen in Golden Hour 008 provides broad spectrum SPF 50 protection while also hydrating and soothing the skin. This tinted 100% mineral sunscreen contains niacinamide and jojoba, making it perfect for daily use. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is easy to apply and blends seamlessly into the skin for a natural, golden glow. Its lightweight texture makes it ideal for all skin types, and its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go use. Protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays while achieving a flawless complexion with Alleyoop Sunsational Skin Tint Sunscreen. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Tinted mineral sunscreen, Includes niacinamide & jojoba Cons Limited shade range

2 Sdara Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin Sdara Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin View on Amazon 9.6 Sdara SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin is a great choice for those who are looking for a natural and safe sunscreen. This product is reef safe, biodegradable, and oxybenzone-free. It provides broad-spectrum protection with natural zinc oxide, making it perfect for sensitive skin. The 3 oz. size is easy to carry and perfect for on-the-go use. Use it for outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and beach trips. The sunscreen is easy to apply and doesn't leave any white residue. It is a great investment for anyone who wants to protect their skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 30 broad spectrum, Reef safe and biodegradable, Natural zinc oxide formula Cons May leave a white cast

3 CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 View on Amazon 9.3 CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 is a must-have for anyone looking for a healthy glow and sun protection. This hydrating mineral sunscreen is packed with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, providing sheer coverage for all skin types. With a 1.7 fluid ounce pack, it is easy to apply and offers long-lasting protection against harmful UV rays. Plus, its lightweight formula makes it perfect for everyday use. Get ready to step out in the sun with confidence and a healthy glow with CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 30 protection, Hydrating for skin, Sheer tint for glow Cons Limited shade range

4 Coppertone Pure and Simple Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Coppertone Pure and Simple Mineral Sunscreen Lotion View on Amazon 8.8 Coppertone Pure and Simple Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 is a great choice for those with sensitive skin. This water-resistant and broad-spectrum sunscreen is perfect for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays while also being gentle on your skin. The 6 fl oz bottle is easy to take with you on-the-go and the hypoallergenic formula contains botanicals for added skin benefits. With SPF 50 protection, this sunscreen is a must-have for any outdoor activity. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Water resistant, Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Slightly thick consistency

5 Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50 Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50 View on Amazon 8.7 Cetaphil Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen for Face is a dermatologist-recommended sunscreen formulated for sensitive skin. With a broad spectrum SPF 50, this unscented sunscreen provides powerful protection against harmful UV rays. The lightweight, sheer formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, leaving no white residue. Its mineral-based formula contains zinc oxide, making it safe for all skin types, including those with acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is perfect for everyday use and can be worn under makeup. Its 1.7 fl oz size makes it easy to carry in your purse or bag for on-the-go protection. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Broad spectrum protection, Formulated for sensitive skin, Lightweight and sheer texture Cons May leave a slight white cast

6 Hello Bello Mineral SPF 55 Sunscreen Lotion Hello Bello Mineral SPF 55 Sunscreen Lotion View on Amazon 8.3 Hello Bello Mineral SPF 55+ Sunscreen Lotion with Prebiotics is a water-resistant and reef-friendly sunscreen that provides effective sun protection for babies and kids. The lotion is made with naturally derived mineral ingredients and is free from harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate. The addition of prebiotics helps to nourish and support the skin's natural microbiome, while the compact 3 fl oz size makes it easy to take with you on-the-go. This sunscreen is a must-have for any parent looking for a safe and effective way to protect their little ones from the sun's harmful rays. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Water-resistant, Reef-friendly, Contains prebiotics Cons May leave a white cast

7 Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion View on Amazon 7.9 The Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is a must-have for anyone looking for a non-chemical sunblock that is both effective and gentle on the skin. Made with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, this water-resistant sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Infused with native-Australian ingredients and a refreshing citrus oasis fragrance, this 5 oz mineral lotion is perfect for everyday use and outdoor activities. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, making it an excellent choice for all skin types. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Water-resistant, Natural ingredients Cons Strong citrus fragrance

8 Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion View on Amazon 7.6 Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion is a natural and vegan-friendly sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is free from Octinoxate and Oxybenzone, making it Hawaii 104 Reef Act compliant. This sunscreen is hypoallergenic and perfect for those with sensitive skin. With a size of 3 oz, it is convenient to carry around and easy to apply. Protect your skin from harmful rays while also protecting the environment with Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Mineral based, Reef safe Cons May leave white residue

9 Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray View on Amazon 7.3 Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray is a natural and vegan sunscreen spray that provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It is also Hawaii 104 Reef Act compliant, meaning it is free of Octinoxate & Oxybenzone. This hypoallergenic sunscreen spray is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue. With a 6 oz. size, it is perfect for on-the-go use and has a pleasant scent. It is ideal for those who want a natural and effective sunscreen that is also environmentally friendly. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vegan and reef-safe, Easy to apply spray, Provides UVA/UVB protection Cons May leave white residue

10 Sand Cloud Mineral Sunscreen for Body SPF 30 Sand Cloud Mineral Sunscreen for Body SPF 30 View on Amazon 7.1 Sand Cloud Broad Spectrum Mineral Sunscreen for Body SPF 30 is a fragrance-free and hydrating zinc oxide-based sunscreen that protects sensitive skin from the sun's harmful rays. This lightweight formula nourishes the skin while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The sunscreen is easy to apply and doesn't leave a greasy residue, making it perfect for everyday use. Its compact size of 3 oz makes it easy to carry in your bag while on-the-go. Use this sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage and keep it looking healthy and youthful. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Broad spectrum protection, Hydrates and nourishes skin, Fragrance-free Cons May leave a white cast

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between mineral sunscreens and chemical sunscreens?

A: Mineral sunscreens contain natural ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that act as a physical barrier to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays, while chemical sunscreens use synthetic ingredients that absorb UV rays and convert them into heat that is then released from the skin. Mineral sunscreens are often recommended for people with sensitive skin or those who prefer natural ingredients, whereas chemical sunscreens are often more water-resistant and easier to apply evenly.

Q: Can I use body sunscreen on my face?

A: While body sunscreen can technically be used on the face, it is generally not recommended as it may be too heavy and clog pores, leading to breakouts or other skin issues. Instead, it is best to use a sunscreen specifically designed for the face, which is often lighter in texture and non-comedogenic (meaning it won't clog pores).

Q: How often should I reapply sunscreen?

A: It is recommended to reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more frequently if you are sweating or swimming. Even if you are using a water-resistant sunscreen, it is important to reapply after toweling off, as the sunscreen can still rub off during these activities. Remember to apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going outside to allow it to fully absorb into your skin.

Conclusions

In conclusion, mineral sunscreens offer a great alternative to chemical sunscreens for those with sensitive skin or those looking for a more natural option. Our review process found that the best mineral sunscreens offer broad-spectrum protection and are free from harmful chemicals, while also being hydrating and easy to apply. Whether you choose Alleyoop, Sdara, Blue Lizard, Coppertone, CeraVe, or Cetaphil, you can feel confident that you are protecting your skin from harmful UV rays with a high-quality mineral sunscreen. Don't forget to apply regularly and enjoy your time in the sun!