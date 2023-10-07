10 Most Popular Pencil Eyeliners for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a makeup lover, finding the perfect pencil eyeliner can make all the difference in achieving your desired look. With so many options available, it can be challenging to navigate the market and choose the right product for you. That's where we come in. We've researched and tested various pencil eyeliners to bring you the top products based on criteria such as longevity, pigmentation, and ease of application. By investing in a quality product, you can save yourself time, money, and frustration in the long run. Everyone's needs and preferences are unique, so it's crucial to read customer reviews and do your research to find the product that works best for you. With our help, you can confidently choose the perfect pencil eyeliner and achieve the look you desire with ease.

1 PÜR On Point Eyeliner Pencil Down to Earth PÜR On Point Eyeliner Pencil Down to Earth View on Amazon 9.9 The PÜR On Point Eyeliner Pencil in Down to Earth is a must-have for any makeup lover. This pencil glides on smoothly, creating a precise line that lasts all day. Made with nourishing ingredients, this eyeliner is perfect for sensitive eyes. The rich brown color is versatile and complements any eye color. Whether you're going for a natural look or a bold cat-eye, this eyeliner pencil is the perfect choice. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting wear, Smooth application, Intense pigmentation Cons Limited color options

2 butter LONDON WINK Eye Pencil Inky Six butter LONDON WINK Eye Pencil Inky Six View on Amazon 9.6 The butter LONDON WINK Eye Pencil in Inky Six is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their eye makeup game. The pencil glides on smoothly, allowing for precise application without tugging or smudging. The deep, rich color of Inky Six is perfect for adding intensity to any look, and the long-lasting formula ensures your makeup stays put all day and night. Made with high-quality ingredients, this eye pencil is also cruelty-free and vegan, making it a guilt-free addition to your makeup collection. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Smooth application, Long-lasting, Intense color payoff Cons Limited shade range

3 NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil Black Bean NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil Black Bean View on Amazon 9.2 The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil in Black Bean is a versatile product that can be used as both an eyeshadow and an eyeliner. The smooth, blendable formula allows for easy application and the bold black color is perfect for creating dramatic looks. The jumbo size also ensures that the product will last for a long time. Whether you're going for a smoky eye or a winged liner, this pencil is a must-have in any makeup collection. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Blendable and versatile, Long-lasting wear, Easy to apply Cons May smudge or transfer

4 L'Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner. View on Amazon 8.8 L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Never Fail Original Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner is a must-have for anyone who loves to create a dramatic eye look. This eyeliner has a built-in sharpener that ensures a precise application every time. The black shade is intense and perfect for a bold statement. The formula is smudge-proof and lasts for up to 16 hours, making it perfect for long days or nights out. The pencil is easy to use and glides on smoothly without tugging or pulling. It's also suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Overall, L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Never Fail Original Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a long-lasting, intense black eyeliner that's easy to apply and smudge-proof. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting, Easy to apply, Built-in sharpener Cons May smudge

5 Revlon ColorStay Pencil Eyeliner, 2 Pack Black. Revlon ColorStay Pencil Eyeliner, 2 Pack Black. View on Amazon 8.5 The Revlon ColorStay Pencil Eyeliner with Built-in Sharpener is the perfect addition to your makeup collection. This waterproof and smudgeproof eyeliner is longwearing and comes in a 2 pack of black. The ultra-fine tip allows for precision application, making it easy to create a variety of looks. The built-in sharpener ensures a consistently sharp tip for effortless application every time. Say goodbye to smudges and hello to a flawless, long-lasting look with the Revlon ColorStay Pencil Eyeliner. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Built-in sharpener, Waterproof and smudgeproof, Longwearing and ultra-fine tip Cons May be difficult to remove

6 Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil. Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil. View on Amazon 8.4 The Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Baby's Got Black is a versatile and affordable option for creating a bold, defined look. The creamy formula glides on smoothly and stays put for hours, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Its deep black shade is highly pigmented, giving you the perfect amount of intensity without smudging or fading. This eyeliner pencil is easy to use and comes in a convenient size, making it a must-have in any makeup bag. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting, Easy to apply, Intense color payoff Cons Limited color selection

7 Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil Black Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil Black View on Amazon 7.9 The wet n wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Black is a highly pigmented, long-lasting eyeliner that glides on smoothly without smudging. This versatile pencil can be used to create a variety of looks, from simple and natural to bold and dramatic. The soft, smooth formula makes it easy to apply and blend, while the deep black color adds definition and intensity to the eyes. Whether you're a makeup beginner or a seasoned pro, this eyeliner is a must-have for any beauty arsenal. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting, Highly pigmented, Smooth soft gliding Cons May smudge

8 COVERGIRL Perfect Blend Eyeliner Pencil Basic Black COVERGIRL Perfect Blend Eyeliner Pencil Basic Black View on Amazon 7.6 The COVERGIRL Perfect Blend Eyeliner Pencil in Basic Black is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve a precise or smudged look. With the added blending tip, this eyeliner pencil allows for easy customization of your desired look. The smooth formula glides on effortlessly and stays put for hours, making it perfect for everyday wear or a night out. It comes in a pack of one and is a great addition to any makeup collection. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Blending tip for smudging, Precise application, Long-lasting Cons Can be difficult to sharpen

9 Palladio Wooden Eyeliner Pencil Thin Charcoal. Palladio Wooden Eyeliner Pencil Thin Charcoal. View on Amazon 7.5 The Palladio Wooden Eyeliner Pencil is a game-changer for anyone looking to add definition and depth to their eye makeup routine. Its thin pencil shape allows for easy application, while the firm yet smooth formula ensures perfectly outlined eyes every time. This charcoal pencil provides rich pigment that lasts all day, making it ideal for both daytime and evening looks. Say goodbye to smudges and hello to flawlessly lined eyes with the Palladio Wooden Eyeliner Pencil. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy application, Long lasting, Rich pigment Cons Only available in charcoal

10 EVPCT Blue Glitter Eyeliner Pencils Set EVPCT Blue Glitter Eyeliner Pencils Set View on Amazon 7.1 The evpct 6Pcs Blue Colored Glitter Eyeliner Pencils Set is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast. With a range of vibrant and shimmery colors, this waterproof eyeliner set is perfect for creating bold and playful eye makeup looks. The smooth and creamy formula glides on effortlessly, allowing for precise application, while the long-lasting formula ensures that your eye makeup stays put all day. Whether you're going for a subtle pop of color or a more dramatic look, this eyeliner set has got you covered. Plus, the convenient pack of 6 ensures that you'll have plenty of options to choose from. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 glitter colors, waterproof, easy to apply Cons may smudge easily

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between pencil eyeliner, gel eyeliner, and liquid eyeliner?

A: Pencil eyeliner is the easiest to control and is great for beginners. Gel eyeliner is smooth and creamy, making it easy to apply and blend. Liquid eyeliner gives the most defined and precise line, but requires a steady hand and practice.

Q: Can I use pencil eyeliner on my waterline?

A: Yes, you can use pencil eyeliner on your waterline, but make sure to choose a waterproof formula to prevent smudging or fading throughout the day.

Q: How do I remove gel eyeliner?

A: To remove gel eyeliner, use a gentle eye makeup remover or micellar water on a cotton pad. Gently swipe along the lash line to remove the product without irritating the delicate skin around the eye.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing and testing various pencil eyeliners, it's clear that this product category remains a staple in every makeup bag. With a range of formulas from waterproof to smudge-proof, and a variety of shades from classic black to bold colors, there is a pencil eyeliner for every preference. Whether you're a professional makeup artist or a beginner, these products are easy to use and provide long-lasting wear. Overall, pencil eyeliners are a versatile and reliable addition to any makeup routine, and we encourage you to find the perfect one for you.