10 Most Popular Powder Dry Shampoos for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested a variety of powder dry shampoos and are excited to share our findings. Powder dry shampoo is a great option for maintaining fresh and clean hair between washes. When choosing a powder dry shampoo, look for ingredients that absorb excess oil and refresh hair without leaving residue. Essential oils and botanical extracts can also nourish and condition hair. Consider the application method as well, as some products come in powder form and others in a spray-on format. Pay attention to customer reviews to ensure the product is effective and of high quality. A powder dry shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking for convenient hair care between washes.

1 R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder View on Amazon 9.9 R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to refresh their hair without washing it. This cruelty-free and vegan product is a game-changer as it effectively removes oil and dirt from the scalp, leaving hair feeling clean and weightless. It also adds texture and volume to hair, making it perfect for styling. With a compact size of 1.0 Oz, it's easy to carry with you wherever you go, making it ideal for travel or on-the-go touch-ups. Say goodbye to oily hair and hello to refreshed and voluminous locks with R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Refreshes hair, Weightless conditioning, Vegan and cruelty-free Cons May leave white residue

2 Hairstory Dry Shampoo Powder Hairstory Dry Shampoo Powder View on Amazon 9.6 Hairstory Dry Shampoo Powder is the perfect solution for those who want to refresh their hair between washes. This dry shampoo powder is suitable for all hair types and is made with non-toxic and organic ingredients. It helps to add natural volume to your hair while restoring and refreshing it all day long. The 1.35oz bottle is the perfect size for on-the-go use, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a quick and easy hair care solution. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds natural volume, All-day restoration & refresher, Non-toxic & organic ingredients Cons May not work for all hair types

3 Handmade Heroes Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Handmade Heroes Dry Shampoo Volume Powder View on Amazon 9.2 The Drop Dead Gorgeous Non Aerosol Dry Shampoo Volume Powder by Handmade Heroes is a game-changer for anyone looking to add volume and freshness to their light hair or blonde locks. Made from 100% natural and vegan ingredients, this sustainable and aerosol-free hair powder is perfect for air travel and both women and men. With its 1.8oz size, it's also incredibly convenient for on-the-go use. Say goodbye to bad hair days with this volumizing hair powder that will leave your hair feeling refreshed and bouncy. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% natural and vegan, Sustainable and aerosol free, Suitable for air travel Cons May not work for dark hair

4 Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Powder Grapefruit Scented Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Powder Grapefruit Scented View on Amazon 8.9 This dry shampoo powder by Grapefruit is a natural and organic option that comes in a jumbo size. Made in the USA, it's free of benzene, talc, and parabens, making it vegan and cruelty-free. Suitable for all hair colors, this powder absorbs excess oil and refreshes hair between washes. With a grapefruit oil scent, it's a refreshing option for those looking for a natural dry shampoo. The 2-ounce size is perfect for on-the-go use or as a daily option. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural & Organic, Jumbo Size, No Benzene Cons Only one scent available

5 Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo View on Amazon 8.5 Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo with Vitamin C for Oily Hair is a must-have for those who want to extend the life of their hair between washes. This dry shampoo powder spray is perfect for both blonde and brunette hair, and it's vegan too! The spray works wonders in absorbing excess oil, leaving your hair feeling fresh and revitalized. The 4.3 oz size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, while the added vitamin C nourishes the scalp and adds shine to your locks. Say goodbye to bad hair days with Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vitamin C for hair, Good for oily hair, Suitable for blonde/brunette hair Cons May leave white residue

6 Accallo Dry Shampoo Powder Accallo Dry Shampoo Powder View on Amazon 8.3 Accallo Dry Shampoo Powder is the perfect solution for those on-the-go who need to freshen up their hair quickly. This travel-size dry shampoo is suitable for both women and men and is made with biotin to help strengthen and nourish hair. The non-aerosol tap mini bottle allows for easy application and the unscented formula ensures that it won't clash with any other fragrances you may be wearing. This volumizing powder dry shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking to extend the life of their hair between washes. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Volumizing effect, Convenient travel size, Non-aerosol formula Cons May leave white residue

7 OMELASH Dry Shampoo Volume Powder OMELASH Dry Shampoo Volume Powder View on Amazon 7.9 OMELASH Dry Shampoo Volume Powder is a travel-size dry shampoo that is perfect for women who want to volumize their hair without washing it. This volumizing powder dry shampoo works for all hair colors and types, giving your hair a mattifying effect that makes it look fuller and more refreshing. The powder is lightweight and easy to use, and it comes in a 0.2 oz container that is perfect for travel. This dry shampoo is made using high-quality materials, and it is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their hair looking great even when they don't have time to wash it. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Volumizing effect, Travel-friendly size, Suitable for all hair types Cons Scent may be strong

8 Verb Dry Shampoo Powder Verb Dry Shampoo Powder View on Amazon 7.6 Verb Dry Shampoo Powder is a must-have for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to refresh their hair without washing. This vegan translucent powder is designed to remove excess oil and add volume to your hair, making it look and feel fresh and clean. It is paraben-free, gluten-free, and contains no harmful sulfates, making it a safe and effective option for all hair types. With a size of 2 ounces / 60 g, this dry shampoo powder is perfect for on-the-go use and will leave your hair looking and feeling great all day long. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vegan and paraben-free, Adds volume to hair, No harmful sulfates Cons Can leave white residue

9 Billie Floof Dry Shampoo Dark Hair Billie Floof Dry Shampoo Dark Hair View on Amazon 7.4 Billie Floof Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair is a game-changer for those who want a quick fix for their greasy locks. This non-aerosol, volumizing powder is perfect for dark hair and leaves no white residue. Made with natural ingredients, it not only absorbs excess oil but also adds volume and texture to your hair. Its compact size makes it travel-friendly, and it's easy to use. Simply apply it to your roots, massage it in, and brush out for an instantly refreshed look. Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to Billie Floof Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-aerosol, Volumizing, For dark hair Cons Small size

10 Lulu Organics Dry Shampoo Lavender Clary Sage Lulu Organics Dry Shampoo Lavender Clary Sage View on Amazon 7.1 LULU_ORGANICS All-Natural Dry Shampoo is a talc-free powder dry shampoo designed specifically for women with oily hair. Made with natural ingredients such as lavender and clary sage, this 1 oz. dry shampoo is perfect for those who are looking for a healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional dry shampoos. Its compact size makes it easy to carry around, making it ideal for women on the go. Use it to refresh your hair in between washes, add volume, and absorb excess oil. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-natural ingredients, Talc-free powder, Effective for oily hair Cons May leave white residue

FAQ

Q: How do I use powder dry shampoo?

A: To use powder dry shampoo, apply it to your roots and massage it into your scalp with your fingertips. Brush through your hair to distribute the powder evenly. It's a great option for absorbing excess oil and adding volume to your hair between washes.

Q: Are foam dry shampoos easy to apply?

A: Yes, foam dry shampoos are very easy to apply. Simply dispense a small amount of foam into your hand and apply it to your roots. Massage it in with your fingertips and brush through your hair to evenly distribute. Foam dry shampoos are a great option for those who prefer a lightweight and easy-to-use product.

Q: Can aerosol dry shampoos damage my hair?

A: No, aerosol dry shampoos should not damage your hair when used properly. However, it's important to use them as directed and avoid spraying them too close to your scalp. Also, make sure to brush through your hair thoroughly after applying to avoid any product buildup. Aerosol dry shampoos are a convenient option for those who want a quick and easy way to refresh their hair between washes.

Conclusions

After extensive research and testing of various powder dry shampoos, we found that this category of hair products is a game-changer for those looking to refresh their hair without the use of water. Powder dry shampoos come in a variety of formulas, ranging from vegan and cruelty-free options like R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder and Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo to eco-friendly choices like Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk. These powders effectively absorb oil and add volume to hair, leaving it feeling refreshed and revitalized. With so many options available, we encourage readers to try out a few and find the perfect one for their individual needs.