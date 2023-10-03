Our Top Picks

Looking for a scented body lotion that moisturizes and leaves you smelling great all day long? Look no further! We've researched and tested numerous products in this category to bring you the best of the best. Our essential criteria analyzed the scent, moisturizing properties, and lasting power to ensure that you get the best experience. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to find the right one for you. But don't worry – our extensive research has enabled us to offer expert insights and tips that can help you choose the right product. So sit back, relax, and scroll down to see the best-scented body lotions available.

1 ECO Amenities Travel Size Lotion (200 Pack) ECO Amenities Travel Size Lotion (200 Pack) View on Amazon 9.9 The ECO Amenities Travel Size Lotion is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently. With 200 30mL tubes in one pack, this mini lotion bulk is perfect for hotels, Airbnb, and any hospitality industry. The transparent tube and flip cap make it easy to use, while the individually wrapped packaging ensures hygiene. This bulk travel size lotion is also great for personal use, and the 1.1 ounce size makes it easy to carry in your bag or purse. Made with high-quality ingredients, it provides long-lasting moisture and nourishment for your skin. Don't miss out on this convenient and practical product. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Individually wrapped, Travel size, Convenient for hospitality Cons May generate waste

2 ECO Amenities Travel Size Body Lotion - 72 Pack ECO Amenities Travel Size Body Lotion - 72 Pack View on Amazon 9.4 The Eco Amenities Travel Size Body Lotion is a must-have for anyone in the hospitality industry. This bulk case of 72 1 oz tubes with flip caps is perfect for providing guests with high-quality, individually packaged hand lotion samples. The green tea scent is refreshing and long-lasting, and the compact size makes it easy to pack and transport. Whether you own an Airbnb, BNB, VRBO, inn, or hotel, your guests will love the convenience and luxury of this mini body lotion. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Convenient travel size, Individually packaged, Green tea scent Cons May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin

3 Grace & Stella Lavender Body Lotion Grace & Stella Lavender Body Lotion View on Amazon 9.1 The Lavender Body Lotion by grace & stella is a vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free moisturizing lotion suitable for both women and men. Infused with calming lavender, this lotion hydrates and soothes the skin leaving it feeling soft and supple. With a generous 16 oz size, this scented lotion is perfect for daily use and is sure to become a staple in your skincare routine. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vegan and cruelty-free, Moisturizing and calming, Suitable for both genders Cons Strong lavender scent

4 Nivea Cherry Blossom Body Lotion Nivea Cherry Blossom Body Lotion View on Amazon 8.9 Nivea Oil Infused Body Lotion in Cherry Blossom with Jojoba Oil is a moisturizing body lotion that provides intense hydration for dry skin. The lotion is easily absorbed and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. The cherry blossom scent is delicate and pleasant, making it a great choice for everyday use. The pump bottle is convenient and easy to use, and the 16.9 fl oz size provides plenty of product for long-term use. Overall, this lotion is a great option for anyone looking for a nourishing and fragrant body lotion. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes dry skin, Cherry blossom scent, Easy to use pump Cons May be too oily

5 Love Beauty and Planet Delicious Glow Body Lotion Love Beauty and Planet Delicious Glow Body Lotion View on Amazon 8.6 Love Beauty and Planet Delicious Glow Body Lotion is a must-have for those seeking soft, glowing skin. Made with natural ingredients like Murumuru Butter and Rose, this plant-based moisturizer is perfect for vegans and cruelty-free enthusiasts. At 13.5 oz, this lotion is generously sized and perfect for everyday use. Say goodbye to dry, dull skin and hello to a luminous, healthy glow with Love Beauty and Planet Delicious Glow Body Lotion. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural ingredients, Plant-based moisturizers, Cruelty-free Cons Strong rose scent

6 NIVEA Tropical Breeze Body Lotion. NIVEA Tropical Breeze Body Lotion. View on Amazon 8.3 NIVEA Breathable Nourishing Body Lotion Tropical Breeze is a great product for those with dry skin. This body lotion comes in a 13.5 fl oz pump bottle, making it easy to apply. The lotion is made with a unique formula that allows your skin to breathe while still providing nourishment. The tropical breeze scent is refreshing and not overpowering. This lotion is perfect for daily use and will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized all day long. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Breathable formula, Nourishing for dry skin, Tropical scent Cons May not work for all skin types

7 DERMA-E Jasmine Vanilla Shea Body Lotion. DERMA-E Jasmine Vanilla Shea Body Lotion. View on Amazon 8 DERMA-E Jasmine and Vanilla Ultra Moisturizing Shea Body Lotion is a perfect solution for those with dry skin. This 8 oz. vegan moisturizer contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E which nourish and hydrate the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and soft. This cruelty-free lotion is made with Shea Butter, Jasmine Flower Extract, and Vanilla Fruit Extract, which provide long-lasting moisture and protection from dryness. It absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it ideal for daily use. This lotion is perfect for anyone looking for a high-quality, moisturizing cream to keep their skin healthy and radiant. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra moisturizing, Vegan and cruelty-free, Contains hyaluronic acid Cons Scent may not be for everyone

8 Victoria's Secret Pink Honey Body Lotion Victoria's Secret Pink Honey Body Lotion View on Amazon 7.6 Victoria's Secret Pink Honey Nourishing Body Lotion is a delightful addition to any skincare routine. Infused with pure honey, this lotion leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it perfect for daily use. It also boasts a delightful honey scent that leaves a subtle fragrance on the skin. This lotion is a must-have for anyone looking to hydrate and pamper their skin with a touch of luxury. Available in a convenient 8.4 oz bottle, it's a great value for its quality and effectiveness. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Nourishing and hydrating, Smells sweet and pleasant, Contains pure honey Cons Scent may not be for everyone

9 Hempz Pumpkin & Vanilla Body Lotion (17 oz) Hempz Pumpkin & Vanilla Body Lotion (17 oz) View on Amazon 7.5 The Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Moisturizing Body Lotion is a fall-scented body lotion that is perfect for women or men with dry or sensitive skin. With a hydrating formula, this moisturizing lotion helps to provide daily radiance and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. At 17 ounces, it is a great value for the price and the pumpkin spice and vanilla chai scent is a delicious and comforting addition to any skincare routine. Made with all-natural ingredients, this lotion is gentle and effective, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality moisturizer. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fall scented, Hydrating moisturizer, Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Limited edition

10 Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion View on Amazon 7.1 Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion is a luxurious lotion that is perfect for those who want to keep their skin moisturized and smelling great. This lotion is made with a nourishing blend of ingredients that help to hydrate and soften the skin, leaving it feeling silky smooth. The Bare Vanilla fragrance is warm and comforting, with notes of vanilla and musk that linger on the skin. This lotion comes in a convenient 8 oz bottle, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Whether you use it on your hands or your body, this lotion will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and beautifully scented. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes well, Pleasant vanilla scent, Absorbs quickly Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

FAQ

Q: What is scented body lotion good for?

A: Scented body lotion not only moisturizes your skin but also leaves it smelling great. It's perfect for those who want to smell good all day long while keeping their skin soft and hydrated.

Q: Is moisturizing lotion suitable for all skin types?

A: Yes, moisturizing lotion is suitable for all skin types, including dry, oily, and combination skin. It helps to keep your skin hydrated and healthy while preventing dryness and flakiness.

Q: What is unscented body lotion good for?

A: Unscented body lotion is great for those who have sensitive skin or are allergic to fragrances. It moisturizes your skin without any added scents, making it perfect for daily use and for people with fragrance allergies.

Conclusions

After reviewing and testing various scented body lotions, it's clear that there is a wide range of options available to suit different preferences and needs. From small travel-sized tubes to larger bottles for daily use, there is something for everyone. Whether you prefer a light, refreshing scent or a soothing lavender aroma, there are many options to choose from. It's important to prioritize ingredients and avoid harsh chemicals, and to find a lotion that provides long-lasting hydration without leaving a greasy residue. Overall, investing in a high-quality scented body lotion can be a small but impactful way to elevate your self-care routine and leave your skin feeling soft and nourished.