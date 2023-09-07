10 Most Popular Toners for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have done thorough research and testing to bring you the top-rated toner products available in the market. Toner is an essential part of any skincare routine as it helps to remove impurities and balance the skin's pH levels. With so many options available, selecting the perfect one can be overwhelming, but our team has got you covered.

We analyzed essential criteria such as ingredients, effectiveness, and price point to bring you the best toners. We have also considered customer reviews to ensure that our recommendations are based on real-life experiences. We understand that everyone's skin is unique, and what works for one may not work for another, so we recommend trying out a few different toners to find the one that works best for you.

It's essential to note that some toners contain alcohol, which can be drying for some skin types. Therefore, if you have dry or sensitive skin, we recommend selecting an alcohol-free option. Additionally, applying toner before your serum or moisturizer can help them penetrate deeper into your skin, leading to better results. We hope that our expert insights and analysis can help you make an informed decision when selecting the best toner for your skincare routine. Stay tuned to discover our top-ranking toner products.

1 Aloderma Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner Aloderma Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner View on Amazon 9.9 Aloderma Pure Organic Aloe Vera Moisturizing Facial Toner is the perfect solution for oily and combination skin types. Made with 99.8% organic aloe vera, this skin toner helps hydrate and soothe the skin, while also improving skin tone and texture. It's gentle and non-irritating, making it perfect for sensitive skin. This toner is lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The natural aloe vera scent is light and refreshing, making it a great addition to any skincare routine. Overall, this toner is a must-have for anyone looking to improve their skin's health and appearance. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 99.8% organic aloe vera, hydrating and soothing, improves skin tone and texture Cons Not suitable for dry skin

2 Grace & Stella Rose Water Facial Spray 30ml Grace & Stella Rose Water Facial Spray 30ml View on Amazon 9.4 The Rose Water Facial Spray by Grace and Stella is a must-have for those looking to refresh and hydrate their skin. This vegan and cruelty-free spray is made with 100% pure rose water, providing a natural and gentle toning experience. Its compact 30ml size makes it perfect for on-the-go use, and its calming and soothing properties make it ideal for all skin types. Use it as a facial mist, toner or refreshing spray throughout the day for a rejuvenating and refreshing boost. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vegan, Refreshing, Hydrating Cons Small size

3 Thayers Rose Petal Toner with Aloe Vera. Thayers Rose Petal Toner with Aloe Vera. View on Amazon 9.2 Thayers Alcohol-Free, Hydrating Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a must-have for those looking to hydrate and refresh their skin. With a formula that includes aloe vera and witch hazel, this toner is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Dermatologist tested and recommended, this toner is gentle yet effective in removing impurities and excess oil, leaving skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. The 12-ounce bottle is perfect for daily use and the rose petal scent adds a luxurious touch to your skincare routine. Plus, it's vegan-friendly! Overall, Thayers Alcohol-Free, Hydrating Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a fantastic addition to any skincare regimen. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Alcohol-free formula, Hydrating and soothing, Dermatologist recommended Cons Strong rose scent

4 THAYERS Milky Face Toner for Dry Skin THAYERS Milky Face Toner for Dry Skin View on Amazon 9 If you're in search of a natural and gentle facial toner, the THAYERS Milky Toner is a great option. Infused with snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid, this toner helps to hydrate and soothe dry and sensitive skin. At 355mL, it's a generous size that will last you a while. Plus, the milky consistency feels luxurious on the skin. Use it after cleansing to remove any remaining impurities and prep your skin for moisturizer. Overall, a great addition to your skincare routine. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Gentle on skin, Moisturizing effect, Natural ingredients Cons May not work for all skin types

5 PCA SKIN Nutrient Face Toner 4.4 oz PCA SKIN Nutrient Face Toner 4.4 oz View on Amazon 8.7 PCA SKIN Nutrient Face Toner is a perfect addition to your skincare routine. This exfoliating toner is designed to refine, brighten, and exfoliate your face and neck, making it perfect for women with dry and aging skin. Its safe formula makes it suitable for all skin types. This 4.4 oz bottle is packed with nutrients that hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling fresh and rejuvenated. Say goodbye to dull and tired-looking skin and hello to a brighter and healthier-looking glow with PCA SKIN Nutrient Face Toner. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Refines and exfoliates, Safe for all skin types, Brightens and nourishes Cons May cause slight irritation

6 Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner View on Amazon 8.4 Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner is perfect for those looking for a refreshing and hydrating toner spray that also helps to firm and reduce the signs of aging. This 5.1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) product can be used throughout the day to refresh and revitalize your skin. Made with powerful antioxidants and botanical extracts, this toner helps to protect your skin from environmental stressors while providing a burst of hydration. Its lightweight and easy-to-use formula makes it perfect for on-the-go use. Say hello to a more youthful and radiant complexion with Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Anti-aging properties, Hydrates skin, Can be used throughout day Cons Strong fragrance

7 Pyunkang Yul Facial Essence Toner Pyunkang Yul Facial Essence Toner View on Amazon 8.1 Pyunkang Yul Facial Essence Toner is the perfect moisturizer and toner for those with dry and combination skin types. This astringent for the face is certified as zero-irritation and has a condensed texture, making it the perfect addition to any skincare routine. With a size of 6.8 fl.oz., this essence toner is made with a natural formula that provides instant hydration and moisture for your skin. Use it daily to improve your skin's elasticity and overall complexion. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrating, Non-irritating, Absorbs quickly Cons May not work for all skin types

8 Minimalist Hydrating Face Toner. Minimalist Hydrating Face Toner. View on Amazon 7.7 The Minimalist 3% PHA Alcohol Free Hydrating Face Toner is the perfect addition to any skincare routine. This gentle toner provides mild exfoliation and pH balancing while also tightening pores. It's suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, acne-prone, sensitive, and normal skin. The alcohol-free formula ensures that your skin stays hydrated and refreshed without any harsh ingredients. Try it out today for a more balanced and youthful complexion. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Alcohol-free, Hydrating, Mild exfoliation Cons May not work for everyone

9 ANUA Heartleaf Soothing Toner pH 5.5 ANUA Heartleaf Soothing Toner pH 5.5 View on Amazon 7.3 Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner is a must-have for those looking to calm and hydrate their sensitive or combination skin. This vegan and cruelty-free toner is packed with natural ingredients that refresh and purify the skin. With a pH of 5.5, it's gentle on the skin and perfect for those struggling with skin troubles. This 8.45 fl.oz. bottle is the perfect addition to any Korean skincare routine. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soothing and calming, Hydrating and refreshing, Purifying for sensitive skin Cons Strong herbal scent

10 LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner Exfoliating Toner LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner Exfoliating Toner View on Amazon 7.1 The LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner Exfoliating Toner is a must-have for anyone looking to improve their skincare routine. This toner is packed with hyaluronic acid, which provides deep hydration to the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple. The exfoliating properties of this toner also help to remove dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of pores, giving you a brighter, more youthful complexion. The lightweight formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly into the skin, making it perfect for daily use. Overall, the LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Toner Exfoliating Toner is an excellent addition to any skincare regimen. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hydrates skin, Smooths texture, Gentle exfoliation Cons May not suit all skin types

FAQ

Q: What is toner?

A: Toner is a liquid skincare product that is used after cleansing the face to remove any remaining dirt, oil, and makeup. It helps to restore the skin's pH balance and prepare it for moisturizer.

Q: What is the difference between toner and astringent?

A: Astringent is a type of toner that contains alcohol or other ingredients that help to tighten and firm the skin. It is typically recommended for oily or acne-prone skin, while toner is suitable for all skin types.

Q: How do I choose the right toner for my skin type?

A: Look for a toner that is formulated for your specific skin type. If you have dry skin, choose a hydrating toner with ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, opt for an astringent toner with ingredients like salicylic acid or witch hazel. If you have sensitive skin, choose a gentle, alcohol-free toner.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough reviews of various toners, it's clear that toners play a crucial role in any skincare routine. Toners help to restore the skin's pH balance, remove impurities, and provide hydration to the skin. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, there is a toner out there that can cater to your skin's needs. It's important to choose a toner that is suitable for your skin type and free from harmful chemicals. By incorporating a toner into your daily skincare routine, you can achieve healthier, more radiant-looking skin.