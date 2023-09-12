10 Most Popular Volumizing Mousse

Our Top Picks

We conducted thorough research and testing to find the best volumizing mousse products available. This hair product category is essential for adding volume and body to hair without weighing it down. We analyzed the effectiveness of each product in adding volume to different hair types, evaluated ease of application, scent, and overall feel, and considered customer feedback to ensure our selections were popular. Finding a volumizing mousse that doesn't weigh hair down or feel greasy can be a challenge, so it's important to choose a product designed for your hair type. Expert tips like applying to damp hair and blow-drying with a round brush can help maximize volume. Stay tuned for our top-ranking product in this category!

1 Keranique Hair Mousse for Volume and Style Keranique Hair Mousse for Volume and Style View on Amazon 9.8 Keranique Volumizing Hair Mousse for Women is the perfect styling solution for all hair types. This anti-frizz foam spray adds volume and thickness to fine, straight, wavy, and curly hair. Its lightweight formula provides long-lasting hold and control without weighing hair down. The travel-size 3.4 fl oz mousse is easy to use and perfect for on-the-go styling. With Keranique Volumizing Hair Mousse, you can achieve a gorgeous, full-bodied look every time. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds volume to hair, Works on all hair types, Anti-frizz properties Cons Strong scent

2 R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse View on Amazon 9.6 R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse is a versatile hair product that adds body, volume, and shine to your hair. This vegan and cruelty-free styling mousse is perfect for creating a range of styles, from loose waves to structured updos. The lightweight formula is easy to apply and won't weigh down your hair. With a 5.6 oz size, it's perfect for travel or everyday use. Say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair and hello to voluminous, shiny locks with R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Shapeable body, Adds volume, Provides shine Cons May not work for all hair types

3 Cake Beauty Whipped Curl Mousse Cake Beauty Whipped Curl Mousse View on Amazon 9.1 Cake Beauty Whipped Curl Defining & Volumizing Mousse is a game changer for wavy and curly hair. This mousse is made with aloe vera and vitamin E, giving your hair a flexible hold without any heat. It's perfect for achieving those effortless, natural-looking curls. Plus, it's vegan, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free, making it a great choice for those who want to use clean hair products. Say goodbye to crunchy curls and hello to bouncy, voluminous hair with Cake Beauty Whipped Curl Defining & Volumizing Mousse. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Defines curls, Adds volume, Flexible hold Cons May leave residue

4 SexyHair Big Root Pump Plus Volumizing Spray Mousse SexyHair Big Root Pump Plus Volumizing Spray Mousse View on Amazon 9 SexyHair Big Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse is a game-changer for those looking for long-lasting volume and hold. This mousse provides up to 72 hours of humidity resistance while giving hair a high hold and volume. With a weightless formula, it won't leave hair feeling heavy or sticky. Perfect for fine or limp hair, this mousse can be used for everyday styling or special occasions. The 10 fl oz bottle is the perfect size for at-home use or on-the-go styling. Give your hair the volume and hold it deserves with SexyHair Big Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High hold, Humidity resistant, Long lasting volume Cons Strong scent

5 Kenra Professional Thickening Mousse Kenra Professional Thickening Mousse View on Amazon 8.6 Kenra Platinum Thickening Mousse 12 is a fantastic product for those looking to add fullness and body to their hair. This volumizing styler provides humidity protection for up to 48 hours and density plumping up to 150%. It also offers thermal protection and works well for all hair types. The 6.7-ounce pack is the perfect size for travel or everyday use. Overall, this mousse is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve a full-bodied, voluminous look. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds fullness & body, Humidity protection up to 48 hours, Thermal protection Cons May not work for everyone

6 SexyHair Big Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse Travel SexyHair Big Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse Travel View on Amazon 8.4 The SexyHair Big Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse is a must-have for those looking to add volume to their hair. With a medium hold and up to 72 hour humidity resistance, this mousse provides long-lasting volume without weighing down your hair. The 1.6 fl oz size is perfect for travel, making it easy to achieve voluminous locks on the go. Its easy-to-use spray nozzle ensures precise application, and the formula is suitable for all hair types. Say goodbye to flat hair and hello to va-va-voom volume with the SexyHair Big Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Volumizes hair effectively, Long-lasting hold, Humidity-resistant Cons Small size (1.6oz)

7 GIOVANNI 2chic Ultra-Volume Foam Styling Mousse GIOVANNI 2chic Ultra-Volume Foam Styling Mousse View on Amazon 8 GIOVANNI 2chic Ultra-Volume Foam Styling Mousse is a daily volumizing formula that promotes weightless control for fine, limp, and thin hair. Infused with papaya and tangerine butter, this styling mousse provides a natural and flexible hold while adding body and bounce to your hair. It is free from parabens and color safe, making it suitable for all hair types. With its lightweight and non-sticky texture, this styling mousse is perfect for achieving a full and voluminous look without weighing down your hair. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Promotes weightless control, Color safe, Daily volumizing formula Cons Strong scent

8 Redken Full Volume Mousse Redken Full Volume Mousse View on Amazon 7.7 Redken Full Volume Mousse is a must-have for anyone looking to add maximum body and lift to their hair. This volumizing hair mousse is suitable for all hair types and provides medium control, making it perfect for everyday use. The mousse also moisturizes hair and protects against heat and damage, ensuring that your locks stay healthy and strong. At 2.2 ounces, this pack of one is the perfect size for on-the-go styling. Say goodbye to flat and lifeless hair with Redken Full Volume Mousse. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds maximum body & lift, Moisturizes hair, Protects against heat & damage Cons May not work for all hair types

9 Herbal Essences Body Envy Volumizing Mousse (Pack of 3) Herbal Essences Body Envy Volumizing Mousse (Pack of 3) View on Amazon 7.5 Herbal Essences Body Envy Volumizing Mousse is a hair styling product that helps to lift and add volume to your hair. This pack of three 6.8 oz bottles is perfect for those who want to achieve a salon-worthy look at home. The mousse is easy to apply and provides long-lasting hold without leaving any sticky residue. It also contains a blend of natural ingredients, including passionflower and pearl, that nourish and protect your hair. Use it on damp hair before blow-drying for best results. Say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair and hello to voluminous locks with Herbal Essences Body Envy Volumizing Mousse. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds volume to hair, Smells great, Easy to use Cons May leave hair sticky

10 Design.Me Puff Hair Volumizing Mousse Design.Me Puff Hair Volumizing Mousse View on Amazon 7.1 PUFF.ME Hair Volumizing Mousse is the perfect solution for anyone looking to add volume and texture to their hair without weighing it down. This lightweight, flexible hold mousse is suitable for all hair types, whether you have curls, waves, or straight hair. The paraben and sulfate-free formula is enriched with Vitamin B5 and E, which nourishes and strengthens hair while adding volume. With a weight of just 250 mL, this volumizer is perfect for those on-the-go who need a quick and easy solution to enhance their hair's natural body and bounce. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lightweight and flexible hold, Works for different hair types, Contains vitamins B5 and E Cons May not work for all hair types

FAQ

Q: What is volumizing mousse?

A: Volumizing mousse is a hair styling product that is used to add volume and thickness to hair. It is typically applied to damp hair and then blow-dried to create a fuller look.

Q: How do I use styling mousse?

A: To use styling mousse, start with damp, towel-dried hair. Shake the can of mousse and dispense a small amount into your palm. Rub your hands together and then apply the mousse evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the roots. Style as desired and blow-dry for best results.

Q: Is hair mousse suitable for all hair types?

A: Hair mousse can be used on most hair types, but it is particularly effective on fine or thin hair that needs extra volume and body. However, it can also be used on curly or wavy hair to enhance and define curls. It is important to choose a mousse that is appropriate for your hair type and texture.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple volumizing mousses, it's clear that these products are a game-changer for those looking to add body and volume to their hair. Each product has its unique formula, but they all aim to provide a weightless, long-lasting hold while protecting hair from heat and humidity. Whether you have fine or thick hair, there is a volumizing mousse for you. Don't be afraid to try out different brands and formulas to find the perfect one for your hair type. With the right volumizing mousse, you can achieve the hair of your dreams.