10 Top Selling Best Clear Mascaras for 2023

We've tested and researched various clear mascaras to bring you our top picks. Clear mascara is a popular choice for those seeking a natural look or wanting to enhance their lashes or brows without color. It's also great for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. However, not all clear mascaras are created equal, so it's important to consider factors such as hold, brush design, and customer reviews. While it may not provide enough volume or definition for thin lashes or brows, those with fuller ones will enjoy the convenience and versatility of clear mascara. Stay tuned for our top recommendations.

1 PÜR Fully Charged Mascara Primer PÜR Fully Charged Mascara Primer View on Amazon 9.8 PÜR Fully Charged Mascara Primer is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance the look and longevity of their mascara. This primer is designed to give your lashes a boost, providing a smooth base that helps your mascara last longer and look more voluminous. It's perfect for those looking to add a little extra oomph to their lashes, or for those who want to make sure their mascara stays put throughout the day. The 0.44 Fl Oz size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, making it a great addition to any makeup bag. Overall, PÜR Fully Charged Mascara Primer is a game-changer for anyone looking to take their mascara game to the next level. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adds volume to lashes, Long-lasting formula, Easy to apply Cons May clump lashes

2 E.l.f. Clear Lash and Brow Mascara 2-Pack E.l.f. Clear Lash and Brow Mascara 2-Pack View on Amazon 9.6 The e.l.f. Clear Lash & Brow Mascara 2-Pack is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve perfectly groomed brows and lashes. This conditioning clear gel is perfect for defining and separating each hair, giving you a natural and polished look. Its long-lasting formula ensures your brows and lashes stay in place all day, and it's vegan and cruelty-free, making it a guilt-free addition to your beauty routine. The compact size makes it easy to take on-the-go and the easy-to-use brush allows for precision and control. Say goodbye to messy brows and clumpy lashes with this game-changing product. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting hold, Defines and separates, Vegan and cruelty-free Cons May clump lashes

3 Wet n Wild Mega Clear Brow and Lash Mascara Wet n Wild Mega Clear Brow and Lash Mascara View on Amazon 9.2 Wet n Wild Mega Clear Brow & Lash Mascara is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve a polished and put-together look. This versatile product can be used on both brows and lashes to hold them in place while also giving them a natural and defined look. The clear formula is perfect for those who prefer a more subtle or natural appearance, and it's also great for taming unruly hairs. The small and compact size makes it easy to take on the go for touch-ups throughout the day. Overall, this affordable and effective product is a game-changer for anyone looking to elevate their beauty routine. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual purpose (brow & lash), Clear formula for natural look, Easy to apply Cons May not work for everyone

4 Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Mascara Clear Diamond Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Mascara Clear Diamond View on Amazon 9 Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Mascara Clear Diamond is a must-have for anyone looking for a clear mascara that is gentle on sensitive eyes. This dermatologist-tested and opthahlamologist-approved mascara is perfect for achieving a natural look while also nourishing and strengthening lashes with its mineral-infused formula. With a weightless feel and long-lasting hold, this mascara is perfect for everyday use and is sure to become a staple in your makeup routine. At 2.12 fl oz, this mascara is also a great value for its price. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dermatologist tested, Opthahlamologist approved, Suitable for sensitive eyes Cons Only available in clear

5 Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara 2 Pack Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara 2 Pack View on Amazon 8.5 Maybelline Great Lash Washable Clear Mascara Makeup for Eyelashes and Eyebrows is a must-have for anyone who wants to enhance their natural look. This product comes in a pack of two, each bottle containing 0.88 fl oz of clear mascara. It's perfect for those who want to add definition to their lashes and brows without the clumps or smudging that comes with traditional mascara. This clear mascara is easy to apply and can be used alone or as a topcoat over your favorite mascara. It's also great for setting your eyebrows in place. The Maybelline Great Lash Washable Clear Mascara Makeup is perfect for everyday use and is suitable for all skin types. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual use for lashes/brows, Clear formula for natural look, Pack of 2 for convenience Cons May not provide volume

6 Pacifica Collagen Lash Serum and Mascara Primer. Pacifica Collagen Lash Serum and Mascara Primer. View on Amazon 8.4 Pacifica Beauty's Vegan Collagen Lash Serum & Clear Mascara Primer is the perfect addition to any clean makeup routine. Infused with conditioning Vitamin E and B, this silicone-free serum helps to nourish and promote feathery full lashes. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, but it also acts as a clear mascara primer to enhance the performance of your favorite mascara. Say goodbye to clumpy lashes and hello to a natural, effortless look with Pacifica Beauty's Vegan Collagen Lash Serum & Clear Mascara Primer. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vegan and cruelty-free, Contains conditioning vitamins, Silicone-free for natural lashes Cons May not work for everyone

7 Pastel Clear Mascara and Brow Gel Pastel Clear Mascara and Brow Gel View on Amazon 8 The Show By Pastel Show Your Clear Mascara is a versatile product that can be used on both lashes and brows. Its nourishing formula promotes lash and brow strengthening while providing lengthening and thickening effects. This transparent brow and lash mascara is made with clean beauty ingredients and comes in a compact size of 0.178 fl. oz. Perfect for those looking for an easy-to-use, multi-purpose product that enhances their natural beauty. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Nourishing formula, Lengthens and thickens, Strengthens lashes and brows Cons May not work for everyone

8 essence 3-Pack Clear Lash Brow Gel Mascara essence 3-Pack Clear Lash Brow Gel Mascara View on Amazon 7.7 The essence 3-Pack Clear Lash Brow Gel Mascara is a vegan and cruelty-free product that is perfect for taming and setting your brows. This clear gel is easy to apply and keeps your brows in place all day long. It is also great for setting your lashes and adding a natural finish to your makeup look. The lightweight formula does not clump or flake, and the compact size makes it easy to take on-the-go. Whether you have thick or thin brows, this gel will keep them looking neat and polished all day. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3-pack for value, Vegan and cruelty-free, Tames and sets brows Cons May not work for all

9 E.l.f. Essential Wet Gloss Lash & Brow Clear Mascara (2 Pack) E.l.f. Essential Wet Gloss Lash & Brow Clear Mascara (2 Pack) View on Amazon 7.5 E.l.f. Essential Wet Gloss Lash & Brow Clear Mascara is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve perfectly groomed brows and lashes. This 2-pack clear mascara set is perfect for taming unruly hairs and keeping them in place all day long. The formula is lightweight and doesn't flake, making it ideal for those with sensitive eyes. Use it alone for a natural look or pair it with your favorite mascara for added volume and definition. The compact size makes it easy to take on-the-go for touch-ups throughout the day. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long-lasting hold, Dual purpose, Easy to apply Cons Tube can dry out

10 Lash Shield Waterproof Top Coat by Mommy Makeup Lash Shield Waterproof Top Coat by Mommy Makeup View on Amazon 7.1 The Mommy Makeup Lash Shield Waterproofing Top Coat is a game-changer for anyone looking for long-lasting mascara and brow hold. This clear waterproof topcoat ensures that your mascara and brows stay put all day, even through tears and sweat. The smudge-proof and tear-proof formula is perfect for those with an active lifestyle, and the easy-to-use brush applicator makes for a hassle-free application. Say goodbye to raccoon eyes and hello to perfectly intact lashes and brows with this must-have product. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Tear-proof, Long-lasting Cons May clump

FAQ

Q: What is clear mascara used for?

A: Clear mascara is used to enhance the natural beauty of your eyelashes. It can be used to define and separate lashes, as well as provide a subtle lift. Clear mascara can also be used as a base coat to help volumizing or lengthening mascara adhere better to your lashes.

Q: Can clear mascara be used on eyebrows?

A: Absolutely! Clear mascara is a versatile product that can be used on both eyelashes and eyebrows. It can help tame unruly eyebrow hairs and keep them in place throughout the day. Clear mascara can also add shine to your eyebrows, making them appear more groomed and polished.

Q: Is clear mascara suitable for sensitive eyes?

A: Yes, clear mascara is a great option for those with sensitive eyes. It is typically made with gentle, non-irritating ingredients that won't cause discomfort or allergic reactions. However, as with any product, it's best to do a patch test before applying it to your eyes to ensure that you don't experience any adverse reactions.

Conclusions

After careful review and analysis of numerous clear mascara products, it's evident that the best clear mascara is a must-have in every makeup collection. Not only does it help tame brows, but it also adds definition and length to lashes without the clumps and smudging associated with traditional mascaras. The top clear mascaras on the market are formulated with nourishing ingredients, including hemp and minerals, to help condition and strengthen lashes. They are also easy to apply, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Whether you're looking to enhance your natural lashes or create a clean, polished look, a high-quality clear mascara is a game-changer. Don't hesitate to add one to your beauty routine today!