8 Best Quiet Hair Dryers for 2023

Our Top Picks

In search of a hair dryer that won't disturb your sleeping family or irritate your ears? We've done the research and testing for you to present the best options on the market. While finding a low-noise hair dryer can be challenging, we've analyzed factors such as noise level, speed, heat, and overall performance to ensure that our recommendations don't sacrifice quality. Our in-depth article outlines the top-ranking quiet hair dryers on the market, taking into consideration customer reviews to ensure that our picks are trusted. With our expert insights and tips, you can make an informed decision on your purchase and find the perfect match for your lifestyle.

1 Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator View on Amazon 9.7 The Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer is a game-changer for those with curly hair. With 1875 watts of power and ceramic technology, this dryer delivers fast and efficient drying while also reducing frizz and static. The included diffuser and concentrator nozzle make it easy to achieve the perfect style, and the lightweight and quiet design make it a pleasure to use. The sleek Cyber Rose Pink color adds a touch of style to any bathroom. Upgrade your hair styling routine with the Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ionic technology for smooth hair, Comes with diffuser and concentrator, Fast drying with ceramic technology Cons May not work for all hair types

2 Hot Tools Professional Rainbow Turbo Ceramic Hair Dryer Hot Tools Professional Rainbow Turbo Ceramic Hair Dryer View on Amazon 9.5 The Hot Tools Professional Rainbow Turbo Ceramic Hair Dryer is a powerful and quiet blow dryer that is perfect for achieving salon-quality results at home. With 1875 watts of power, this hair dryer can quickly and efficiently dry even thick and curly hair. The ceramic technology helps to prevent heat damage and the rainbow design adds a fun pop of color to your styling routine. Plus, the multiple heat and speed settings allow for customized styling, making this hair dryer a versatile tool for all your hair needs. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 1875W motor, Ceramic technology reduces frizz, Rainbow design adds style Cons Can be heavy to hold

3 DOOAIR Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator DOOAIR Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator View on Amazon 9.3 The DOOAIR Ionic Hair Dryer is a professional-grade hair dryer that comes with a diffuser and concentrator, perfect for both curly and straight hair. With its negative ion technology and constant temperature hair care feature, it ensures that your hair stays healthy and shiny while being dried quickly and quietly. Weighing only 1.6 pounds and designed in a sleek red color, this hair dryer is easy to use and perfect for everyday styling. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Negative ion technology, Constant temperature hair care, Comes with diffuser and concentrator Cons May not work for all hair types

4 Tensky Hair Dryer Cherry Pink Tensky Hair Dryer Cherry Pink View on Amazon 9 The Tensky Hair Dryer is a powerful tool for fast and efficient drying. The 110,000 RPM Ionic High-Speed Brushless Motor provides quick drying without causing heat damage. With its lightweight design and magnetic nozzle, this hair dryer is perfect for home and travel use. The 200 million Thermo-Control technology ensures a consistent drying temperature for optimal results. Plus, it operates quietly, making it a great option for those who value peace and quiet. Overall, the Tensky Hair Dryer is a high-quality choice for anyone looking for a reliable and effective hair dryer. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-speed brushless motor, Ionic technology for fast drying, Magnetic nozzle for easy use Cons Not suitable for heavy-duty use

5 PRITECH Dual Voltage Hair Dryer PRITECH Dual Voltage Hair Dryer View on Amazon 8.7 The Dual Voltage Hair Dryer is a must-have for travelers and those on-the-go. With its lightweight and compact design, it easily fits into any travel bag. The 1000W motor ensures quick and efficient drying while the concentrator attachment allows for precise styling. Plus, the dual voltage feature makes it compatible with international outlets. The added bonus of a travel size bag makes it even more convenient for women and kids on international trips. Overall, a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and efficient hair dryer while traveling. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual voltage, Lightweight & compact, Comes with travel size bag Cons European plug only

6 CENJOY Hair Dryer with Diffuser CENJOY Hair Dryer with Diffuser View on Amazon 8.3 The CENJOY Hair Dryer is a 1875W negative ions hairdryer that features a diffuser for fast drying. With constant temperature, 2 heating/2 speed/cool setting, this lightweight and compact hair dryer is perfect for home and travel use. It's also quiet, making it a great option for those who don't want to disturb others while drying their hair. The CENJOY Hair Dryer is a must-have for anyone looking for a fast and efficient way to dry their hair while on the go. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast drying, Constant temperature, Lightweight and portable Cons Diffuser may not fit all hair types

7 PRITECH Travel Hair Dryer with Concentrator PRITECH Travel Hair Dryer with Concentrator View on Amazon 8 The PRITECH Travel Mini Portable Hair Dryer is the perfect solution for women and kids on the go. With its dual voltage capabilities and lightweight design, this compact blow dryer is ideal for worldwide use. The 1000W hairdryer comes with a concentrator attachment for precise styling, and the included travel size bag makes it easy to pack and carry. Whether you're jet-setting around the world or just need a convenient hair drying option for your daily routine, the PRITECH Travel Mini Portable Hair Dryer has got you covered. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual voltage, Lightweight and compact, Quiet operation Cons May not be as powerful as larger hair dryers

8 Ion Whisper Quiet Lite Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer Ion Whisper Quiet Lite Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer View on Amazon 7.8 The Ion Whisper Quiet Lite Ionic-Ceramic Hair Dryer is a powerhouse hair tool that delivers 1875 watts of power in a lightweight and whisper-quiet design. With four temperature settings and two speed options, this hair dryer is perfect for achieving salon-quality styling at home. The ionic-ceramic technology reduces frizz and static, leaving hair smooth and shiny. Its compact size makes it easy to handle and store, while the included concentrator nozzle allows for precise styling. Overall, this hair dryer is a must-have for anyone looking for a powerful and efficient styling tool. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Whisper quiet, Lightweight and powerful, Ionic and ceramic technology Cons No diffuser included

FAQ

Q: Are quiet hair dryers less powerful than regular ones?

A: Not necessarily. Many quiet hair dryers are designed to be just as powerful as regular ones, but with advanced technology that reduces noise levels. You can still achieve the same results without the loud noise.

Q: Are quiet hair dryers more expensive than regular ones?

A: It depends on the brand and model, but generally speaking, quiet hair dryers may be slightly more expensive than regular ones due to the advanced technology used to reduce noise levels. However, the investment is worth it for those who prefer a more peaceful hair drying experience.

Q: Can quiet hair dryers still dry hair quickly?

A: Yes. Quiet hair dryers are designed to be just as effective as regular ones, but with the added benefit of reduced noise levels. They use advanced technology to create a more efficient drying experience, so you can still achieve the same results in less time.

Conclusions

After researching and reviewing several quiet hair dryers, it's clear that this category offers a variety of options for users looking to dry their hair with less noise. Each product offers unique features such as negative ion technology, diffusers, and compact sizes for travel. Despite their differences, all of the reviewed products prioritize fast drying without disturbing the peace. Whether you're a professional stylist or a traveler in need of a compact option, there is a quiet hair dryer out there to suit your needs. So, if you're in the market for a new hair dryer, consider one of these quiet options for a peaceful and efficient drying experience.