9 Best Dry Scalp Shampoos Review

This comprehensive guide is a result of our thorough research and product testing in the dry scalp shampoo category. Dry scalp is a common condition that affects many people and can be relieved by finding the right shampoo. A good dry scalp shampoo can alleviate itching and flaking, while also leaving hair looking and feeling healthier.

Choosing a dry scalp shampoo requires certain criteria, such as gentleness, nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera, and jojoba oil, and customer reviews. Additionally, experts recommend avoiding over-washing hair and using a gentle scalp massage technique to promote healthy hair growth. By researching and considering the available options, you can find the right dry scalp shampoo that meets your specific needs and helps you achieve a healthy scalp and hair. Stay tuned for our top-ranking dry scalp shampoo product recommendations.

1 Baebody Tea Tree Shampoo Baebody Tea Tree Shampoo View on Amazon 9.7 Baebody Tea Tree Shampoo is a clarifying shampoo that helps to remove build-up and excess oil from the hair and scalp. It is a vegan, anti-dandruff shampoo that is suitable for both men and women. Infused with tea tree oil, this shampoo provides a refreshing and invigorating experience while promoting a healthy scalp. Ideal for those with oily hair or a dry scalp, this shampoo helps to restore balance and leave hair feeling clean and refreshed. With its natural ingredients and effective formula, Baebody Tea Tree Shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the health and appearance of their hair. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clarifies build-up, Soothes dry scalp, Anti-dandruff Cons Strong tea tree scent

2 PREVIA Purifying Shampoo Anti Dandruff 8.45 oz. PREVIA Purifying Shampoo Anti Dandruff 8.45 oz. View on Amazon 9.6 PREVIA Purifying Shampoo is an effective solution for those with dry, damaged hair and dandruff. This anti-dandruff shampoo gently cleanses and purifies the scalp, while also moisturizing and nourishing the hair. The 8.45 oz. bottle is perfect for travel or everyday use. Made with natural ingredients, this shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, and other harmful chemicals. Say goodbye to itchy, flaky scalp and hello to healthy, shiny hair with PREVIA Purifying Shampoo. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Purifies and cleanses hair, Controls dandruff, Restores damaged hair Cons Strong scent

3 Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo View on Amazon 9.2 Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo is a must-have for those suffering from dandruff, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. This scalp treatment is specifically designed to control scalp build-up with its active ingredient, salicylic acid. With just one use, it provides relief and leaves the scalp feeling clean and refreshed. This 4.5 fl. oz shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and is suitable for all hair types. Say goodbye to stubborn scalp issues and hello to healthy-looking hair with Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective against dandruff, Soothes itchy scalp, Controls scalp build-up Cons Strong smell

4 Selsun Blue Naturals Itchy Dry Scalp Shampoo Selsun Blue Naturals Itchy Dry Scalp Shampoo View on Amazon 8.8 Selsun Blue Naturals Itchy Dry Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo is an excellent solution for those with itchy, flaky scalps. Its extra-hydrating formula, enriched with vitamins B5 and E, provides nourishment to your hair, while the 3% salicylic acid eliminates dandruff and scalp irritation. This shampoo is perfect for people with dry and itchy scalps, and it leaves your hair feeling soft and manageable. One bottle of 11 fl. oz. will last you a long time, making it a great value for your money. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Extra hydrating formula, Contains vitamins B5 & E, Salicylic acid helps exfoliate Cons May not work for everyone

5 Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner Set with Manuka Honey. Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner Set with Manuka Honey. View on Amazon 8.5 The Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Clinical Strength, Dry Scalp Rescue with Manuka Honey, 13.5 Fl Oz and 9.1 Fl Oz (Pack of 2) is a great solution for those who suffer from dandruff and dry scalp. With its clinical strength formula and nourishing Manuka Honey, this set helps to eliminate flakes and soothe irritation. The shampoo and conditioner work together to leave hair feeling clean, soft, and healthy. The pack of 2 offers great value and convenience for regular use. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clinical strength formula, Contains manuka honey, Shampoo and conditioner set Cons May not work for everyone

6 Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Shampoo with Tea Tree Oil Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Shampoo with Tea Tree Oil View on Amazon 8.2 Neutrogena Soothing & Calming Healthy Scalp Shampoo is a great solution for anyone with dry hair and scalp. This shampoo contains tea tree oil, which is known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. It is pH-balanced, paraben-free, and phthalate-free, making it safe for color-treated hair. The 12oz bottle is easy to use, and the shampoo leaves hair feeling soft and healthy. Overall, this is a great product for anyone looking for a gentle and effective shampoo that will keep their hair and scalp healthy and moisturized. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soothes dry scalp, pH-balanced, Safe for color-treated hair Cons May not work for everyone

7 Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Shampoo Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Shampoo View on Amazon 7.9 Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo is the perfect solution for those with dry and sensitive scalp. This gentle cleansing shampoo is made with colloidal oat and is free from paraben and dyes. It's ideal for fine and fragile hair, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and moisturized. The soothing blend of rose water and chamomile helps to calm and nourish the scalp, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a gentle yet effective shampoo. With a 12 Fl Oz bottle, you'll have enough to last for weeks, making it a great value for money. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sulfate-free, Gentle cleansing, Paraben & dye-free Cons Not suitable for all hair types

8 Head & Shoulders Supreme Shampoo and Conditioner Set Head & Shoulders Supreme Shampoo and Conditioner Set View on Amazon 7.6 The Head & Shoulders Supreme Dry Scalp and Dandruff Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a must-have for anyone with chemically treated hair. This sulfate-free set is designed to nourish and smooth hair with the help of jojoba and argan oil. With sizes of 11.8 and 9.4 fl oz, this set is perfect for those looking for a long-lasting solution to dandruff and dry scalp issues. Say goodbye to flakes and hello to healthy, nourished hair with this amazing set. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sulfate-free formula, Nourishes and smoothens, Suitable for chemically treated hair Cons May not work for all hair types

9 Puriya Tea Tree Clarifying Shampoo Puriya Tea Tree Clarifying Shampoo View on Amazon 7.3 Puriya Tea Tree Clarifying Shampoo is a sulfate-free, plant-rich shampoo that offers dry, itchy scalp relief for both kids and adults. This shampoo is ideal for those looking for a natural alternative to harsh chemical-based dandruff treatments, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis shampoos. The 16 oz bottle is the perfect size for regular use and is made with high-quality ingredients to help soothe and moisturize the scalp. With Puriya Tea Tree Clarifying Shampoo, you can say goodbye to scalp irritation and hello to healthy, nourished hair. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sulfate-free, Plant-rich ingredients, Relieves dry and itchy scalp Cons May not work for everyone

Q: Can I use a clarifying shampoo on my dry scalp?

A: Yes, you can use a clarifying shampoo on your dry scalp, but it's important to limit use to once a week or less. Clarifying shampoos are designed to remove buildup from hair products and minerals from hard water, which can be beneficial for a dry scalp. However, using it too frequently can strip your scalp of its natural oils, leading to further dryness and irritation.

Q: Will a dandruff shampoo help with my itchy scalp?

A: Yes, a dandruff shampoo can help alleviate itchy scalp caused by dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis. These shampoos contain active ingredients such as pyrithione zinc or salicylic acid, which can reduce the growth of yeast or fungus on the scalp that can cause dandruff and itchiness. However, if your itchy scalp is caused by other factors such as psoriasis or allergies, a dandruff shampoo may not be effective.

Q: How often should I use a dandruff shampoo?

A: It depends on the severity of your dandruff and the type of shampoo you're using. For mild dandruff, you can use a dandruff shampoo once or twice a week. For more severe cases, you may need to use it more frequently, but it's important to follow the instructions on the bottle and not overuse it, which can cause dryness and irritation. If you're not seeing any improvement after a few weeks of regular use, consult with a dermatologist for further treatment options.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that there are a wide variety of dry scalp shampoos on the market, each with their own unique benefits. From hydrating formulas for curly or damaged hair to clarifying shampoos for build-up, there is a dry scalp shampoo for every hair type. Whether you are looking for a vegan and cruelty-free option or convenient travel-sized tubes, there is a product out there for you. We encourage you to try out these dry scalp shampoos and find the one that works best for your needs, so you can achieve healthy, luscious locks.