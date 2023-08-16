The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Best Selling Natural Makeup for 2023

Discover the best natural makeup brands in one place! Get ready to glow with our expert comparison of the top products on the market.

By PR
 
AUGUST 16, 2023 17:57
Best Selling Natural Makeup for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Selling Natural Makeup for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

PREXTEX Girls Pretend Makeup Set
Click N Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set for Girls
Click N Play Kids Washable Makeup Set
TWLBXMG Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stick Shimmer Cream
Stevenlay Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC Cream.

Discover the best natural makeup products available on the market today. Natural makeup is crucial for users who want to minimize their exposure to harmful chemicals while also helping the environment. We evaluated several products based on key criteria such as ingredients, effectiveness, and affordability, taking customer reviews into account. We found that natural makeup products may be more expensive, but the benefits outweigh the costs. We identified several options that perform as well as or better than traditional makeup products, and many brands are committed to sustainability and eco-friendliness. Expert tips include using a primer to improve longevity and selecting a brand that aligns with your values and has transparent ingredient lists. Use natural makeup to protect yourself and the environment. Stay tuned for the top-ranked natural makeup products.

1

PREXTEX Girls Pretend Makeup Set

PREXTEX Girls Pretend Makeup SetPREXTEX Girls Pretend Makeup Set
9.9

The Girls Pretend Makeup Set is a perfect gift for little girls who love to play dress-up and imitate their moms. The set includes 21 pieces of realistic makeup accessories, all neatly packed in a cute pink leather-look cosmetic case. The set is made of high-quality, non-toxic materials that are safe for kids to play with. With this set, kids can unleash their creativity and imagination and have hours of fun playing and experimenting with different makeup looks.

Pros
Realistic look, 21 pcs in set, Cute pink case
Cons
May contain small parts

2

Click N Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set for Girls

Click N Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set for GirlsClick N Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set for Girls
9.4

The Click N' Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set for girls includes everything a little one needs to get started on their beauty routine. The set comes with eight pieces of makeup, including lip gloss, lipstick, nail polish, and eye shadow, all packaged in a cute floral tote bag. Perfect for pretend play or for introducing young girls to the world of makeup, this basic pack is sure to provide hours of fun and creative playtime.

Pros
Cute floral tote bag, 8 makeup pieces included, Encourages imaginative play
Cons
Not real makeup

3

Click N Play Kids Washable Makeup Set

Click N Play Kids Washable Makeup SetClick N Play Kids Washable Makeup Set
9.1

The Click N' Play Kids Washable Makeup Set with A Pink Cosmetic Kit Tote Bag (Set of 13) is a perfect gift for any little girl who loves to play dress-up and pretend to put on makeup like mommy. The set includes a variety of colorful and safe makeup products that can be easily washed off with soap and water. The cute pink tote bag makes it easy to keep all the makeup organized and portable for on-the-go fun. The set is made with high-quality materials and is durable enough to withstand even the most active play. This makeup set is a great way to encourage creativity and imaginative play in young children.

Pros
Washable, Good variety, Cute tote bag
Cons
Not for sensitive skin

4

TWLBXMG Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stick Shimmer Cream

TWLBXMG Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stick Shimmer CreamTWLBXMG Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stick Shimmer Cream
9

The Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stick Makeup Cream is a game-changer for those who love a multi-dimensional and long-lasting eye makeup look. Its smooth and shimmering texture makes it easy to apply and blend, while its hypoallergenic and waterproof formula ensures that it stays put all day without causing any irritation. Whether you're going for a subtle daytime look or a bold nighttime glam, this eyeshadow pencil in Rose Gold Shimmer #03 is perfect for any occasion. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to carry in your makeup bag for touch-ups on the go.

Pros
Rose gold shimmer, Waterproof & long-lasting, Hypoallergenic & natural
Cons
May need a sharpener

5

Stevenlay Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC Cream.

Stevenlay Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC Cream.Stevenlay Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC Cream.
8.7

The Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC Cream is a must-have for anyone looking for a long-lasting and natural-looking makeup base. This CC Cream is perfect for all skin types and provides excellent coverage for even skin tone, concealing blemishes and imperfections effortlessly. With its moisturizing and oil control properties, this CC Cream also helps to keep your skin hydrated and shine-free all day long. Its waterproof formula makes it perfect for any occasion, and its compact size makes it easy to carry with you wherever you go.

Pros
Long-lasting makeup, Conceals and moisturizes, Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May require touch-ups

6

KIMUSE Natural Glow Liquid Filter

KIMUSE Natural Glow Liquid FilterKIMUSE Natural Glow Liquid Filter
8.2

KIMUSE Soft Natural Glow Liquid Filter is a weightless and long-wearing illuminator makeup that provides a natural-looking, dewy finish. It is smudge-proof, making it perfect for everyday use. This liquid filter is easy to apply and provides a soft, natural glow that enhances your complexion. It is perfect for creating a radiant, youthful look and can be used on its own or mixed with foundation. This product is available in a variety of shades to match different skin tones and is made with high-quality ingredients. Achieve a fresh, luminous look with KIMUSE Soft Natural Glow Liquid Filter.

Pros
Weightless, Long-wearing, Natural-looking
Cons
Not suitable for oily skin

7

Covergirl Olay Simply Ageless Liquid Foundation Creamy Natural

Covergirl Olay Simply Ageless Liquid Foundation Creamy NaturalCovergirl Olay Simply Ageless Liquid Foundation Creamy Natural
8.1

The Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation in Creamy Natural is a must-have for those who want a youthful, glowing complexion. This foundation not only offers excellent coverage, but also contains Olay's anti-aging ingredients to help improve the skin's texture and tone. Its creamy texture makes it easy to apply and blend, and its lightweight formula won't clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this foundation is a game-changer for anyone looking for a flawless finish.

Pros
Anti-aging properties, Moisturizes skin, 3-in-1 formula
Cons
Limited shade range

8

Burt's Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation Bare.

Burt's Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation Bare.Burt's Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation Bare.
7.8

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Mattifying Powder Foundation in Bare is a great option for those looking for a lightweight and natural-looking coverage. Made with natural ingredients like bamboo, honey, and vitamin E, this foundation helps to mattify the skin while also providing a smooth and even finish. Its compact size also makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Overall, a great choice for those who want a natural and matte look.

Pros
100% natural ingredients, Mattifies skin, Buildable coverage
Cons
May not work for all skin types

9

Pacifica Pink Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Pacifica Pink Nudes Eyeshadow PalettePacifica Pink Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
7.5

The Pacifica Beauty Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadow Palette offers 10 versatile neutral shades perfect for creating natural or smoky eye looks. Infused with coconut water, this eyeshadow is long-wearing and blendable. Made with 100% vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, this palette is a great choice for conscious consumers. Its compact size makes it easy to take on-the-go, while its pigmented shades are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Pros
10 neutral shades, longwearing and blendable, infused with coconut water
Cons
may not work for all skin tones

10

Luna Star Naturals Klee Kids Makeup Kit

Luna Star Naturals Klee Kids Makeup KitLuna Star Naturals Klee Kids Makeup Kit
7.1

The Luna Star Naturals Klee Kids Natural Mineral Makeup 4 Piece Kit (Rainbow Fairy) is a great way to introduce your child to the world of makeup. Made with natural ingredients, this kit includes eyeshadow, blush, lip shimmer, and water-based nail polish, perfect for a fun and safe playtime. The colors are vibrant and the formula is gentle, making it a hit among parents and young children alike. Plus, the compact size is perfect for on-the-go play and easy storage.

Pros
Natural mineral makeup, Non-toxic ingredients, Easy to apply
Cons
Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is natural makeup?

A: Natural makeup is a type of makeup made from ingredients that are sourced from nature, such as minerals, plant extracts, and oils. It is typically free from synthetic chemicals, preservatives, and fragrances, making it a healthier and safer option for your skin.

Q: What is cruelty-free makeup?

A: Cruelty-free makeup is makeup that is not tested on animals and does not contain any animal-derived ingredients. This means that no animals were harmed in the process of making the makeup. Choosing cruelty-free makeup is a great way to support ethical and sustainable beauty practices.

Q: Why should I choose natural and cruelty-free makeup?

A: Choosing natural and cruelty-free makeup is not only better for your skin and the environment, but it also supports ethical and sustainable beauty practices. Natural makeup helps to minimize the use of harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients that can be harmful to your skin and overall health. Cruelty-free makeup supports the ethical treatment of animals and encourages companies to find alternative testing methods. Additionally, many people find that natural and cruelty-free makeup performs just as well, if not better, than traditional makeup options.

Conclusions

After reviewing several natural makeup products, it's clear that there's a growing demand for cosmetics that are free from harsh chemicals and irritants. The Girls Pretend Makeup Set, Click N' Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set, and Click N' Play Kids Washable Makeup Set are excellent options for parents looking for safe and fun makeup toys for their little ones. For those seeking natural makeup for themselves, KIMUSE Soft Natural Glow Liquid Filter and Rose Gold Eyeshadow Stick offer a beautiful, dewy finish without the use of harmful ingredients. The Multi-Use Makeup Blush Stick is another great choice for those looking for a natural, sheer look. Overall, the natural makeup market is booming, and consumers have plenty of options to choose from. Consider trying out some of these products to see the benefits of natural makeup for yourself.



