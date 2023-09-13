10 Best 3 Prong Extension Cords for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best 3 prong extension cord that suits your needs? We've got you covered. With our research and analysis, we've compiled a list of top-rated 3 prong extension cords available in the market. Extension cords are essential for powering appliances and electronics that are not easily accessible to a power outlet, especially for outdoor activities, construction sites, and home improvement projects. To help you find the right one, we've analyzed essential criteria and customer reviews, considering factors such as length, gauge, durability, safety features, and budget. However, it's important to note that the best option for you depends on your specific needs and preferences, so we encourage you to read through our detailed reviews and choose the features that matter most to you.

1 GE Flat Extension Cord with 3 Outlets GE Flat Extension Cord with 3 Outlets View on Amazon 9.8 The GE 3-Outlet Flat Extension Cord is a versatile and practical solution for all your indoor power needs. With 3 grounded outlets and a 15 ft extension cord, this power strip allows you to power multiple devices from a single outlet. The flat plug design allows for easy access to tight spaces and the 16 gauge wire ensures reliable performance. UL listed for safety, this gray extension cord is a must-have for any home or office. Use it to power lamps, chargers, and other small appliances with ease. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 outlets, flat plug, UL listed Cons Limited length (15ft)

2 Clear Power Extension Cord Black 8ft 16/3 Clear Power Extension Cord Black 8ft 16/3 View on Amazon 9.4 Clear Power 8 ft Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord 16/3 SJTW, Black, is a versatile and durable extension cord that can be used both indoors and outdoors. It is water and weather-resistant, flame retardant, and features a 3 prong grounded plug. With a length of 8ft, it's perfect for powering up electronics, appliances, and tools. It is made with high-quality materials and can handle up to 125 volts of power. Whether you need to power up your outdoor lights or need an extension cord for your tools in the garage, the Clear Power 8 ft Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord 16/3 SJTW, Black, is a reliable and safe choice that won't disappoint. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Water & weather resistant, Flame retardant, Grounded plug Cons Only 8 ft length

3 BindMaster 8 Feet Extension Cord Wire Black BindMaster 8 Feet Extension Cord Wire Black View on Amazon 9.2 The BindMaster 8 Feet Extension Cord/Wire is a versatile and durable product that is perfect for anyone who needs to extend the reach of their electrical outlets. With 3 prong grounded outlets and an angled flat plug, this cord is ideal for use with appliances, electronics, and other devices. Made with high-quality materials and designed for maximum convenience, the BindMaster 8 Feet Extension Cord/Wire is a must-have accessory for any home or office. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 grounded outlets, Angled flat plug, 8 feet length Cons Limited color options

4 Cable Matters Power Extension Cord 10ft 2-Pack Cable Matters Power Extension Cord 10ft 2-Pack View on Amazon 8.9 The Cable Matters 2-Pack 16 AWG Heavy Duty Power Extension Cord 10 ft is a must-have for anyone who needs to extend their power source. The UL Listed power cord extension comes in a pack of two, each cord measuring 10 feet long. The cords are designed with a NEMA 5-15P plug and a NEMA 5-15R receptacle, making them compatible with most devices. These cords are made with heavy-duty materials, ensuring long-lasting durability and safety. The black color of the cords makes them blend in well with any environment. These extension cords are perfect for use in homes, offices, and workshops, providing an easy solution to reach power sources that are out of reach. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, UL listed, 10 ft Cons Limited color options

5 FIRMERST 3ft Extension Cord White UL Listed. FIRMERST 3ft Extension Cord White UL Listed. View on Amazon 8.6 The FIRMERST 3 Ft Extension Cord is a heavy-duty, 14 AWG cord that can handle up to 1875W and 15A. With its UL Listing, you can trust that it's safe to use. The three-prong design provides a secure connection, and the white color blends seamlessly with most decor. This cord is perfect for those who need a little extra length for their electronics or appliances without sacrificing safety or style. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, UL listed, 3 ft length Cons Only 1 pack

6 NTONPOWER 2-Prong Power Strip with USB NTONPOWER 2-Prong Power Strip with USB View on Amazon 8.4 The NTONPOWER 2 Prong Power Strip is a versatile and compact solution for anyone in need of extra outlets. With 3 outlets and 2 USB ports, it's perfect for charging multiple devices at once. Its 5-foot extension cord and rotating plug make it easy to use in tight spaces, while its wall mount feature allows for even more convenience. The 1875W power capacity ensures that it can handle all of your devices, making it great for travel, older homes, dorms, and offices. Plus, the sleek and modern design adds a touch of style to any room. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Rotating plug, Wall mountable Cons Only 2-prong outlets

7 Amazon Basics Grounded Extension Cord with 3 Outlets Amazon Basics Grounded Extension Cord with 3 Outlets View on Amazon 8.1 The Amazon Basics 15-Foot 3-Prong Flat Plug Grounded Indoor Extension Cord with 3 Outlets is a versatile and practical solution for those needing extra power outlets in their home or workspace. With 13 amps, 1625 watts, and 125 VAC, this cord can handle a variety of electronics and appliances. The flat plug design allows for easy placement in tight spaces, and the 15-foot length provides ample reach. The white color blends seamlessly with most decor, making it a seamless addition to any room. Overall, this extension cord is a reliable and convenient tool for everyday use. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 15 ft. length, 3 outlets available, grounded for safety Cons white color only

8 Amazon Basics 25-Foot Extension Cord with Outlets - Green Amazon Basics 25-Foot Extension Cord with Outlets - Green View on Amazon 7.7 The Amazon Basics 25-Foot 3-Prong Vinyl Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord with 3 Outlets is a versatile and durable extension cord designed to meet all your power needs both indoors and outdoors. With a generous length of 25 feet, this cord provides ample reach for your power tools, outdoor lights, and other electronic devices. It's rated for 13 amps, 1625 watts, and 125 VAC, making it capable of handling high-power devices. The 3-prong outlets allow you to plug in multiple devices at once, and the vinyl coating provides protection against water, dust, and other outdoor elements. The green color also blends in nicely with outdoor surroundings. This extension cord is a great choice for anyone in need of a reliable and functional power source for their outdoor activities. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 25 ft. length, 3 outlets, indoor/outdoor use Cons Thin cord

9 HONDERSON 1FT Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord HONDERSON 1FT Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord View on Amazon 7.5 The HONDERSON 1FT 12/3 Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord is a heavy-duty, UL listed cable that is perfect for outdoor use. With a 12 gauge SJTW construction and a 3 prong grounded plug, this extension cord is designed for safety and durability. The yellow color makes it easy to spot in outdoor settings, while the lighted end adds an extra level of convenience. This extension cord is ideal for powering outdoor tools, holiday decorations, and more. Its compact 1FT length makes it easy to manage and store. Overall, the HONDERSON 1FT 12/3 Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord is a reliable and convenient choice for any outdoor power needs. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Lighted end, UL Listed Cons Limited length options

10 PLUGTUL 3ft Extension Cord Black PLUGTUL 3ft Extension Cord Black View on Amazon 7.1 The PLUGTUL 3 FT Extension Cord Black is a versatile and durable power cord that is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. With its 16 gauge 3 prong grounded wire, ETL listing, and 13A 1625W 125V SJTW 1 Black rating, this extension cord is capable of handling a variety of power needs. Whether you need to power outdoor lights or indoor electronics, this cord is the perfect solution. Its compact size makes it easy to store and transport, while its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Overall, the PLUGTUL 3 FT Extension Cord Black is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and convenient power source. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros ETL listed for safety, Indoor/outdoor use, Grounded 3-prong wire Cons Only 3 feet long

FAQ

Q: What is a 3 prong extension cord?

A: A 3 prong extension cord is a cable that allows you to extend the reach of an electrical device. It has three prongs, two of which provide power and the third serves as the ground.

Q: Can I use a 3 prong extension cord outdoors?

A: Yes, you can use a 3 prong extension cord outdoors as long as it is labeled for outdoor use. Look for cords that are specifically designed for outdoor use and have a water-resistant or waterproof coating to protect against moisture.

Q: What are the benefits of using a 3 prong extension cord?

A: Using a 3 prong extension cord provides several benefits, including the ability to extend the reach of your electrical devices, increase flexibility in placement, and provide additional outlets for multiple devices. The grounding prong also helps to protect against electrical shock and fire hazards.

Conclusions

After a thorough review process and methodology, we can confidently say that the 3 prong extension cord category offers a variety of options that cater to different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for an indoor or outdoor extension cord, a heavy-duty or a compact one, there is a product out there for you. From our research, we found that the products we reviewed were of high quality, durable, and safe to use. We encourage our readers to consider the products we've reviewed and take action based on their needs.