10 Best Car Gps Trackers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Car GPS trackers have become an indispensable tool for car owners seeking to keep their vehicles secure. Parents, entrepreneurs, and anyone keen to monitor their car's location in real-time would find these devices particularly useful. With the market flooded with numerous GPS tracker options, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To simplify this process, our team researched and tested various car GPS trackers based on essential criteria such as accuracy, ease of use, battery life, and customer reviews. We also considered any challenges associated with these devices, such as false alarms and the need for a reliable cellular connection. With our comprehensive overview of the top-ranking products in this category, you can select a GPS tracker that meets your specific needs and provides the features you require.

1 Brickhouse Livewire Volt GPS Tracker for Vehicles Brickhouse Livewire Volt GPS Tracker for Vehicles View on Amazon 9.7 The Brickhouse Livewire Volt GPS Tracker for Vehicles is a reliable and easy-to-install GPS tracking device that provides real-time vehicle surveillance for fleet security. With 4G LTE wired car tracking and mapping capabilities, it's perfect for businesses that need to keep track of their vehicles and ensure they're being used responsibly. Subscription is required, but the benefits of this device make it a worthwhile investment for any business owner looking to improve their fleet management. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Real-time GPS tracking, Easy installation, Fleet security Cons Subscription required

2 Brickhouse Security TrackPort OBD II Tracker Brickhouse Security TrackPort OBD II Tracker View on Amazon 9.6 The Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker for Vehicles is a must-have for anyone looking to keep track of their car's location and speed. This mini OBD GPS tracker is easy to install, and with a subscription, you can monitor your car's location and receive alerts if it leaves a designated area. The device is discreet and does not require any batteries, making it a convenient and reliable option for vehicle tracking. Whether you're a concerned parent or a business owner looking to monitor your fleet, the Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker for Vehicles is a valuable investment. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Accurate vehicle tracking, Easy to install, Real-time alerts Cons Requires subscription

3 Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker for Vehicles Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker for Vehicles View on Amazon 9.1 The Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker for Vehicles is an excellent option for anyone looking to keep track of their car's whereabouts. With no monthly fees and a one year subscription included, this portable LTE GPS tracker is a cost-effective solution for those who want to monitor their vehicle's location. It's small and easy to install, making it a perfect choice for those who want a discreet tracker. Additionally, the device has a long battery life and can be tracked through an app, making it convenient for everyday use. Whether you're a concerned parent or a business owner, this tiny GPS tracker for cars is a reliable way to keep tabs on your vehicle. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros No monthly fee, Easy to install, 1-year subscription included Cons Limited battery life

4 Brickhouse GPS Tracker for Vehicles - Spark Nano 7 Brickhouse GPS Tracker for Vehicles - Spark Nano 7 View on Amazon 9 The Brickhouse GPS Tracker for Vehicles - Spark Nano 7 Car Tracker Device is a reliable and discreet way to keep track of your assets. This tracker comes equipped with a magnetic waterproof case and operates on real-time 4G LTE technology. It is perfect for tracking vehicles, motorcycles, and even kids. A subscription is required, but the peace of mind it provides is well worth the cost. The compact size and easy-to-use interface make this device a must-have for anyone in need of reliable tracking capabilities. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Real-time tracking, Waterproof magnetic case, Suitable for various vehicles Cons Subscription required

5 Tracki GPS Tracker for Vehicles Kids Dogs Motorcycles Tracki GPS Tracker for Vehicles Kids Dogs Motorcycles View on Amazon 8.7 The Tracki GPS Tracker is a versatile and reliable 4G LTE tracking device that can be used to keep track of your vehicles, kids, dogs, motorcycles, and more. With unlimited distance tracking capability, you can monitor your possessions and loved ones from anywhere in the world. The small, portable design makes it easy to attach to anything with a magnetic back, and the real-time tracking feature ensures that you always know where your valuables are. Although a subscription is needed to access the tracking service, the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can locate your belongings at any time is priceless. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Real-time tracking, Small and portable, Works worldwide Cons Subscription needed

6 LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker View on Amazon 8.3 The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is a reliable and waterproof device that provides real-time tracking for your vehicles, assets, and more. With its magnet mount and full global coverage, it's easy to install and monitor from anywhere. This 4G LTE tracker is perfect for fleet management, elderly care, and personal safety. Subscription is required for access to the tracking service. Its compact size and durable construction make it an ideal choice for those who want to keep a watchful eye on their belongings. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof magnet mount, Full global coverage, Real-time tracking Cons Subscription required

7 Spy Tec GPS GL300 Tracker and Magnetic Case Spy Tec GPS GL300 Tracker and Magnetic Case View on Amazon 8.1 The Spytec GPS GL300 GPS Tracker is a versatile and reliable device for tracking vehicles, loved ones, and businesses. Its weatherproof magnetic case allows for easy installation and use, while its unlimited US and worldwide real-time tracking app provides peace of mind and security. Subscription is required, but the benefits of this product make it a worthwhile investment. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Real-time tracking, Weather-proof magnetic case, Unlimited US and worldwide tracking Cons Subscription required for app

8 Cartour Magnetic Vehicle Tracker Cartour Magnetic Vehicle Tracker View on Amazon 7.7 The GPS Strong Magnetic Vehicle Anti-Lost Tracker is a powerful and reliable tool for keeping track of your vehicles. With its compact size and strong magnetic base, it can be easily attached to any metal surface and provide real-time tracking information through a free app. This anti-theft micro GPS tracking device is perfect for personal or business use, allowing you to monitor the location of your vehicle at all times. No subscription is required, making it a cost-effective solution to your tracking needs. Don't let your vehicle go missing, get the GPS Strong Magnetic Vehicle Anti-Lost Tracker today. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong magnetic attachment, Real-time tracking, No subscription required Cons May not be accurate

9 Vyncs GPS Tracker for Vehicles Vyncs GPS Tracker for Vehicles View on Amazon 7.5 Vyncs - GPS Tracker for Vehicles is a user-friendly device that allows you to keep tabs on your vehicle's location, trip history, and driving patterns. This 4G LTE tracker is designed to help you save money on fuel while also providing real-time updates on your vehicle's performance and any potential issues. With features like geo-fencing and driving alerts, Vyncs is ideal for families or fleets who want to ensure the safety and efficiency of their vehicles without the hassle of a monthly fee. Plus, it's developed in the USA for added peace of mind. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros No monthly fee, 4G LTE connection, Provides multiple features Cons May drain car battery

10 Optimus GB100M GPS Tracker for Vehicles Optimus GB100M GPS Tracker for Vehicles View on Amazon 7.1 The Optimus GB100M GPS Tracker for Vehicles is a reliable and easy-to-install device that provides real-time location tracking for cars, trucks, and other vehicles. With its low-cost subscription plans, users can easily monitor their vehicle's location, speed, and other important data from anywhere in the world. The device is compatible with most vehicles and can be installed quickly and easily on the car's battery. Its compact size and durable construction make it a great choice for both personal and commercial use. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation on car's battery, Low cost subscription plan options, 4G LTE technology for accurate tracking Cons May not work with all car models

FAQ

Q: What is a car GPS tracker and why do I need one?

A: A car GPS tracker is a device that can be installed in your vehicle to track its location in real-time. It can help you keep track of your car in case it gets stolen or lost. It can also help you monitor your driving habits, such as speed and distance traveled.

Q: Can I use a child GPS tracker to keep track of my kids?

A: Yes, a child GPS tracker is a great tool to keep track of your kids' whereabouts, especially when they're out of sight. It can give you peace of mind knowing where they are at all times. However, it's important to have an open and honest conversation with your kids about why you want to track them and to respect their privacy.

Q: How can a pet GPS tracker help me keep my pet safe?

A: A pet GPS tracker can be attached to your pet's collar to track their location and activity. This can be especially helpful if your pet likes to wander or escape from your yard. It can also help you monitor your pet's daily exercise and activity levels. With a pet GPS tracker, you can quickly and easily locate your pet if they go missing and bring them home safely.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various car GPS trackers, it's clear that these devices provide an effective solution for monitoring and tracking vehicles. From the Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker for Vehicles to the SALIND GPS Magnetic, there are a range of options available to suit different needs and preferences. With features such as real-time tracking, magnetic casings, and long battery life, these trackers offer peace of mind for parents, businesses, and individuals alike. Whether you're looking to keep track of your car, motorcycle, or professional vehicle, investing in a GPS tracker is a smart decision. So why not take action today and consider purchasing one of these top-rated devices?