10 Best Selling Beginner Drum Sets for 2023

Choosing the perfect beginner drum set can be overwhelming, especially for those starting out. We've done the research and testing for you, bringing you the best options available. Our comprehensive guide highlights the crucial criteria we analyzed when selecting the top beginner drum sets. A good quality set can help you develop your skills and progress to advanced levels, while a poor quality set can hinder your progress. Our top picks are based on overall quality, durability, affordability, sound quality, ease of use, and popularity among customers. With expert insights and detailed reviews of the best beginner drum sets, our guide aims to make your selection process easier and help you start your drumming journey with confidence.

1 Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set Blue Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set Blue View on Amazon 9.9 The Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set is the perfect instrument for young musicians to get started on their musical journey. This 3-piece beginner drum set comes with a throne stool, cymbal, drum sticks, bass drum pedal, and 2 toms in a stylish blue color. With its compact size and durable construction, this junior drum set is designed to withstand even the most enthusiastic drumming. Kids will love the fun and creative outlet that playing the drums provides, while parents will appreciate the quality and affordability of this fantastic instrument. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Perfect for beginners, Comes with all necessary parts, Sturdy construction Cons Limited color options

2 Mendini Kids Drum Set - Starter Drums Kit. Mendini Kids Drum Set - Starter Drums Kit. View on Amazon 9.5 The Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set is an excellent starter kit for young aspiring musicians. This set includes everything a beginner needs to start playing, including a bass drum, toms, snare, cymbal, hi-hat, drumsticks, and seat. The black metallic finish adds a sleek and stylish look to the set. The drums are made with high-quality materials and are easy to assemble. This drum set is perfect for kids who want to learn how to play the drums and develop their musical skills. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete starter kit, Adjustable drum throne, Easy to assemble Cons Not suitable for advanced players

3 Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set Blue Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set Blue View on Amazon 9.1 The Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set is the perfect beginner drum set for your little musician. This 5-piece set includes 16in toms, a snare, hi hat, cymbals, pedal, drumsticks, and stool, providing everything your child needs to start drumming. The set is made with high-quality materials and is designed for durability, while the blue color adds a fun and playful touch. Whether your child is a budding musician or simply loves to make noise, this junior drum kit is sure to spark their creativity and keep them entertained for hours. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 5-piece set, Beginner-friendly, Includes stool Cons Assembly required

4 Mendini 3-Piece Kids Drum Set Black Metallic Mendini 3-Piece Kids Drum Set Black Metallic View on Amazon 9 The Mendini By Cecilio Drum Set is a perfect musical instrument for kids aged 6-12. This 3-piece drum set includes a bass drum, tom, snare, and drum throne, making it an ideal choice for beginners. The drum kit is made of high-quality materials and has a sleek black metallic finish. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to transport and set up. The drum set offers a great way for kids to develop their rhythm and coordination skills while having fun playing music. Overall, the Mendini By Cecilio Drum Set is an affordable and high-quality option for young drummers. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to assemble, Perfect size for kids, Includes drum throne Cons Not suitable for adults

5 AODSK Electric Drum Set UAED-400 AODSK Electric Drum Set UAED-400 View on Amazon 8.5 The AODSK Electric Drum Set is the perfect option for beginners looking to learn and practice their drumming skills. With 150 different sounds to choose from, this electronic drum kit offers a range of options for different music styles and genres. The set includes 4 quiet electric drum pads, 2 switch pedals, a drum throne, drumsticks, and on-ear headphones for a complete drumming experience. Additionally, the kit is lightweight and easy to assemble, making it a great option for those who need to transport their drum set. Overall, the AODSK Electric Drum Set is a great investment for anyone interested in drumming and looking for a high-quality, affordable option. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 150 sounds available, 4 quiet electric drum pads, Complete set with accessories Cons May not have advanced features

6 Donner DED-80 Electronic Drum Set Black Donner DED-80 Electronic Drum Set Black View on Amazon 8.4 The Donner DED-80 Electronic Drum Set is the perfect option for beginners looking to learn and practice drumming in the comfort of their own home. With 4 quiet mesh drum pads, 2 switch pedals, and over 180 sounds, this electric drum set offers a variety of options for practicing and honing your skills. The set also includes a comfortable throne, on-ear headphones, sticks, and melodics lessons to help you improve your technique. Its compact size makes it easy to store and set up, while its sleek black design adds a touch of style to any room. Overall, the Donner DED-80 Electronic Drum Set is a great value for beginners looking to kickstart their drumming journey. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 quiet mesh drum pads, 180+ sounds, Melodics lessons included Cons Pedals could be better

7 Eastar 22 Inch Full Size Drum Set Eastar 22 Inch Full Size Drum Set View on Amazon 8.1 The Drum Set Eastar 22 inch for Adults is a full-size 5-piece drum kit that comes with everything needed for a beginner or junior drummer. With a mirror black finish, the set includes a bass drum, snare drum, two mounted toms, a floor tom, cymbals, stands, pedals, stool, and sticks. Made with high-quality materials, this drum kit is durable and easy to assemble. It is perfect for beginners and intermediate drummers looking to upgrade their skills and improve their sound. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full size for adults, Comes with cymbals, Stool and sticks included Cons May require tuning

8 Meperg Kids Drum Set Red. Meperg Kids Drum Set Red. View on Amazon 7.6 The Kids Drum Set is a great option for parents looking to introduce their children to the world of music. With its 3 pieces, it is perfect for beginners and comes in a striking red color. The set includes a bass drum, snare drum, and tom drum, as well as cymbals and a sturdy stand. Made with durable materials, the Kids Drum Set is sure to provide hours of entertainment and help develop musical skills. Whether your child wants to rock out or practice their rhythm, this drum set is a great choice. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Suitable for beginners, Easy to assemble, Sturdy construction Cons Only comes in red

9 Mendini by Cecilio Kids Drum Set Junior Kit Mendini by Cecilio Kids Drum Set Junior Kit View on Amazon 7.3 The Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set is the perfect beginner drum set for any aspiring young musician. With its 3-piece junior kit, including a bass drum, tom drum, snare drum, and cymbal, along with drumsticks and a drum throne, kids can start playing right away. Made with high-quality materials, this set is durable and long-lasting. The black metallic finish adds a stylish touch, making it a great addition to any music room or bedroom. Ideal for children ages 3 to 8, this drum set is a great way to foster a love of music and encourage creativity. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Suitable for kids, Includes drum throne, Easy to assemble Cons Limited drum set size

10 Costzon Kids Drum Set Blue 5-Piece Costzon Kids Drum Set Blue 5-Piece View on Amazon 7.1 The Costzon 16" Kids Drum Set is a complete 5-piece drum kit perfect for young musicians aged 3-12. The set includes a bass drum, snare drum, tom drum, cymbal, hi-hat, adjustable throne, pedal, and drumsticks. The metallic blue finish adds a touch of style to this beginner drum kit. With its easy-to-assemble design and adjustable features, this drum set is perfect for kids who want to learn how to play and have fun at the same time. Whether for practice or performance, the Costzon 16" Kids Drum Set is the perfect choice for aspiring young drummers. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete set, Adjustable throne, Suitable for beginners Cons Not professional grade

Q: What is the difference between beginner and intermediate drum sets?

A: Beginner drum sets are designed for those who are just starting to learn how to play the drums. They usually have a smaller number of pieces and are more affordable. Intermediate drum sets, on the other hand, are designed for those who have some experience and are looking for a higher quality set. They typically have more pieces and are made of better materials.

Q: What should I look for when buying a drum set?

A: When buying a drum set, you should consider factors such as the number of pieces, the quality of the materials, the type of cymbals included, and the overall sound quality. It's also important to consider your budget and the level of experience you have.

Q: What are some good beginner drum sets?

A: Some good beginner drum sets include the Ludwig Accent Drive, the Pearl Roadshow, and the Yamaha Stage Custom Birch. These sets are affordable, easy to set up, and offer good sound quality for beginners. It's important to find a set that fits your budget and your needs as a beginner drummer.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of several beginner drum sets, we can confidently say that there are plenty of options on the market for aspiring young drummers. The sets we reviewed range in size, price, and features, but all offer a great opportunity for beginners to start learning the basics of drumming. From the classic 3-piece sets to the more advanced electric models, there is a beginner drum set for every budget and skill level. We encourage our readers to consider the options available and take action to start their drumming journey today.