10 Best Selling Rear View Camera for 2023

Our Top Picks

Rear view cameras are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry, providing drivers with a solution to one of the most significant challenges they face - backing up and parking. These cameras offer an additional level of safety and can help prevent accidents and damage to vehicles. With so many options on the market, choosing the right camera can be challenging. Factors such as image quality, ease of installation, and customer reviews are essential to consider when selecting the best rear view camera system for your needs. Our comprehensive research and analysis have taken these factors into account to help you make an informed decision.

1 ZEAL'N LIFE WiFi GPS Dash Cam 4K Dual Camera ZEAL'N LIFE WiFi GPS Dash Cam 4K Dual Camera View on Amazon 9.9 The WiFi GPS Dash Cam Front and Rear 4K Ultra HD 2.45 inch Screen, 360 Dual Dash Camera is a top of the line product for those looking to enhance their driving experience. With its S Starvis Sensor, night vision capabilities, and 170° FOV, this dash cam captures high-quality footage day or night. It also supports up to 256GB with G-Sensor, motion detection, loop recording, and park monitoring features to ensure your safety on the road. The 2.45 inch screen allows for easy viewing of footage, and the WiFi capabilities make it convenient to transfer files. This dash cam is a must-have for any driver looking to increase their safety and security on the road. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dual dash camera, Supports up to 256GB Cons Small 2.45 inch screen

2 eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera. eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera. View on Amazon 9.4 The HD eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera is a must-have for anyone who values safety while driving. This rear view camera is universal, making it perfect for use with pickup trucks, cars, and SUVs. It boasts a 149° perfect angle, allowing you to see everything behind you with ease. The night vision feature ensures that you can see clearly even in low light conditions. The camera is also waterproof, with an IP69K level rating, making it suitable for use in all weather conditions. Don't compromise on safety - get the eRapta ERT01 Backup Camera today. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros HD quality, Night vision, Waterproof Cons Installation may require drilling

3 LeeKooLuu Backup Camera Kit LK3 LeeKooLuu Backup Camera Kit LK3 View on Amazon 9.1 The LeeKooLuu Backup Camera Kit is a must-have for anyone who wants to upgrade their vehicle's safety features. With easy installation and plug-and-play capabilities, this camera provides a clear image with DIY guide lines, night vision, and HD 1080P resolution. The LED with on/off switch allows for easy visibility in any lighting condition, making it perfect for cars, SUVs, trucks, and campers. The waterproof design ensures durability and reliability in any weather condition. Improve your driving experience and enhance your safety with the LeeKooLuu Backup Camera Kit. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Clear image quality, Night vision feature Cons Limited compatibility with vehicles

4 WOLFBOX G840S Mirror Dash Cam WOLFBOX G840S Mirror Dash Cam View on Amazon 9 The WOLFBOX G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera is a must-have for any car or truck owner. With its 2160P Full HD Smart Rearview Mirror, front and rear view dual cameras, night vision capabilities, and parking assistance, this product provides optimal safety and convenience for drivers. The free 32GB card and GPS add even more value to this already impressive package. The 12" screen is the perfect size for easy viewing while driving, and the sleek design seamlessly blends into any car or truck interior. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4K resolution, Front and Rear view, Night Vision Cons Installation may be difficult

5 Jansite Mirror Dash Cam with Backup Camera Jansite Mirror Dash Cam with Backup Camera View on Amazon 8.7 The Mirror Dash Cam is a must-have for any car owner. With its full touch screen and 1080P FHD resolution, it provides clear and detailed footage of both the front and rear views of your car. The night vision feature ensures that you can still see everything in low light conditions. The 170° wide angle lens captures everything in its path. The 10 meters cable allows for easy installation and the loop recording feature ensures that you never miss a moment. The Mirror Dash Cam is perfect for parking assistance and provides peace of mind while driving. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full touch screen, Night vision, Front and rear view Cons Installation may be difficult

6 PixelMan Backup Camera PMD2A-S-brb PixelMan Backup Camera PMD2A-S-brb View on Amazon 8.4 The PixelMan Backup Camera is a reliable and high-quality addition to any car, vehicle, SUV, or RV. With its AHD 1080P metal construction and 170 degree wide angle lens, it provides a crystal clear view of the rear of your vehicle. The PMD2A-S also features clear night vision and IP69 waterproofing, ensuring that you can see clearly in all weather conditions. This camera is universal and easy to install, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve their driving experience and stay safe on the road. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear night vision, AHD 1080P resolution, IP69 waterproof Cons Installation may be difficult

7 DoHonest Backup Camera Adjustable Angle P31 DoHonest Backup Camera Adjustable Angle P31 View on Amazon 8 The DoHonest Backup Camera is a high-quality rear view camera that is perfect for trucks, pickups, SUVs, and sedans. This durable metal camera provides a clear HD image during the day or night, thanks to its advanced night vision technology. The adjustable angle allows for easy positioning, making it a breeze to install either as a front or reverse camera. With its waterproof design, the DoHonest Backup Camera is built to last and provide reliable performance for years to come. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable angle, Clear night vision, Durable metal construction Cons Installation may be difficult

8 Fookoo HD Backup Camera System Carbon Black Fookoo HD Backup Camera System Carbon Black View on Amazon 7.7 The Fookoo Ⅱ HD 1080P 9" Wired Backup Camera System is a top-of-the-line product designed for truck, trailer, box truck, and RV owners. Its 9-inch DVR dual split screen monitor and IP69 waterproof rear view camera provide a clear and reliable view of the vehicle's surroundings. This system also includes loop recording and parking lines for added convenience and safety. Its carbon black design adds a sleek and professional touch to any vehicle. Overall, the Fookoo Ⅱ HD 1080P 9" Wired Backup Camera System is a must-have for any owner of a large vehicle looking for added safety and peace of mind on the road. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros HD 1080P resolution, 9-inch dual split screen, IP69 waterproof camera Cons Installation may be challenging

9 Jansite Rear View Mirror Dash Cam. Jansite Rear View Mirror Dash Cam. View on Amazon 7.3 The Upgraded 10'' Rear View Mirror Camera is a game-changer for any driver looking to increase their safety on the road. With a full touch screen and front and rear 1080P cameras, this dash cam provides clear visuals of your surroundings. The loop recording and G-sensor ensure that no important footage is missed, while the parking monitor and 170° wide-angle make it easy to navigate tight spaces. Plus, its sleek design seamlessly integrates into your car's existing rearview mirror. This is a must-have for anyone who values safety while driving. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large and clear display, Front and rear cameras, G-Sensor for collision detection Cons Installation can be tricky

10 BOSCAM K7 Backup Camera Kit BOSCAM K7 Backup Camera Kit View on Amazon 7.1 The BOSCAM K7 5 Inch Wireless Backup Camera Kit is a must-have for drivers of sedans, pickup trucks, SUVs, and minivans. The kit includes a waterproof rear view camera and a 5″ TFT-LCD monitor with a digital signal. Installation is easy, and the camera provides a clear and wide-angle view of the rear of your vehicle. It's perfect for backing up, parking, and maneuvering in tight spaces. The monitor is easy to read and includes adjustable brightness and contrast settings. The kit is durable and built to last, making it a great investment for any driver looking for increased safety and peace of mind on the road. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wireless, Waterproof, Easy installation Cons Small screen size

FAQ

Q: What is a rear view camera?

A: A rear view camera is a device that is installed on the back of a vehicle to help drivers see behind them while reversing. It provides a clear view of the area behind the car, making it easier for drivers to park or reverse in tight spaces.

Q: What is the difference between a front and rear view camera and a dash cam?

A: Front and rear view cameras are designed to help drivers see what is in front and behind their vehicle, while dash cams are designed to record footage of the road ahead. While all three devices can be useful for drivers, they serve different purposes.

Q: Can a front and rear view camera be installed in any car?

A: Yes, front and rear view cameras can be installed in most cars, regardless of make or model. However, installation may require some modifications to the vehicle, and it is important to choose the right camera for your specific needs. It is recommended to have a professional install the camera to ensure it is done correctly.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various rear view cameras, we can confidently say that there is a wide range of options available to meet different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a simple DIY installation or a high-tech device with advanced features, there is a rear view camera suited for you. These cameras provide clear and sharp images, even in low light conditions, with some featuring night vision capabilities. We highly recommend investing in a rear view camera for added safety and convenience while driving. Don't forget to consider factors such as compatibility, durability, and price when making your decision.