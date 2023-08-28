10 Most Popular Extension Cords for 2023

Our Top Picks

Extension cords are a vital part of any home or workplace, providing essential power where needed. With numerous options available, selecting the right cord can be a daunting task. It's crucial to choose a cord that is both safe and capable of providing enough power for your devices. Consider the length and gauge of the cord, the amp rating, and its durability and safety features when making your selection. Reading customer reviews can also help you make an informed decision. Choose the best extension cords on the market to ensure safety and optimal performance.

1 HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip Extension Cord HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip Extension Cord 9.7 The Surge Protector Power Strip is an essential tool for anyone looking to protect their electronics from power surges and spikes. With 8 widely spaced outlets and 4 USB ports, this power strip is perfect for use in the home office, dorm room, or any other space where multiple devices need to be charged at once. The 3 side multi plug outlet extender and flat plug design make it easy to use in tight spaces, while the 5ft cord allows for versatility in placement. With ETL certification, you can trust that your devices are safe from electrical damage. Pros 8 widely spaced outlets, 4 USB ports, Wall mountable Cons No individual switches

2 Alestor Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Ports Alestor Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Ports 9.4 The ALESTOR Power Strip is a must-have for anyone in need of multiple outlets and USB ports. With 12 outlets and 4 USB ports, this surge protector has plenty of space to charge all of your devices at once. The 6 ft extension cord allows for easy placement and the 2700 joules of surge protection ensures your devices are safe. Plus, it's ETL listed and comes in a sleek black design. Perfect for home or office use, this power strip is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and convenient charging solution. Pros 12 outlets & 4 USB ports, 6 feet extension cord, 2700 Joules surge protection Cons Bulky design

3 Monoprice Power Extension Cord Cable - Black Monoprice Power Extension Cord Cable - Black 9.2 The Monoprice 6ft 16AWG Power Extension Cord Cable is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and durable power extension cord. With a 16/3C SJT cable and NEMA 5-15P to NEMA 5-15R connectors, this 6-foot cord is capable of handling up to 13A and 125V. Whether you need to extend the reach of your computer, TV, or other electronic devices, this black 1 pack cable is the perfect solution. Its sturdy construction ensures that it will last for years to come, making it a great investment for any home or office. Pros 16AWG for heavy loads, 6ft length for flexibility, Durable and sturdy Cons No angled plug option

4 Woods 3-Outlet Cube Extension Cord with Power Tap Woods 3-Outlet Cube Extension Cord with Power Tap 9 The Woods 0600W 3-Outlet 16/2 Cube Extension Cord w/ Power Tap is a reliable and convenient way to extend the reach of your electrical outlets. With three outlets and a 6-foot cord, this extension cord is perfect for powering multiple devices at once. The cube design allows for easy placement in tight spaces, and the power tap feature lets you turn off appliances without unplugging them. Made with durable materials, this extension cord is built to last and can handle up to 1625 watts of power. Overall, the Woods 0600W is a great choice for anyone looking for a versatile and practical extension cord. Pros 3 outlets, Power tap, Compact size Cons Short length

5 addlon 25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord Black addlon 25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord Black 8.7 The addlon 25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord is a durable and flexible solution for all your outdoor power needs. With a waterproof and deep black 16 AWG 3 prong design, this cord is perfect for home or office use. It's UL listed and can withstand harsh weather conditions, making it a reliable source of power for your outdoor activities. The 25ft length provides ample reach, and the flexible wires make it easy to maneuver around obstacles. Whether you need to power your outdoor tools or set up lighting for your next event, the addlon outdoor extension cord is the perfect choice. Pros Waterproof, UL Listed, Flexible Long Wires Cons Limited color options

6 NTONPOWER Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Ports NTONPOWER Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Ports 8.3 The NTONPOWER Extension Cord is an essential tool for anyone looking for multiple outlets and USB ports in a compact design. With 6 widely spaced outlets and 4 USB ports, this power strip surge protector can accommodate all your devices and charging needs. The flat plug design allows for easy placement and mounting, making it a perfect fit for home, office, or dorm rooms. The 15 ft cord provides ample reach, while the 2-side outlet extender allows for even more flexibility. The NTONPOWER Extension Cord is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their power needs. Pros 6 widely spaced outlets, 4 USB ports, Flat plug design Cons Limited cord length

7 HUANCHAIN 25FT Black Extension Cord HUANCHAIN 25FT Black Extension Cord 7.9 The HUANCHAIN 25FT Black Indoor Outdoor Extension Cord is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and heavy-duty electric cord. With its waterproof and cold-resistant design, this flexible cord can be used both inside and outside without any issues. It has a 16/3 gauge and can handle up to 13A and 1625W, making it perfect for powering appliances and electronics. Additionally, the ETL certification ensures its safety and durability. This extension cord is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality and long-lasting solution to their electrical needs. Pros Waterproof for outdoor use, Flexible and cold-resistant, Heavy duty and durable Cons Limited color options

8 Mifaso Power Strip with USB Ports Mifaso Power Strip with USB Ports 7.7 The USB Power Strip with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports (Smart 3.1A) is a convenient and compact power source for your everyday needs. Its flat plug feature and 5ft braided cord allow for easy placement and use in tight spaces. ETL listed and perfect for use at home, in the office, or while traveling, this power strip offers a smart and safe solution for all your charging needs. Plus, with its three USB ports, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously without the hassle of finding extra outlets. Upgrade your charging game with this USB Power Strip. Pros 3 outlets & 3 USB ports, 5ft braided power cord, Compact for travel Cons No surge protection

9 Huanchain 50ft Heavy Duty Outdoor Extension Cord Huanchain 50ft Heavy Duty Outdoor Extension Cord 7.3 The HUANCHAIN 50 foot Yellow Heavy Duty Outdoor Extension Cord is a must-have for anyone who needs a reliable and durable extension cord for outdoor use. With a flexible and cold-resistant 12AWG SJTW cord, this cord is able to withstand extreme weather conditions and can be used in temperatures as low as -40°F. The lighted end makes it easy to see when power is flowing, and the 3 prong design allows for use with a variety of different devices. With a maximum wattage of 1875W and a 15Amp capacity, this cord is perfect for powering tools and outdoor appliances. Plus, it's ETL certified for safety and peace of mind. Pros Heavy duty, Waterproof, Flexible, Lighted end, High amperage Cons None found

10 BBOUNDER Outdoor Extension Cord Waterproof BBOUNDER Outdoor Extension Cord Waterproof 7.1 The BBOUNDER 25 FT Outdoor Extension Cord Waterproof is a heavy-duty, flexible, and reliable electrical cord designed for outdoor use. With its 16/3 SJTW construction, it can handle up to 13A and 1625W, making it perfect for use in your lawn or garage. The cord is made from 100% copper, ensuring that it is durable and long-lasting. Additionally, it is ETL listed, meaning that it has been tested and certified to meet safety standards. With its waterproof design, this extension cord can withstand rain, snow, and other outdoor conditions. If you're looking for a high-quality outdoor extension cord, the BBOUNDER 25 FT is an excellent choice. Pros Waterproof, Heavy duty, Flexible cord Cons Limited color options

Q: What is an extension cord?

A: An extension cord is an electrical cable with a plug on one end and a socket on the other, used to extend the reach of an electrical device.

Q: What is a power strip?

A: A power strip is a device that allows multiple electrical devices to be plugged into a single electrical outlet. It usually has several outlets and a power switch.

Q: What is the difference between a power cable and an extension cord?

A: A power cable is a cable that connects an electrical device to a power source, while an extension cord is a cable that extends the reach of a power source to an electrical device. Power cables are usually shorter and have a specific purpose, while extension cords are longer and more flexible in their use.

After reviewing various extension cords, we tested and evaluated their performance, design, and safety features. Extension cords are essential tools that provide a convenient way to extend power to areas where outlets are not available. Extension cords come in different types, sizes, and designs for specific purposes such as indoor or outdoor use. We recommend considering factors such as cord length, gauge, and safety features when purchasing an extension cord. By taking these factors into account, you'll be able to find the right extension cord for your needs. Don't forget to stay safe when using extension cords by following safety guidelines and avoiding overloading them.