Our Top Picks

Extension cords are necessary for powering household appliances, electronic devices, and lighting up spaces. They are also essential for construction sites, outdoor activities, and other work environments. When choosing an extension cord, factors such as length, gauge, and type should be considered. It is also important to read customer reviews to gain insights into a product's performance, durability, and safety. Safety guidelines such as avoiding cord overloading and keeping the cord away from water and other hazards should be followed. By incorporating expert insights, you can find the right extension cord that meets your needs and ensures safe and reliable power delivery.

1 HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip. HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip. View on Amazon 9.8 The Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 widely spaced outlets and 4 USB ports is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to charge multiple devices at once. Its 3 side multi plug outlet extender and flat plug make it easy to fit into tight spaces, while its 5ft cord allows for flexible placement options. The wall mount feature is perfect for those who want to save desk space, and the ETL certification ensures safety and reliability. Whether you're at home, in the office, or in a dorm room, this power strip is a must-have for anyone who wants to stay connected and powered up. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 widely spaced outlets, 4 USB ports, Wall mountable Cons Limited cord length

2 GE Home Electrical 3-Outlet Power Strip 12ft White GE Home Electrical 3-Outlet Power Strip 12ft White View on Amazon 9.4 The GE 3-Outlet Power Strip is a reliable and convenient addition to any home or office space. With 12 feet of extension cord and twist-to-close safety outlet covers, it is perfect for indoor use and offers plenty of space for multiple devices. The 16 gauge design ensures durability and safety, while the UL listing provides peace of mind. Whether you need it for your home, office or kitchen, the GE Power Strip is an excellent choice for anyone who needs an easy way to power multiple devices at once. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 outlets, 12 ft cord, safety covers Cons Two prong only

3 POWRUI Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Ports. POWRUI Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Ports. View on Amazon 9.1 The POWRUI Surge Protector Power Strip is an ETL listed power strip with 8 widely spaced outlets, 4 USB ports (including 1 USB-C), and a 6 ft flat plug extension cord. This power strip is perfect for use in the home or office, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once while keeping your workspace organized. The 3 side outlet extender also provides easy access to outlets in tight spaces. With its compact design and high-quality materials, the POWRUI Surge Protector Power Strip is a reliable and convenient choice for all your power needs. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 outlets + 4 USB ports, ETL listed, 6 ft flat plug Cons Limited color options

4 GE Pro Power Strip with Surge Protection, 8 Ft Extension Cord, Gray/White, 38433. GE Pro Power Strip with Surge Protection, 8 Ft Extension Cord, Gray/White, 38433. View on Amazon 8.9 The GE Pro 3-Outlet Power Strip with Surge Protection is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their electronic devices safe and organized. With 250 Joules of surge protection, this power strip ensures that your devices are safe from power surges. The 8 ft designer braided extension cord allows for flexible placement of devices, while the grounded flat plug ensures that the power strip stays securely in place. This UL listed power strip comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. The gray/white color scheme adds a sleek and modern touch to any room. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Surge protection, Long extension cord, Stylish design Cons Bulky size

5 GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Zip Cord Cable GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Zip Cord Cable View on Amazon 8.5 The GS Power Flexible 10 AWG 50 Feet Stranded Oxygen Free Copper Red/Black Bonded Zip Cord Cable is an excellent choice for car audio enthusiasts and automotive harness installations. Made from high-quality oxygen-free copper, this cable is designed to deliver high-performance sound with minimal distortion. The 50-foot length provides plenty of flexibility and is perfect for larger installations, while the red and black bonded zip cord design makes it easy to distinguish between positive and negative connections. Overall, the GS Power Flexible 10 AWG Cable is a reliable and durable choice for any car audio or automotive wiring project. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Flexible wire, High AWG rating, Versatile for multiple uses Cons No mention of durability

6 FIRMERST 1875W Extension Cord 2 Feet White FIRMERST 1875W Extension Cord 2 Feet White View on Amazon 8.2 The FIRMERST 1875W 15A Extension Cord 2 Feet 14/3 Flat Plug White, Pack of 2 2 Packs White is a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality extension cord that is also aesthetically pleasing. Made with durable materials and a flat plug design, this extension cord is perfect for use in tight spaces or behind furniture. With a 15A capacity and 1875W power rating, it can handle a variety of electronics and appliances. The pack of 2 makes it convenient to have one for home and one for the office. Overall, this extension cord is a practical and stylish addition to any space. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Flat plug, Pack of 2 Cons Short length

7 GS Power 8 AWG Zip Cord Cable GS Power 8 AWG Zip Cord Cable View on Amazon 8 The GS Power 8 AWG Copper Clad Aluminum Zip Cord Cable is an excellent choice for car audio and remote battery wiring. With 50 feet of dual conductor red and black bonded cable, this product is perfect for automotive use. The copper clad aluminum construction ensures durability and flexibility, while the 8 AWG gauge provides efficient power transmission. Whether you're a professional installer or a DIY enthusiast, this cable is a reliable and affordable option for your car audio system. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality copper-clad aluminum, Suitable for car audio, Dual conductor with bonded red/black Cons May not be suitable for all wiring needs

8 addlon 25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord Black addlon 25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord Black View on Amazon 7.6 The Addlon 25 Feet Outdoor Extension Cord is a must-have for all your outdoor power needs. With its waterproof and flexible design, it can withstand harsh weather conditions while providing a reliable power source for your home or office devices. The cord is 25 feet long and has a 16 AWG 3 prong design, making it perfect for a wide range of uses. It is UL listed, ensuring safety and quality. This extension cord is a great investment for anyone looking for a durable and long-lasting outdoor power solution. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Flexible, UL Listed Cons Limited length options

9 Amazon Basics Indoor Extension Cord Power Strip 2-Pack White Amazon Basics Indoor Extension Cord Power Strip 2-Pack White View on Amazon 7.3 The Amazon Basics Indoor Extension Cord Power Strip is a must-have for anyone in need of extra outlets. This 6-foot, 3-prong power strip features a flat plug and is grounded for safety. With 13 amps, 1625 watts, and 125 VAC, it can handle all your electronics and appliances. Plus, the pack of 2 in white is perfect for multiple rooms or devices. Whether you're working from home or just need to power up your devices, this extension cord power strip has got you covered. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6-foot length, grounded for safety, flat plug design Cons not suitable for outdoor use

10 Amazon Basics 100-Foot Vinyl Extension Cord Orange Amazon Basics 100-Foot Vinyl Extension Cord Orange View on Amazon 7.1 The Amazon Basics 100-Foot 3-Prong Vinyl Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord is a versatile and heavy-duty option for powering your outdoor or indoor devices. With a length of 100 feet, this extension cord can reach even the most distant outlets. It has a 10-amp capacity, which means it can handle up to 1250 watts and 125 VAC. The bright orange color makes it easy to spot, and the vinyl coating provides durability against the elements. Ideal for powering tools, outdoor lighting, and other appliances, this extension cord is a reliable choice for any DIY enthusiast or homeowner. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable vinyl material, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use, 10 amps, 1250 watts power Cons Orange color may not be preferred

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between an extension cord and a power strip?

A: An extension cord is a length of flexible electrical cable used to connect a power source to an electrical appliance, while a power strip is a device that allows multiple electrical devices to be plugged into a single outlet.

Q: Can I plug a power strip into another power strip?

A: It is not recommended to plug a power strip into another power strip. This can overload the circuit and increase the risk of electrical fires.

Q: What should I consider when choosing a power cable for my appliance?

A: When choosing a power cable, it is important to consider the length, current rating, and plug type. Make sure the cable is long enough to reach the power source, has a high enough current rating for the appliance, and has the appropriate plug type for the outlet.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various extension cords, it's clear that this category is essential for powering all your household and automotive devices. Whether you're looking for a basic power strip for your home or office or a heavy-duty cord for your car audio system, there are plenty of options available. With so many choices on the market, it's important to consider factors like length, gauge, safety features, and durability before making a purchase. Overall, extension cords are a valuable investment that can help you stay connected and productive in any environment. So why wait? Take action and find the perfect extension cord for your needs today!