10 Most Popular Wireless Speakers for 2023

Wireless speakers have gained popularity in recent years due to their portability and convenience. Our team has researched and tested various wireless speakers to bring you a comprehensive list of top-ranking products. We've analyzed essential criteria such as sound quality, battery life, and connectivity to help you find the best speaker that meets your needs. It's crucial to consider factors such as intended use, size, and portability when choosing a wireless speaker. Real-world customer reviews can also provide valuable insights into a product's performance. Browse our list to find the perfect wireless speaker for your music needs, whether it's for outdoor activities or indoor use.

1 Cambridge Soundworks Bluetooth Speaker Solo Cambridge Soundworks Bluetooth Speaker Solo View on Amazon 9.7 The OontZ Angle Solo by Cambridge Sound Works is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker that packs a punch. With surprisingly loud volume and bass, this little speaker is perfect for travel and outdoor activities. It has a 100 foot wireless range and is splashproof with an IPX5 rating. The black Solo model is sleek and stylish, and the speaker is easy to use with simple Bluetooth connectivity. Overall, this speaker is a great choice for anyone looking for a portable speaker with impressive sound quality. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Surprisingly loud volume, 100 foot wireless range Cons Limited color options

2 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 9.6 The OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker is a portable and waterproof wireless speaker that delivers high-quality sound with 14 Watts of power. Its Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a range of up to 100 feet, making it easy to connect to your phone or other devices. The IPX7 waterproof rating ensures that this speaker can withstand any weather conditions, making it perfect for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, or beach trips. With its small and compact size, the OontZ Ultra is also great for use at home or in the office. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality sound, Long Bluetooth range, Waterproof design Cons Bulky for small spaces

3 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Bluetooth Speaker Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 9.2 The OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Edition with Alexa Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and durable speaker that is perfect for outdoor activities and shower use. With its waterproof design and 10 W portable wireless Bluetooth 5.0 speaker, it can withstand even the most extreme weather conditions and provide high-quality sound. Its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures that it can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes without being damaged. The Alexa feature also makes it easy to control your music and other smart home devices hands-free, making it a must-have for any music lover on the go. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Portable, Alexa enabled Cons Limited sound quality

4 Bitty Boomers Fortnite Bluetooth Speaker Boogie Bomb. Bitty Boomers Fortnite Bluetooth Speaker Boogie Bomb. View on Amazon 8.8 The Bitty Boomers Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in the Boogie Bomb design is a fun and functional gadget for any Fortnite fan. This compact speaker delivers clear and powerful sound, making it perfect for listening to music or playing games on the go. With its wireless Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect your smartphone, tablet, or other mobile device to the speaker and enjoy your favorite tunes without any hassle. The Boogie Bomb design is eye-catching and unique, making it a great conversation starter. Overall, the Bitty Boomers Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a must-have accessory for any Fortnite enthusiast who loves music and gaming. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wireless Bluetooth connectivity, Small and portable size, Unique Boogie Bomb design Cons Limited color options

5 Scosche BoomCan Portable Bluetooth Speaker Black. Scosche BoomCan Portable Bluetooth Speaker Black. View on Amazon 8.6 The Scosche BTMSS-SP BoomCan® MS Portable Magnetic True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black is a great addition to any music lover's collection. Its compact size makes it easy to take on the go, and its compatibility with MagSafe iPhone 12, 13, and 14 devices as well as any Android or Bluetooth compatible device means you can use it with all your favorite devices. The powerful sound quality and magnetic base make it a versatile and convenient option for any setting, whether it's a party or just enjoying music on your own. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Magnetic for MagSafe iPhones, True wireless, Small and portable Cons Limited color options

6 BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker Black Glossy BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker Black Glossy View on Amazon 8.3 The Bluetooth Speaker is a portable wireless speaker that is perfect for music lovers who like to take their music everywhere they go. With its IPX5 waterproof rating, this speaker is perfect for use at the beach, pool, or while camping. The speaker also boasts HD sound quality and up to 24 hours of playtime. Additionally, TWS pairing allows you to connect two speakers together for an even more immersive audio experience. With its sleek glossy black design, this speaker is also a great gift for any occasion. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof and durable, Long battery life, Clear and high-quality sound Cons May not be very loud

7 Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - Black Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - Black View on Amazon 8.1 The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is an upgraded speaker that is perfect for those who want a portable and waterproof speaker that delivers high-quality stereo sound. With a 24-hour playtime and IPX5 waterproof rating, this speaker is ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, or beach trips. It is compatible with a range of devices including iPhones, Samsungs, and other smartphones. This speaker is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros IPX5 waterproof, 24H playtime, Stereo sound Cons Not the most compact

8 NOTABRICK Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass NOTABRICK Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass View on Amazon 7.8 The Bluetooth Speakers deliver clear and powerful 15W stereo sound with active extra bass, making it perfect for parties, home theater, and game theater. Its IPX6 waterproof rating allows it to be used in the shower or pool without any worries. The speaker also has double pairing capabilities, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously. With its sleek and portable design, the Bluetooth Speakers are a great addition to any outdoor or indoor setting. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful stereo sound, IPX6 waterproof rating, Double pairing feature Cons Bulky design

9 JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Bundle with Case - Black JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Bundle with Case - Black View on Amazon 7.3 The JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with divvi! Protective Hardshell Case in Black is a perfect on-the-go speaker for those who enjoy listening to music with great sound quality. The bundle includes a protective case that keeps the speaker safe from scratches and bumps while traveling. It is waterproof and can be used in the rain or near the water without any worries. The speaker can be connected to any Bluetooth device, making it easy to use. The battery life is impressive and can last up to 12 hours. It can also be connected to other JBL speakers to amplify the sound. Overall, this bundle is a great investment for anyone who loves music and wants to take it with them on their adventures. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Portable, Wireless Cons Limited color options

10 Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 7.1 The Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speakers are a must-have for any music lover on the go. With 24W loud stereo sound and deep bass, these speakers provide an immersive audio experience that is perfect for outdoor parties or indoor gatherings. The IPX7 waterproof rating ensures that the speakers can withstand rain, splashes, and even complete submersion in water. The speakers also come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual pairing, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously. The RGB lights add a fun, party-ready touch, and the 30-hour playtime ensures that the music won't stop until the party's over. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Loud stereo sound, IPX7 waterproof rating, 30H playtime Cons Bulky design

Q: Are wireless speakers easy to set up?

A: Yes, wireless speakers are typically very easy to set up. Most models use Bluetooth technology, which means you simply need to pair the speaker with your device and you're good to go. Some models may require a bit more setup, such as connecting to your home Wi-Fi network, but the process is usually straightforward and comes with clear instructions.

Q: Can waterproof speakers really handle being submerged in water?

A: Yes, waterproof speakers are designed to be completely submerged in water without any damage. However, it's important to note that there are different levels of waterproofing, so it's important to check the speaker's IP rating to ensure it can handle the level of water exposure you plan to use it in.

Q: What's the difference between wireless and Bluetooth speakers?

A: Wireless speakers refers to any type of speaker that doesn't require a physical connection to your device, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Bluetooth speakers are a specific type of wireless speaker that use Bluetooth technology to connect to your device. So, all Bluetooth speakers are wireless speakers, but not all wireless speakers are Bluetooth speakers.

In conclusion, wireless speakers have become a must-have for anyone who enjoys high-quality music on the go. Our review process consisted of testing various products for their sound quality, portability, and durability. After thorough testing, we've found that there are a variety of great options available, such as the OontZ Angle Solo, OontZ Ultra, OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus, Bitty Boomers Fortnite, Scosche BTMSS-SP BoomCan, and Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker. Regardless of your needs, there is a wireless speaker out there for you. We encourage you to consider the products we've reviewed and take action to enhance your listening experience.