10 Top Selling Bluetooth Speakers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Bluetooth speakers have become a must-have gadget for music lovers, offering a portable way to enjoy music from your phone, tablet, or laptop on the go. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the right one that suits your needs and preferences. To help you make an informed decision, we have researched and tested various Bluetooth speakers based on criteria such as sound quality, battery life, durability, portability, and price. Our review is based on customer feedback and expert insights, and we aim to provide you with the best products available in the market. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products!

1 Bitty Boomers Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Boogie Bomb Bitty Boomers Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Boogie Bomb View on Amazon 9.9 The Bitty Boomers Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a must-have for any gamer or Fortnite fan. The Boogie Bomb design is eye-catching and unique, making it a great addition to any collection. The speaker is lightweight and portable, making it easy to take on the go. The sound quality is impressive for its size, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite games or music. The Bluetooth connectivity is seamless and easy to set up, making it a hassle-free addition to your gaming setup. Overall, the Bitty Boomers Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a great investment for anyone looking to enhance their gaming experience or add some flair to their collection. Pros Wireless Bluetooth connectivity, Compact and portable design, High-quality sound output Cons Limited color options

2 Cambridge Soundworks Black Solo Speaker Cambridge Soundworks Black Solo Speaker View on Amazon 9.5 The OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker by Cambridge Sound Works is an excellent choice for music lovers on the go. Its compact size and lightweight design make it the perfect travel companion, while its surprisingly loud volume and bass make it ideal for outdoor activities. With a 100-foot wireless range and IPX5 rating, this speaker is splashproof and can withstand the elements. Whether you're at the beach, on a hike, or just hanging out in your backyard, the OontZ Angle Solo will provide you with high-quality sound and a hassle-free listening experience. Pros Compact size, Surprisingly loud volume & bass, 100 foot wireless range Cons Limited color options

3 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Bluetooth Speaker Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 9.1 The OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Edition with Alexa Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect addition to your shower routine. This 10 W portable wireless Bluetooth 5.0 speaker is IPX7 waterproof, making it safe to use in the shower or by the pool. With Alexa built-in, you can easily control your music and smart home devices hands-free. The loud and clear sound quality makes it easy to hear over the running water, and the compact design makes it easy to take on the go. Whether you're listening to music or catching up on the news, the OontZ Angle 3 Shower Plus Edition is the perfect companion for your daily routine. Pros Waterproof, Alexa enabled, Loud volume Cons Limited color options

4 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker Black Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker Black View on Amazon 8.9 The OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker is a portable wireless speaker that boasts a powerful 14-watt output and a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this speaker is perfect for outdoor activities and can withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any setting. Whether you're hosting a party or lounging by the pool, the OontZ Ultra delivers high-quality sound and reliable performance. Pros Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, 14 Watts power, IPX7 Waterproof Cons Heavy in weight

5 Scosche BoomCan MS Portable Bluetooth Speaker Scosche BoomCan MS Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 8.7 The Scosche BTMSS-SP BoomCanÂ® MS Portable Magnetic True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a sleek and versatile device that is compatible with MagSafe iPhone 12, 13 & 14 and works with any Android or Bluetooth compatible device. Its magnetic base allows for easy attachment and detachment, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The speaker provides clear and powerful sound, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. With its compact size and lightweight design, the BoomCanÂ® MS is a great choice for those who want a portable speaker without sacrificing sound quality. Pros Portable and compact, Magnetic attachment is handy, Compatible with many devices Cons Battery life could be longer

6 Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Black Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Black View on Amazon 8.3 The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is a must-have for music lovers who are always on the go. With its IPX5 waterproof rating, you can take this portable wireless speaker anywhere without worrying about damage from water splashes. The stereo sound quality is excellent, and the 24-hour playtime ensures you can enjoy your favorite tunes all day long. Compatible with iPhones, Samsung, and more, this black speaker is perfect for any smartphone user. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry in your backpack or purse. Pros Waterproof, Long battery life, High-quality sound Cons Limited color options

7 JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 8.1 The JBL Charge 4 is a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers exceptional sound quality and powerful bass. With its sleek black design and durable construction, this speaker is perfect for outdoor activities and travel. It also features a built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to 20 hours of playtime and can even charge your devices. Whether you're at the beach, camping, or just hanging out with friends, the JBL Charge 4 will keep the party going all day long. Pros Waterproof, Portable, Great sound quality Cons No built-in microphone

8 Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 7.8 The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a durable and reliable option for music lovers on the go. With 12W stereo sound and Bassup technology, this speaker delivers clear and powerful audio. Its IPX7 waterproof rating and 24-hour playtime make it perfect for outdoor activities or travel. Plus, with Bluetooth 5 and wireless stereo pairing, you can easily connect multiple devices and enjoy a seamless listening experience. Whether you're at home or out and about, this speaker is a great choice for anyone looking for high-quality sound in a portable package. Pros Great sound quality, Waterproof for outdoor use, Long battery life Cons No voice assistant integration

9 JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker Black JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker Black View on Amazon 7.5 The JBL Flip 6 is a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound with deep bass. With its IPX7 waterproof rating and 12 hours of playtime, it's perfect for outdoor adventures or home use. Plus, with JBL PartyBoost, you can easily pair multiple speakers for an even more immersive experience. Whether you're on the go or at home, the JBL Flip 6 is a great choice for anyone looking for high-quality, portable sound. Pros Powerful sound and deep bass, IPX7 waterproof, 12 hours of playtime Cons May not be compatible with all devices

10 JBL GO2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Blue JBL GO2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Blue View on Amazon 7.1 The JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic choice for those seeking a waterproof speaker that can be taken on the go. With a compact and lightweight design, this speaker is perfect for outdoor activities like hiking or camping. The sound quality is impressive for its size, and the Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy pairing with your favorite devices. Plus, with up to 5 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your music all day long. Overall, the JBL GO2 is a great investment for anyone looking for a portable, waterproof speaker. Pros Waterproof, Ultra portable, Good sound quality Cons Short battery life

FAQ

Q: What are Bluetooth speakers?

A: Bluetooth speakers are wireless speakers that connect to your device via Bluetooth technology. They allow you to play music or other audio from your phone, tablet, or computer without the need for cords or wires.

Q: What are the benefits of using portable speakers?

A: Portable speakers are great for on-the-go listening. They are small and lightweight, making them easy to carry with you wherever you go. They also often come with rechargeable batteries, so you don't have to worry about finding an outlet to plug them in.

Q: Can I connect multiple devices to a Bluetooth speaker at the same time?

A: It depends on the speaker. Some Bluetooth speakers allow you to connect multiple devices at once, while others only allow one device to be connected at a time. Be sure to check the specifications of the speaker you are interested in before purchasing.

Conclusions

After reviewing several Bluetooth speakers, it's clear that there's a speaker for every need and budget. From portable speakers that deliver surprisingly loud volume and bass, to waterproof options that are perfect for the shower or beach, the variety of speakers available is impressive. Our review process took into account factors such as sound quality, wireless range, and durability, among others. Overall, we found that Bluetooth speakers are an excellent way to enjoy music on the go, with many models offering impressive battery life and easy connectivity. Whether you're looking for a travel speaker or a party-ready option, there's a Bluetooth speaker out there that's right for you.