Top 12 External Hard Drives for Reliable Data Storage

Looking for reliable data storage? Look no further than an external hard drive. These devices have been growing in popularity for years as people seek to expand their storage capacity, back up important files, and protect their data from loss. But with so many options available on the market, how do you choose the right one for your needs?

At our research department, we tested and analyzed a wide range of external hard drives to determine the top 12 products for reliable data storage. We evaluated products based on criteria such as capacity, speed, durability, and ease of use, among others. We also took into account customer reviews and feedback to ensure that our recommendations would meet the needs of real-world users.

Choosing the right external hard drive is an important decision, whether you're a business owner looking to protect your data or a casual user in need of more storage space. With our guidance, you can make an informed decision that meets your needs and keeps your data safe and secure. So let's dive into our top 12 picks and find the perfect external hard drive for you!

Our Top Picks

The Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is the perfect solution for anyone who needs more storage space for their computer. With a massive 2TB capacity, this hard drive has more than enough room to store all of your important files, photos, videos, and music. It's also incredibly easy to use, simply plug it in and start transferring files right away.

One of the most common uses for this hard drive is as a backup solution. With so many important files stored on our computers, it's essential to have a backup in case of a crash or other disaster. The Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is an affordable and reliable option that can provide peace of mind for anyone who needs to protect their data.

Another great use for this hard drive is for storing and accessing media files. With its large capacity, you can store all of your favorite movies, TV shows, and music without worrying about running out of space. Plus, the fast transfer speeds mean you can quickly and easily access your files whenever you want.

Overall, the Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is an excellent product that offers a lot of value for its price. It's easy to use, reliable, and has a massive amount of storage space. Whether you need a backup solution or simply more storage for your media files, this hard drive is a great choice.

Pros Large storage capacity (5TB) USB 3.0 for fast data transfer Compact and portable design Compatible with both PC and Mac Cons May be slower than internal drive No built-in password protection May need external power source

The Seagate Portable External Hard Drive provides ample storage space in a compact and durable package. It is fast and reliable, making it ideal for backup and storage of large files.

The Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is a must-have for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data. This sleek and compact device is perfect for on-the-go use, with a capacity of up to 5TB. It is compatible with both Mac and PC, and the USB 3.0 interface allows for fast data transfer speeds. The device is also backed by a one-year limited warranty, giving users peace of mind.

Whether you're a student, professional, or just someone who needs to store a lot of files, the Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is an excellent choice. It can be used to store documents, photos, videos, music, and more. The device is lightweight and easy to carry around, making it ideal for travel or use on the go. It is also durable and built to last, ensuring that your data stays safe and secure.

One of the best features of the Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is its fast data transfer speeds. The USB 3.0 interface allows for quick and efficient transfer of large files. This means that you can spend less time waiting for files to transfer and more time being productive. The device is also compatible with USB 2.0, so you can use it with older computers if needed.

Overall, the Seagate Portable External Hard Drive is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data. It is compact, lightweight, and easy to use, with fast data transfer speeds and a one-year limited warranty. Whether you're a student, professional, or just someone who needs to store a lot of files, this device is a great investment.

Pros Compact and portable Large storage capacity Compatible with both Mac and PC Easy to set up Cons May be slower than other models May have issues with reliability May not be as durable

The Seagate Portable External Hard Drive offers ample storage space with fast transfer speeds in a compact design. It is a reliable and affordable option for backing up and storing your data.

The Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable External Hard Drive is a reliable and affordable option for those looking to expand their storage capacity. With up to 4TB of storage space, this hard drive can store a vast amount of photos, videos, and documents, making it perfect for individuals, families, and small businesses alike.

One of the most significant benefits of the Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable External Hard Drive is its portability. Weighing only 5.28 ounces and measuring 4.3 x 3.1 x 0.55 inches, this hard drive can easily be taken on the go. It is also compatible with both PC and Mac, making it a versatile option for users with different devices.

The Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable External Hard Drive is also straightforward to use. Simply plug it into your device's USB port, and it will be recognized immediately. Its fast transfer speeds mean that you can quickly and easily transfer large files, such as high-resolution photos and videos.

Overall, the Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable External Hard Drive is an excellent option for anyone looking to expand their storage capacity. Its affordability, portability, and ease of use make it a great choice for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

Pros Affordable Compact Easy to use USB 3.0 Cons Plastic exterior No password protection Short cable

The Toshiba Canvio Basics is a reliable and affordable external hard drive that offers ample storage space for your data.

The LaCie Rugged External Portable Hard Drive is a must-have for anyone who values their data. This sturdy and reliable device is built to withstand the toughest conditions, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. With a capacity of up to 5TB, this hard drive can store a vast amount of data, including photos, videos, and documents.

One of the most common uses for the LaCie Rugged External Portable Hard Drive is for backup purposes. With its fast transfer speeds and large capacity, it's the perfect device for backing up your computer or laptop. The device also comes with a variety of software tools, such as backup and encryption software, which makes it easy to keep your data safe and secure.

Another common use for the LaCie Rugged External Portable Hard Drive is for creative professionals who need to store large files, such as video footage or high-resolution images. The device's rugged design makes it ideal for use in the field, and its fast transfer speeds allow for quick and easy file transfers. Plus, with its compatibility with both Mac and PC, it's a versatile device that can be used by anyone.

Overall, the LaCie Rugged External Portable Hard Drive is an excellent investment for anyone who needs to store and protect their data. Its rugged design, large capacity, and fast transfer speeds make it an ideal device for a variety of uses, from backup to creative work. And with its easy-to-use software tools, it's a device that anyone can use, regardless of their technical expertise.

Pros Rugged and durable Fast transfer speeds Multiple connection options Compact and portable Cons Expensive compared to competitors May not be fully water-resistant No automatic backup software included

The LaCie Rugged external hard drive is ideal for those who need a durable and reliable storage solution. It offers fast transfer speeds and is resistant to water, dust, and drops.

The WD Passport Portable External Drive Black is a top-of-the-line storage solution for those who are on the move. With its sleek black design and compact size, it is perfect for anyone who needs to store and transport large amounts of data. Its USB 3.0 interface ensures fast data transfer speeds, allowing users to quickly and easily backup important files and documents.

This external hard drive is available in a range of sizes from 1TB to 5TB, making it suitable for a variety of needs. Whether you need to store photos and videos, music, or work-related files, the Passport Portable External Hard Drive has you covered. Its durable construction means that it can withstand the wear and tear of daily use, making it a reliable choice for anyone who needs to take their data with them on the go.

One of the best things about the WD Passport Portable External Drive Black is its ease of use. Simply plug it in and start transferring files. It is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems, and comes with software that makes it easy to set up automatic backups and password protection. With its compact size and efficient design, it is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to keep their data safe and accessible.

Overall, the WD Passport Portable External Drive Black is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to store and transport large amounts of data. With its fast transfer speeds, durable construction, and ease of use, it is a reliable and efficient storage solution that is perfect for both personal and professional use.

Pros Small and portable Fast data transfer High storage capacity Compatible with multiple devices Cons May disconnect during use May require reformatting No backup software included

The WD Passport is a reliable and affordable external hard drive with plenty of storage space for all your files. Its compact size and durable design make it perfect for on-the-go use.

The Maxone Portable External Hard Drive is a lifesaver for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data. This device is perfect for those who work with large files, such as graphic designers, photographers, and videographers. It is also great for students who need to store their coursework, and for anyone who wants to back up important files.

The drive is incredibly easy to use. Simply plug it into your computer's USB port, and it will be recognized immediately. It's compatible with both Mac and PC, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues. The drive is also incredibly fast, with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. This means you can transfer large files in just a matter of seconds.

The Maxone Portable External Hard Drive is also incredibly durable. It is made of high-quality materials that are built to last. It's also small and lightweight, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go. Whether you're working in the office or traveling to a different country, this drive is the perfect companion.

Overall, the Maxone Portable External Hard Drive is an excellent investment for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data. It's easy to use, fast, and durable, making it the perfect choice for professionals and students alike. Whether you're looking for a way to back up your important files or just need more storage space, this drive is the perfect solution.

Pros Portable Large storage capacity Plug and Play Works with multiple devices Cons May require reformatting No automatic backup software May not work with all devices

The Seagate Portable External Hard Drive offers ample storage space and portability for a reasonable price. Its fast transfer speeds and compatibility with various devices make it a great choice for backup and file storage needs.

The UnionSine Portable External Storage Compatible is a fantastic option for anyone in need of extra storage space for their computer. Made from high-quality materials, this external drive is built to last and is compatible with a wide variety of devices. With a sleek, compact design, it's perfect for carrying with you on-the-go.

This external drive is incredibly easy to use, with simple plug-and-play functionality that makes it a breeze to transfer files from your computer. It also boasts impressive read and write speeds, making it ideal for anyone who needs to work with large files or data sets.

One of the best things about the UnionSine Portable External Storage Compatible is its versatility. It can be used for a wide variety of purposes, from storing important documents and presentations to backing up your entire computer system. It's also great for photographers and videographers who need a reliable way to store large media files.

Overall, the UnionSine Portable External Storage Compatible is a fantastic investment for anyone in need of extra storage space. It's durable, versatile, and easy to use, making it a great choice for both personal and professional use. If you're in the market for a reliable external drive, this one is definitely worth considering.

Pros Large storage capacity Portable design Fast data transfer Compatible with multiple devices Cons May heat up during use No shock resistance No encryption feature

The UnionSine Portable External Storage is an affordable and reliable option for expanding your device's storage capacity. It offers fast data transfer speeds and works well with a variety of devices.

The WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive is a powerful, high-capacity external hard drive designed specifically for gamers. With its sleek, all-black design and rugged construction, this drive is built to withstand the rigors of gaming and provide fast, reliable performance.

One of the key benefits of the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive is its massive storage capacity. With 5TB of space, this drive can store up to 125 games (based on an average game size of 40GB), as well as photos, videos, music, and other files. This means you can keep all of your favorite games and media in one place for easy access.

In addition to its capacity, the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive is also designed for speed. It features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface for fast data transfer rates, and it has a 7200 RPM drive speed for quick game load times and smooth gameplay. Plus, it's compatible with both PC and Mac, making it a versatile option for all types of gamers.

Overall, the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to store and play their favorite games without worrying about running out of space. With its large capacity, fast performance, and rugged construction, it's a reliable and convenient choice for gamers of all levels.

Pros Large storage capacity (5TB) Fast transfer speeds (up to 250MB/s) Durable and shock-resistant Compatible with multiple devices Cons Slightly bulky and heavy Noisy when in use Expensive compared to other options

The WD Black P10 offers high-capacity external storage for gamers and content creators, with fast transfer speeds and rugged design.

The Western Digital Elements Portable External Hard Drive is a must-have for anyone who needs extra storage space for their files. This sleek and compact hard drive is perfect for those who are always on the go and need to bring their files with them. With up to 5TB of storage capacity, you can store all your important documents, photos, videos, and music without worrying about running out of space.

This external hard drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, so you can easily transfer files from one computer to another. It uses USB 3.0 technology, which provides faster data transfer speeds compared to USB 2.0. This means that you can transfer large files in just a few minutes.

The Western Digital Elements Portable External Hard Drive is easy to use. Simply plug it into your computer's USB port and it will be recognized immediately. There's no need to install any software or drivers. Plus, it comes with a 2-year manufacturer's limited warranty, so you can be confident in your purchase.

Overall, the Western Digital Elements Portable External Hard Drive is a reliable and efficient storage solution for anyone who needs extra space for their files. Its compact size and easy-to-use design make it a great choice for professionals, students, and anyone who needs to store and transfer files on a regular basis.

Pros Compact and portable Large storage capacity Fast data transfer speeds No additional power supply needed Cons No encryption or password protection May not be durable Short USB cable

The Western Digital Elements Portable External Hard Drive is a reliable and affordable option for backing up and storing important files.

The Toshiba Canvio Portable External Hard Drive is a must-have for anyone who needs to store large amounts of data in a convenient and safe way. This drive has a sleek and durable design, making it perfect for use both at home and on the go. It comes in a silver color and has a capacity of 4TB, which is more than enough for most people's needs.

One of the most common uses for the Toshiba Canvio Portable External Hard Drive is for backing up important files and documents. With this drive, you can easily store all of your photos, videos, and other important files in one place, and have peace of mind knowing that they are safe and secure. The drive is also compatible with both Mac and PC, making it a versatile option for anyone.

Another great benefit of the Toshiba Canvio Portable External Hard Drive is its portability. It is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Whether you need to bring it to work, school, or on a trip, this drive is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to transport large amounts of data.

Overall, the Toshiba Canvio Portable External Hard Drive is a great investment for anyone who needs a reliable and convenient way to store their data. It is well-designed, durable, and easy to use, making it a top choice among external hard drives on the market today.

Pros Fast transfer speed Compact and portable Large storage capacity Easy to set up Cons May require reformatting No hardware encryption Not shock resistant

The Toshiba Canvio Portable External Hard Drive provides ample storage space in a compact and stylish design. It's easy to use and reliable for backing up important files.

The LaCie Rugged External Drive is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and durable portable hard drive. It comes in a sleek and compact design, which makes it easy to carry around. The device is built to last, thanks to its shock-resistant feature that protects it from accidental drops and bumps. This makes it perfect for travelers, photographers, and other professionals who need to store and transfer large amounts of data while on the go.

The LaCie Rugged External Drive is available in different storage capacities, including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. It is compatible with both Mac and PC, making it a versatile option for anyone who uses multiple devices. The device also features a USB-C interface, which provides high-speed data transfer and allows for seamless connectivity with modern devices.

One of the most significant benefits of the LaCie Rugged External Drive is its speed. It is equipped with a 7200 RPM hard drive, which delivers fast data transfer speeds, making it ideal for transferring large files quickly. Additionally, the device features hardware encryption, which ensures that your data is safe and secure.

Overall, the LaCie Rugged External Drive is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a reliable and durable portable hard drive. Its sleek and compact design, shock-resistant feature, and fast data transfer speeds make it a must-have for professionals who need to store and transfer large amounts of data while on the go.

Pros Durable design Fast transfer speed Large storage capacity Compatible with multiple devices Cons Expensive Can be heavy Not very slim

The LaCie Rugged External Drive is a durable and reliable portable storage solution for those who need to take their data on the go. It offers fast transfer speeds and is resistant to water, dust, and shock damage.

The WD_BLACK 8TB Game Drive is a storage solution that gamers can rely on. With a massive 8TB of storage, this drive can hold up to 200 games, so you won't have to worry about running out of space anytime soon. The drive is compatible with both PC and Mac, and it features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface for fast data transfer speeds.

One of the most significant benefits of the WD_BLACK 8TB Game Drive is its speed. With read speeds of up to 250MB/s, this drive can load games quickly, so you won't have to wait long to start playing. The drive is also designed to be durable, with shock-resistant technology that can withstand accidental drops and bumps.

Another great feature of the WD_BLACK 8TB Game Drive is its compatibility with multiple gaming platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This means that no matter what platform you prefer, you can use this drive to store all of your games in one place. The drive also comes with a 3-year limited warranty, so you can trust that it will last for years to come.

In summary, the WD_BLACK 8TB Game Drive is an excellent storage solution for gamers who need a lot of space for their games. With its fast data transfer speeds, shock-resistant design, and compatibility with multiple platforms, this drive is a must-have for any serious gamer.

Pros Large storage capacity Fast transfer speeds Compatible with multiple devices Durable design Cons Expensive No backup software included Requires external power source

The WD_BLACK 8TB Game Drive is a great option for gamers looking to expand their storage capacity. It offers fast read and write speeds and a durable design.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right external hard drive, there are several important factors to consider. Whether you're a professional photographer looking to store large files or just need some extra storage space for your personal files, here are five criteria to help you make the right choice:

1. Storage Capacity: The first thing to consider when choosing an external hard drive is how much storage space you need. If you're just looking to store a few documents or photos, a drive with a capacity of 500GB or less should suffice. However, if you're a professional or need to store large files, you may want to consider a drive with a capacity of 1TB or more.

2. Speed: Another important factor to consider is the speed of the drive. If you're going to be transferring large files frequently, you'll want a drive with a high transfer speed. Look for a drive with a USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt connection for faster transfer times.

3. Durability: If you plan on taking your external hard drive on the go, you'll want to make sure it's durable enough to withstand the rigors of travel. Look for drives with shock-resistant casing or rugged designs that can withstand drops and bumps.

4. Compatibility: Make sure the external hard drive you choose is compatible with your computer's operating system. Some drives may only work with Windows or Mac, while others will work with both.

5. Price: Finally, consider your budget when choosing an external hard drive. Prices can vary widely depending on the capacity, speed, and durability of the drive. Determine what features are most important to you and choose a drive that fits within your budget.

Overall, choosing the right external hard drive comes down to your specific needs and preferences. Consider these five criteria when making your decision and you'll be on your way to finding the perfect drive for you.

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing an external hard drive?

A: When choosing an external hard drive, there are three main criteria to consider: capacity, speed, and connectivity. Capacity refers to the amount of storage space the hard drive has. Speed refers to how quickly data can be read and written to the hard drive. Connectivity refers to the type of ports the hard drive has and how it connects to your computer.

Q: What type of capacity do I need for my external hard drive?

A: The amount of capacity you need depends on how you plan to use the hard drive. If you plan to store large files like videos and photos, you will need a larger capacity. If you only plan to use the hard drive for documents and smaller files, a smaller capacity may suffice. It's always better to go for a larger capacity to future-proof your purchase.

Q: Is speed important when choosing an external hard drive?

A: Yes, speed is important when choosing an external hard drive. If you plan to use the hard drive for tasks that require a lot of data transfer, such as video editing or gaming, you will want a faster hard drive. Look for hard drives with high RPMs or solid-state drives (SSDs) for faster speeds.

Q: What type of connectivity should I look for in an external hard drive?

A: The type of connectivity you need depends on the devices you plan to connect the hard drive to. If you plan to use the hard drive with a newer computer that has USB-C ports, you will want a hard drive with USB-C connectivity. If you plan to use the hard drive with an older computer, you may need a hard drive with USB-A connectivity. You may also want to consider hard drives with Thunderbolt or eSATA connectivity for even faster transfer speeds.

Q: Are there any additional features I should look for in an external hard drive?

A: Some additional features to look for in an external hard drive include durability, security, and backup software. Look for hard drives with shock-resistant or waterproof designs if you plan to take the hard drive on the go. Consider hard drives with password protection or encryption for added security. Finally, look for hard drives that come with backup software to make automatic backups of your important files.

Conclusions

In conclusion, we have thoroughly reviewed a variety of external hard drives, ranging from portable to desktop options. After extensive testing and research, we highly recommend the Seagate Portable External Hard Drive and the WD Black Drive External Compatible as the top two options on our list. Both of these drives offer exceptional speed and storage capacity, making them ideal for those in need of reliable and efficient data storage solutions.

While all of the drives we reviewed have their own unique features and benefits, it ultimately comes down to individual needs and preferences. We encourage readers to continue their research and consider factors such as storage capacity, portability, and compatibility before making a final decision.

Overall, we thank you for reading our review and hope that our insights have been helpful in your search for the perfect external hard drive. With so many great options available, we are confident that you will find the best fit for your needs.