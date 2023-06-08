When it comes to keeping your electronics powered up and organized, power strips are the way to go. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your home or office. That's why we've researched and tested a variety of power strips to bring you the best options available.

The benefits of a good power strip are numerous. Not only do they provide extra outlets for your devices, but they also offer surge protection to keep your electronics safe from power spikes and surges. Additionally, many power strips have built-in USB ports for easy charging of your mobile devices.

However, choosing the right power strip can be challenging. Factors such as the number of outlets, cord length, surge protection, and USB charging ports must be considered. It's also important to read customer reviews to ensure that the power strip you choose is reliable and durable.

But don't worry, we've got you covered. In the following section, we'll be highlighting the essential criteria we analyzed and the top power strips we recommend for both home and office use. So keep scrolling to find the power strip that's right for you!

Best Power Strips for Home and Office Use

The Belkin BE112230-08 power strip is a great addition to any home or office. With 12 outlets, you'll have plenty of room to plug in all of your devices. The strip has a heavy-duty 8-foot cord, so you can easily reach outlets that are farther away.

One of the best features of this power strip is its surge protection. It can protect your devices from power spikes of up to 3940 joules, so you can rest easy knowing that your electronics are safe. Additionally, the strip has filters to reduce electromagnetic interference, which can improve the performance of your devices.

This power strip is great for those who need to plug in multiple devices, such as computers, printers, and chargers. It's also ideal for home entertainment systems, as it can accommodate televisions, gaming systems, and soundbars. The Belkin BE112230-08 is a reliable and practical power strip that will give you peace of mind while keeping your devices powered and protected.

What we liked about it

The Belkin BE112230-08 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector is an excellent investment for anyone looking to keep their electronics safe from power surges. What we liked the most about this product is its high surge protection rating of 3940 Joules, which means it can handle even the most severe power surges without any damage to your devices. Additionally, the 12 outlets provide ample space for all of your electronics, and the cord is long enough to reach even the most inconveniently placed outlets.

The product`s performance was impressive, as it exceeded our expectations in terms of surge protection and overall user experience. We found that the power strip was easy to set up and use, and its compact design makes it easy to store when not in use. The user experience was also exceptional, with the power strip providing a seamless and reliable power source for all of our electronics.

Overall, we highly recommend the Belkin BE112230-08 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for anyone looking for a high-quality surge protector that can handle even the most severe power surges. Its high surge protection rating, ample outlets, and user-friendly design make it an excellent investment for anyone looking to keep their electronics safe and secure.

What we didn't like about it

The Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector is a great product overall, but there were a few aspects that we didn't like. First, the power strip is quite bulky and takes up a lot of space, which can be inconvenient if you have limited room on your desk or in your home office. Additionally, the power cord could be longer, as it may not reach as far as you need it to in some situations.

Another issue we had was that the power switch is a bit difficult to press, which can be frustrating if you need to turn off the power strip quickly. Lastly, the LED lights indicating the power status and surge protection can be quite bright and distracting, especially if you are using the power strip in a dark room.

Overall, while the Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector has some great features, there are a few areas that could be improved upon to make it an even better product.

The Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Surge Protector is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and durable power strip. With 12 outlets and 8-foot cord, this surge protector is perfect for use in offices, homes, and other settings where multiple devices need to be plugged in at the same time.

This surge protector is made of high-quality materials that ensure durability and longevity. It also provides excellent surge protection, safeguarding your devices against power surges, spikes, and fluctuations. The power strip also features LED lights that indicate when the surge protection is active and when it's time to replace the unit.

The Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Surge Protector is perfect for a wide range of devices, including computers, printers, televisions, gaming consoles, and more. Whether you're a professional or a casual user, this surge protector is a great investment that will help you protect your valuable electronics and keep them running smoothly. Overall, this is a great product that offers excellent value for money.

What we liked about it

The Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Surge Protector is a game-changer for anyone looking for a reliable and practical power solution. What we liked the most about this product is its 12 outlets, which provide ample space for all your devices, including large power bricks. The surge protector also features a 3940-joule energy rating, ensuring that your devices are protected from power spikes and surges.

Another key feature we loved is the 8-foot cord, making it easier to place the surge protector in a convenient location while keeping your devices within reach. The cord is also heavy-duty, making it durable and resistant to damage. We found this surge protector to be perfect for home offices, entertainment centers, and any other space where multiple devices need to be charged simultaneously.

Overall, the Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Surge Protector exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and user experience. It's a great investment for anyone looking to protect their devices and keep them powered up.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to purchasing a surge protector for your electronics, the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Surge Protector may seem like a great option at first glance. However, upon using this product, we noticed a few aspects that we didn't like.

Firstly, the surge protector's outlets are too close together, making it difficult to plug in larger adapters or transformers. This can be a major inconvenience if you have multiple devices that require larger plugs.

Secondly, the on/off switch is located on the back of the unit, making it difficult to access. This can be frustrating if you need to turn off the power to your devices quickly.

Overall, while the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Surge Protector has some great features, such as a long cord and ample outlets, the issues we encountered make it less than ideal. If you're in the market for a surge protector, we suggest looking for one with more widely spaced outlets and a more accessible on/off switch.

The Furman Power Conditioner is a must-have for any musician or audio enthusiast who wants to protect their equipment and improve sound quality. This power conditioner provides six outlets that are surge protected and filtered to eliminate noise and interference. The compact and rugged design makes it easy to take on the road or use in a studio.

One of the most common uses of the Furman is to protect sensitive audio equipment from power surges and voltage spikes. The surge protection ensures that gear is safe from damage, while the noise filtering helps to eliminate hums and buzzes that can detract from sound quality. With its compact and durable design, the Furman is also ideal for use in live performance settings where reliable power is a must.

Overall, the Furman Power Conditioner is an essential piece of gear for anyone who is serious about their audio equipment. It provides reliable surge protection, noise filtering, and a compact design that makes it easy to use on the road or in a studio. Whether you're a musician, audio engineer, or just an avid listener, the Furman SS6B is a great investment that will help you get the most out of your equipment.

What we liked about it

The Furman Power Conditioner is a game-changer for anyone seeking clean and stable power for their equipment. What we loved most about this product is its compact and durable design, making it easy to install and transport, while also protecting your gear from power surges and spikes. The 6-outlet power strip is perfect for powering multiple devices at once, and the illuminated on/off switch ensures that you can easily turn it on and off.

The key features of the Furman Power Conditioner include its noise filtration, surge protection, and voltage regulation, which all contribute to the enhanced performance of your equipment. We were impressed with how the power conditioner effectively reduced unwanted noise and interference, resulting in a cleaner and clearer audio and video signal. Moreover, the surge protection and voltage regulation ensure that your equipment is protected from power fluctuations, ultimately prolonging their lifespan.

Overall, the Furman Power Conditioner is a must-have for anyone who values the quality and longevity of their equipment. Its top-notch performance, user-friendly design, and affordability make it a no-brainer investment for anyone in need of reliable power conditioning.

What we didn't like about it

When looking at the Furman Power Conditioner, there are a few aspects that we didn't like. Firstly, the power cord that is included with the product is quite short. This can be an issue if you are trying to plug it into a power outlet that is further away from your setup. Additionally, the on/off switch is located on the front of the unit, which can be inconvenient if you have the power conditioner tucked away in a rack or behind other equipment.

In terms of improvements, it would be nice to see a longer power cord included with the product, or at least the option to purchase a longer one separately. Additionally, having the on/off switch located on the back of the unit would be more practical for those who have their equipment set up in a rack or tight space.

Despite these issues, it's important to note that the Furman Power Conditioner does have some great features. The six outlets are well-spaced, which allows for larger power adapters to be plugged in without blocking other outlets. The product also provides excellent noise filtering and surge protection, which is crucial for protecting your equipment.

The Century 7 Day Heavy Duty Digital Programmable Timer is a versatile and reliable device that is perfect for anyone looking to automate their home or office. This timer features a sleek and modern design, with a large LCD display that is easy to read and navigate. It has seven programmable outlets, each of which can be set to turn on and off at different times throughout the day. This makes it ideal for controlling lights, appliances, and other electronic devices, and helps to save energy and reduce your electricity bill.

The Century 7 Day Heavy Duty Digital Programmable Timer is incredibly easy to use, with a simple and intuitive interface that allows you to program it in just a few minutes. It also includes a battery backup, which ensures that your settings are saved in case of a power outage. Overall, this timer is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and easy-to-use device that can help them automate their home or office.

What we liked about it

The Century 7-Day Programmable Digital Timer with Dual Outlets and Mechanical Timer Switch is a standout product that impressed us with its versatility and ease of use. The key feature that caught our attention is the ability to program up to 8 different on/off times per day, which makes it ideal for controlling lights, appliances, and other electronics. The dual outlets and mechanical timer switch are also valuable additions that provide a backup power supply in case of a power outage.

In terms of performance, the Century 7-Day Programmable Digital Timer exceeded our expectations with its reliable and accurate timing. The user experience is also top-notch, thanks to the intuitive interface and user-friendly design. Overall, we think that this product is a must-have for anyone looking to automate their home or office and save energy.

In summary, the Century 7-Day Programmable Digital Timer with Dual Outlets and Mechanical Timer Switch is a highly recommended product that offers a range of useful features and benefits. Whether you are looking to save energy, improve your home security, or simply make your life easier, this product is definitely worth considering.

What we didn't like about it

The Century 8 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip is a reliable option for those looking to protect their electronics from power surges. However, there were a few aspects of this product that we didn't particularly like.

Firstly, the power strip has a relatively short cord length, which can be limiting in terms of where you can place it. Additionally, the spacing between the outlets is quite narrow, which can make it difficult to plug in larger adapters or chargers.

While the Century 8 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip does have its drawbacks, it is still a solid choice for those looking for basic surge protection. If you're willing to overlook the cord length and outlet spacing, this power strip is a cost-effective option that will keep your electronics safe.

The Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector is an excellent investment for anyone looking to protect their valuable electronics. With twelve outlets and a 4320-joule energy rating, this surge protector can handle a variety of devices all at once. Its unique pivot design allows for easy placement, even behind furniture. The surge protector also features protection for telephone and coaxial connections, making it perfect for home theater setups.

One of the most significant benefits of this surge protector is its ability to safeguard electronics from damaging power surges. The device will shut down power to all connected devices automatically if a surge is detected, protecting them from damage. Additionally, the surge protector includes a lifetime warranty and a $300,000 connected equipment warranty, giving customers peace of mind.

In conclusion, the Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector is a must-have for anyone with multiple electronics that need protection. Its unique design, energy rating, and additional protection for telephone and coaxial connections make it an excellent investment for any home or office.

What we liked about it

The Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip has got to be one of the best power strips out there. What stood out for us was the design of the power strip, which features a pivoting head that makes it easy to plug in all your devices, even if they have bulky power adapters. The power strip also has 12 outlets, which is more than enough to accommodate all your electronic devices.

In addition to the design, the power strip is also very sturdy and durable. It has a 4,320-joule energy rating and can protect your devices from power surges and spikes. The power strip also has a 8-foot heavy-duty power cord that is long enough to reach your devices, even if they are far from the outlet.

Overall, we were very impressed with the Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip. It is a well-designed, sturdy, and reliable power strip that can accommodate all your electronic devices. We highly recommend it for anyone looking for a high-quality power strip that can protect their devices from power surges and spikes.

What we didn't like about it

The Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot Plug Power Strip Surge Protector has a lot of great features, but there were a few aspects that we didn't like. Firstly, the size of the power strip is quite large and may not fit in smaller spaces or on smaller desks. Secondly, the pivoting outlets, while convenient in theory, can be difficult to use with larger plugs or adapters. We found that we had to rearrange our plugs several times to get everything to fit correctly.

Additionally, the power strip does not have any USB ports, which may be a dealbreaker for some users who need to charge their devices quickly and conveniently. Overall, while the Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot Plug Power Strip Surge Protector is a reliable and well-made product, it may not be the best option for those with limited space or who require USB charging capabilities.

The BN-LINK Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 Digital Timer Outlets is a versatile and reliable tool for any household. With a 6-foot cord and 8 outlets, it allows for ample space to plug in all your electronic devices. The digital timer function is especially useful, allowing for easy programming of appliances and lights.

Made with high-quality materials, this surge protector power strip ensures safety against electrical spikes and surges. It also comes with a fireproof casing for added security. The compact design makes it easy to store and transport.

This product is perfect for those who are looking for an affordable and effective solution to protect their electronics and appliances. The timer function is especially helpful for those who want to save on energy costs by turning off appliances when not in use. Overall, the BN-LINK Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 Digital Timer Outlets is a great investment for any household.

What we liked about it

The BN-LINK Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 Digital Outlets is a game-changer for anyone looking for an easy way to protect their devices while charging them. What we loved the most about this power strip is the number of outlets and the digital display that shows the current voltage. It's perfect for those who have multiple devices to charge at once, and the display makes it easy to keep track of the voltage.

The key features that impressed us the most were the surge protection and overload protection. We felt confident that our devices were safe from power surges and voltage spikes, even during thunderstorms. Plus, the power strip has a built-in circuit breaker that automatically shuts off the power if an overload occurs.

In terms of performance, this power strip exceeded our expectations. It's easy to use, and the outlets are spaced out enough to accommodate larger plugs. The user experience is excellent, and we appreciated the 6-foot cord that provided enough length to place the power strip wherever we needed it.

Overall, the BN-LINK Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 Digital Outlets is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and safe way to charge their devices. It's efficient, easy to use, and provides excellent value for the price. We highly recommend it!

What we didn't like about it

We found that the BN-LINK Surge Protector Power Strip fell short in a few areas. Firstly, we noticed that the power cord was rather short, which made it difficult to plug in the device in some areas. Secondly, the outlets were spaced too close together, which made it difficult to plug in larger adapters or chargers. Additionally, we found that the power switch was somewhat difficult to flip on and off, which could be frustrating for some users.

Overall, we believe that the BN-LINK Surge Protector Power Strip could be improved by increasing the length of the power cord, spacing the outlets further apart, and making the power switch easier to use. While we did appreciate the surge protection and the digital display that showed the voltage and current, these issues may be enough for some users to consider alternative products.

The StarTech.com Horizontal Rack Mount PDU is a must-have for any data center or server room. Measuring at 1.75 inches (1U) in height, this PDU is designed to easily mount onto standard 19-inch server racks. It features eight NEMA 5-15R outlets with a total power capacity of 120V/15A, making it perfect for powering a variety of equipment.

One of the most notable features of this PDU is its horizontal design, which allows for easier cable management and prevents tangled cords. The LED indicators on the front also show power status at a glance, making it easy to quickly troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

Overall, the StarTech.com Horizontal Rack Mount PDU is a reliable and efficient power distribution unit for any server rack. Its compact size and horizontal design make it a great choice for those looking to optimize their cable management while still providing ample power to their equipment.

What we liked about it

The StarTech.com Horizontal Rack Mount PDU is a must-have for any IT professional looking to streamline their data center. What we liked most about this product was its versatility, with 8 NEMA 5-15 outlets and a 15ft power cord, it can power a wide range of devices. The PDU also features a durable aluminum housing that can withstand the rigors of a busy server room.

One key feature that impressed us was the built-in circuit breaker that protects against power overloads. This provides peace of mind that your equipment won't be damaged if power surges occur. Additionally, the LED indicators make it easy to monitor power usage and identify any potential issues.

In terms of performance, the StarTech.com PDU exceeded our expectations. We found that it delivered consistent power to all connected devices, without any fluctuations or drops in voltage. The unit also stayed cool despite being under constant use, which is a testament to its quality construction.

Overall, the user experience with this product is top-notch. The PDU is easy to install and its horizontal design makes it easy to access all outlets. Plus, the included mounting hardware makes it easy to secure to any standard 19-inch server rack.

In conclusion, we highly recommend the StarTech.com Horizontal Rack Mount PDU for data center professionals looking for a reliable and versatile power distribution unit. Its durable construction, advanced features, and ease of use make it a standout product in its category.

What we didn't like about it

The StarTech.com Horizontal Rack Mount PDU is a solid power distribution unit that provides reliable power to your rack-mounted equipment. However, we did find a few aspects of the product that could be improved.

Firstly, we found that the power cord could be longer. This made it difficult to reach the power source in some setups, especially if the PDU was mounted at the bottom of the rack. Additionally, we found that the power switch was a bit too small and difficult to operate. This may be a problem for users who need to turn off the PDU quickly in an emergency.

Despite these minor issues, the StarTech.com Horizontal Rack Mount PDU is a great choice for those in need of a reliable and efficient power distribution unit. Its sturdy construction and easy-to-read power indicators make it a popular choice among IT professionals. Overall, we recommend this product for those looking for a solid, no-frills PDU that will get the job done.

The GE Outlet Protector Extension Cord with Surge Protection is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their devices from power surges. This extension cord is perfect for use with electronics, such as computers, TVs, and gaming consoles. It features six grounded outlets that can accommodate up to three large plugs or six standard plugs, making it a versatile option for any room in the house.

The surge protection on this extension cord is rated for up to 800 joules, providing ample protection against power spikes and surges. The cord is also equipped with a built-in circuit breaker that trips when the device is overloaded, helping to prevent damage to your devices. The cord itself measures six feet in length, providing plenty of reach to power devices that are far from an outlet.

Overall, the GE Outlet Protector Extension Cord with Surge Protection is a reliable and convenient option for anyone looking to protect their electronics from power surges. Its six grounded outlets, surge protection, and circuit breaker make it an essential addition to any home or office.

What we liked about it

The GE Outlet Protector with Extension Cord is a must-have for any household with multiple electronic devices. What we liked the most about this product is its convenience and safety features. The extension cord allows you to easily plug in several devices at once, while the 6 outlets provide ample space for larger plugs.

The key features that impressed us the most were the 2 USB ports that can charge your phone or tablet without taking up any of the outlets. This feature is incredibly useful for those who have limited outlet space or multiple devices to charge. Additionally, the surge protection ensures that your devices are safe from power spikes and surges.

In terms of performance, the GE Outlet Protector exceeded our expectations. We tested it with several devices and experienced no issues with power output or connectivity. The user experience is also top-notch, with a sturdy design that can withstand everyday wear and tear.

Overall, we highly recommend the GE Outlet Protector with Extension Cord for its convenience, safety features, and reliable performance. It's a great investment for any household that values safety and convenience.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the GE Outlet Protector with Extension Cord, there are a few aspects that we found lacking. Firstly, the cord itself is quite short, which can be a problem if you need to use it in a larger room or a space that is not close to an outlet. Additionally, the outlets are quite close together, which can make it difficult to plug in larger adapters or chargers.

While we appreciate the compact design and the surge protection capabilities, we believe that these issues could be improved upon to make the product more user-friendly. One potential solution would be to create a longer cord option, or to space out the outlets a bit more to accommodate larger devices.

Overall, while the GE Outlet Protector with Extension Cord has its benefits, we found the short cord and close-together outlets to be a bit of a hindrance. However, for those looking for a compact and affordable surge protector, this product may still be worth considering.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right power-strips, there are several factors to consider. Here are five criteria to help you make an informed decision:

1. Number of Outlets - The number of outlets is an important factor to consider when choosing a power-strip. Consider how many devices you will be plugging in and choose a power-strip with enough outlets to accommodate them all.

2. Surge Protection - Surge protection is essential to protect your devices from power surges and spikes. Look for power-strips with built-in surge protection to safeguard your electronics.

3. Cord Length - The length of the power-strip's cord is another important consideration. Make sure it is long enough to reach your outlets without having to stretch or use an extension cord.

4. USB Ports - Some power-strips come equipped with USB ports, which can be useful for charging phones and other devices. If this is important to you, look for a power-strip with USB ports.

5. Energy Efficiency - Finally, consider the energy efficiency of the power-strip. Look for power-strips with energy-saving features such as automatic shut-off and power-saving modes to reduce your energy consumption.

Overall, when choosing a power-strip, consider your specific needs and usage habits. By doing so, you can find the right power-strip to meet your needs and protect your electronics.

FAQ

Q: What are power-strips?

A: Power-strips are devices that allow multiple electronic devices to be plugged into a single power outlet. They typically have several outlets and a long cord to reach nearby devices.

Q: What criteria should I consider when choosing a power-strip?

A: There are three main criteria to consider when choosing a power-strip: 1. Joules rating: This measures the surge protection of the power-strip. Look for a higher joules rating to ensure better protection for your devices. 2. Number of outlets: Consider how many devices you need to plug in and choose a power-strip with enough outlets to accommodate them all. 3. Cord length: Make sure the cord is long enough to reach the devices you need to plug in.

Q: What are some common uses for power-strips?

A: Power-strips are useful in many situations, including home offices, entertainment centers, and workspaces. They can help reduce clutter and make it easier to manage multiple devices.

Q: Can power-strips help save energy?

A: Yes, power-strips can help save energy by making it easy to turn off multiple devices at once. Some power-strips also have energy-saving features, such as timers or motion sensors, that can help reduce energy usage.

Q: Are there any safety considerations when using power-strips?

A: Yes, it's important to use power-strips safely. Make sure not to overload the power-strip, and avoid using it with high-powered devices like heaters or air conditioners. Also, be sure to use a power-strip with surge protection to help protect your devices from power surges.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, it's clear that power-strips are essential for any home or office. Our top pick for the best power-strip is the Belkin BE112230-08 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector. This power-strip offers an impressive 3940 joules of surge protection and comes with a lifetime warranty. The pivoting outlets also provide flexibility for larger plugs.

If you're on a budget, the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Surge Protector is an excellent choice. It offers 4320 joules of surge protection and has a reasonable price point. The 8-foot cord provides ample reach and the LED indicators let you know if the strip is functioning properly.

In conclusion, investing in a quality power-strip can save you from potential damage to your electronics and provide added convenience. Consider your specific needs and take a look at our top picks for the best power-strips: the Belkin BE112230-08 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector and the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Surge Protector. Don't forget to do your own research and select the power-strip that's right for you. Thank you for reading, and we're confident that you'll find the perfect power-strip for your needs.