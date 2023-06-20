Looking to enhance your photography skills? One of the best ways to elevate your shots is to invest in a detachable camera flash. We researched and tested numerous products in this category to bring you the top picks that will illuminate your subjects and take your photos to the next level.
Our Top Products
|Price
|$69.99 on Amazon
|$43.99 on Amazon
|$45.99 on Amazon
|Overall Score
9.9
9.5
9.1
|Pros
|Affordable price, Compatible with various cameras, Adjustable flash intensity, Includes additional accessories
|Compatible with many camera brands, Easy to use, Affordable price, Includes diffuser and reflector
|Compatible with multiple camera brands, Professional quality flash, Easy to use, Affordable price
|Cons
|Not as powerful as high-end models, May require batteries frequently, No wireless capabilities
|May not be as durable, May not have as many features, May not be as powerful
|Not compatible with Sony cameras, No wireless triggering, Limited features compared to high-end models
|Bottom Line
|The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile and affordable option for amateur photographers looking for a reliable external flash.
|Affordable and versatile flash compatible with multiple camera brands.
|The Powerextra DF-400 Speedlite is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras.
Best Detachable Camera Flashes: Illuminate Your Shots with These Top Picks
Neewer Flash Speedlite Standard Packaging
The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile accessory for Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax and other DSLR cameras. This device is perfect for capturing high-quality images, whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist. The flash is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in your camera bag. It also features a standard hot shoe, making it compatible with a wide range of digital cameras.
One of the most common uses for this flash is for indoor photography, where lighting can be challenging. The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite provides ample light to create well-lit images, without the need for a bulky lighting setup. It's also great for outdoor photography, as it can provide fill light to reduce shadows and create more even lighting.
This flash is easy to use, with a simple interface that allows you to adjust the settings to suit your needs. It also features a built-in diffuser and reflector, which can help to soften the light and create a more natural look. Overall, the Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a great accessory for anyone looking to improve their photography skills and take their images to the next level.
Affordable price
Compatible with various cameras
Adjustable flash intensity
Includes additional accessories
Not as powerful as high-end models
May require batteries frequently
No wireless capabilities
The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile and affordable option for amateur photographers looking for a reliable external flash.
PHOTOOLEX Camera Flash Speedlite
The PHOTOOLEX FK300 Camera Flash Speedlite is a versatile accessory that is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Olympus, Fujifilm, Pentax, Sigma, Minolta, Leica, and other SLR digital cameras and digital cameras with a single contact hot shoe. This flash speedlite is perfect for various uses such as portrait, wedding, or product photography. It has a powerful flash with a guide number of 33m and a fast recycling time of 0.1-5s. The flash head can be tilted and swiveled to adjust the light angle and direction. It also comes with a diffuser and a color filter for more creative lighting effects.
The PHOTOOLEX FK300 Camera Flash Speedlite is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. It is made of high-quality materials and has a durable design that can withstand frequent use. The speedlite is easy to install and use, even for beginners. It has multiple modes such as TTL, Manual, and Multi, which allows for more control over the lighting. The LCD screen displays the settings and makes it easy to adjust the flash according to the lighting conditions. Overall, the PHOTOOLEX FK300 Camera Flash Speedlite is a reliable and affordable option for photographers who want to enhance their photos with more creative lighting.
Compatible with many camera brands
Easy to use
Affordable price
Includes diffuser and reflector
May not be as durable
May not have as many features
May not be as powerful
Affordable and versatile flash compatible with multiple camera brands.
Powerextra Speedlite Camera Flash
The Powerextra Professional DF-400 Speedlite Camera Flash is an excellent choice for photographers looking to enhance their lighting capabilities. Compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras, the DF-400 offers a powerful and versatile flash that can be adjusted to meet any lighting situation. With a single-contact hotshoe, this flash is easy to install and operate. Whether you're shooting in a studio or out in the field, the DF-400 is an essential tool for any photographer looking to capture stunning images. Invest in the Powerextra Professional DF-400 Speedlite Camera Flash for impressive lighting and picture-perfect shots.
Compatible with multiple camera brands
Professional quality flash
Easy to use
Affordable price
Not compatible with Sony cameras
No wireless triggering
Limited features compared to high-end models
The Powerextra DF-400 Speedlite is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras.
Godox Camera Flash Speedlite for Canon
The Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite is a powerful and versatile speedlight flash designed for Canon cameras. With its 2.4G X Wireless HSS technology, this flash provides high-speed sync capabilities up to 1/8000s, making it perfect for capturing fast-moving subjects. Its 76Ws output ensures bright and even lighting, while the round head design produces soft and natural-looking light.
This flash is compatible with a wide range of Canon cameras, including the 6D, 7D, 50D, 60D, 500D, 550D, 600D, 650D, 1000D, 1100D, 1DX, 580EX II, and 5D Mark II/III. It also features a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 480 full-power flashes on a single charge. With its compact and lightweight design, the Godox V1-C is easy to carry and use on the go.
Overall, the Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite is a great choice for photographers looking for a reliable and versatile flash for their Canon cameras. Its high-speed sync capabilities, powerful output, and natural-looking light make it ideal for a wide range of photography applications, including portraits, weddings, events, and more.
Wireless connectivity
High-speed sync
Powerful flash
Round head design
Expensive
Compatibility issues
Batteries not included
The Godox V1-C is a powerful and versatile flash with wireless capabilities, perfect for Canon DSLR users.
Godox Wireless Camera Flash Speedlite with Receiver.
The Godox Wireless 433MHz GN33 Camera Flash Speedlite is the perfect addition to any photographer's kit. With a built-in receiver and RT transmitter compatibility for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Pentax, and Fuji DSLR cameras, this flash offers versatility and convenience. The package includes a diffuser, filters, and a USB LED, making it a complete set for any lighting situation. The lightweight and compact design make it easy to carry around and use on the go. With a GN33 power output, this flash delivers bright and accurate lighting for all your photography needs.
Wireless and compatible with multiple brands
Built-in receiver and RT transmitter
Includes diffuser
filters
and USB LED
High Guide Number of 33
Relatively expensive
Limited range of 433MHz
May not be as durable
A versatile and affordable wireless camera flash that's compatible with many DSLR brands. Comes with useful accessories.
Canon Speedlite
The Canon Speedlite EL-100 is a compact and lightweight external flash that is perfect for beginners and hobbyists. This flash is compatible with Canon EOS cameras and offers a range of features to enhance your photography. With a maximum guide number of 85.3 ft./26m at ISO 100, this flash can illuminate subjects in low-light conditions and provide a soft, natural-looking light.
The EL-100 has a bounce flash head that can be tilted upwards 90 degrees and rotated 150 degrees to provide you with a variety of lighting options. It also has a built-in catchlight panel that can add sparkle to your subject's eyes. This flash can be used for a variety of photography needs, including portraits, weddings, and events. Overall, the Canon Speedlite EL-100 is an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their photography and capture stunning images.
Compact size
Easy to use
Affordable
Powerful flash
Limited compatibility
No wireless control
No swivel head
The Canon Speedlite EL-100 is a versatile and compact flash that is easy to use and provides good lighting for a range of settings.
Nikon AF Speedlight Flash Standard Packaging
The Nikon SB-700 Speedlight Flash is a must-have for any photographer looking to enhance their lighting capabilities. Designed for Nikon Digital SLR Cameras, this flash provides an impressive range of features, including three illumination patterns, a bounce card, and a diffusion dome. With a guide number of 92 feet at ISO 100, the SB-700 is powerful enough to light up a large room or outdoor scene. Its compact size and easy-to-use interface make it a great addition to any photographer's kit. From portraits to events, the Nikon SB-700 is a versatile and reliable tool for taking your photography to the next level.
Easy to use
Good performance
Versatile
Wireless control
Expensive
No external battery pack
No weather sealing
The Nikon SB-700 Flash is a versatile and reliable option for Nikon DSLR camera users, with its easy-to-use interface and powerful lighting capabilities.
Meike Speedlite Flash for EOS DSLR Cameras
The Meike MK430 E-TTL Speedlite is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of EOS DSLR cameras. With its powerful output and E-TTL function, this flash is perfect for capturing stunning photos in any lighting condition. The LCD display and intuitive controls make it easy to adjust settings on the fly, while the compact design and lightweight construction make it easy to carry with you wherever you go. Whether you're a professional photographer or an amateur enthusiast, the Meike MK430 E-TTL Speedlite is a must-have accessory for your camera kit.
E-TTL compatible
Good for Canon DSLRs
Affordable price
Easy to use
Not compatible with non-Canon DSLRs
May have limited functionality
Build quality could be better
The Meike MK430 is a versatile and affordable flash that offers E-TTL compatibility and an easy-to-use interface. It's an excellent choice for amateur photographers looking to improve their flash photography skills.
Altura Photo Flash for Canon Cameras
The Altura Photo AP-305C Flash is a versatile accessory for both mirrorless and DSLR cameras. With 2.4GHz E-TTL light, this flash is compatible with Canon EOS R, RP, 90D, 80D, 70D, SL3, SL2, Rebel T7, T7I, T6, T6I, 5D, 6D, 7D, M5, M6, M50, M100, and M200. This flash is a great tool for portrait photography, indoor events, and low-light situations.
The Altura Photo AP-305C Flash is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around and use. It has a user-friendly interface, allowing you to adjust the flash intensity, zoom, and other settings. With its powerful output, this flash can illuminate your subject and capture sharp, vibrant images. Whether you're a professional photographer or a beginner, the Altura Photo AP-305C Flash is a must-have accessory for your camera.
Strong flash output
Compatible with multiple Canon models
Wireless functionality
Affordable price
Limited compatibility with non-Canon models
Not the most durable
Slow recycle time
The Altura Photo AP-305C is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of Canon cameras, offering wireless E-TTL functionality.
Neewer Wireless Flash Trigger Set (CT-16)
The Neewer CT-16 is a wireless radio flash speedlite studio trigger set that includes a transmitter and receiver, making it an essential tool for professional photographers. With 16 channels, this flash trigger set is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Olympus, and Panasonic DSLR cameras with a standard hot shoe. The CT-16 allows photographers to control the flash remotely, making it easy to capture the perfect shot. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry, making it ideal for outdoor photography.
This flash trigger set is perfect for portrait, wedding, and event photography, as well as for product and commercial photography. With its high-quality construction and reliable performance, the Neewer CT-16 is a must-have accessory for any photographer looking to take their photography to the next level. The CT-16 is easy to use and offers a range of features that make it an excellent value for any photographer. If you're looking for a wireless radio flash speedlite studio trigger set that is reliable, easy to use, and produces stunning results, the Neewer CT-16 is an excellent choice.
16 channels
wireless
compatible with multiple brands
easy to use
may have connectivity issues
limited range
requires batteries
Affordable wireless flash trigger set with 16 channels, suitable for various DSLR cameras.
Conclusions
After extensive research and testing of various detachable camera flashes, we have come to the conclusion that there are two standout products that we highly recommend. The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite and the Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite are both excellent options for amateur and professional photographers alike.
The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile and affordable flash that is compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras. Its simple and intuitive design makes it easy to use, and its powerful flash output ensures that you can capture stunning photos in any lighting situation. Additionally, its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to take on the go.
The Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite is a more advanced and feature-packed option for photographers who demand the highest level of performance. Its wireless 2.4G X system allows for remote control and high-speed sync, while its round head design provides a more natural and even spread of light. With a powerful 76Ws flash output, this flash is capable of delivering stunning results in even the most challenging lighting conditions.
Overall, whether you're a novice or a pro, the Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite and Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite are both excellent choices for achieving the perfect shot. We encourage you to do further research and consider your specific needs and budget before making a final decision. Happy shooting!