Best Detachable Camera Flashes: Illuminate Your Shots with These Top Picks

The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile accessory for Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax and other DSLR cameras. This device is perfect for capturing high-quality images, whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist. The flash is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around in your camera bag. It also features a standard hot shoe, making it compatible with a wide range of digital cameras.

One of the most common uses for this flash is for indoor photography, where lighting can be challenging. The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite provides ample light to create well-lit images, without the need for a bulky lighting setup. It's also great for outdoor photography, as it can provide fill light to reduce shadows and create more even lighting.

This flash is easy to use, with a simple interface that allows you to adjust the settings to suit your needs. It also features a built-in diffuser and reflector, which can help to soften the light and create a more natural look. Overall, the Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a great accessory for anyone looking to improve their photography skills and take their images to the next level.

Pros Affordable price Compatible with various cameras Adjustable flash intensity Includes additional accessories Cons Not as powerful as high-end models May require batteries frequently No wireless capabilities

The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile and affordable option for amateur photographers looking for a reliable external flash.

The PHOTOOLEX FK300 Camera Flash Speedlite is a versatile accessory that is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Olympus, Fujifilm, Pentax, Sigma, Minolta, Leica, and other SLR digital cameras and digital cameras with a single contact hot shoe. This flash speedlite is perfect for various uses such as portrait, wedding, or product photography. It has a powerful flash with a guide number of 33m and a fast recycling time of 0.1-5s. The flash head can be tilted and swiveled to adjust the light angle and direction. It also comes with a diffuser and a color filter for more creative lighting effects.

The PHOTOOLEX FK300 Camera Flash Speedlite is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. It is made of high-quality materials and has a durable design that can withstand frequent use. The speedlite is easy to install and use, even for beginners. It has multiple modes such as TTL, Manual, and Multi, which allows for more control over the lighting. The LCD screen displays the settings and makes it easy to adjust the flash according to the lighting conditions. Overall, the PHOTOOLEX FK300 Camera Flash Speedlite is a reliable and affordable option for photographers who want to enhance their photos with more creative lighting.

Pros Compatible with many camera brands Easy to use Affordable price Includes diffuser and reflector Cons May not be as durable May not have as many features May not be as powerful

Affordable and versatile flash compatible with multiple camera brands.

The Powerextra Professional DF-400 Speedlite Camera Flash is an excellent choice for photographers looking to enhance their lighting capabilities. Compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras, the DF-400 offers a powerful and versatile flash that can be adjusted to meet any lighting situation. With a single-contact hotshoe, this flash is easy to install and operate. Whether you're shooting in a studio or out in the field, the DF-400 is an essential tool for any photographer looking to capture stunning images. Invest in the Powerextra Professional DF-400 Speedlite Camera Flash for impressive lighting and picture-perfect shots.

Pros Compatible with multiple camera brands Professional quality flash Easy to use Affordable price Cons Not compatible with Sony cameras No wireless triggering Limited features compared to high-end models

The Powerextra DF-400 Speedlite is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras.

The Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite is a powerful and versatile speedlight flash designed for Canon cameras. With its 2.4G X Wireless HSS technology, this flash provides high-speed sync capabilities up to 1/8000s, making it perfect for capturing fast-moving subjects. Its 76Ws output ensures bright and even lighting, while the round head design produces soft and natural-looking light.

This flash is compatible with a wide range of Canon cameras, including the 6D, 7D, 50D, 60D, 500D, 550D, 600D, 650D, 1000D, 1100D, 1DX, 580EX II, and 5D Mark II/III. It also features a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 480 full-power flashes on a single charge. With its compact and lightweight design, the Godox V1-C is easy to carry and use on the go.

Overall, the Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite is a great choice for photographers looking for a reliable and versatile flash for their Canon cameras. Its high-speed sync capabilities, powerful output, and natural-looking light make it ideal for a wide range of photography applications, including portraits, weddings, events, and more.

Pros Wireless connectivity High-speed sync Powerful flash Round head design Cons Expensive Compatibility issues Batteries not included

The Godox V1-C is a powerful and versatile flash with wireless capabilities, perfect for Canon DSLR users.

The Godox Wireless 433MHz GN33 Camera Flash Speedlite is the perfect addition to any photographer's kit. With a built-in receiver and RT transmitter compatibility for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Pentax, and Fuji DSLR cameras, this flash offers versatility and convenience. The package includes a diffuser, filters, and a USB LED, making it a complete set for any lighting situation. The lightweight and compact design make it easy to carry around and use on the go. With a GN33 power output, this flash delivers bright and accurate lighting for all your photography needs.

Pros Wireless and compatible with multiple brands Built-in receiver and RT transmitter Includes diffuser filters and USB LED High Guide Number of 33 Cons Relatively expensive Limited range of 433MHz May not be as durable

A versatile and affordable wireless camera flash that's compatible with many DSLR brands. Comes with useful accessories.

The Canon Speedlite EL-100 is a compact and lightweight external flash that is perfect for beginners and hobbyists. This flash is compatible with Canon EOS cameras and offers a range of features to enhance your photography. With a maximum guide number of 85.3 ft./26m at ISO 100, this flash can illuminate subjects in low-light conditions and provide a soft, natural-looking light.

The EL-100 has a bounce flash head that can be tilted upwards 90 degrees and rotated 150 degrees to provide you with a variety of lighting options. It also has a built-in catchlight panel that can add sparkle to your subject's eyes. This flash can be used for a variety of photography needs, including portraits, weddings, and events. Overall, the Canon Speedlite EL-100 is an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their photography and capture stunning images.

Pros Compact size Easy to use Affordable Powerful flash Cons Limited compatibility No wireless control No swivel head

The Canon Speedlite EL-100 is a versatile and compact flash that is easy to use and provides good lighting for a range of settings.

The Nikon SB-700 Speedlight Flash is a must-have for any photographer looking to enhance their lighting capabilities. Designed for Nikon Digital SLR Cameras, this flash provides an impressive range of features, including three illumination patterns, a bounce card, and a diffusion dome. With a guide number of 92 feet at ISO 100, the SB-700 is powerful enough to light up a large room or outdoor scene. Its compact size and easy-to-use interface make it a great addition to any photographer's kit. From portraits to events, the Nikon SB-700 is a versatile and reliable tool for taking your photography to the next level.

Pros Easy to use Good performance Versatile Wireless control Cons Expensive No external battery pack No weather sealing

The Nikon SB-700 Flash is a versatile and reliable option for Nikon DSLR camera users, with its easy-to-use interface and powerful lighting capabilities.

The Meike MK430 E-TTL Speedlite is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of EOS DSLR cameras. With its powerful output and E-TTL function, this flash is perfect for capturing stunning photos in any lighting condition. The LCD display and intuitive controls make it easy to adjust settings on the fly, while the compact design and lightweight construction make it easy to carry with you wherever you go. Whether you're a professional photographer or an amateur enthusiast, the Meike MK430 E-TTL Speedlite is a must-have accessory for your camera kit.

Pros E-TTL compatible Good for Canon DSLRs Affordable price Easy to use Cons Not compatible with non-Canon DSLRs May have limited functionality Build quality could be better

The Meike MK430 is a versatile and affordable flash that offers E-TTL compatibility and an easy-to-use interface. It's an excellent choice for amateur photographers looking to improve their flash photography skills.

The Altura Photo AP-305C Flash is a versatile accessory for both mirrorless and DSLR cameras. With 2.4GHz E-TTL light, this flash is compatible with Canon EOS R, RP, 90D, 80D, 70D, SL3, SL2, Rebel T7, T7I, T6, T6I, 5D, 6D, 7D, M5, M6, M50, M100, and M200. This flash is a great tool for portrait photography, indoor events, and low-light situations.

The Altura Photo AP-305C Flash is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around and use. It has a user-friendly interface, allowing you to adjust the flash intensity, zoom, and other settings. With its powerful output, this flash can illuminate your subject and capture sharp, vibrant images. Whether you're a professional photographer or a beginner, the Altura Photo AP-305C Flash is a must-have accessory for your camera.

Pros Strong flash output Compatible with multiple Canon models Wireless functionality Affordable price Cons Limited compatibility with non-Canon models Not the most durable Slow recycle time

The Altura Photo AP-305C is a versatile flash that is compatible with a wide range of Canon cameras, offering wireless E-TTL functionality.

The Neewer CT-16 is a wireless radio flash speedlite studio trigger set that includes a transmitter and receiver, making it an essential tool for professional photographers. With 16 channels, this flash trigger set is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Olympus, and Panasonic DSLR cameras with a standard hot shoe. The CT-16 allows photographers to control the flash remotely, making it easy to capture the perfect shot. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry, making it ideal for outdoor photography.

This flash trigger set is perfect for portrait, wedding, and event photography, as well as for product and commercial photography. With its high-quality construction and reliable performance, the Neewer CT-16 is a must-have accessory for any photographer looking to take their photography to the next level. The CT-16 is easy to use and offers a range of features that make it an excellent value for any photographer. If you're looking for a wireless radio flash speedlite studio trigger set that is reliable, easy to use, and produces stunning results, the Neewer CT-16 is an excellent choice.

Pros 16 channels wireless compatible with multiple brands easy to use Cons may have connectivity issues limited range requires batteries

Affordable wireless flash trigger set with 16 channels, suitable for various DSLR cameras.

Conclusions

After extensive research and testing of various detachable camera flashes, we have come to the conclusion that there are two standout products that we highly recommend. The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite and the Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite are both excellent options for amateur and professional photographers alike.

The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is a versatile and affordable flash that is compatible with a wide range of DSLR and digital cameras. Its simple and intuitive design makes it easy to use, and its powerful flash output ensures that you can capture stunning photos in any lighting situation. Additionally, its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to take on the go.

The Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite is a more advanced and feature-packed option for photographers who demand the highest level of performance. Its wireless 2.4G X system allows for remote control and high-speed sync, while its round head design provides a more natural and even spread of light. With a powerful 76Ws flash output, this flash is capable of delivering stunning results in even the most challenging lighting conditions.

Overall, whether you're a novice or a pro, the Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite and Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash Speedlite are both excellent choices for achieving the perfect shot. We encourage you to do further research and consider your specific needs and budget before making a final decision. Happy shooting!