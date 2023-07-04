If you're looking for the best black light bulbs, you've come to the right place. We've done the research and tested multiple products to come up with a comprehensive list of the top-ranking options available. Whether you're using them for decorative purposes, to detect counterfeit money or to make your black light party pop, we've got you covered.

The popularity of black light bulbs has been on the rise in recent years, with more and more people discovering their unique properties. They emit ultraviolet light that makes certain materials glow in the dark, creating an otherworldly effect that's both eerie and fascinating. However, not all black light bulbs are created equal, and finding one that meets your needs can be a challenge.

Stay tuned for our top-ranking black light bulbs that will bring your next event to life.

Best Black Light Bulbs for 2023

The LEMENG LED Black Lights Bulb 9W Blacklight A19 is the perfect addition to any party or event. These bulbs emit UV light at a 395-400nm level, making it ideal for creating a glow-in-the-dark atmosphere. They are also great for body paint and fluorescent posters. Each bulb has the equivalent brightness of a 75-watt incandescent bulb, but only uses 9 watts of energy.

The bulbs have an E26 medium base and work on 120V. The pack includes three bulbs, so you can easily set up a blacklight party or decorate multiple rooms. These bulbs are also durable and long-lasting, with a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. Overall, the LEMENG LED Black Lights Bulb 9W Blacklight A19 is a great choice for anyone looking to add a fun and unique touch to their party or event.

Pros Bright and effective Great for parties Energy efficient Easy to install Cons Not suitable for lighting May not work with all materials Some bulbs may arrive defective

Affordable and effective blacklight bulbs for parties and art.

The Onforu 2 Pack 120W Equiv LED Black Light Bulb is a must-have for any Halloween or Christmas party. These BR30 E26 Blacklight Bulbs emit a 385-400nm wavelength, making them perfect for illuminating glow-in-the-dark items, body paint, and fluorescent posters. They have a 15W Black Light Flood Light, which is energy efficient and long-lasting. These bulbs are easy to install and fit standard light sockets. With this 2 pack, you'll have enough black light to cover a large area.

These bulbs are made with high-quality materials, ensuring they last for a long time. They are also lightweight and easy to transport, making them perfect for DJs, event planners, and party hosts. The Onforu 2 Pack 120W Equiv LED Black Light Bulb is a great investment for anyone who wants to add some fun and excitement to their next party.

Pros 2 pack 120W equiv 385-400nm wavelength wide application Cons not dimmable may not fit all fixtures may not be as bright

Great black light bulbs for parties and events!

The Onforu 9W LED Black Light Bulbs are the perfect addition to any blacklight party or Halloween festivity. With a level of 385-400nm, these purple bulbs emit a glow that will make any fluorescent poster or body paint pop. At 75W equivalent, they are energy efficient while still providing a bright and vibrant light. These A19 E26 bulbs are easy to install and operate at 120V. Their compact size makes them versatile and perfect for a variety of uses. Illuminate your next event with the Onforu 9W LED Black Light Bulbs.

Pros Bright Wide coverage Energy efficient Great for parties Cons Not dimmable May not work with all materials Some bulbs may arrive defective

Great for glow in the dark and blacklight parties.

The Black Lights Bulbs, LED Fluorescent Light Bulb A19 Blacklight 9W (75Watt Equivalent), E26 Base 120V, UVA Level 390-400nm, Glow in The Dark for Blacklights Party, Body Paint, Fluorescent Poster, 4 Pack is a must-have for any blacklight party enthusiast. These bulbs emit a UVA level of 390-400nm, perfect for making fluorescent posters and body paint glow in the dark. The 9W LED bulbs are also energy-efficient, providing a 75W equivalent while using less energy. The E26 base makes it easy to install in any standard light socket. This pack includes 4 bulbs, making it a great value for any party or event.

Pros LED energy-efficient Gives off strong UV Great for parties Comes in a pack Cons Not dimmable May not fit all fixtures Not suitable for everyday use

These LED black light bulbs are great for parties and art projects, offering a bright and UV-rich glow. They're energy-efficient too!

The mfxmf 2 Pack A19 LED Black Light Bulbs are a must-have for any Halloween party or neon-themed event. With a UVA level of 385-400NM, these bulbs produce a bright glow that will make your fluorescent posters and body paint pop. The 9W bulbs are equivalent to 100W, making them energy-efficient and cost-effective. Plus, the E26 base makes installation a breeze. This pack of 2 bulbs is perfect for smaller rooms or areas, but for larger spaces, additional bulbs may be needed. Get ready to bring your next event to life with the mfxmf 2 Pack A19 LED Black Light Bulbs.

Pros Bright Energy efficient Glow in the dark Easy to install Cons May not fit all fixtures Not dimmable Not suitable for general lighting

These black light bulbs are perfect for creating a spooky atmosphere for Halloween, or for adding a fun neon glow to parties and events. They are energy-efficient and easy to install.

The Wiyifada LED Black Light Bulbs are perfect for creating a fun and eerie atmosphere for parties or Halloween events. With a UVA level of 385-400nm, these bulbs emit a glow that makes body paint and other fluorescent items pop. Each 10W bulb can replace up to a 100W traditional bulb, saving you money on energy costs. The E26 base makes installation easy, and the 110V voltage ensures compatibility with most fixtures. This 2 pack of black light bulbs is a great value for anyone looking to add some excitement to their next event.

Pros Bright Energy Efficient Glow in the dark Easy to install Cons May not fit all fixtures Not suitable for general lighting Only comes in 2 pack

Affordable and effective blacklight bulbs for parties and body paint.

The Briignite Black Light Bulbs are perfect for creating a fun and unique atmosphere at your next party or event. These LED bulbs emit a strong UVA light at a wavelength of 385-400nm, making them ideal for illuminating glow in the dark objects, body paint, and fluorescent posters. With a wattage equivalent to 75W, these 10W bulbs are energy efficient while still providing a bright and vibrant glow.

This pack includes 2 bulbs, making it easy to set up your own black light party at home. Simply screw the bulbs into any standard light socket and watch as your room transforms into a glowing wonderland. These bulbs are also great for creating a spooky ambiance during Halloween or for enhancing your home theater experience. Made with high-quality materials, these black light bulbs are built to last and provide endless hours of fun and entertainment.

Pros Bright Energy efficient Good for glow parties Long life span Cons May not fit all fixtures Not suitable for general lighting May not be suitable for all types of UV-sensitive materials

These LED black light bulbs are a great addition to any glow in the dark party or fluorescent art project.

The MERRISSE Black Light Bulbs are a must-have for anyone who loves to party. This PAR38 Flood Light Bulb 2 Pack emits UVA Level 385-400nm Black Lights that replace 200W bulbs with only 20W. The blacklight is perfect for growing in the dark for fluorescent posters, body paint, and glow parties. The bulbs are easy to install and use, making them perfect for anyone who wants to add a unique touch to their next party. They are also long-lasting and durable, ensuring that you can party all night long. Get your MERRISSE Black Light Bulbs now and light up your next party!

Pros UVA level 385-400nm 20W replace to 200W Great for glow parties Suitable for fluorescent posters Cons May not be suitable for all types of body paint Limited use beyond glow parties Might not work with all types of fixtures

These blacklight bulbs are powerful and effective.

The Kapata 15W LED UV Black Light Bulb is a great option for those who want to create a glow-in-the-dark atmosphere. With UVA level 395-400nm, this energy-saving bulb can emit black lights that make neon colors pop and make objects glow. It is equivalent to a 100W black fluorescent light, making it a cost-effective option. The E26 120V bulb comes in a 2-pack, making it perfect for larger areas or multiple rooms. The bulb is also durable, long-lasting, and easy to install, making it a great choice for home or commercial use.

Pros Energy-saving Glow in the dark Easy to install 2-pack Cons Short lifespan Dimmer than expected Not suitable for all uses

Energy-saving UV black light bulbs that are perfect for glow-in-the-dark parties.

The KINGBO Black Light Bulb is the perfect choice for those looking to add some excitement to their parties or create stunning fluorescent art. With 36W of power and 395nm LEDs, it provides a strong glow that can liven up any occasion. This bulb is perfect for blacklight parties, DJ dance parties, and holiday decorations. It is also great for artists who want to add some dimension to their acrylic pouring light. The bulb is easy to install and fits into standard E26 PAR38 sockets. With its long lifespan and durable construction, the KINGBO Black Light Bulb is a great investment for anyone looking to add some pizzazz to their events or art.

Pros Bright and powerful Versatile use Low heat emission Long lifespan Cons Not dimmable May flicker Not waterproof

Great blacklight for parties and art projects.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right black light bulbs?

A: Choosing the right black light bulbs depends on your intended use. If you're looking to create a cool party atmosphere, then you'll want bulbs with a higher wattage and a UV output of 365nm. For art and photography purposes, you'll want bulbs with a lower wattage and a UV output of 400nm. It's also important to consider the size and shape of the bulb, as well as the type of fixture it will be used in. Always check the manufacturer's specifications before purchasing.

Q: Can I use regular light bulbs as black light bulbs?

A: No, regular light bulbs will not produce the same UV light as black light bulbs. Black light bulbs have a special coating that filters out visible light and only emits UV light. Using regular light bulbs as black light bulbs will not produce the desired effect and may even damage your eyes.

Q: Do I need to replace my black light bulbs often?

A: It depends on how often you use them and the quality of the bulbs. Generally, black light bulbs can last up to 10,000 hours of use. However, if you use them frequently or in harsh conditions, such as outdoors or in high heat, they may need to be replaced more often. It's important to check the manufacturer's recommendations for lifespan and replacement.

Conclusions

In conclusion, if you're looking for a way to make your blacklight party, Halloween decorations, or body paint creations really pop, then you can't go wrong with any of the black light bulbs on our list. After thoroughly researching and testing various options, we recommend the LEMENG LED Black Lights Bulb 9W Blacklight A19 as our top pick for its high UVA level and impressive glow-in-the-dark effect. As a close runner-up, we also recommend the Onforu 9W LED Black Light Bulbs for its Purple Bulb and impressive 75W equivalent. Whichever product you choose, make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and enjoy the vibrant results. Thanks for reading, and we're confident that you'll find the perfect black light bulb to suit your needs.