We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard for 2023

Experience seamless typing with the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard. But how does it compare to other top keyboards? Find out now!

By PR
 
AUGUST 10, 2023 11:20
Best Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Our Top Picks

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black
IClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard
Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
BAMCOO Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Pad
Microsoft Designer Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard and Mouse Combo

If you're in the market for a new Microsoft Bluetooth keyboard, we've got you covered. Our team has researched and tested a wide range of options to bring you the best keyboards available. With the rise of remote work and wireless technology, having a reliable and comfortable Bluetooth keyboard is essential. Our analysis included factors such as connectivity, battery life, typing comfort, and compatibility with various devices, as well as customer reviews. We understand that choosing a keyboard can be challenging, but our expert insights and tips can help you find the perfect one for your needs. Don't settle for a subpar keyboard that will hinder your productivity and cause discomfort. Stay tuned for our top recommendations and why they made the cut.

1

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard BlackMicrosoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black
9.9

The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black is a sleek and stylish keyboard that is perfect for those who want a reliable and convenient typing experience. With its wireless connectivity, you can easily connect to your device without any cords or cables. The keyboard is also spill-resistant, making it easy to clean up any accidental spills. Its slim design makes it easy to carry around and its full-sized keyset makes typing comfortable. Whether you're working from home or on the go, the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality keyboard.

Pros
Bluetooth connectivity, Slim design, Quiet keystrokes
Cons
No backlit keys

2

IClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard

IClever BK10 Bluetooth KeyboardIClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard
9.6

The iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard is a versatile and reliable keyboard that is perfect for anyone who needs to work on multiple devices. With Bluetooth 5.1 technology, this keyboard allows for a stable connection to your Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, or laptop. It also features a full-size layout with a number pad and is rechargeable, making it an eco-friendly choice. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable typing for long periods of time. Overall, the iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard is an excellent choice for those who need a convenient and dependable wireless keyboard for their work or personal needs.

Pros
Wireless Bluetooth connectivity, Rechargeable battery, Multi-device compatibility
Cons
Some keys are small

3

Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric KeypadSamsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
9.2

The Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is a game-changer for those who need to work on multiple devices on-the-go. This full-size keyboard is foldable and comes with a PU leather case for easy portability. It supports up to 3 devices with Bluetooth 5.1 technology and features a numeric keypad. Compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS, this keyboard is perfect for travel and remote work. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any workspace.

Pros
Foldable and portable, Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, Supports up to 3 devices
Cons
Keys may feel cramped

4

BAMCOO Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Pad

BAMCOO Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric PadBAMCOO Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Pad
9

The Wireless Keyboard is a versatile and convenient keyboard that offers both Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4G dual mode connectivity. With a slim full size design, it's perfect for use with Macbooks, Android devices, Windows computers, laptops, and tablets. The keyboard also features a numeric pad for easy data entry and is rechargeable for added convenience. Its black finish adds a sleek and professional touch to any workspace. Overall, the Wireless Keyboard is a reliable and practical choice for those in need of a wireless keyboard.

Pros
Dual mode (Bluetooth + 2.4G), Rechargeable battery, Numeric keypad included
Cons
No backlit keys

5

Microsoft Designer Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Microsoft Designer Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard and Mouse ComboMicrosoft Designer Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard and Mouse Combo
8.6

The Microsoft Designer Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard and Mouse combo is a sleek and ultra-thin wireless keyboard and mouse that works with Bluetooth enabled PCs and Macs. The keyboard is full-sized and features a low profile design for comfortable typing. The mouse is designed for ambidextrous use and has a scroll wheel for easy navigation. Both devices have a long battery life and connect easily to your computer via Bluetooth. This combo is perfect for anyone looking for a modern, stylish, and efficient keyboard and mouse setup.

Pros
Ultra-thin design, Wireless Bluetooth connection, Compatible with PC/Mac
Cons
No ergonomic features

6

HP 970 Wireless Keyboard

HP 970 Wireless KeyboardHP 970 Wireless Keyboard
8.2

The HP 970 Programmable Wireless Keyboard is a versatile and convenient keyboard that offers both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless multi-device connectivity. With 24 programmable keys, this keyboard is perfect for users who want to customize their keyboard shortcuts for maximum efficiency. The USB-C rechargeable battery ensures that you won't have to worry about replacing batteries, and the keyboard is compatible with both Windows and MacOS. Its sleek silver design is modern and stylish, making it a great addition to any workspace.

Pros
Programmable keys, Wireless connectivity options, Rechargeable battery
Cons
May not work with all devices

7

Amazon Renewed Microsoft Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Black QSZ-00001.

Amazon Renewed Microsoft Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Black QSZ-00001.Amazon Renewed Microsoft Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Black QSZ-00001.
7.9

The Microsoft Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard - Black (QSZ-00001) (Renewed) is a sleek and stylish device that is perfect for anyone who wants to work efficiently and comfortably. With its wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect it to your computer, laptop, or tablet. The keyboard is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around with you wherever you go. The keys are soft and silent, providing a comfortable and quiet typing experience. The keyboard is also easy to set up and use, making it a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and high-quality keyboard that is both affordable and convenient.

Pros
Wireless, Bluetooth connectivity, Renewed product
Cons
Limited color options

8

Gracemind Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Microsoft Surface Pro.

Gracemind Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Microsoft Surface Pro.Gracemind Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Microsoft Surface Pro.
7.8

The Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Microsoft Surface Pro 4/5/6/7/7+ Portable Tablet Flip Stand Built in Battery Type C Charging Keyboard is a versatile and convenient addition to your Surface Pro. With a touchpad for easy navigation and a flip stand for comfortable viewing angles, this keyboard is perfect for both work and play. The built-in battery and type C charging make it easy to stay connected all day long. Its Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures a stable and fast connection, while the slim and lightweight design makes it easy to take on the go. Overall, this keyboard is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and functional keyboard for their Surface Pro.

Pros
Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Built-in touchpad, Type C charging
Cons
May not fit all Surface models

9

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard Matte Black

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard Matte BlackMicrosoft Designer Compact Keyboard Matte Black
7.5

The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard in Matte Black is a sleek and stylish standalone wireless Bluetooth keyboard that is compatible with Bluetooth enabled PCs/Mac. This keyboard is perfect for those who are looking for a compact and portable typing solution without sacrificing comfort and functionality. With a slim design and responsive keys, this keyboard is great for on-the-go use, as well as at home or in the office. Additionally, its Bluetooth connectivity ensures that you can easily switch between devices with ease. Overall, the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish wireless keyboard.

Pros
Compact size, Stylish design, Easy to connect
Cons
No numeric keypad

10

iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard

iClever BK10 Bluetooth KeyboardiClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard
7.1

The iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard is a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and versatile keyboard. The keyboard offers a stable Bluetooth 5.1 connection, making it compatible with a variety of devices including Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and laptops. Its number pad and full-size keys provide a comfortable typing experience, while its rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting use. The sleek black design is both stylish and professional, making it perfect for any setting. Overall, the iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard offers convenience and efficiency for all your typing needs.

Pros
Bluetooth 5.1 connection, Rechargeable battery, Multi-device compatibility
Cons
Not ergonomic

FAQ

Q: Is the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard compatible with all devices?

A: The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is compatible with most devices that have Bluetooth connectivity. However, it's always best to check the compatibility before purchasing to ensure it works with your specific device.

Q: How long does the battery last on the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard?

A: The battery life of the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard varies depending on usage, but it can last up to two years with normal usage before needing a replacement.

Q: Is the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard easy to set up?

A: Yes, the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is very easy to set up. Simply turn on Bluetooth on your device, put the keyboard into pairing mode, and connect the two devices. It should only take a few minutes to set up and start using your new keyboard.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple Microsoft Bluetooth keyboards, it's clear that this category offers a range of options for those in need of a wireless keyboard. The keyboards vary in terms of design, compatibility, and additional features, but all provide a convenient typing experience without the hassle of cords. Whether you're looking for a standalone keyboard or a keyboard and mouse combo, Microsoft has options to meet your needs. If you're in the market for a new keyboard, consider the Microsoft Bluetooth keyboard lineup as a reliable and convenient option.



