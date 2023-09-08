10 Best Crew Socks for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various crew socks to determine the best products on the market. Crew socks are versatile and provide comfort, support, and style, making them an essential part of any wardrobe. We evaluated the durability, comfort, style, and design of each pair to ensure they last long, provide cushioning and support, and are fashionable yet functional. Choosing the right pair of crew socks is essential for anyone, but with so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start. We'll share the top-ranking products that meet all of these criteria in the next section.

1 adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (6-Pair) Large Black/Aluminum adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (6-Pair) Large Black/Aluminum View on Amazon 9.9 The adidas Men's Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks with Arch Compression for a Secure Fit (6-Pair) in Large Black/Aluminum 2 are perfect for athletes looking for a comfortable and supportive sock. Made with arch compression, these socks provide a secure fit that stays in place during training sessions and competitions. The cushioned footbed adds extra comfort and support, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps feet dry and cool. With a pack of six pairs, these socks are a great value for any active individual. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cushioned for comfort, Arch compression for support, Secure fit Cons Only available in one color

2 HUE Women's Cotton Mini Crew Socks HUE Women's Cotton Mini Crew Socks View on Amazon 9.4 HUE Women's Cotton Mini Crew Socks are a great choice for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Made with soft cotton and designed to be breathable, these socks will keep your feet cool and comfortable during even the most intense workouts. The cushioned sole provides extra support and protection, and the mini crew style ensures that the socks stay in place without slipping down. With a six pair pack in size 6-10, these socks are a great value for any athlete or fitness enthusiast. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cushioned for comfort, Breathable cotton material, Good fit for size range Cons Only available in white

3 Dickies Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack Dickies Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack View on Amazon 9.3 Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack Shoe Size: 6-12 Black (6 Pairs) are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. These socks are designed to keep your feet dry and comfortable throughout the day. Made with moisture-wicking technology, these socks will keep your feet dry and cool, even during the hottest days. They come in a pack of 6 pairs and are made from a blend of high-quality materials that offer durability and comfort. These socks are perfect for everyday wear, sports, and outdoor activities. They are available in black and fit shoe sizes 6-12. Overall, these socks are a must-have for anyone looking for comfortable and durable socks that will keep their feet dry and cool. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisture control technology, Durable and long-lasting, Comfortable fit Cons May run slightly large

4 adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Sock Medium White/Black adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Sock Medium White/Black View on Amazon 8.8 The adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks are a great addition to any sneakerhead's collection. Made with a soft cotton blend, these socks are comfortable and breathable. The classic design features the iconic Trefoil logo on the ankle and comes in a pack of six pairs, making them a great value. Perfect for everyday wear or to complete your streetwear look, these crew socks are a must-have for any adidas fan. Available in medium size and white/black colorway. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality materials, Comfortable fit, Stylish design Cons Limited color options

5 Luther Pike Seattle Funny Socks - Sushi. Luther Pike Seattle Funny Socks - Sushi. View on Amazon 8.7 Luther Pike Seattle's Sushi-themed Funny Socks for men are a must-have for anyone looking to add a fun and playful touch to their outfit. These socks are made of a soft and comfortable material that will keep your feet feeling cozy all day long. The unique and eye-catching design is perfect for adding a pop of color and personality to any outfit. These socks are perfect for casual wear or for adding a touch of fun to a dressier outfit. They also make a great gift for any sushi or sock lover in your life. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Funky and fun design, Soft and comfortable material, Durable and long-lasting Cons Limited design options

6 Dickies Men's All Purpose Cushion Crew Socks (6 Pack) Dickies Men's All Purpose Cushion Crew Socks (6 Pack) View on Amazon 8.4 The Dickies Men's All Purpose Cushion Crew Socks are a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and durable pair of socks. Made with a cushioned sole and arch compression, these socks provide support and comfort throughout the day. They are made with a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, making them breathable and stretchy. These socks come in a pack of 6 or 12 and are available in white, making them perfect for everyday wear. Whether you're on your feet all day or just need a comfortable pair of socks, the Dickies Men's All Purpose Cushion Crew Socks are an excellent choice. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comfortable cushioning, Durable material, Fits shoe sizes 6-12 Cons Limited color options

7 Luther Pike Seattle Christmas Fun Socks For Men. Luther Pike Seattle Christmas Fun Socks For Men. View on Amazon 8.1 Luther Pike Seattle Christmas Fun Socks For Men are the perfect addition to any festive outfit. These colorful dress socks feature a fun coal design that is sure to stand out. Made with high-quality materials, these socks are comfortable and durable, making them perfect for all-day wear. Whether you're heading to a holiday party or just want to add some cheer to your work attire, these socks are a great choice. Available in one pack, these socks make a great gift for any stylish man in your life. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Festive design, Soft and comfortable, Durable material Cons Limited color options

8 ACCFOD Womens Cute Crew Socks Neutral Cotton Socks ACCFOD Womens Cute Crew Socks Neutral Cotton Socks View on Amazon 7.8 The ACCFOD Women's Cute Crew Socks are a perfect addition to any wardrobe. Made with neutral cotton materials, these socks are both comfortable and stylish. Designed for casual and athletic wear, these socks are perfect for everyday use. Available in a variety of solid colors, these socks are sure to match any outfit. The size 9-11 fits most women, making them a great gift option for any occasion. Upgrade your sock game with the ACCFOD Women's Cute Crew Socks. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cute design, Comfortable material, Fits well Cons Limited color options

9 HAVE A TREE Women's Crew Casual Socks (3-Pack) HAVE A TREE Women's Crew Casual Socks (3-Pack) View on Amazon 7.3 The HAVE A TREE 3-6 Pack Womens Crew Lightweight Thin Casual Calf Socks are a must-have for any woman's sock collection. Made of a soft, breathable material, these socks are perfect for everyday wear. They come in a pack of 3 pairs, with a size range of 6-11, making them a great fit for most women. These socks are versatile and can be worn with any type of shoe, from sneakers to boots. The white color option is perfect for those who prefer a classic look. These socks are a great addition to any wardrobe, providing comfort and style all in one. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and comfortable, Lightweight and breathable, Durable and long-lasting Cons Limited color options

10 adidas Women's Crew Socks with Arch Compression adidas Women's Crew Socks with Arch Compression View on Amazon 7.1 The adidas Women's Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (6-Pair) with arch compression Medium Black are a great addition to any active woman's wardrobe. Made with a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, these socks provide a comfortable fit that stays in place during even the most intense workouts. The arch compression adds extra support, while the cushioned footbed provides added comfort. These socks come in a pack of six, making them a great value for anyone who needs high-quality athletic socks. Whether you're running, hiking, or just hitting the gym, these socks will keep your feet comfortable and supported. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cushioned for comfort, Arch compression support, 6 pairs in one pack Cons May not fit all sizes

FAQ

Q: What are crew socks?

A: Crew socks are a type of sock that covers the foot and goes up to the mid-calf area. They are often worn for athletic activities or as a casual everyday sock. Crew socks provide a comfortable fit and can be found in a variety of materials and colors.

Q: What are ankle socks?

A: Ankle socks are a type of sock that covers the foot and just reaches the ankle bone. They are often worn with sneakers or low-cut shoes. Ankle socks are a popular choice for those who want a no-show look while still wearing socks for comfort and hygiene.

Q: What are calf socks?

A: Calf socks are a type of sock that covers the foot and goes up to just below the knee. They are often worn for athletic activities or as a fashion statement. Calf socks can provide extra support and protection for the calf muscle during physical activity. They are also a popular choice for those who want to show off their socks with shorts or skirts.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of a variety of crew socks, it is clear that this category offers a wide range of options for both men and women. From fun and funky designs to athletic cushioned options, the possibilities are endless. Our team found that the quality and fit of each product varied, so it is important to do your research before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a pop of color or all-day comfort, there is a crew sock out there for you. Don't settle for less than the perfect fit - try out a few different options and find the one that works best for you.