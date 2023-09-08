10 Best Selling Briefs for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best briefs to meet your needs? Look no further. We've researched and tested numerous products in this category to bring you expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision when purchasing. Material, fit, and durability are all essential criteria that we analyzed in our research, along with customer reviews to better understand each product's popularity and effectiveness. Our comprehensive list of top-ranked products includes options for daily wear, athletic activities, or special occasions, and is sure to provide the comfort, support, and confidence you need. Let's dive into our list of the best briefs products on the market.

1 Gold Standard Men's Athletic Underwear 4-Pack Gold Standard Men's Athletic Underwear 4-Pack View on Amazon 9.7 The Gold Standard 4-Pack Men's Athletic Underwear is the perfect choice for the active man. Made with high-quality materials, these performance boxer briefs provide comfort and support during any workout or activity. The anti-chafing design ensures maximum comfort, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry. The pack includes four different colors, making it easy to mix and match with your workout gear. Available in size large, these boxer briefs are the ultimate choice for the active man looking for comfort, support, and style. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Anti-chafing design, Breathable and comfortable, Wide color selection Cons May not fit all sizes

2 Gold Standard Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack Gold Standard Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack View on Amazon 9.5 The Gold Standard 4-Pack Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs are a must-have for any man looking for comfortable and breathable underwear. Made with premium stretch and soft cotton, these boxer briefs provide the perfect fit while ensuring all-day comfort. With four different colors in one pack, you can switch it up and always have a fresh pair. Whether you're working out or just lounging around, these boxer briefs will keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Available in X-Large size, these boxer briefs are perfect for the modern man who values both style and comfort. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium stretch cotton, Breathable fabric, Multi-color pack Cons Limited size availability

3 Fruit of the Loom Men's Cotton Briefs (6-Pack) Fruit of the Loom Men's Cotton Briefs (6-Pack) View on Amazon 9.3 Fruit of the Loom Men's Tag-Free Cotton Briefs Classic Medium 6 Pack - Assorted Colors are a great choice for men who want comfortable and affordable briefs. Made from soft, breathable cotton, these briefs are tag-free for added comfort. The classic design ensures a secure fit, and the assorted colors make it easy to find the perfect pair for any outfit. Perfect for everyday wear, these briefs offer great quality at an unbeatable price. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Tag-free for comfort, Soft cotton material, Assorted color options Cons Sizing may not be accurate

4 Hanes Total Support Pouch Men's Boxer Brief Hanes Total Support Pouch Men's Boxer Brief View on Amazon 9 The Hanes Total Support Pouch Men's Boxer Brief Underwear is the perfect choice for anyone looking for comfortable and supportive underwear. Available in both regular and long leg options, these boxer briefs are designed to prevent chafing and provide total support. Made from high-quality materials, they are durable and long-lasting. Whether you're hitting the gym or just lounging around the house, these boxer briefs are sure to keep you comfortable all day long. And with the option to purchase a multi-pack, you can stock up on these essentials without breaking the bank. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Total support, Anti-chafing, Multi-pack options Cons Limited color options

5 Adidas Men's Performance Boxer Brief Underwear (3-Pack) Medium Black/Light Onix Grey. Adidas Men's Performance Boxer Brief Underwear (3-Pack) Medium Black/Light Onix Grey. View on Amazon 8.5 The adidas Men's Performance Boxer Brief Underwear (3-Pack) Medium Black/Light Onix Grey is a great choice for those who value both comfort and style. Made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, these boxer briefs provide maximum comfort and support during any activity. The medium size fits true to size and the black/light onix grey color combination is both sleek and versatile. Whether you're working out or just going about your day, these boxer briefs will keep you comfortable and confident. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comfortable fit, Moisture-wicking fabric, Good quality material Cons Limited color options

6 Levi's Mens Boxer Briefs Cotton Stretch (4 Pack) Levi's Mens Boxer Briefs Cotton Stretch (4 Pack) View on Amazon 8.4 Levi's Mens Boxer Briefs Cotton Stretch Underwear For Men 4 Pack Medium Blue Hib is a must-have for any man looking for comfortable and stylish underwear. Made from a cotton and stretch fabric blend, these boxer briefs are soft and breathable, while also providing a secure fit that stays in place all day. The medium blue hib color is a great addition to any wardrobe and the 4 pack ensures you always have a fresh pair on hand. Perfect for everyday wear, these boxer briefs are also great for sports and other physical activities. Available in a range of sizes, these boxer briefs are a versatile and practical choice for any man. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and comfortable fabric, Good fit and support, Durable and long-lasting Cons Limited color options

7 adidas Men's Cotton Brief Underwear 3-Pack XL Black/Grey adidas Men's Cotton Brief Underwear 3-Pack XL Black/Grey View on Amazon 7.9 The adidas Men's Stretch Cotton Brief Underwear is a must-have for any active man. Made with a blend of cotton and spandex, these briefs provide a comfortable and snug fit that moves with your body. The pack of three includes Black/Light Onix Grey color options, giving you variety for your wardrobe. These briefs are perfect for everyday wear, as well as for workouts or sports activities. The elastic waistband ensures a secure fit, and the breathable fabric keeps you cool and dry. Available in X-Large size, these briefs are a great addition to any man's underwear collection. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stretchy fabric for comfort, Breathable material, Durable construction Cons Some may find sizing off

8 Levi's Mens Microfiber Boxer Briefs 4 Pack Levi's Mens Microfiber Boxer Briefs 4 Pack View on Amazon 7.6 Levi's Mens Underwear 4 Pack Microfiber Boxer Briefs for Men Super Soft 2X Toile Floral 1, Caviar, Surf Blue, High Rise are a must-have for any man looking for comfortable, high-quality underwear. Made from a soft microfiber material, these boxer briefs are perfect for everyday wear, workouts, or any activity that requires a comfortable fit. The pack includes four different colors to choose from, allowing you to mix and match to suit your style. The stretchy waistband ensures a secure fit, while the breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. Upgrade your underwear drawer with these stylish and comfortable boxer briefs from Levi's. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Super soft fabric, Floral & solid designs, Good fit Cons Limited color options

9 Nautica Men's Cotton Stretch Brief (3 Pack) Nautica Men's Cotton Stretch Brief (3 Pack) View on Amazon 7.4 The Nautica Men's 3 Pack Cotton Stretch Brief is perfect for men who are looking for comfortable and stylish underwear. Made from high-quality cotton and spandex, these briefs offer a stretchy, comfortable fit that moves with your body. The pack includes three different designs, including black, coastal sky, and a fish print windsurf design. The briefs are perfect for everyday wear, exercise, or any other activity where comfort is a top priority. They are available in size large and are machine washable for easy care. Upgrade your underwear drawer with these stylish and comfortable briefs from Nautica. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 pack, Cotton stretch, Variety of colors/patterns Cons Not for all body types

10 Amazon Essentials Men's Cotton Jersey Brief Pack of 7 Medium White Amazon Essentials Men's Cotton Jersey Brief Pack of 7 Medium White View on Amazon 7.1 The Amazon Essentials Men's Cotton Jersey Brief is a must-have item for any man's wardrobe. Made from soft and breathable cotton, these briefs are perfect for everyday wear. They come in a pack of 7 and are available in medium white, making it the perfect addition to your basics collection. The briefs are machine washable and made with a comfortable elastic waistband that won't roll or pinch. Whether you're hitting the gym or running errands, these briefs will keep you feeling comfortable and supported all day long. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Available in Big & Tall, Pack of 7, Soft Cotton Material Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are briefs, boxers, and boxer briefs?

A: Briefs are a type of underwear that provides a snug fit and typically has a Y-shaped front fly. Boxers are looser fitting and have a relaxed, flowy style. Boxer briefs combine the snug fit of briefs with the longer leg coverage of boxers.

Q: Which type of underwear is the most comfortable?

A: Comfort is subjective and varies from person to person. Some people prefer the snug and supportive fit of briefs or boxer briefs, while others prefer the looser fit of boxers. It's important to try different types and styles to find what works best for you.

Q: How do I choose between briefs, boxers, and boxer briefs?

A: Consider your personal preferences, the activities you'll be doing while wearing them, and the clothing you'll be wearing over them. Briefs and boxer briefs are typically better for more active pursuits, while boxers may be more comfortable for lounging or sleeping. The style and fit of your outer clothing may also impact your decision. Ultimately, choose what feels most comfortable and supportive for you.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various men's and women's underwear options, it's clear that there are a lot of great choices out there for consumers. We focused on factors like comfort, breathability, and durability, and found a range of options that met our high standards. Whether you're looking for cotton boxer briefs, performance underwear, or seamless briefs, there's something for everyone. Regardless of which option you choose, we highly recommend investing in quality underwear that will keep you comfortable and confident all day long.