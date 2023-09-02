10 Best Selling Shoe Polishes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the right shoe polish product can be overwhelming with all the options available in the market. Shoe polish is vital to maintaining the appearance and longevity of your shoes. To help you make the right choice, we have researched and tested several products and narrowed down the best options for you. We've taken into account essential criteria such as quality, effectiveness, ease of use, and eco-friendliness. Our recommended products have been tested and tried by other customers, and we've considered the type and color of leather when choosing them. Our list of top-ranking products is below, making it easier for you to select the one that suits your needs the best.

1 Meltonian Cream Leather Polish Medium Brown Meltonian Cream Leather Polish Medium Brown View on Amazon 9.9 Meltonian Cream is an exceptional shoe polish that provides high-quality shine and protection for leather shoes, boots, purses, and even furniture. This leather conditioner comes in a 1.7 oz jar in medium brown, making it perfect for those who want to keep their leather items looking new. With its easy-to-use formula, Meltonian Cream is the go-to choice for anyone who wants to maintain their leather goods' quality and durability. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High quality shoe polish, Leather conditioner, Suitable for various leather items Cons Small jar size

2 Kelly's Shoe Cream Professional Shoe Polish Brown Kelly's Shoe Cream Professional Shoe Polish Brown View on Amazon 9.6 Kelly's Shoe Cream is a high-quality shoe polish that is perfect for keeping your shoes looking brand new. This professional shoe polish comes in a 1.5 oz container and is available in multiple colors, including brown. Made with premium ingredients, this shoe cream is easy to apply and provides long-lasting shine and protection for your shoes. Whether you need to touch up scuffs and scratches or want to add a brilliant shine to your shoes, Kelly's Shoe Cream is the perfect choice for all your shoe care needs. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Professional shoe polish, Multiple colors available, 1.5 oz size Cons Limited color options

3 KIWI Black Parade Gloss Shoe Polish KIWI Black Parade Gloss Shoe Polish View on Amazon 9.3 KIWI Black Parade Gloss Shoe Polish and Shine is the perfect solution for anyone looking to keep their dress shoes and boots looking sharp and polished. Made with high-quality Carnuba wax, this 2.5 oz. polish is easy to apply and provides a long-lasting shine that will have your shoes looking brand new. Whether you're headed to a formal event or just want to add some extra shine to your everyday shoes, KIWI Black Parade Gloss Shoe Polish and Shine is a must-have in your shoe care arsenal. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality shine, Great for dress shoes, Long-lasting results Cons May be difficult to apply

4 KIWI Mid Tan Shoe Polish 32g KIWI Mid Tan Shoe Polish 32g View on Amazon 8.8 KIWI Mid Tan Shoe Polish 32g (1-1/8 Oz.) is a high-quality shoe polish that will keep your footwear looking new and polished. Made with a blend of premium waxes and solvents, it is perfect for restoring the shine to your leather shoes. With its quick-drying formula, it is easy to use and provides long-lasting protection against scuffs and scratches. Ideal for use on dress shoes, boots, and other leather footwear, this shoe polish will leave your shoes looking their best with a rich, natural shine. Available in a 32g (1-1/8 Oz.) tin, it is perfect for taking on the go or for use at home. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Restores color and shine, Protects against water damage, Easy to apply Cons May not be suitable for all shades of tan

5 Gold Standard Shoe Protector Spray Gold Standard Shoe Protector Spray View on Amazon 8.5 Gold Standard Premium Water-Repellent Shoe Protector Spray is a must-have for those who want to keep their shoes looking fresh and new. This 5 oz. suede shoe protector spray has a waterproof formula that repels water and stains, making it perfect for leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, and white sneakers. The spray is easy to use and dries quickly, leaving no residue behind. It is also eco-friendly and safe to use on all types of shoes. Protect your investment and keep your shoes looking like new with Gold Standard Premium Water-Repellent Shoe Protector Spray. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Water-repellent formula, Suitable for multiple materials, Easy to apply Cons May alter color slightly

6 Lincoln Stain Wax Shoe Polish Blue Lincoln Stain Wax Shoe Polish Blue View on Amazon 8.2 Lincoln Stain Wax Shoe Polish in Blue is a must-have for anyone who takes pride in their footwear. Made with high-quality ingredients, this shoe polish not only adds a rich blue shine to your shoes, but it also provides protection against stains and water damage. With its 2-1/8 oz size, this shoe polish is perfect for everyday use and can be easily carried in a bag or purse. Use it on leather, vinyl, or any other smooth surface to keep your shoes looking their best. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality shoe polish, Long-lasting shine, Easy to apply Cons Limited color options

7 Gold Standard Shoe Cleaning Kit Gold Standard Shoe Cleaning Kit View on Amazon 8.1 The Gold Standard Premium Shoe Cleaning Kit is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their shoes in pristine condition. This kit comes with a 4 oz shoe cleaner solution and a hog hair brush, making it perfect for cleaning tennis, leather, and canvas shoes. The white shoe cleaner sneaker kit is designed to remove dirt, stains, and other contaminants from your shoes, leaving them looking like new. The high-quality materials used in this kit ensure that it can be used repeatedly without wearing out quickly. Overall, this shoe cleaner kit is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to keep their shoes looking their best. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality shoe cleaner, Comes with hog hair brush, Suitable for various shoe materials Cons May not work on tough stains

8 SC Johnson KIWI Black Shoe Polish and Shine SC Johnson KIWI Black Shoe Polish and Shine View on Amazon 7.8 KIWI Black Shoe Polish and Shine is the perfect solution for anyone looking to keep their combat shoes and boots looking their best. This 2.4 Fl Oz. bottle of shoe polish is easy to use and provides a deep shine that lasts for weeks. Made with high-quality materials, this shoe polish is durable and long-lasting, ensuring that your shoes look great no matter where you go. Whether you're in the military or simply looking to keep your shoes looking their best, KIWI Black Shoe Polish and Shine is a must-have. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Provides excellent shine, Ideal for military shoes, Long-lasting results Cons May contain toxic ingredients

9 KIWI Black Shoe Polish 1-1/8 Oz KIWI Black Shoe Polish 1-1/8 Oz View on Amazon 7.4 Kiwi 10111 1-1/8 Oz Black Shoe Polish is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their shoes looking their best. This shoe polish is perfect for black shoes and is easy to apply. It's made with high-quality ingredients that ensure long-lasting shine and protection for your shoes. This shoe polish is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their shoes looking new and polished. It's also great for anyone who wants to protect their shoes from damage caused by the elements. Overall, Kiwi 10111 1-1/8 Oz Black Shoe Polish is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to keep their shoes looking their best. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to apply, Provides shine, Long-lasting Cons May cause slight discoloration

10 JobSite Leather Boot and Shoe Polish Cream Black JobSite Leather Boot and Shoe Polish Cream Black View on Amazon 7.1 JobSite Premium Leather Boot & Shoe Polish Cream is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their leather shoes looking new. This 3 oz jar of black cream is designed to restore, condition, and polish leather shoes and boots. It is easy to apply and dries quickly, leaving your shoes looking shiny and well-maintained. This cream is perfect for anyone who wants to extend the life of their leather shoes and keep them looking great for years to come. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Restores leather, Conditions well, Polishes effectively Cons May not work on all materials

FAQ

Q: How often should I polish my shoes?

A: It depends on how often you wear your shoes. If you wear them regularly, you should polish them every two weeks to maintain their shine and protect the leather. If you wear them less often, you can polish them every month or two.

Q: Can I use the same brush for different colored shoes?

A: It's not recommended. Using the same brush for different colored shoes can transfer the polish and dirt from one pair of shoes to another, causing discoloration and damage. It's best to use a separate brush for each color of shoe.

Q: What should I include in a shoe care kit?

A: A basic shoe care kit should include shoe polish, a polishing brush, a buffing cloth, and a shoe horn. For additional care, you can also add leather conditioner, waterproofing spray, and a suede brush for suede shoes. Having a shoe care kit on hand can help you keep your shoes looking their best and extend their lifespan.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing several shoe polish products, it's clear that quality and effectiveness vary greatly in this category. However, there are some standout options that are worth considering. Whether you're looking for a water-repellent spray to protect your shoes from the elements, a comprehensive cleaning kit to keep them looking their best, or a traditional shoe cream for a polished finish, there is a shoe polish product out there to meet your needs. Invest in a high-quality shoe polish and take care of your footwear to ensure they last for years to come.