10 Best Wooden Shoe Horns for 2023

Our Top Picks

Wooden shoe horns are a crucial tool for those who want to maintain their shoes in perfect condition and avoid damaging them while putting them on. Our research and testing have led us to the best wooden shoe horns available on the market. The quality of the wood, size, shape, and customer reviews were among the critical factors we analyzed to determine the best options. Additionally, we ensured that the chosen shoe horns were both functional and visually appealing. We offer expert insights and tips to help you choose the right wooden shoe horn and use it correctly to prevent damage to your shoes. Our comprehensive analysis aims to guide you in selecting the best wooden shoe horn that suits your needs.

1 Bamber Shoe Horn 15 Inches Walnut Wood
The Bamber Shoe Horn is a must-have for anyone looking for a long-lasting and well-designed shoe horn. Made from high-quality black walnut wood, this 15-inch shoe horn is perfect for seniors and anyone with mobility issues. It features a great handhold with a loop for hanging, making it easy to use and store. Whether you're putting on boots, shoes, or even helping your kids get dressed, the Bamber Shoe Horn is the perfect tool for the job. Plus, its sleek design will look great in any entryway or closet. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long handle for seniors, Great handhold with loop, Suitable for women, men, kids, pregnancy Cons Not suitable for travel

2 Luxdecor Long Handled Wooden Shoehorns Beech (Stained-Red)
Luxdecor Long Handled Wooden Shoehorns are the perfect solution for those who struggle with putting on their shoes. These shoehorns have a 24-inch long handle and are made of high-quality beech wood that is stained red, making them a stylish addition to any shoe collection. They are designed to help seniors, men, and women easily slip their feet into their shoes without bending over or straining their back. These shoehorns are durable and easy to use, making them a must-have for anyone who wants to make getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long handle for easy use, Made of durable beech wood, Suitable for seniors and women Cons May not fit in small shoes

3 Brosisincorp Shoe Horn with Long Handle
The Brosisincorp Wooden Shoe Horn Long Handle is a great product for seniors, kids, and anyone who has trouble putting on shoes. With a length of 23.6", it makes it easy to slip your foot into your shoes without bending over. Made of black walnut, it's durable and high-quality. The hanging rings make it easy to store and keep in a convenient location. Overall, this shoe horn is a helpful tool for anyone who struggles with putting on shoes. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long handle for easy use, Suitable for all ages, Durable black walnut material Cons May not fit in small spaces

4 Hickinoy Yizc Shoe Horn with Leather Strap
The Yizc Shoe Horn with Cow Leather Strap is the perfect tool for anyone looking to effortlessly slip on their shoes without damaging them. The long handle and durable wooden construction make it easy for seniors, kids, and anyone with mobility issues to put on their shoes without bending down. The cow leather strap adds a touch of elegance and the hanging hole allows for easy storage. With a size of 54x4cm (21"x1.5"), this shoe horn is portable and can be taken anywhere. Say goodbye to struggling with your shoes and hello to effortless style with the Yizc Shoe Horn. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable cow leather strap, Long handle for easy use, Portable with hanging hole Cons May not fit in all shoes

5 Gandeer Wood Shoe Horn Set
The 2 Pcs Wood Shoe Horn set includes a long and short horn that are perfect for seniors, men, women, pregnancy, and kids. Made of high-quality wood, these shoe helpers make it easy to put on shoes without bending over. The long handle provides added comfort and ease of use, while the short horn is perfect for travel or on-the-go use. Lightweight and durable, these shoe horns are a must-have for anyone looking for a convenient and easy way to put on shoes. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 pcs included, long and short options, wooden material Cons may not work for all shoe sizes

6 Muso Wood Shoe Horn 15 Long Handle
The Muso Wood Shoe Horn is a must-have for anyone looking for a comfortable and easy way to put on their shoes. With a 15" long handle, this wooden shoehorn is perfect for seniors, men, women, kids, and even pregnant individuals. Made from high-quality walnut, it's durable and lightweight, making it easy to use on a daily basis. Say goodbye to struggling to put on your shoes and hello to a smooth and effortless experience with the Muso Wood Shoe Horn. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 15" long handle, suitable for seniors, durable wood material Cons may not fit larger shoes

7 Green Hills Shoe Helper Wooden Handle Shoehorn
The Short Handle Wooden Shoe Horn is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make putting on their shoes a breeze. Made from durable materials, this shoe horn is perfect for men, women, seniors, and kids. At just 6.1 inches long, it's compact and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Whether you're traveling or just need a little extra help getting your shoes on, this shoe horn is the perfect solution. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and travel-friendly, Suitable for all ages, Made of durable wood Cons May not work with all shoe types

8 Healifty Long Shoe Horn Burlywood.
The Healifty Shoe Horn Long Handle for Seniors is a must-have for anyone who struggles with putting on their shoes. This 15" wooden shoe spoon is perfect for seniors, kids, and adults alike, and its extra-long handle makes it easy to slip into any type of footwear. Crafted from durable materials, the Healifty Shoe Horn is built to last and provides a smooth, comfortable fit every time. Say goodbye to struggling with shoe laces and hello to effortless shoe fitting with the Healifty Shoe Horn Long Handle. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 15 inch long handle, Suitable for all ages, Durable wooden material Cons Not suitable for travel

9 Fanwer Wooden Shoe Horn Long Handle
The Fanwer Wooden Shoe Horn Long Handle is the perfect accessory for anyone who struggles with putting on their shoes. Made from high-quality wood, this shoe horn is durable and long-lasting. With a length of 27.5 inches, it is perfect for seniors, men, women, kids, and even pregnant women who may have difficulty bending over to put on their shoes. The wooden handle provides a comfortable grip, making it easy to use. This shoe horn is a must-have for anyone who wants to make putting on shoes a breeze. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long handle for convenience, Wooden material for durability, Suitable for all ages Cons May not be suitable for travel

10 Artibetter Wooden Shoe Horn with Long Handle
The Artibetter Wooden Shoe Horn is a must-have accessory for anyone looking to effortlessly slip on their shoes. The long handle provides a comfortable grip, while the smooth finish prevents any discomfort when sliding your foot into your shoes. Perfect for both men and women, this shoe lifter is made of high-quality wood and is built to last. Its compact size makes it easy to store in a drawer or take with you on the go. Say goodbye to struggling to put on your shoes and hello to the convenience of the Artibetter Wooden Shoe Horn. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long handle for easy use, Comfortable grip, Durable wooden material Cons May not fit in small shoes

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using a wooden shoe horn?

A: Wooden shoe horns are durable and long-lasting, making them a great investment for those who frequently wear shoes that require a little extra help to put on. They are also gentle on shoes, reducing the risk of scratches or damage to the material.

Q: Are metal shoe horns better than plastic ones?

A: Metal shoe horns are often more durable than plastic ones and can withstand more wear and tear. They also tend to be more rigid, making it easier to slide your foot into the shoe. However, plastic shoe horns are often more affordable and lightweight, making them a great option for those who are on a budget or frequently travel.

Q: How do I choose the right size shoe horn?

A: When choosing a shoe horn, it's important to consider the size of your shoe and the length of the shoe horn. A shorter shoe horn may be easier to use for those with smaller shoes or limited mobility, while a longer shoe horn may be necessary for those with larger shoes or who need to reach farther to put their shoes on. It's also important to choose a shoe horn that is comfortable to hold and easy to grip.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that wooden shoe horns are an essential tool for anyone looking to slip into their shoes with ease. Whether it's for seniors, men, women, or kids, wooden shoe horns provide the extra leverage needed to avoid bending and straining your back. From metal shoe horns with plastic handles to long-handled wooden shoe horns, we have found a variety of options to suit every need. So, if you're looking for a simple yet effective solution to make putting on shoes a breeze, we highly recommend investing in a wooden shoe horn.