Looking for the perfect pair of lacrosse gloves? We have done the research and testing and compiled a list of the best options available, taking into account factors such as protection, grip, comfort and breathability. Choosing the right gloves can make all the difference in a player's performance and comfort on the field. However, finding gloves that fit properly can be a challenge, especially for those with larger or smaller hands. Reading customer reviews can help in determining which gloves are more likely to fit well and meet the needs of different players. Stay tuned for our top picks for the best lacrosse gloves on the market.

Our Top Products

Best Lacrosse Gloves for 2023

The Epoch Integra Select Lacrosse Gloves Small (10") White are a must-have for any lacrosse player looking for high-quality protective gear. Made with durable materials, these gloves offer superior protection against impacts while still allowing for flexibility and mobility. The breathable fabric ensures that your hands stay cool and dry during even the most intense games. These gloves are perfect for players of all levels who want to improve their game while staying safe on the field.

Pros Lightweight and flexible, Excellent grip and feel, Good ventilation Cons May not fit all hands

The Epoch Lacrosse Elite Integra Pro Glove Small (10") White is a top-of-the-line option for lacrosse players looking for comfort and protection on the field. Made with high-quality materials, these gloves offer a secure fit and excellent breathability, making them ideal for extended gameplay. With reinforced padding in key areas, players can feel confident that their hands are protected from even the toughest impacts. The sleek white design is perfect for those looking to make a statement on the field, while the small size ensures a snug and comfortable fit for players with smaller hands. Overall, the Epoch Lacrosse Elite Integra Pro Glove is a great investment for serious lacrosse players looking for top-notch performance and style.

Pros High quality materials, Comfortable fit, Excellent grip Cons Limited size options

The Wickers Lacrosse Glove Liners are a great addition to any lacrosse player's gear. Made with high-quality materials, these liners provide warmth and comfort during gameplay. They are specifically designed to fit inside lacrosse gloves, ensuring a secure fit and maximum dexterity. With their moisture-wicking properties, these liners keep hands dry and comfortable, reducing the risk of blisters and other injuries. Perfect for both training and game day, the Wickers Lacrosse Glove Liners are a must-have for any serious lacrosse player.

Pros Comfortable fit, Moisture-wicking, Improved grip Cons Limited color options

The STX Lacrosse Stallion 75 Gloves Medium are a great choice for lacrosse players looking for comfortable and protective gloves. Made with high-quality materials, these gloves offer excellent grip and flexibility, allowing players to move their hands freely and comfortably. With their stylish design and durable construction, these gloves are sure to be a favorite among lacrosse players of all levels. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the STX Lacrosse Stallion 75 Gloves Medium are a must-have for any player looking to up their game.

Pros Great grip and comfort., Good protection for fingers., Easy to move the fingers. Cons May be tight for some.

The STX Lacrosse Surgeon RZR Gloves in medium size and white color are a must-have for any lacrosse player. Made with high-quality materials, these gloves provide excellent protection and comfort while playing. The gloves feature a flexible thumb design and a 360-degree thumb guard for maximum movement and protection. The Ax Suede palm provides a great grip on the stick, while the cuffs offer additional protection to the wrists. These gloves are perfect for both intermediate and advanced players and will help improve their game.

Pros Durable material, Comfortable fit, Enhanced grip Cons Limited color options

The Epoch Integra Pro Goalie Lacrosse Gloves Small (10") Grey are a high-quality option for lacrosse goalies. These gloves are designed with a focus on protection and comfort, featuring a carbon fiber design and breathable palms. The adjustable wrist strap ensures a secure fit, while the anatomical thumb and finger breaks allow for easy movement and flexibility. These gloves are perfect for both practice and game day and are sure to keep your hands safe and comfortable during play.

Pros High quality material, Excellent protection for hands, Great grip for stick control Cons Limited color options

The Maverik M5 Lacrosse Player Gloves in size Large (13") and color White are an exceptional choice for any lacrosse player. Made with durable materials and featuring reinforced thumb protection, these gloves provide both comfort and safety during gameplay. The breathable mesh palm and fingers allow for increased airflow, keeping hands cool and dry, while the adjustable cuffs ensure a secure fit. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, the Maverik M5 Lacrosse Player Gloves are a must-have for any game.

Pros Good fit, Comfortable padding, Stylish design Cons Limited color options

The STX Lacrosse Stallion 200 Boys Lacrosse Gloves in Medium size are a great choice for young lacrosse players. Made with a durable polyester shell and a comfortable interior, these gloves provide excellent protection and a snug fit. The palm is reinforced with grippy material for better control of the stick, and the adjustable wrist strap ensures they stay securely in place during play. With their sleek design and high-quality construction, these gloves are a must-have for any young lacrosse player looking to take their game to the next level.

Pros Good fit for medium, Great for boys, Durable material Cons May be too small

The Champro Sports Lrx7 Lacrosse Glove GREY Large is the perfect choice for lacrosse players looking for durability and comfort. The gloves are made from high-quality materials that ensure maximum protection while still allowing for flexibility and mobility. The gloves are easy to wear and provide a comfortable fit that will last for hours. The Champro Sports Lrx7 Lacrosse Glove GREY Large is perfect for both beginners and experienced players, and is designed to withstand even the toughest games.

Pros Durable construction, Comfortable fit, Good grip Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size lacrosse gloves?

A: The best way to determine the right size gloves for you is to measure the circumference of your hand around the widest part, which is typically just below the knuckles. Match this measurement to the size chart provided by the manufacturer. Keep in mind that different brands may have slightly different sizing, so it’s important to consult the chart for each specific brand.

Q: What features should I look for in lacrosse gloves?

A: Look for gloves that offer good protection, comfort, and flexibility. The gloves should have padding in key areas such as the fingers, knuckles, and back of the hand. They should also have a breathable material to reduce sweating and odor. Additionally, look for gloves that have a secure fit and allow for easy movement of the wrists and fingers.

Q: Can I use lacrosse gloves for other sports?

A: While lacrosse gloves are specifically designed for the sport of lacrosse, they may be suitable for other sports that require hand protection, such as hockey or field hockey. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these gloves may not provide the same level of protection or flexibility as gloves specifically designed for those sports. Always consult the manufacturer’s recommendations before using lacrosse gloves for any other activity.

Conclusions

After extensive research and testing, we highly recommend the Epoch Integra Select Lacrosse Gloves and the Epoch Lacrosse Elite Integra Pro Glove as our top picks for lacrosse gloves. These gloves offer exceptional comfort, durability, and protection, making them ideal for players of all levels.

No matter which option you choose, it's important to prioritize safety and comfort when selecting your lacrosse gloves. Consider the level of protection needed for your position and playing style, as well as the fit and feel of the glove. We recommend trying on multiple sizes and styles to find the perfect fit for you.

Thank you for reading our review and we hope you find the perfect lacrosse gloves for your needs. Don't forget to check out our top picks, the Epoch Integra Select Lacrosse Gloves and Epoch Lacrosse Elite Integra Pro Glove.