10 Most Popular Anniversary Cards for 2023

Anniversary Cards are an important way to celebrate relationship milestones and show loved ones how much they mean to you. When selecting a card, it's crucial to consider the quality of the cardstock, the design, and the message conveyed. With so many options available, finding a card that perfectly captures your sentiment can be a challenge. Expert insights and tips, such as incorporating a personal touch or pairing the card with a thoughtful gift, can make the occasion even more special. Stay tuned for our top-ranking Anniversary Cards products.

1 American Greetings Romantic Anniversary Card Greatest Gift American Greetings Romantic Anniversary Card Greatest Gift View on Amazon 9.9 The American Greetings Romantic Anniversary Card (Greatest Gift) is the perfect way to show your significant other just how much you care. The card features a beautiful design with gold foil accents and a heartfelt message that expresses your love and devotion. This card can be used for various occasions such as anniversaries or Valentine's Day, and it comes with an envelope for easy gifting. Made with high-quality materials, this card will be a cherished keepsake for years to come. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Romantic design, High-quality paper, Perfect for anniversary Cons Limited customization options

2 American Greetings Anniversary Card for Couple American Greetings Anniversary Card for Couple View on Amazon 9.5 The American Greetings Anniversary Card for Couple (You're Both So Special) is a beautiful and heartfelt way to celebrate the love between two people. With a charming design featuring a ribbon accent and sweet message, this card is perfect for any couple's special day. It's made with high-quality materials and comes with a matching envelope, making it easy to give as a gift. Whether it's for a milestone anniversary or just a simple gesture of love, this card is sure to make any couple feel special and loved. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful design, Great quality, Heartfelt message Cons Limited message space

3 Papyrus Anniversary Card - House of Turnowsky Papyrus Anniversary Card - House of Turnowsky View on Amazon 9.2 The Papyrus Anniversary Card - Designed by House of Turnowsky (Another Year of Fun) Multicolor is a beautiful and vibrant card that is perfect for celebrating a special anniversary. The card features a colorful and playful design, with the words "Another Year of Fun" written in bold lettering. It is made from high-quality materials and has a sturdy construction that ensures it will last for many years to come. Whether you are celebrating your own anniversary or giving the card as a gift to a loved one, it is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful design, High-quality material, Suitable for all anniversaries Cons Limited message space

4 Hallmark Signature Paper Wonder Pop Up Anniversary Card Beach Hallmark Signature Paper Wonder Pop Up Anniversary Card Beach View on Amazon 8.9 The Hallmark Signature Paper Wonder Pop Up Anniversary Card (Beach) is a stunning and unique way to show your loved one just how much they mean to you. This 3D pop-up card features a beautiful beach scene with intricate details that will leave a lasting impression on the recipient. The card is made with high-quality materials and is sure to make any anniversary celebration even more special. Perfect for those who appreciate thoughtful and personalized gifts, this card is a wonderful way to express your love and appreciation. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful design, Impressive pop-up feature, High-quality paper Cons Limited message space

5 Hadley Designs Unicorn Lunch Box Notes Hadley Designs Unicorn Lunch Box Notes View on Amazon 8.5 The 25 Unicorn School Lunch Box Notes For Kids are a fun and creative way to inspire and motivate your child throughout the day. These cards are perfect for parents who want to encourage their children to be positive, confident, and kind. Each card features a colorful unicorn design and a different positive message, making them perfect for boys and girls of all ages. These notes are an excellent way to show your child that you are thinking of them, and they are sure to bring a smile to their face. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Encouraging messages, Cute unicorn design, Perfect for school lunches Cons Limited quantity of notes

6 American Greetings Funny Anniversary Card for Couple Best Thing American Greetings Funny Anniversary Card for Couple Best Thing View on Amazon 8.2 The American Greetings Funny Anniversary Card for Couple (Best Thing) is the perfect way to celebrate a special milestone with your significant other. This card features a playful design with a cute toast graphic, making it a great choice for couples who appreciate a good sense of humor. The card is made from high-quality materials and comes with a matching envelope for easy gifting. Whether you're celebrating your first anniversary or your fiftieth, this card is sure to bring a smile to your loved one's face. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Humorous design, Suitable for couples, High-quality printing Cons Limited design options

7 RYVE 52 Empowering Question Cards RYVE 52 Empowering Question Cards View on Amazon 7.9 RYVE 52 Empowering Question Cards are a great tool for mindfulness, meditation, and therapy. These self-care cards provide women with the opportunity to reflect on their thoughts and emotions, and to empower themselves through self-discovery. With 52 unique questions that cover a wide range of topics, these cards are perfect for daily reflection and meditation. Made with high-quality materials, these cards are durable and easy to use. They also make a great gift for women who are passionate about personal growth and self-care. Overall, RYVE 52 Empowering Question Cards are a must-have for anyone looking to improve their mental health and well-being. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Empowering questions for self-reflection, Promotes mindfulness and self-care, Good for therapy and meditation Cons Limited number of cards

8 Juvale Happy Anniversary Cards (36 pk) Juvale Happy Anniversary Cards (36 pk) View on Amazon 7.7 The Juvale 36 Pack Happy Anniversary Cards with Envelopes is a great choice for anyone looking to celebrate an anniversary. The pack features six different designs, making it perfect for work, weddings, or employees. The cards measure 4x6 inches and are blank inside, allowing you to personalize your message. Each card comes with an envelope and is beautifully embellished. The quality of the cards and envelopes is excellent, making them a great value for the price. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to send a thoughtful message, these cards are sure to impress. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 36 cards with envelopes, 6 different designs, Blank inside for customization Cons Limited occasion use

9 DaySpring Happy Anniversary Thomas Kinkade Boxed Cards DaySpring Happy Anniversary Thomas Kinkade Boxed Cards View on Amazon 7.5 The DaySpring Happy Anniversary Thomas Kinkade Painter of Light boxed cards are a beautiful and thoughtful way to send your congratulations to a loved one on their special day. Each box contains four different designs featuring Thomas Kinkade's signature artwork and a scripture verse, all printed on high-quality cardstock. With 12 cards and envelopes included, these cards are perfect for sending multiple anniversary wishes to friends and family. The cards are a standard size, making them easy to mail or hand-deliver, and the envelopes are self-sealing for added convenience. Overall, these cards are a heartfelt and meaningful way to celebrate the love and commitment of a special couple. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful Thomas Kinkade artwork, Assortment of 4 designs, Scripture included on cards Cons Limited to 12 cards

10 36 Pack Work Anniversary Cards with Envelopes 36 Pack Work Anniversary Cards with Envelopes View on Amazon 7.1 The Better Office Products Work Anniversary Cards are a perfect way to show appreciation to your employees for their dedication and hard work. With 36 cards and envelopes in the set, you'll have enough to cover all your employees' work anniversaries for the year. The cards come in 6 different fireworks cover designs, adding a festive touch to the occasion. Measuring 4 x 6 inches, they're just the right size to write a personal message of gratitude. The high-quality cardstock and envelopes ensure that your message is received in style. Overall, a great value for any business looking to show appreciation to their employees. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bulk set of 36, Includes envelopes, 6 different cover designs Cons Limited design variety

Q: What occasions are anniversary cards suitable for?

A: Anniversary cards are perfect for celebrating milestones in a romantic relationship, such as a wedding anniversary, or for congratulating loved ones on reaching a certain number of years since a significant event, like a work anniversary.

Q: What should I write in a sympathy card?

A: When writing a sympathy card, it's important to express your condolences and offer support to the recipient. You can share a favorite memory of the deceased, offer to help in any way possible, or simply let the person know that you're there for them during this difficult time.

Q: Can I personalize a birthday card?

A: Yes! Personalizing a birthday card can make it even more special. You can add the recipient's name, a heartfelt message, or even a funny inside joke to make the card truly unique. Many card companies even offer the option to upload a personal photo to include on the card.

In conclusion, anniversary cards come in a variety of styles and designs to suit different tastes and occasions. Our review process focused on a range of options, including inspirational lunch box notes for kids, empowering question cards for mindfulness and therapy, thank you cards, as well as superhero and dinosaur-themed cards. Whether you are celebrating a milestone or simply expressing gratitude, there is a card for every occasion. We encourage our readers to explore these options and find the perfect card to share their message with loved ones.