We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Electric Toothbrushes Review

Say goodbye to manual brushing! Upgrade to an electric toothbrush for a cleaner, brighter smile. Check out our top picks and see the difference.

By PR
 
AUGUST 30, 2023 18:10
10 Best Electric Toothbrushes Review
10 Best Electric Toothbrushes Review
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush Black
Aquasonic Vibe Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush
Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Toothbrush Navy Edition
TEETHEORY Electric Toothbrush for Adults with 8 Heads

Electric toothbrushes have gained popularity in recent years for their ability to provide more thorough dental care than traditional manual toothbrushes. They are effective at removing plaque, improving gum health, and enhancing overall oral hygiene. When selecting an electric toothbrush, we analyzed key factors such as battery life, brush head design, cleaning modes, and price. Customer reviews were also taken into account. However, electric toothbrushes may not be suitable for those with sensitive teeth or gums, and they can be expensive compared to manual options. Dentists recommend using a soft-bristled brush head and replacing it every three months or when bristles become frayed. In our upcoming reviews, we will share our top picks for electric toothbrushes that have met our rigorous testing standards.

1

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening ToothbrushAquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
9.7

The Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is a powerful and effective electric toothbrush that is ADA accepted. With a 40,000 VPM motor and four cleaning modes, this toothbrush provides a deep clean that removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It also comes with eight brush heads and a travel case, making it a convenient choice for those who are always on the go. The wireless charging feature ensures that the toothbrush is always ready to use, and the smart timer helps users brush for the recommended two minutes. Overall, the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their oral hygiene.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
ADA accepted, 8 brush heads, 4 modes with timer
Cons
May be too powerful

2

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush Black

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush BlackPhilips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush Black
9.5

The Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush is a rechargeable electric toothbrush with a pressure sensor that ensures you brush gently and effectively. Its sleek black design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use, and its two-minute timer helps you brush for the recommended duration. The brush head is also easy to replace and comes in multiple styles to suit your needs. Overall, this toothbrush is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their oral health and achieve a brighter, cleaner smile.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Effective cleaning, Pressure sensor, Long battery life
Cons
No additional brush heads

3

Aquasonic Vibe Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush

Aquasonic Vibe Ultra-Whitening ToothbrushAquasonic Vibe Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush
9.2

The Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush is an ADA accepted power toothbrush that provides an exceptional clean with its 40,000 VPM motor and 8 brush heads. This toothbrush also includes a travel case and wireless charging for convenience. With 4 modes and a smart timer, it's easy to customize your brushing experience and ensure you're brushing for the recommended two minutes. The sleek sapphire blue design adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
ADA accepted, 8 brush heads, 4 modes with timer
Cons
Might be too powerful

4

Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Toothbrush Navy Edition

Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Toothbrush Navy EditionAquasonic Icon Rechargeable Toothbrush Navy Edition
8.9

The Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Toothbrush is a modern and convenient toothbrush that comes with a magnetic holder and a slim travel case. It has two brushing modes and smart timers to ensure thorough cleaning of teeth. The toothbrush is rechargeable and portable, making it ideal for frequent travelers. This toothbrush is made of high-quality materials that guarantee durability and efficiency. Say goodbye to traditional toothbrushes and embrace the Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Toothbrush for a healthier and happier smile.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Rechargeable & convenient, 2 brushing modes & smart timers, Modern & stylish design
Cons
May not fit all budgets

5

TEETHEORY Electric Toothbrush for Adults with 8 Heads

TEETHEORY Electric Toothbrush for Adults with 8 HeadsTEETHEORY Electric Toothbrush for Adults with 8 Heads
8.5

The Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads is the perfect addition to your oral hygiene routine. With 40000 VPM deep cleaning and 5 modes, this rechargeable toothbrush provides a fast 4-hour charge that lasts up to 30 days. The sleek black design is both modern and stylish, while the 8 brush heads ensure that you always have a clean brush ready to go. Ideal for adults, this toothbrush is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their dental care game.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
8 brush heads, 40000 VPM deep clean, 30 days battery life
Cons
May be too powerful

6

TAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush

TAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic ToothbrushTAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush
8.3

The TAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station is the perfect addition to your dental hygiene routine. With its ergonomic handle and two speed settings, this electric toothbrush makes brushing a breeze. The cleaning station ensures that your toothbrush stays clean and ready to use. Say goodbye to manual brushing and hello to a deeper clean with the TAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Dual speed settings, Ergonomic handle, Cleaning station included
Cons
May not fit all budgets

7

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush Black D2

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush Black D2Bitvae Electric Toothbrush Black D2
7.9

The Bitvae Electric Toothbrush for Adults is a high-quality ultrasonic toothbrush with 8 brush heads, 5 modes, and a smart timer. It's ADA accepted and rechargeable, making it a convenient and effective choice for oral hygiene. This toothbrush is suitable for those who want a deep clean and improved gum health. The various modes allow for customization, while the smart timer ensures that you brush for the recommended two minutes. The compact size and black color make it sleek and stylish for any bathroom.

Rated 7.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
8 brush heads included, 5 modes for customized cleaning, Smart timer ensures thorough cleaning
Cons
May not fit all toothbrush holders

8

Aquasonic ProSpin Electric Toothbrush

Aquasonic ProSpin Electric ToothbrushAquasonic ProSpin Electric Toothbrush
7.6

The Aquasonic ProSpin electric toothbrush is a game-changer for those seeking a brighter, healthier smile. With its ultra whitening and plaque removing capabilities, this toothbrush is perfect for anyone looking to improve their oral hygiene. The smart LED pressure sensor ensures a gentle but effective cleaning experience for both enamel and gums, while the three modes cater to individual preferences. The wireless charging and lithium ion battery provide convenience and longevity, and the six dual action heads and travel case make it a great option for on-the-go oral care.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Ultra whitening & plaque removing, Smart LED pressure sensor, 3 modes & 6 dual action heads
Cons
Noisy operation

9

Bitvae R2 Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads

Bitvae R2 Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush HeadsBitvae R2 Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads
7.4

The Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush is a game changer for adults looking for a powerful and effective way to clean their teeth. With 8 brush heads and 5 modes, including a pressure sensor, this rechargeable toothbrush is perfect for those who want a customizable and thorough cleaning experience. And with its sleek pink design, it's a stylish addition to any bathroom. Say goodbye to manual brushing and hello to a brighter, healthier smile with the Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush.

Rated 7.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
8 brush heads included, 5 modes for customized cleaning, Pressure sensor for safe brushing
Cons
May take time to adjust

10

BTFO Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads

BTFO Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush HeadsBTFO Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads
7.1

The BTFO Sonic Electric Toothbrush is a game-changer for your oral hygiene routine. With 5 modes and 2pcs replacement brush heads, this toothbrush offers a customized experience for adults. The USB rechargeable and IPX7 waterproof design make it convenient and easy to use. The fast charging feature ensures that the toothbrush is always ready when you are. The sleek black and blue design adds a touch of style to your bathroom counter. Say goodbye to manual brushing and hello to a brighter, healthier smile with the BTFO Sonic Electric Toothbrush.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
5 brushing modes, 2 replacement heads included, IPX7 waterproof
Cons
Limited color options

FAQ

Q: Is an electric toothbrush better than a manual toothbrush?

A: Yes, an electric toothbrush is generally more effective in removing plaque and preventing gum disease. It also helps to ensure that you brush for the recommended two minutes.

Q: How often should I replace the brush head on my electric toothbrush?

A: It is recommended to replace the brush head every three to four months or sooner if the bristles become frayed. This helps to ensure that the toothbrush remains effective in cleaning your teeth.

Q: Can I use an electric toothbrush if I have braces?

A: Yes, an electric toothbrush can be used with braces. However, it is important to use a brush head that is specifically designed for braces and to be gentle around the brackets and wires. Consult with your orthodontist for specific recommendations.

Conclusions

In conclusion, electric toothbrushes are a highly effective way to improve oral hygiene, with many options available on the market. Through our review process, we found a variety of features that can enhance the brushing experience, such as multiple modes, smart timers, and pressure sensors. Overall, we recommend investing in an electric toothbrush for a thorough and convenient clean, and encourage readers to consider the specific features that best suit their needs when making a purchase.



