10 Best Foam Yoga Blocks for 2023

Discover the best foam yoga blocks on the market and elevate your practice to the next level. Compare and find your perfect match today!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 16:20
10 Best Foam Yoga Blocks for 2023
10 Best Foam Yoga Blocks for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

URBNFit Yoga Blocks 2 Pack with Strap
URBNFit Yoga Block Pink EVA Foam 1PC
Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block Set of 2
Gaiam Yoga Block Cool Mint
Gaiam Yoga Block Teal Tonal

Foam yoga blocks are essential tools for yogis of all levels, providing support and comfort during yoga poses. They are popular due to their durability, affordability, and eco-friendliness. When shopping for foam yoga blocks, it's important to consider size, density, and texture. Using foam yoga blocks correctly can improve your practice, but improper use can hinder your progress. With their versatility, foam yoga blocks can be used to modify poses, deepen stretches, improve balance, and even for strength training. Stay tuned for our top-ranked foam yoga block products.

1

URBNFit Yoga Blocks 2 Pack with Strap

9.7

The URBNFit Yoga Blocks 2 Pack is an excellent addition to your yoga practice, Pilates workout, stretching routine, or meditation practice. Made of sturdy foam, these blocks offer stability and support during challenging poses and stretches. The high-density non-slip brick design ensures that these blocks won't slip or slide during use. The included strap makes it easy to transport these blocks to and from your workout space. Available in a stylish purple color, these blocks are both functional and fashionable.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Sturdy foam material, Non-slip surface, Comes with a strap
Cons
May be too firm

2

URBNFit Yoga Block Pink EVA Foam 1PC

9.6

The URBNFit Yoga Block is a must-have for anyone looking to improve their balance and flexibility during yoga practice. Made from moisture-resistant high-density EVA foam, this block is both durable and lightweight, making it perfect for home or gym use. The block comes in a stylish pink color and includes a free PDF workout guide to help you get the most out of your yoga practice. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, the URBNFit Yoga Block is an essential tool for any yoga routine.

Rated 9.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Moisture resistant, Improves balance and flexibility, Comes with free PDF workout guide
Cons
Only one block included

3

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block Set of 2

9.2

The Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (Set of 2) is a must-have for any yogi, pilates enthusiast, or meditator. Made with a supportive and soft non-slip foam surface, these blocks provide the perfect amount of stability and comfort during any practice. Whether you're looking to deepen your stretches, improve your balance, or simply ease into meditation, these blocks are the perfect addition to your routine. Plus, the set of 2 allows for versatile use, making them a great value for any budget.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Supportive foam surface, Soft non-slip material, Suitable for yoga, pilates, meditation
Cons
May not fit all body types

4

Gaiam Yoga Block Cool Mint

8.8

The Gaiam Yoga Block is a supportive and latex-free yoga accessory that is perfect for yogis of all levels. Made with soft non-slip surface and beveled edges, it provides the stability and balance needed for deepening stretches and improving posture. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, this yoga block is a must-have for enhancing your yoga, Pilates, or meditation practice. Its cool mint color adds a touch of style to your workout routine.

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Supportive foam, Non-slip surface, Beveled edges
Cons
Limited color options

5

Gaiam Yoga Block Teal Tonal

8.5

The Gaiam Yoga Block is a versatile and essential accessory for any yoga, Pilates, or meditation practice. Made with supportive and latex-free EVA foam, this block provides a soft and non-slip surface with beveled edges for added comfort and stability. Whether you're looking to deepen your stretches, improve your balance, or support your body during challenging poses, this block is the perfect tool to enhance your practice. Available in a beautiful Teal Tonal color, this block is lightweight and easy to carry to and from your studio or gym.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Supportive foam, Non-slip surface, Beveled edges for stability
Cons
Limited color options

6

Gaiam Yoga Block Blush

8.2

The Gaiam Yoga Block is a must-have for any yoga, Pilates, or meditation enthusiast. Made from latex-free EVA foam, this block is both supportive and soft, providing the perfect balance for your practice. The non-slip surface ensures stability during even the most challenging poses. Its blush color adds a touch of elegance to your workout gear. Lightweight and easy to carry, you can take this block with you wherever you go. Use it to deepen your stretches, improve your balance, and get the most out of your practice.

Rated 8.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Supportive foam, Non-slip surface, Latex-free material
Cons
May be too soft

7

Gaiam Yoga Block 2 Pack Lagoon.

8.1

The Gaiam Yoga Block (2 Pack) is an excellent addition to any yoga or Pilates practice. Made of supportive, latex-free EVA foam, these blocks provide the perfect amount of stability for beginners and experienced yogis alike. The soft, non-slip surface ensures a secure grip during even the most challenging poses, while the lagoon color adds a touch of style to your practice. Whether you're using them to deepen your stretches or as a prop for meditation, these blocks are a must-have for any yogi's toolkit.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Supportive foam, Non-slip surface, Comes in 2-pack
Cons
May be too soft

8

Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set

7.7

The Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set includes two EVA foam blocks and an 8FT metal D-ring strap, making it perfect for yoga, general fitness, Pilates, stretching, and toning. The blocks are soft and non-slip, measuring 9x6x4 inches, and the strap comes with a durable D-ring for easy adjustments. This set is great for beginners and advanced yogis alike, providing the necessary support and stretches to enhance your practice. The purple color adds a fun pop of color to your yoga routine.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Non-slip blocks, Metal D-ring strap, Soft EVA foam
Cons
Strap may be long

9

Overmont Yoga Block 2 Pack with Strap - Grey

7.5

The Overmont Yoga Block 2 Pack and yoga strap included is the perfect addition to any yoga or general fitness routine. Made from supportive latex-free EVA foam, these blocks offer a soft non-slip surface for comfort and stability during poses. Measuring at 9"x6"x3", these blocks are the ideal size for a variety of uses, including Pilates, stretching, and meditation. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, these blocks will help you deepen your practice and achieve your fitness goals.

Rated 7.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Supportive for exercises, Soft and non-slip surface, Comes with yoga strap
Cons
May have strong odor

10

KEEP Yoga Block High Density EVA Foam 2-Pack Grey

7.1

The KEEP Yoga Block is an essential tool for any yoga, Pilates, or meditation practice. Made from high density EVA foam, these blocks provide the perfect support and balance for deepening poses. The non-slip surface ensures stability, while the lightweight and durable design make them easy to carry to any class or session. This 2-pack in grey is a great value for anyone looking to enhance their practice and take their yoga to the next level.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High density foam, Non-slip surface, Durable and lightweight
Cons
Only comes in grey

FAQ

Q: What are foam yoga blocks?

A: Foam yoga blocks are rectangular-shaped blocks made of lightweight foam material that are used for support and stability during yoga poses. They come in different sizes, densities, and colors, and are commonly used by beginners and advanced practitioners alike to modify or deepen their practice.

Q: What are cork yoga blocks?

A: Cork yoga blocks are another type of rectangular-shaped blocks used for yoga poses. They are made of natural cork material, which is sustainable, durable, and non-slip. Cork blocks are popular among yoga practitioners who prefer eco-friendly and non-toxic props, and they also offer a firmer and more stable support than foam blocks.

Q: Why are yoga blocks important?

A: Yoga blocks are important for several reasons. They can help you improve your alignment, flexibility, and balance by providing support and feedback in challenging poses. They can also reduce the risk of injury, especially for people with limited mobility, injuries, or chronic conditions. Additionally, yoga blocks can enhance your awareness and mindfulness in your practice, as they encourage you to explore new variations and sensations in a safe and playful way.

Conclusions

After reviewing various foam yoga blocks, it's clear that these accessories are a must-have for any yoga enthusiast. These blocks come in different sizes, colors, and materials that cater to different preferences. They are designed to improve flexibility, balance, and stability during yoga, Pilates, and stretching exercises. The blocks are also great for meditation, providing comfort and support. Overall, incorporating foam yoga blocks into your routine can enhance your practice and help you reach your fitness goals. Consider purchasing one of the reviewed products or exploring other options to find the best fit for your needs.



