10 Best Home Gym Flooring for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best home gym flooring can be a challenging task for anyone who wants to work out at home. A good home gym flooring should be durable, slip-resistant, easy to clean, and comfortable for exercise. To help you in making an informed decision, we have researched and analyzed customer reviews and expert insights to bring you the top ranking home gym flooring products available in the market today. With our recommendations, you can choose the best home gym flooring that suits your specific needs and budget, which can protect your floors and equipment and provide a safe and comfortable surface for exercise.

1 Best Choice Products Puzzle Exercise Mat Best Choice Products Puzzle Exercise Mat View on Amazon 9.7 The Best Choice Products 24-Piece Puzzle Exercise Mat is a versatile and durable flooring solution for any workout space. The interlocking tiles are easy to assemble and provide a protective layer for your floors during high-impact exercises. Measuring 24 x 24 x 3/8", these mats are suitable for a variety of activities such as yoga, Pilates, weightlifting, and more. The blue color adds a pop of color to your home gym while the 96 sq. ft. coverage ensures that you have enough space to move around freely. Made with non-toxic materials, this mat is safe for you and the environment. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Interlocking design for easy assembly, Protective floor mat for workouts, Multipurpose use for various activities Cons May have a rubber smell

2 BeMaxx Gym Flooring Set Interlocking EVA Foam Mat BeMaxx Gym Flooring Set Interlocking EVA Foam Mat View on Amazon 9.5 The Gym Flooring Set is a must-have for anyone looking to create a safe and comfortable workout space in their home or garage. Made of soft EVA foam with puzzle-like interlocking pieces, these mats provide a protective ground surface that is perfect for exercise, play, or sports. The set includes 18 tiles in a stylish anthracite color, making it easy to customize your workout area to fit your needs. With its durable construction and easy installation, the Gym Flooring Set is the perfect solution for anyone looking to create a safe and functional workout space. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to assemble, Comfortable for workouts, Durable and protective Cons May have a strong odor

3 ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat, 1 Thickness ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat, 1 Thickness View on Amazon 9.2 The ProsourceFit Extra Thick Puzzle Exercise Mat is a great addition to any home gym or workout space. Made with EVA foam, these interlocking tiles provide a cushioned and protective surface for your workouts. Measuring 1” thick and covering 24 square feet with 6 tiles, this mat is perfect for a variety of exercises, including yoga, pilates, and weightlifting. The puzzle design allows for easy assembly and customization to fit any space. Plus, the black color gives it a sleek and professional look. Overall, this mat is a must-have for anyone looking to create a safe and comfortable workout environment. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Extra thick cushioning, Interlocking tiles for easy setup, Suitable for home and gym use Cons May have strong odor upon opening

4 SUPERJARE Exercise Equipment Mats with Rubber Top SUPERJARE Exercise Equipment Mats with Rubber Top View on Amazon 9 The SUPERJARE 0.56“ Thick Exercise Equipment Mats are a great addition to any home gym or fitness room. Made of high-quality EVA foam with a rubber top, these interlocking rubber floor tiles provide a protective flooring mat that is both durable and comfortable. With 48 sq ft of coverage, they are perfect for use under heavy equipment or for floor exercises. The black and white design is sleek and modern, blending seamlessly with any decor. These mats are easy to install and maintain, making them a must-have for any fitness enthusiast. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thick and protective, Easy to install, Interlocking design Cons May have rubber smell

5 Walsai Exercise Mats Puzzle Foam Mats. Walsai Exercise Mats Puzzle Foam Mats. View on Amazon 8.6 Walsai Exercise Mats Puzzle Foam Mats Gym Flooring Mat Cover is a must-have for anyone looking to create a comfortable workout space at home. These interlocking foam mats are made of high-quality EVA foam, providing a durable and cushioned surface for any exercise equipment or bodyweight workouts. With 20 square feet of coverage, these mats can be easily customized to fit any room or workout space. Whether you're looking to improve your yoga practice, weightlifting routine, or simply want a softer surface for stretching, these mats are the perfect solution. They're easy to install, easy to clean, and provide a professional look to any home gym. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Interlocking design for easy assembly, EVA foam provides cushioning for joints, Non-slip surface for safety during workouts Cons May have a slight odor upon first use.

6 Superjare Exercise Equipment Mats 6 Tiles Black/White Superjare Exercise Equipment Mats 6 Tiles Black/White View on Amazon 8.2 The SUPERJARE Exercise Equipment Mats are a must-have for anyone looking to protect their home gym or fitness room floors. Made of 0.56 inch thick EVA foam, these interlocking rubber floor tiles come in a set of 6 and feature a durable rubber top. Measuring 24 in x 24 in each, they are easy to install and provide excellent shock absorption and noise reduction during workouts. Plus, they come in a sleek black and white design that will complement any home gym decor. Whether you're into weightlifting, yoga, or cardio, these protective flooring mats will make your workouts safer and more enjoyable. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thick and durable, Interlocking design, Protects floor and equipment Cons May have chemical smell

7 TONINT Exercise Equipment Mat TONINT Exercise Equipment Mat View on Amazon 8 The Large Exercise Mat is a versatile and durable solution for any home gym. Measuring at 96"L x 32"W, it provides ample space for a variety of exercises, including weightlifting, jumping rope, and cardio. Made of high-quality rubber, this mat is non-slip and easy to clean. It's perfect for protecting floors and equipment from scratches and damage. Whether you're a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, this mat is a must-have for any home gym setup. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size for ample space, Non-slip material for safety, Versatile for multiple workouts Cons May have strong rubber smell

8 Elevens Exercise Mat - Non-Slip Gym Flooring Elevens Exercise Mat - Non-Slip Gym Flooring View on Amazon 7.8 The Extra Large Exercise Mats are the perfect addition to any home gym. Available in sizes 6x4, 7x5, 9x6, and 10x6, these premium quality mats are ultra-durable and non-slip, making them ideal for cardio, fitness, and yoga. With a thickness of 7mm, these mats provide excellent cushioning and support for your joints, while also being non-toxic and safe for barefoot exercise. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, these mats will help you get the most out of your workouts. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Extra large sizes available, Premium ultra-durable material, Non-toxic and non-slip Cons May not fit in smaller spaces

9 Anngrowy Large Exercise Mat for Home Gym Anngrowy Large Exercise Mat for Home Gym View on Amazon 7.4 The anngrowy Large Exercise Mat is a must-have for anyone looking to create a comfortable and safe workout space at home. With dimensions of 8'x5' or 12'x6', this mat provides ample space for a variety of exercises, from weightlifting to cardio and everything in between. Made of high-quality rubber, the mat is durable and slip-resistant, ensuring that you can exercise with confidence. It's also shoe-friendly, making it a great choice for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, the anngrowy Large Exercise Mat is an excellent investment in your health and fitness. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size options, Non-slip surface, Shoe-friendly Cons May have rubber smell

10 ProsourceFit Rubber Top Exercise Puzzle Mat ProsourceFit Rubber Top Exercise Puzzle Mat View on Amazon 7.1 The ProsourceFit Rubber Top Exercise Puzzle Mat is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their floors while working out at home. Made of durable EVA foam, these interlocking tiles provide a soft yet sturdy cushion for your equipment and joints. Available in both ½ and 3/4-inch thicknesses and in various square footage options, the ProsourceFit Puzzle Mat is perfect for any home gym setup. The rubber top layer also ensures a non-slip workout surface, making it a safe and practical choice for any fitness enthusiast. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable rubber top, Interlocking tiles, Protects equipment and floor Cons May have strong odor

FAQ

Q: What type of flooring should I use for my home gym?

A: When it comes to home gym flooring, it's important to choose a material that can withstand the weight and impact of exercise equipment and activities. Options include rubber, foam, vinyl, and carpet tiles. Consider the type of exercise you'll be doing and your budget when making your choice.

Q: Do I need to install home gym flooring myself?

A: You can install home gym flooring yourself if you're comfortable with DIY projects. Many types of flooring come in interlocking tiles or rolls that are easy to install. However, if you're not confident in your abilities, it's best to hire a professional to ensure proper installation.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my home gym flooring?

A: To keep your home gym flooring in good condition, it's important to clean it regularly. Use a broom or vacuum to remove dirt and debris, and use a damp mop or cloth to wipe up spills and sweat. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive tools that can damage the flooring. Depending on the type of flooring you have, you may also need to apply a protective coating or sealant to keep it looking new.

Conclusions

After reviewing several home gym flooring options, it's clear that there are a variety of high-quality products on the market to fit different needs. Our review process involved considering factors such as durability, ease of installation, and cushioning for joint protection. Overall, home gym flooring is an essential investment for anyone looking to create a safe and comfortable workout space at home. Whether you're an experienced athlete or just starting on your fitness journey, we encourage you to consider purchasing one of these great options to take your workouts to the next level.