10 Best Magnesium Supplements For Sleep for 2023

If you're having trouble sleeping, finding the best magnesium supplement for sleep can make a big difference. Magnesium is an important mineral that helps promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. With so many products on the market, it can be tough to choose the right one. We've done the hard work for you by analyzing the key criteria, including magnesium type, dosage, and form, and taking customer reviews into account. It's important to keep in mind that while magnesium supplements are generally safe, high doses can cause gastrointestinal issues. We recommend taking magnesium glycinate before bed to promote relaxation and better sleep quality. By choosing a high-quality magnesium supplement, you'll wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

1 DR. MORITZ Kids Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free DR. MORITZ Kids Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free View on Amazon 9.7 The Kids Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free are a delicious and easy way to supplement your child's daily magnesium intake. Made with natural ingredients and free from sugar, these gummies are perfect for kids and adults alike. With 60 gummies in each pack, they are a convenient way to ensure your child is getting the magnesium they need to support healthy bone and muscle development, as well as a healthy immune system. These gummies are also great for promoting relaxation and calmness, making them ideal for bedtime or stressful situations. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sugar-free, Easy to chew, Good for kids Cons May cause upset stomach

2 Natural Stacks MagTech Magnesium Supplement Natural Stacks MagTech Magnesium Supplement View on Amazon 9.6 Natural Stacks MagTech Magnesium Supplement is a triple blended 100% chelated magnesium complex that provides multiple benefits. Magtein Magnesium L-Threonate helps to enhance memory, while Glycinate promotes restful sleep. Taurate helps with cramps and recovery, making this supplement an excellent choice for athletes. With 90 capsules per bottle, this supplement is a convenient and effective way to support overall health and wellness. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Improves memory, Better sleep quality, Helps with muscle cramps Cons May cause stomach upset

3 Natural Stacks MagTech Magnesium Supplement Lemonade Drink Powder Natural Stacks MagTech Magnesium Supplement Lemonade Drink Powder View on Amazon 9.2 Natural Stacks MagTech Magnesium Supplement Lemonade Drink Powder is a game changer for anyone looking to improve their memory, sleep, and reduce cramps. With its unique blend of Magtein Magnesium L-Threonate, Glycinate, and Taurate, this supplement offers 100% chelated magnesium for optimal absorption. With 20 servings in each pack, this drink mix is perfect for those on-the-go who want to improve their cognitive function and overall health. Plus, the delicious lemonade flavor makes it easy to drink and enjoy. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Improves memory, Aids in sleep, Helps with cramps Cons May not work for everyone

4 DR. MORITZ Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free DR. MORITZ Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free View on Amazon 9 Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free are a great supplement for both children and adults who need to relax and calm their nerves. With 120 count in each pack, these gummies are made with high-quality magnesium and are free of sugar, making them a healthy and tasty way to unwind after a long day. These gummies are perfect for anyone who struggles with anxiety, stress, or difficulty sleeping, and are easy to take on-the-go. Overall, Magnesium Gummies Sugar-Free are a great way to improve your overall health and well-being. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sugar-free, Suitable for kids, Easy to chew Cons May cause diarrhea

5 Nutricost Magnesium Glycinate Capsules Nutricost Magnesium Glycinate Capsules View on Amazon 8.7 Nutricost Magnesium Glycinate 420mg is a high-quality supplement that provides numerous benefits to its users. This supplement contains 420mg of magnesium glycinate per capsule and comes in a pack of 120 capsules, providing 60 servings. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals. Magnesium glycinate is easily absorbed by the body, helping to support healthy muscle and nerve function, energy production, and overall well-being. This supplement is ideal for anyone looking to improve their magnesium intake and support their overall health. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros High dosage, Vegetarian friendly, Non-GMO Cons Large capsules

6 Nutricost Magnesium Citrate Powder Unflavored 500g Nutricost Magnesium Citrate Powder Unflavored 500g View on Amazon 8.3 Nutricost Magnesium Citrate Powder is a high-quality supplement that provides a convenient way to increase your daily magnesium intake. This unflavored powder is easy to mix into your favorite beverage or recipe, making it a versatile choice for those who want to support their overall health and wellness. With 500 grams of magnesium citrate per container, this product is an excellent value and is sure to become a staple in your supplement routine. Magnesium citrate is known for its ability to support healthy muscle and nerve function, promote relaxation and restful sleep, and maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Give Nutricost Magnesium Citrate Powder a try today and experience the many benefits of this essential mineral! Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality magnesium citrate, Easy to mix in water, Unflavored for versatility Cons May cause minor digestive issues

7 Trace Minerals Magnesium Glycinate 90 Count Trace Minerals Magnesium Glycinate 90 Count View on Amazon 8.1 Trace Minerals Magnesium Glycinate is a high-quality supplement that supports normal sleep, calm mood, and maintains normal muscle, heart, liver, bone & nerve function. With 120 mg/serving and 90 count, this product provides great value for its price. Made with natural ingredients, it is safe for consumption and has no side effects. Whether you're an athlete looking to maintain healthy muscle function or an individual seeking to improve your sleep patterns, Trace Minerals Magnesium Glycinate is an excellent choice. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Supports normal sleep, Maintains normal muscle function, Promotes calm mood Cons May cause diarrhea

8 Dr Formulated Magnesium Citrate Gummies Dr Formulated Magnesium Citrate Gummies View on Amazon 7.7 Garden of Life - Dr Formulated Magnesium Citrate Supplement with Prebiotics & Probiotics for Stress, Sleep & Recovery - Vegan, Gluten Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, No Added Sugars – 60 Raspberry Gummies Raspberry 60 Count (Pack of 1) is an excellent supplement for those seeking better sleep, stress relief, and faster recovery. These vegan, gluten-free, and kosher gummies are packed with magnesium citrate, prebiotics, and probiotics to support overall digestive health and improve nutrient absorption. With no added sugars, they're a tasty and healthy way to get the magnesium your body needs. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Contains prebiotics & probiotics, Vegan, gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, Helps with stress, sleep, & recovery Cons May not work for everyone

9 ELMNT Sleep Magnesium Threonate Capsules ELMNT Sleep Magnesium Threonate Capsules View on Amazon 7.5 ELMNT Triple Sleep Magnesium Threonate is a high-quality magnesium supplement that promotes healthy sleep, relaxation, and stress reduction. With a unique blend of Apigenin, Theanine, and Magtein Magnesium L-Threonate, this supplement boasts the highest absorption rate for maximum effectiveness. It comes in easy-to-swallow capsules and is made with all-natural ingredients, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve their sleep and overall well-being. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High absorption rate, Contains natural sleep aids, Supports calm and stress relief Cons May not work for everyone

10 Natures Craft Magnesium Threonate Sleep Supplement Natures Craft Magnesium Threonate Sleep Supplement View on Amazon 7.1 High Absorption Magnesium Sleep Supplement is a must-have for anyone struggling with sleep issues. This supplement contains magnesium threonate, apigenin, L-theanine, and lemon balm extract, all of which work together to promote relaxation and reduce stress. This melatonin-free supplement is perfect for individuals who prefer not to take melatonin but still want to achieve a better night's rest. With 90 capsules per bottle, this supplement is a great value and is sure to help you get the sleep you need. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High absorption formula, Includes calming herbal extracts, Melatonin-free for flexibility Cons May not work for everyone

Q: What is the best magnesium supplement for sleep?

A: The best magnesium supplement for sleep is often magnesium glycinate, as it is more easily absorbed by the body and less likely to cause digestive issues. However, it is always important to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new supplements to your routine.

Q: How much magnesium should I take for better sleep?

A: The recommended daily dose of magnesium varies based on age and gender, but generally ranges from 310-420mg per day for adults. However, if you are taking magnesium specifically for better sleep, it is recommended to take it 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime. It is important not to exceed the recommended daily dose without consulting with a healthcare professional.

Q: Can magnesium supplements actually improve sleep?

A: Yes, magnesium supplements have been shown to improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Magnesium is also essential for the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. However, it is important to note that magnesium supplements should not be relied upon as the sole solution for sleep issues and should be used in conjunction with other healthy sleep habits.

After conducting extensive research and analysis, we can confidently say that the best magnesium supplement for sleep is one that contains a combination of highly absorbable magnesium forms and complementary ingredients that promote relaxation and calmness. Our review process took into account factors such as efficacy, safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. We believe that individuals who struggle with sleep issues can benefit greatly from incorporating a high-quality magnesium supplement into their daily routine. We encourage our readers to try out the products we've reviewed or explore other options that meet their specific needs.