10 Best Pen Needles for 2023

We've researched and tested various pen needle products to determine the best ones on the market for people with diabetes who require insulin injections. With so many options available, selecting the right product can be challenging. Our team analyzed needle gauge, length, compatibility with insulin pens, and customer reviews to narrow down the field.

Choosing the wrong pen needle can lead to discomfort, incorrect dosing, or infection. It's important to consider your injection frequency, insulin type, and personal preferences when selecting the right product. Our expert insights and tips can help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned as we reveal our top-ranking products, and always consult with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diabetes management routine.

1 Care Touch Pen Needles 31 Gauge 5/16 Inch (100 Count) Care Touch Pen Needles 31 Gauge 5/16 Inch (100 Count) View on Amazon 9.9 The Care Touch Pen Needles 31 Gauge, 5/16 inches, 8mm (Pack of 100) are a reliable and efficient option for those who need to administer insulin injections. Made with high-quality materials, these needles are designed to reduce pain and discomfort during use. With a 31 gauge and 5/16 inch length, these needles are perfect for those who prefer a shorter needle. The pack of 100 ensures that you have enough needles to last for a while, making it a cost-effective solution for those who need regular injections. Overall, the Care Touch Pen Needles are a great option for anyone looking for a quality product at an affordable price. Pros Easy to use, Sharp, Pack of 100 Cons May cause slight discomfort

2 Care Touch Insulin Syringes 30g 5/16 0.5cc Care Touch Insulin Syringes 30g 5/16 0.5cc View on Amazon 9.4 Care Touch Insulin Syringes are a reliable and trustworthy option for those who need to self-administer insulin injections. With a 30g 5/16"-8 mm .5 cc capacity, these syringes are both non-toxic and non-pyrogenic, making them safe and easy to use. The silicone-coated, pyrogen-free ultra-thin needles ensure a smooth and painless injection experience. Each pack contains 100 sterile syringes, providing a cost-effective solution for those who require daily insulin injections. Whether for personal or professional use, Care Touch Insulin Syringes are a high-quality choice for insulin delivery. Pros Sterile and non-toxic, Ultra-thin needles, Silicone-coated needles Cons May not fit all pens

3 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 32G 4mm 200ct MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 32G 4mm 200ct View on Amazon 9.3 The MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles are a great option for those who require insulin injections. With a 32G and 4mm length, these needles provide a painless and comfortable injection experience. The box includes 200 pieces, giving you a long-lasting supply. Made with high-quality materials, these needles are reliable and safe to use. Overall, the MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles are an affordable and effective solution for those in need of insulin injections. Pros Sharp and precise needles, Less painful injections, Easy to use and dispose Cons May not fit all pens

4 Novofine 6mm 31G Pen Needles Novofine 6mm 31G Pen Needles View on Amazon 8.8 Novofine 6mm 31G Pen Needles are the perfect choice for those who need to administer insulin injections. The ultra-thin 31-gauge needle ensures a painless injection experience, while the 6mm length is suitable for a variety of injection sites. These needles are compatible with all major insulin pens and come in a convenient pack of 100. Made with high-quality materials, Novofine 6mm 31G Pen Needles are a reliable and comfortable option for anyone in need of insulin injections. Pros Easy to use, Sharp and painless, Fits most insulin pens Cons May bend easily

5 MediVena ONE-CARE Pen Needles 32G x 4 mm MediVena ONE-CARE Pen Needles 32G x 4 mm View on Amazon 8.6 The MediVena ONE-CARE Pen Needles 32G x 4 mm (5/32’’), 100/bx, are ultra-thin for a comfortable insulin injection experience. These needles are designed with precision and accuracy to deliver insulin smoothly and efficiently. Made with high-quality materials, they are durable and safe to use. The needles come in a convenient pack of 100 and are compatible with most insulin pens. Whether you're a diabetic patient or a healthcare professional, these pen needles are a must-have for insulin administration. Pros Ultra-thin needles, Comfortable injections, Large quantity per box Cons May not fit all pens

6 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 32G 4mm MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 32G 4mm View on Amazon 8.2 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles (32G 4mm) are designed to provide a safe and comfortable experience for individuals who need frequent insulin injections. These needles are ultra-thin and short, making injections virtually painless. They are compatible with most insulin pens and are made with high-quality materials to ensure a sterile and reliable injection. MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles are perfect for those who value convenience and accuracy, as they allow for precise dosing and easy disposal. Whether you are a diabetic patient, caregiver, or healthcare professional, these needles are a must-have for insulin therapy. Pros Sharp and painless, Easy to use, Fits most insulin pens Cons May bend easily

7 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 8mm 200pcs MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 8mm 200pcs View on Amazon 7.9 The MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles are a highly effective and affordable option for anyone who requires insulin injections. With a 31G needle and 8mm length, these needles are comfortable and easy to use. This pack includes 200 pieces, which is convenient for those who require frequent injections. The needles are compatible with most insulin pens and are made from high-quality materials for safe and reliable use. With the MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles, you can confidently administer your insulin injections with ease and comfort. Pros Compatible with most pens, Easy to use, Sharp and painless Cons May not fit some pens

8 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 5mm MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 5mm View on Amazon 7.7 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles (31G 5mm) are a reliable and convenient option for those who need to administer insulin on a regular basis. These needles are designed to be used with insulin pens and are made with high-quality materials to ensure easy and comfortable injections. The 31G needle size and 5mm length make them suitable for a wide range of patients, including those who are new to insulin injections. With their sharp and smooth design, MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles make injections quick and virtually painless, allowing patients to manage their insulin with ease. Pros Easy to use, Painless injections, Consistent needle quality Cons May not fit all pens

9 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 5mm 200 Pieces MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 5mm 200 Pieces View on Amazon 7.5 MedtFine Insulin Pen Needles 31G 5mm (3/16") 200 Pieces (2x100) are a must-have for anyone who needs to administer insulin injections. These needles are ultra-thin and short, making injections virtually painless. The pack includes 200 needles, which is enough to last for a while. Each needle is made of high-quality materials, ensuring that they are safe and reliable. They are compatible with most insulin pens, which makes them versatile and convenient. Overall, these needles are a great choice for anyone who wants a painless, reliable, and convenient way to administer insulin injections. Pros Very thin needles, Comfortable to use, Large quantity in pack Cons May not fit all pens

10 ONE-CARE Pen Needles 31G x 8mm, Box of 100 ONE-CARE Pen Needles 31G x 8mm, Box of 100 View on Amazon 7.1 The ONE-CARE Pen Needles 31G x 8mm, Box of 100, Universal Fit is a great choice for those who need a reliable and comfortable pen needle for insulin injection. These needles are compatible with most insulin pens, making them a universal fit solution. The ultra-fine 31G needle and 8mm length ensure a painless injection experience, and the box of 100 needles provides a cost-effective option for regular insulin users. Made with high-quality materials, the ONE-CARE Pen Needles offer a precise and consistent dose every time. Pros Universal fit, Smooth injection, Easy to use Cons May cause pain

FAQ

Q: What are pen needles?

A: Pen needles are small, thin needles that attach to insulin pens to deliver insulin injections. They come in different sizes and lengths to accommodate various injection sites and preferences.

Q: What are insulin cartridges?

A: Insulin cartridges are small, replaceable containers that hold insulin and are designed to fit into insulin pens. They make it easy to administer insulin injections without having to draw up insulin from a vial.

Q: What are insulin injectors?

A: Insulin injectors are devices used to administer insulin injections. They come in various forms, including insulin pens and syringes, and are designed to make insulin injections easier and more convenient for people with diabetes. Insulin injectors can help improve insulin delivery accuracy and reduce the risk of complications.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that pen needles are an essential component for those who require insulin injections. We reviewed various brands, including Care Touch, ONE-CARE, and MedtFine, and found that each offered high-quality options with varying needle gauges and lengths to fit individual needs. Overall, we highly recommend investing in a reliable brand of pen needles to ensure a comfortable and effective insulin injection experience. Whether you choose one of the brands we reviewed or explore other options, don't forget to consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best fit for you.