10 Best Row Machines Review

Our Top Picks

Row machines are a popular fitness equipment choice that provide a full-body workout and improve cardiovascular health. They are low-impact, making them ideal for people with joint issues or those recovering from injuries. However, choosing the right row machine can be a challenge as there are many factors to consider such as build quality, resistance levels, comfort, and ease of use. To provide a comprehensive overview of the products in this category, we conducted extensive research and analyzed essential criteria, customer reviews, and expert insights. By considering these factors, readers can make an informed decision when purchasing a row machine that meets their specific needs and goals.

1 YOSUDA Magnetic Water Rowing Machine 01 YOSUDA Magnetic Water Rowing Machine 01 View on Amazon 9.8 The YOSUDA Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine is a great addition to any home gym. With a weight capacity of 350 pounds, this foldable rower provides a challenging workout for users of all fitness levels. The machine features both magnetic and water resistance, allowing users to adjust their workout intensity and simulate the feeling of rowing on the water. The rower also includes Bluetooth connectivity, app support, a tablet holder, and a comfortable seat cushion. Perfect for low-impact cardio and full-body workouts, the YOSUDA Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine is a must-have for fitness enthusiasts. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Magnetic and water resistance, Bluetooth and app support, Comfortable seat cushion Cons Assembly can be difficult

2 Merach Bluetooth Magnetic Rower Machine Merach Bluetooth Magnetic Rower Machine View on Amazon 9.4 The MERACH Bluetooth Magnetic Rower Machine is a great option for those looking to get a full-body workout at home. With 16 levels of quiet resistance and a max weight capacity of 350lbs, this machine is perfect for anyone looking to build strength and endurance. The dual slide rail design provides smooth and consistent motion, while the Bluetooth compatibility allows for easy tracking of progress and workouts through the app. Overall, the MERACH rowing machine is a great investment for those looking to improve their fitness from the comfort of their own home. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bluetooth connectivity, 16 levels of resistance, Max weight capacity of 350lb Cons Large size and weight

3 Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Magnetic Rowing Machine Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Magnetic Rowing Machine View on Amazon 9.2 The Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Magnetic Rowing Machine with Extended Slide Rail offers a great workout experience for users of all levels. The machine is designed with a durable frame and extended slide rail that accommodates taller individuals. The magnetic resistance is adjustable, allowing for a customizable workout. The machine also offers Bluetooth connectivity and access to the exclusive SunnyFitÂ® app, which provides additional workout options and tracking capabilities. Overall, this rowing machine is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their fitness level. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Extended slide rail, Smart magnetic resistance, SunnyFitÂ® App connectivity Cons Requires assembly

4 Sunny Health Fitness Rowing Machine with SunnyFit App. Sunny Health Fitness Rowing Machine with SunnyFit App. View on Amazon 8.9 The Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Compact Magnetic Rowing Machine is a versatile and convenient workout machine for anyone looking to improve their fitness level. With its compact design, it can fit in any home gym or living space. The machine offers a smooth and quiet ride, thanks to its magnetic resistance system, and can be easily adjusted to suit any fitness level. The SunnyFitÂ® app, which is available for download, offers exclusive workouts and tracking features to help you stay on track with your fitness goals. Overall, the Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Compact Magnetic Rowing Machine is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their fitness and health. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact design, Magnetic resistance, Bluetooth connectivity Cons Assembly required

5 Concept2 RowErg Indoor Rowing Machine Concept2 RowErg Indoor Rowing Machine View on Amazon 8.5 The Concept2 RowErg Indoor Rowing Machine is a high-quality fitness machine that provides a full-body workout. With adjustable air resistance and a PM5 monitor, users can track their progress and customize their workout for maximum results. The machine is easy to store and comes with a device holder, making it perfect for at-home use. Its durable construction and comfortable seat make it a popular choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Whether you're looking to improve your strength, endurance, or overall fitness, the Concept2 RowErg is a great investment for your health and wellness journey. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to store, Adjustable resistance, Accurate performance monitor Cons Heavy and bulky

6 Pooboo Magnetic Rowing Machine H015-3 Pooboo Magnetic Rowing Machine H015-3 View on Amazon 8.4 The Pooboo Magnetic Rowing Machine is a high-quality piece of fitness equipment that offers a total-body workout in the comfort of your own home. With a weight capacity of 360 pounds, this folding rower provides a challenging yet comfortable workout experience. The built-in tablet holder allows you to stay connected or entertained during your workout, while the comfortable seat cushion ensures a pain-free experience. Whether you're looking to improve your cardiovascular health, build strength, or just stay active, the Pooboo Magnetic Rowing Machine is an excellent choice for home use. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros High weight capacity, Combination strength exercise, Comfortable seat cushion Cons Assembly required

7 Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine. Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine. View on Amazon 8.1 The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is a versatile and effective piece of exercise equipment for those looking to improve their cardiovascular health and strengthen their muscles. With 12 adjustable resistance levels, this rower can accommodate users of all fitness levels and goals. The digital monitor tracks your time, count, and calories burned, providing you with real-time feedback on your progress. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to store and move around your home gym. Overall, the SF-RW1205 is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable rowing machine. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable resistance for varied workouts, Digital monitor to track progress, Compact size for easy storage Cons Not suitable for tall users

8 Circuit Fitness Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine Circuit Fitness Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine View on Amazon 7.8 The Circuit Fitness Deluxe Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine is a must-have for anyone looking to take their home workout to the next level. With 8 resistance settings, this machine can accommodate users of any fitness level. The LCD monitor displays time, distance, and calories burned, making it easy to track progress. Plus, its foldable design and transportation wheels make it easy to store when not in use. Made with high-quality materials, this rowing machine is built to last and provide a smooth, comfortable workout experience. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, the Circuit Fitness Deluxe Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine is the perfect addition to your home gym. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable for easy storage, 8 resistance settings, LCD monitor for tracking progress Cons Seat may be uncomfortable

9 Dripex Magnetic Rower with Aluminum Slide Rail Dripex Magnetic Rower with Aluminum Slide Rail View on Amazon 7.3 The Dripex Magnetic Rower is a professional-grade rowing machine designed for home use and cardio training. Made with sturdy competition steel and an aluminum slide rail, this rowing machine provides a smooth and quiet workout experience. Featuring an LCD monitor, users can track their progress and reach their fitness goals with ease. Perfect for improving cardiovascular health and building muscle, the Dripex Magnetic Rower is a versatile and effective addition to any home gym. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Professional competition steel, Aluminum slide rail, LCD monitor Cons Large size for storage

10 LUBBYGIM Foldable Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor. LUBBYGIM Foldable Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor. View on Amazon 7.1 The gray pro Rowing Machine for Home Use is a great addition to any workout routine. With its foldable design and comfortable seat cushion, it's easy to use and store. The LCD monitor allows you to track your progress and the rowing motion is hyper-quiet and smooth. This 2023 upgraded version row machine is perfect for those looking to improve their cardiovascular health and build muscle. It's also a great low-impact option for those with joint pain. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable design saves space, LCD monitor tracks progress, Comfortable seat cushion Cons May not be suitable for taller individuals

FAQ

Q: What is a row machine?

A: A row machine, also known as a rowing machine, is a fitness equipment designed to simulate the motion of rowing a boat. It is a low-impact exercise machine that can provide a full-body workout, targeting the arms, legs, back, and core muscles.

Q: What are the benefits of using a row machine?

A: Row machines offer a variety of benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, increased muscle strength, and weight loss. It is also a great way to reduce stress and improve overall mental health.

Q: Is a row machine suitable for all fitness levels?

A: Yes, row machines are suitable for all fitness levels. They have adjustable resistance levels that can be customized to fit the user's fitness level and goals. It is important to start with a low resistance level and gradually increase it as the user's fitness level improves.

Conclusions

In conclusion, rowing machines are an excellent choice for at-home workouts. After reviewing various row machines, we found that they offer a full-body workout, low-impact exercise, and adjustable resistance levels suitable for users of all fitness levels. Additionally, many rowing machines are foldable and have comfortable seat cushions, making them easy to store and comfortable to use. No matter your fitness goals, we encourage you to consider investing in a rowing machine to add diversity and challenge to your home workout routine.