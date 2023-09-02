The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Most Popular Himalayan Tartary Buckwheats for 2023

Discover the nutrient-packed superfood that's taking the health world by storm - Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. See how it stacks up against other popular health foods.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 13:26
10 Most Popular Himalayan Tartary Buckwheats for 2023
10 Most Popular Himalayan Tartary Buckwheats for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

FullChea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea - Loose Leaf
Big Bold Health Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour
BIG BOLD HEALTH Microbiome Rejuvenate
Immortalitea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea
AMU NUTRITION Himalayan Buckwheat Tea

In this article, we present our research and testing of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat products, renowned for their nutritional value and health benefits. Our selection criteria included the quality of the buckwheat, packaging, price, and customer reviews. Despite difficulties in finding products that met our high standards, we were able to identify several worth considering. We caution that while Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat offers many health benefits, it may not be suitable for everyone. However, we recommend these products for anyone looking to enhance their health and nutrition, and we share our top picks in the next section.

1

FullChea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea - Loose Leaf

FullChea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea - Loose Leaf
9.7

FullChea's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Tea is a delicious and healthy loose-leaf herbal tea that is perfect for anyone looking for a caffeine-free alternative to traditional teas. Made with roasted buckwheat, this tea has a nutty and earthy flavor that is both satisfying and refreshing. It is also gluten-free and non-GMO, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. This 16oz/453g bag of tea is 100% natural and can be enjoyed hot or cold, making it a versatile addition to any tea collection. Overall, FullChea's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Tea is a must-try for tea lovers looking for a unique and healthy beverage option.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Caffeine-free, 100% natural, Non-GMO
Cons
Strong flavor

2

Big Bold Health Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour

Big Bold Health Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour
9.4

Big Bold Health Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat (HTB) Super Nutrition Flour is a versatile and healthy alternative to traditional flour. Made from certified organic, non-GMO, and Kosher buckwheat, this gluten-free flour is perfect for baking and cooking all kinds of dishes. It is rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals, making it an excellent choice for those looking to add more nutrition to their diet. Whether you are making bread, pancakes, or pasta, this flour will provide a delicious and nutritious base for your recipes. Plus, with its unique nutty flavor and fluffy texture, it is sure to impress even the pickiest eaters.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Certified organic, Gluten-free alternative, All-purpose flour
Cons
Slightly coarse texture

3

BIG BOLD HEALTH Microbiome Rejuvenate

BIG BOLD HEALTH Microbiome Rejuvenate
9.2

BIG BOLD HEALTH Microbiome Rejuvenate is a powerful supplement that utilizes organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Bran to provide unique prebiotics and probiotics for microbiome and immune balance. With added polyphenols, this supplement supports a healthy gut and overall wellness. The convenient capsules make it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Improve your gut health and feel your best with BIG BOLD HEALTH Microbiome Rejuvenate.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Unique prebiotics and probiotics, Organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Bran, Includes polyphenols for microbiome and Immune Balance
Cons
May not work for everyone

4

Immortalitea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea

Immortalitea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea
8.8

Himalayan Buckwheat Tea from Immortalitea is a premium grade roasted tartary soba tea that comes in a pack of 30 pyramid teabags, each weighing 6 grams. This gluten-free and non-GMO tea is perfect for those who want to enjoy a healthy and delicious beverage. The tea has a nutty and earthy flavor and can be enjoyed hot or cold. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and is known to boost immunity, aid digestion, and promote weight loss. The tea is easy to brew and can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Non-GMO, Gluten-free, Premium grade
Cons
Limited flavor options

5

AMU NUTRITION Himalayan Buckwheat Tea

AMU NUTRITION Himalayan Buckwheat Tea
8.7

Amu Nutrition Tea's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Tea is a caffeine-free and gluten-free alternative to coffee that is highly prized for its nutrient-rich soba cha. Made from Mongolian natural food, this tea is packed with bioflavonoids that support a healthy metabolism and immune system. It's perfect for those looking for a comforting and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Available in a convenient 2.3 oz bag, this tea is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Nutrient-rich, Caffeine-free, Gluten-free
Cons
Strong taste

6

AMU NUTRITION Goji Berry Tea Collection

AMU NUTRITION Goji Berry Tea Collection
8.4

Amu Nutrition Tea offers a collection of three authentic Mongolian tea gift sets that are perfect for tea lovers. The set includes Goji berry Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Chamomile (Chrysanthemum Tea), which is caffeine-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free, making it an excellent alternative to coffee. The net weight of the set is 9.2oz, and it is made of organic loose leaf tea. The tea is perfect for those who love to indulge in a cup of tea to relax. The tea is also rich in antioxidants, helps boost the immune system, and is perfect for those looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Organic loose-leaf tea, Caffeine-free and gluten-free, Collection of three authentic Mongolian teas
Cons
Limited flavor options

7

FullChea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea 8oz

FullChea Himalayan Buckwheat Tea 8oz
8

FullChea's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Tea is a must-try for tea lovers looking for a unique and flavorful experience. Made with black and roasted buckwheat, this loose leaf herbal tea is caffeine-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free. It's 100% natural, ensuring you're drinking a healthy and delicious tea. This tea has a nutty aroma and a rich, earthy taste that goes well with desserts or as a morning tea. The 8oz/226g size is perfect for frequent tea drinkers or as a gift to someone special. Overall, FullChea's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Tea is a great addition to any tea collection.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Caffeine-free, Gluten-free, 100% natural
Cons
Strong flavor

8

TEARELAE Buckwheat Tea Bags

TEARELAE Buckwheat Tea Bags
7.8

TEARELAE's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Teabags offer a pure, caffeine-free tea option with a delightful roasted nuts aroma. Made with non-GMO buckwheat, each teabag provides a rich and earthy taste that is perfect for any time of day. With 30 tea bags in each 6.35oz/180g package, TEARELAE's buckwheat tea is a convenient and healthy choice for tea lovers.

Rated 7.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Pure nature buckwheat tea, Caffeine-free, Roasted nuts aroma
Cons
Limited flavor options

9

Olvvla Himalayan Buckwheat Tea 8oz/227g

Olvvla Himalayan Buckwheat Tea 8oz/227g
7.5

Olvvla's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat makes for a delicious and healthy tea option. This premium roasted buckwheat tea is both gluten-free and caffeine-free, making it a great alternative for those with dietary restrictions. The rich aroma of roasted buckwheat brings a unique and flavorful experience to each cup. At 8oz/227g, this tea is the perfect size for daily consumption and is a must-try for those looking for a new and beneficial tea option.

Rated 7.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Gluten-free, Caffeine-free, Rich aroma
Cons
May not suit everyone

10

ULTHOMK Buckwheat Tea Bags, 50 Count, Natural

ULTHOMK Buckwheat Tea Bags, 50 Count, Natural
7.1

Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Tea Bags are a unique blend of black roasted buckwheat that offers a rich and aromatic flavor. This 100% natural and caffeine-free tea is perfect for those who want to enjoy a warm cup of tea without the added jitters. With 50 tea bags in each pack, this tea is also a great value for its price. Plus, the tea bags are conveniently packaged for easy use, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings or relaxing evenings.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
100% natural, caffeine-free, aromatic
Cons
Limited flavor options

FAQ

Q: What is Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat?

A: Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is a type of buckwheat that is grown in the Himalayas. It is known for its nutty, earthy flavor and is often used in traditional Asian cuisines.

Q: What are the health benefits of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat?

A: Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It has been shown to improve blood sugar control, reduce inflammation, and lower cholesterol levels. It is also a good source of protein and fiber.

Q: How can I use Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat in my cooking?

A: Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat can be used in a variety of ways, including as a substitute for rice, in soups and stews, and in baked goods. It can also be used to make gluten-free noodles and pancakes. Some people even use it as a coffee substitute.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is a unique and nutritious ingredient that can be incorporated into various recipes, or enjoyed as a caffeine-free tea. Not only is it gluten-free and non-GMO, but it also boasts a roasted nutty flavor and aroma that is sure to please. Whether you're looking for a healthy flour alternative or a comforting cup of tea, Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is definitely worth considering. So why not give it a try and see for yourself the benefits of this ancient superfood?



